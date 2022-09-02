News
UK banks must tackle wealth inequality despite timely payments
LONDON — Britain’s financial sector is being urged to do more to help workers struggling with the cost of living crisis, despite a slew of big name banks offering low-income one-off payments.
Nationwide announced on August 15 a payment to more than 11,000 employees to help with the rising cost of living. The payment is for those earning £35,000 ($42,300) or less a year, or 61% of the workforce.
“The coming months will be worrying for many people and we are always considering new ways to help our members. But rising prices are also affecting our colleagues and that is why we are providing this additional support,” said Debbie Crosbie, CEO of Nationwide Building Society. , said in a press release.
The world’s largest building society – an organization that lends capital for the construction of property – is the latest in a series of UK-based financial institutions offering help to employees.
This move makes sense, as the banking sector is reaping the rewards of the higher inflation rate that is strangling so many others.
As inflation – the rate at which prices rise over time – rises, interest rates also rise, generating more revenue for banks. The Bank of England launched its biggest interest rate hike in 27 years on August 4, the sixth rate hike since December 16, 2021.
The UK’s biggest banks have gained billions of pounds following the Bank of England’s latest rate hike, with Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds and Santander holding as much as £673.5bn in central banks at the end of June, according to the analysis. by the British newspaper The Times.
Labor rights group Unite the Union has lobbied organizations, including banks, to offer financial support to employees.
“We wanted to reopen the wage negotiations that had been closed,” Unite national officer Dominic Hook told CNBC.
“Usually what happens is that the pay year starts in March or April, so we will often have salary negotiations towards the end of the previous year … So what we were saying is that we agreed that last year, but now we have a cost of living crisis, so we want to reopen negotiations,” he said.
Some banks agreed to negotiate salaries, while others opted for one-off payments.
Wealth inequality
Lloyds announced a one-off payment of £1,000 to 99.5% of its colleagues in June, excluding senior management and executives, while TSB offered the same amount to all 4,500 staff earning 35,000 £ or less.
Virgin Money offered £1,000 to employees earning £50,000 or less in August, and HSBC gave its lowest-paid workers a £1,500 cost-of-living payment the same month.
While these supports can be welcome boosts for employees, they may not go far enough, said Ruth Thomas, chief product evangelist at compensation software and employee management firm Payscale.
“We find that some employers have a history of paying one-time bonuses to help workers get through the cost of living crisis. While these may provide temporary relief to lower-paid employees, they do not solve fundamental issues of wealth inequality between organizations,” she added. said.
One-time financial perks also might not be the best way to keep employees, Thomas said.
They want access to income progression over the course of their employment, she told CNBC.
“In the face of rising cost of living and wage inflation, employees are self-assessing fair wages…With a vibrant labor market, changing jobs remains the quickest way to ‘increase your salary.’
Base Salary Changes
Other financial institutions have made longer-term changes to employee salaries.
Barclays announced in June a pay rise for 35,000 of its UK-based employees. People in customer support, branch and junior roles have received a £1,200 increase in their annual pensionable salary from August 1.
NatWest Group announced in July a permanent 4% pay rise for UK employees earning less than £32,000, while Santander offered the same percentage increase to UK employees earning less than £35,000.
The Co-Operative Bank offers support to a much wider range of employees. Anyone earning up to £80,000 will receive a basic pay rise of £1,000 from September. This follows a one-time payment of £300 to those earning up to £30,000 in July.
The bank is “committed to helping customers and colleagues during these difficult times”, according to CEO Nick Slape.
“This base salary change will apply to approximately 95% of colleagues at the Bank, excluding those already on the highest salaries,” he said.
But the salary discussions do not stop there. Unite the Union is already thinking about next year’s wage negotiations.
“We will soon start thinking and talking about the pay raises that should be given next year, and our assertions will certainly be that people should at least benefit from inflation,” Hook said.
“We don’t want people to take a pay cut in real terms. They will need a pay raise, no doubt,” he said.
Rising interest rates mean banks should be able to offer higher wages, Hook told CNBC.
“Their margins are better on things like mortgages – they still make big profits, they’re doing very well, so I don’t see why they shouldn’t be able to pay their staff well.”
Challenger banks have been less forthcoming with one-time staff payments and salary increases.
A Revolut spokesperson said the organization will “support [its] employees as the cost of living increases around the world.
“We continuously monitor the market and compensate our employees in the top quartile. In July, we also introduced a new salary review process, in which we committed to taking into account the local inflation rate so that our employees are paid fairly to reflect rising costs of living,” they added.
Atom, Monzo, OakNorth and Starling did not respond to requests for comment for this article.
Mets’ Edwin Diaz uses career fastball to escape trouble
Without his sharpest cursor, Edwin Diaz just dialed in the radar gun to escape trouble against the Dodgers.
Throwing in the eighth inning against the heart of the Dodgers order, Diaz flirted with danger and nearly gave up a three-run home run twice before turning to his fastball to get out of the inning on the way. dishes. Victory 5-3 Thursday at Citi Field.
Diaz cleared a run after repeatedly going over his slider, but ended the frame with an exclamation mark, throwing the fastest pitch of his career – a 102.8mph fastball – to take out Gavin Lux and block a runner at second.
“I think he realized he wasn’t carrying the normal torque on his breaking ball,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He almost hurt himself with a few of them. He just decided to go for option B. Very good option B, isn’t it? »
A night after making a save in an electric atmosphere – with Timmy Trumpet playing his entrance song live – Diaz avoided a disappointment in Thursday’s round eight.
Going into a 5-2 game, Diaz threw an early walk to Freddie Freeman – throwing a slider out of the area on a 3-2 count – then hit Will Smith with a 1-2 slider.
After blasting a fastball by Max Muncy, Diaz returned to his slider and Muncy punched him 364 feet from the warning track into right center field. But Brandon Nimmo ducked under for the first out, with Freeman for the third.
Justin Turner then got a first-pitch slider and smashed it 404 feet from center field. Luckily for the Mets, he was hit in one of the deepest parts of the stadium, allowing Nimmo to find him. There was just one sacrifice steal that gave the Dodgers a 5-3 win.
“I was trying to bring them back,” joked shortstop Francisco Lindor. “I was like, ‘Please don’t go.’ ”
Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner then visited Diaz with the plan to throw a first pitch fastball to Lux.
“With the front hitter, I think they were looking for my slider,” Diaz said. “That’s why when Hef came to talk to me, me and [James] McCann agreed to throw the first fastball pitch. [Lux] took it, so I thought he was looking for a slider. So after that, I felt pretty good with my fastball and I kept throwing my fastball.
New Covid-19 cases drop 22%, Maharashtra reports most deaths
India’s daily positivity rate stood at 1.94%, which is lower than the 2.98% recorded the previous day. Additionally, 3.18 lakh new tests were carried out in one day.
India reported 6,168 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down 1,778 or 22.38 percent from the one reported the previous day. The peak number of cases was reported in Kerala with 1,476 cases, Maharashtra with 781 cases and Karnataka with 546 cases.
Active cases saw a decline of 3,538. Nearly four states or UTs reported an increase in active cases, while 28 states or UTs reported a decline. No less than 9,685 new recoveries have also been recorded in the last 24 hours.
India’s daily positivity rate came in at 1.94%, down from the 2.98% recorded the previous day. Additionally, 3.18 lakh new tests were carried out in one day.
Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 14.80%. Then come Pondicherry at 11.16% and Sikkim at 10.90%.
According to government data, 22.40 lakh new vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 212.75 crores. A total of 0.41 lakh of people over the age of 18 received their first dose and 0.72 lakh received their second dose.
Nearly 0.43 lakh of people aged 12 to 14 received their first dose, while 0.90 lakh received their second dose. A total of 18.28 lakh also received their precautionary dose in the past 24 hours. In India, 94.29 million people are fully immunized against COVID-19.
‘Rings of Power’ Review: A Familiar and Epic Adventure in Middle-earth
The new Lord of the Rings TV show power rings takes you somewhere you’ve been before.
Among the many familiar elements of the Prime Video series coming September 2 is the dwarven stronghold of Khazad-dûm. If you’ve watched Peter Jackson’s classic Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, you’ve visited Khazad-dûm as a terrifying tomb strewn with skeletons, festooned with cobwebs, and watched over by a particularly wicked fire demon.
Now, long before Gandalf slipped from the edge of a broken stone bridge, Khazad-dûm is a bustling realm where giant mirrors reflect light from its depths, vibrant greenery flourishes, and countless dwarves bustle . Two decades after Jackson first took us to Middle-earth, The Rings of Power presents something familiar, but refreshed enough to make a visit worthwhile for established fans and Tolkien newbies alike.
This is the challenge facing the Rings of Power. Over the past 20 years, The Lord of the Rings trilogy has become entrenched in mainstream pop culture — from memes about not just walking in Mordor, to impressions of Gollum. Some have never left Middle-earth, but for others it’s a question of whether a return is desired or warranted.
To borrow a quote from Galadriel in The Fellowship of the Ring, The Rings of Power seem to understand that their quest stands on a knife’s edge. Judging by screeners from the first two episodes provided by Prime Video, The Rings of Power is making a steady return to Middle-earth, delivering all the things that endeared the originals to so many of us many years ago. years: the jaw-dropping views, the latex prosthetics, and even the occasional episodes of ponderous dialogue delivered at some point on the horizon.
The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Frodo and his friends had ever thought of leaving the Shire. The series focuses on the forging of the infamous Nine Rings and the earlier run of the evil Sauron that caused chaos. Thanks to the longevity of the elves, Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) return as characters, along with a host of new elves, dwarves, men and Harfoots (short stature ancestors of Hobbits), all feel that sinking feeling that something nasty is afoot, and the denial that comes with it.
Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and more lore-heavy fans. (Although it remains to be seen how much the liberties this takes with Tolkien’s work pisses off the hard core crowd.) If Fëanor and his hammer or Aulë and his beard don’t mean anything to you, that’s it completely survivable.
The series adopts the visual style of the films. The first two episodes alone offer a feast of sweeping shots of snow-capped mountains, open plains, and painfully gorgeous Elven architecture. Rings of Power uses the same sort of color grading that makes both Rivendell and the newly introduced Lindon golden, but the Men’s Realms feel more gray.
The score, this time composed by Bear McCreary instead of Howard Shore, also covers familiar territory. Soaring choral pieces can be ethereal or menacing, depending on the scene.
And there are some callbacks, of course, like the opening of a prologue voiced by Galadriel, or a tense moment with bubbles in a lake, but Rings of Power steers clear of getting into the kind of scared fanservice which could only depreciate it. Instead, these elements do a lot of work to settle the viewer into this complex story.
As for the new generation of people in Middle-earth, while Cate Blanchett is hard to top, Clark makes a convincing past incarnation, clear-eyed and ready to fight no matter who begs him to calm down. An encounter with a snow troll is enough to turn her into a certified action heroine. The dwarf Durin and his wife Disa provide a certain warmth and comic relief, much like Gimli in the trilogy, which is a welcome breather, tonally.
A big test for Rings of Power, however, is how well it paces while navigating at least four or five plot lines. Somehow, a brave young Harfoot named Nori finding a mysterious giant in a smoking crater must be as interesting as a dodgy chemistry romance between the human Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and the expressionless elf. Round (Ismael Cruz Cordova). The danger is ending up with a work that looks, sounds and feels as gorgeous as any big-screen opus, but without the focused story to back it up.
And, of course, the series will also have to deal with a familiar problem among the prequels: The struggle between good and evil will not culminate in the kind of victory that has helped make LOTR such pop culture comfort food in uncertain times. No matter how the show goes over the next five seasons, Sauron will be back.
When The Fellowship of the Rings came out in 2001, it ushered in an era where fantasy movies could be good with a capital G. When audiences watched an army of 10,000 orcs gather outside Helm’s Deep, it was a visual, entirely new feat.
Twenty years later, audiences are used to spectacular fantasy worlds and battles on the big screen, not only in films like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but also in television shows like Game of Thrones, and now the prequel series of GOT, Dragon House.
With so many other universes to immerse yourself in, it remains an open question whether throwing around a billion dollars at an adaptation of book appendices over a minimum of five seasons is enough to dive deep into the heart of LOTR fandom.
But for now, The Rings of Power is a cinematic journey to Middle-earth that will have you wanting to offer your ax with a hearty “why not?”
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
View all photos
Recession, unrest and runaway prices
Britain’s Prime Minister-in-Waiting Liz Truss is inspired by Margaret Thatcher, judging by her photo ops echoing famous images of the country’s first female Prime Minister.
If Truss becomes leader of the ruling party on Monday, as is widely expected, she will need all the courage and cunning of the Iron Lady as she enters a scene straight out of the 1980s: a recession impending industrial unrest and urban decay.
In a sign of the times, an area straddling the River Mersey near Liverpool that was once an industrial heartland now has a less illustrious claim to fame: families are seeking creditor protection there at the fastest pace in the country.
South of the river in Runcorn, where business parks and logistics centers sit alongside shops and boarded up churches asking for donations for desperate families, ex-soldier Eddie Thompson is taken aback by what has become of his hometown.
Returning after 38 years in the military, Thompson quickly volunteered to run food banks amid the sight of so many people sliding into destitution, unable to cope with soaring food prices and poverty. energy, took him back to the bitter days of the 1980s.
“I think it’s shocking,” the 57-year-old told Reuters.
When Thatcher came to power in 1979, she inherited a stagnant economy, runaway inflation and waves of industrial unrest which she crushed in the following years, ushering in the free market policies that defined her legacy and persist today.
Rising through the party ranks, Truss was photographed in a tank, wearing a Russian hat in Red Square and sitting astride a Triumph motorbike, all looking like photos of Thatcher.
If Truss defeats former finance minister Rishi Sunak in an election to lead the ruling Conservative Party and becomes prime minister, she will face similar conflicts.
Soaring wholesale gas prices, driven by the war in Ukraine, are hitting countries across Europe, but Britain is particularly dependent on gas for electricity and heating, pushing its inflation rate above of all other major economies.
Growth has stalled, and workers weary from years of non-existent real wage growth – from train drivers to lawyers to nurses – are being spoiled by a fight for higher wages to offset 10% inflation.
During the election campaign, Truss said she would provide help but did not elaborate beyond saying she prefers tax cuts to “handouts”, while Sunak says the support should be more targeted.
‘THEY WILL BE PRAYED FOR’
The cost of the turbulence is evident in places like Runcorn, where ex-Private Thompson distributes emergency packages to six city food banks to help those who can’t make ends meet – many of whom work a full time job.
“I’ve seen people who haven’t eaten for days and the only reason they’ve crossed that line is because it’s starting to affect their dependents,” he said.
Runcorn Food Banks welcomed 3,295 people in 2017/18, but four years later that figure had risen to 5,881 – similar to the workforce once employed locally by Imperial Chemicals Industries (ICI), which dominated the region during the 20th century.
St Michaels and All Angels Church in Runcorn is urging its congregation to purchase an additional item from the weekly shop for donations – deodorants, shower gels, vintage products, baby food.
Bethesda Church offers tea and prayers to those collecting emergency food parcels. “Not everyone will accept the offer, but that’s okay. We’ll pray for them anyway after they leave,” he says on his website.
Food bank staff say many people arrive in tears. A hospital worker wore sunglasses to hide her eyes.
“She was working,” said Anne McPoland, chair of the food bank’s board. “But she was like, ‘I’m so ashamed, I don’t want anyone to see me.’”
Usually food bank visits drop in the summer as people spend less on energy, but this year demand has remained high.
The biggest threat to households now comes from soaring energy prices. Average annual bills are expected to jump 80% in October to 3,549 pounds ($4,130), before an expected rise to 6,000 pounds in 2023, decimating personal finances.
The Trussell Trust, which supports a national network of food banks, says it sees an increase in the number of applicants each time the price cap on energy bills increases. The scrapping of a weekly £20 increase in social benefits, introduced during the pandemic and scrapped last October, led to a similar jump.
The National Institute for Economic and Social Research think tank, meanwhile, estimates that one in five UK households will have no savings left by 2024.
Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi has warned that people earning 45,000 pounds ($52,000) a year – well above the median of 31,285 pounds for full-time workers – could struggle to pay their bills.
REQUIRED BREATHING SPACE
Thompson’s efforts at Runcorn food banks are being replicated across Britain amid the biggest blow to livelihoods since records began in the 1950s, threatening both low and middle income families .
According to the Resolution Foundation think tank, the richest 10% of households in Britain are wealthier than those in many European countries, but not middle-income households.
They are 9% poorer than their counterparts in France and the fifth of the poorest households in Britain are now more than 20% worse off than their peers in France and Germany.
While millions of people in Britain have benefited from rising house and stock market prices, driven higher by rock-bottom interest rates, those without such assets are entering in recession with little financial protection.
This 15-year change in fortunes has also combined with a global financial crash, four UK elections, highly charged referendums on Scottish independence and the European Union and a global pandemic, to create a almost constant feeling of crisis.
In Runcorn, the downturn is likely to hit hard. Halton local authority, which includes both the port city and Widnes across the River Mersey, was already ranked Britain’s 13th most deprived in 2019.
In recent months, the council has seen an increase in demand for a program that provides breakfast in schools so children don’t go hungry. And the debts are growing.
Halton has the highest application rate in England and Wales for a new ‘breathing space’ scheme which offers debtors up to 60 days of creditor protection.
The two lawmakers representing Runcorn and neighboring areas in parliament say they are getting more and more messages from families and businesses who can no longer pay their bills.
“I’m getting more emails in all caps which is always a bad sign,” said Mike Amesbury of the opposition Labor Party.
“FRACTURES IN SOCIETY”
Derek Twigg, who represented Halton for Labor for 25 years, said the difference between now and the 1980s when he worked for the local council was the number of middle-income families who approached him to get help.
“I don’t remember, other than that period of the 80s, that there was such a traumatic period, starting with the pandemic,” he said. “Inflation is causing real financial hardship. It feels like these fractures in society are happening again.”
Halton’s ability to respond is limited by a 31 per cent cut to the borough council’s budget over the past decade, imposed as part of nationwide austerity measures following the fallout from the global financial crisis.
And more cuts are on the way, forcing greater reliance on charities. FareShare, which distributes surplus food from retailers and farmers, has distributed 40,000 meals in Halton so far this year.
The government has so far responded to the energy crisis with a £37bn package in May, which included a £400 credit for energy bills from October and a one-off £650 payment for 8 million low-income households.
Since then, energy costs have more than tripled.
The gap between people’s wages and their cost of living has already led to widespread industrial action across the country and Runcorn was hit by the fallout when bus strikes made it harder for people to access banks food.
Thompson said local businesses were extremely supportive, but he still felt the country was going back to the 1980s.
“From litter on the streets to strikes, to the unrest and suffering of people in food poverty and energy crisis: they cannot afford the cost of living,” he said.
($1 = 0.8593 pounds)
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
‘That kid was so scared’ – Logan Paul and the podcast hosts delved into KSI’s latest choice of opponent calling him a ‘little kid’
Logan Paul and his Impaulsive podcast hosts, George Janko and Mike Majlak, were unimpressed with the caliber of KSI’s latest opponents.
Last Saturday night, KSI faced two fighters in one night. He opened the show by knocking out rapper Swarmz and then ended the night by stopping professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.
The cast of Impaulsive took issue with KSI’s choice to fight Pineda, who is technically a professional fighter, but he has a 2-5 record, having been knocked out four times.
Also, while Pineda was 179 pounds compared to KSI’s 180 pounds, for most of his boxing career he fought at welterweight, which has a 147-pound limit and he was clear in the ring. that it was a complete mismatch.
Paul started off by saying, “Obviously you have KSI, two fights in one night that was…”
“Minor Abuse.” his co-host Janko interrupted him, as the room burst into laughter.
“I’ll say it,” George continued. “What the fuck was that brother. It was the best performance I’ve ever seen, I went there and I was like ‘this is amazing, I loved everything the event”.
“But why did you have to beat that kid in the end.”
Chinese stocks could plunge if real estate gets worse
This summer, growing concern among homebuyers over apartment completions has brought the problems of China’s massive real estate sector – and worries about the fallout on the rest of the economy – to the fore.
Edition of the future | Edition of the future | Getty Images
BEIJING — China’s struggling real estate sector could weigh significantly on the economy and stock market if authorities fail to provide sufficient support, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report Wednesday.
The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen more than 12% since the start of the year. Several economists have cut their forecasts for China’s GDP to nearly 3% or less this year, as Covid controls and the housing crisis weigh on growth – officially targeted at around 5.5% this year.
This summer, homebuyers’ growing anxiety over apartment completions has brought the problems of the massive real estate sector back to the fore – and worries about the fallout on the rest of the economy.
Morgan Stanley analysts generally expect the Chinese government to quickly try to rescue the real estate sector, including a “significant” fund to help developers finish building apartments. This would allow home sales and prices to stabilize in the second half of this year, according to the report.
But if such a fund is too small and other measures remain limited, analysts are less optimistic about the impact on China’s economy and stocks.
Here’s how badly they think things could go in a “stress test scenario”:
- China’s stock indices could fall another 20% from current levels over the next six to 12 months – and potentially stay lower for much longer if the hypothetical crisis scenario persists.
- China’s GDP could slow significantly, averaging 2% growth in 2023.
- More than 11 million people could lose their jobs, likely pushing the urban unemployment rate above 7%. Construction, accommodation and catering would see the most job cuts.
The Chinese government has yet to publicly announce large-scale funds to help real estate developers complete apartments.
On Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang led a meeting that emphasized support to ensure housing delivery, saying local governments should take a flexible approach in providing special credit policies and special loans.
Morgan Stanley analysts described the policy easing to support housing demand as “the most aggressive since 2016” and pointed to efforts by local governments to deal with unfinished homes.
“The silver lining is just the overflow [from real estate] to the rest of the economy remains manageable so far,” analysts said. But they cautioned that the size of the housing market and “the momentum that has built up” make it unclear whether recent measures are sufficient.
A declining engine of growth
Even if the Chinese government manages to stabilize the housing market, the aging population is expected to reduce demand for apartments, putting the domestic real estate sector on a downward trajectory.
Morgan Stanley’s baseline forecast calls for a 30% decline in long-term housing demand between 2020 and 2030.
This would lead to a 10% to 15% drop in demand for building materials and housing-related purchases such as major appliances, according to the report.
Overall, a slowdown in the housing market will lower GDP growth by 0.1 percentage point per year, as opposed to adding 1 percentage point to annual growth over the past two decades, analysts said.
Soaring household debt
Previously, China’s real estate market boomed for two decades, leading to speculative behavior and heightened risks to long-term economic growth. The value of home sales has grown by about 20% a year to reach 18 trillion yuan ($2.65 trillion) in 2021, or one-sixth of GDP, according to Morgan Stanley.
Among the many consequences, the ratio of household debt to GDP rose from 17% in 2005 to 62% in 2020 – a level similar to the level of major developed economies, according to the report.
In recent years, Beijing has begun to promote a mantra that “houses are for living in, not speculation.” About two years ago, authorities clamped down on developers’ heavy reliance on debt for growth.
In the second quarter of this year, the value of home sales was 40% below peak on a seasonally-adjusted annualized basis – down 8 trillion yuan, according to the Morgan Stanley report.
The short-term outlook remains bleak.
“Covid lockdowns in 2Q22 exacerbated the housing downturn, disrupting product completion, delaying debt restructuring meetings, while weakening future revenue expectations,” the analysts said.
Earlier this week, Chinese developer Country Garden described the property market as having “slid rapidly into a serious depression”.
– CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.
