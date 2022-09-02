Trump’s search inventory reveals new details about FBI seizure – The Denver Post

By Eric Tucker

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found top-secret documents in an office and storage room, along with empty folders with classified banners and over 10,000 government documents without any classification marks. according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday.

The inventory disclosed by the Ministry of Justice reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes and containers seized from an office and warehouse in Mar-a-Lago during the August 8 search. Although the inventory does not describe the contents of the documents, it does show the extent to which classified information – including documents at the top secret level – was hidden in boxes at home and mixed with newspapers, magazines, clothing and other personal items.

It also highlights for the first time the volume of unclassified government documents kept at the home, even if those documents were to be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, which had tried unsuccessfully for months to obtain their return.

The Department of Justice said there was no safe space at Mar-a-Lago for sensitive government secrets, and opened a criminal investigation focused on keeping them there and what it was. said there have been efforts in recent months to obstruct this investigation. It also investigates potential violations of a separate law that criminalizes the mutilation or concealment of government documents, classified or unclassified.

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Friday.

The inventory was released as the Justice Department begins a criminal investigation, intelligence agencies assess any potential damage caused by the apparent mishandling of classified information and a judge assesses whether to appoint a master special – essentially an outside legal expert – to review the records.

Inventory shows that 43 empty folders with classified banners were removed from a box or container in the office, along with 28 additional empty folders labeled “Return to Personnel Secretary” or Military Aid. Empty files of this nature were also found in a storage closet.

It is not clear from the inventory list why any of the folders were empty or what might have happened to any of the documents inside.

Separately on Friday, the Justice Department said it reviewed the records seized in the search and segregated those bearing classified marks to ensure they were stored according to proper protocol and procedure.

“The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government’s investigation, and the investigation team will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as they take further investigative steps. investigation, such as additional witness interviews and grand jury practice,” the department said. .

He added that “additional evidence regarding the items seized”, including how they were stored, “will inform the government’s investigation”.

