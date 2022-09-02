News
US urges China to end ‘atrocities’ against Uyghurs
Washington:
The White House on Thursday called on China to immediately halt “atrocities” against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities and urged Beijing to allow unfettered access to Xinjiang.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States on Wednesday welcomed a report by the United Nations human rights chief that China’s “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region could constitute crimes against humanity.
“We will call on China to immediately stop committing these atrocities,” she told reporters, urging China to allow independent investigators full and unimpeded access to the region.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Wisconsin boy waives hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A lawyer for a 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into the woods said Thursday that he will seek to have the case moved from adult to juvenile court.
During a brief Zoom appearance in Chippewa County Circuit Court, attorney Michael Cohen said he planned to file the request in the coming weeks. Judge Benjamin Lane found probable cause during the hearing to proceed to trial after the teen waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
The boy, identified in court documents only as C.T.P.-B, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is accused of killing Iliana Peters, known as Lily, the night of April 24 after persuading her to leave a trail and explore the surrounding woods as she was riding her bike home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls. Searchers found her body the next morning.
The boy appeared with Cohen from the juvenile detention center where he is being held on $1 million cash bond. Anyone who is at least 10 years old and is accused of first- or second-degree homicide is considered an adult in Wisconsin’s court system.
The boy told investigators that he was riding his hoverboard alongside Lily and he intended to sexually assault and kill her, according to the criminal complaint. He told investigators that after they left the trail, he punched her, hit her with a heavy stick and strangled her until she died, then sexually assaulted her body, according to the complaint.
Lane set a status conference for Sept. 29 to set a schedule for the hearing that will determine whether the case is moved to juvenile court.
News
Microsoft’s Activision deal raises competition concerns, says UK Watchdog
The UK competition authority said Microsoft planned acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard could hurt rivals and newcomers to the video game industry, adding uncertainty to the $75 billion deal in one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment markets.
The Competition and Markets Authority opened its investigation into the acquisition in July to determine whether it could reduce competition in the UK. On Thursday, the regulator said it would give the companies five business days to commit to addressing the competition concerns it flagged.
wsj
News
Cavaliers acquire Donovan Mitchell, beating out Knicks: report
There was no way home for Donovan Mitchell.
The Utah Jazz are sending Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
After an offseason full of speculation that Mitchell would ultimately end up with the Knicks, Mitchell will go to Cleveland for a package reportedly including three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochair Agbaji will also head to Utah.
Just a few days after the Knicks signed RJ Barrett to a four-year, $120 million contract extension, Leon Rose sees his top target go to Cleveland while sitting on top of nine first-round picks over the next five years.
The Barrett extension complicated the Mitchell to Knicks trade conversations. Ultimately, it may be what cost New York the opportunity to land their ‘Spida.’
The fire sale in Utah continues.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
()
News
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, S&P 500 gains – The Denver Post
By ALEX VEIGA
A late wave of buying erased some of the stock market’s losses, leaving mixed indices on Wall Street at the closing bell. The S&P 500 index of large companies managed to pull off a gain of just over a quarter of a percent, all in the last 10 minutes of trading. The narrow gain ended a four-day losing streak for the benchmark. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also finished about half a percent higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index finished lower, as did several measures of small and medium-sized companies. Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices fell.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.
Stocks are broadly down on Wall Street on Thursday afternoon, extending their losing streak to a fifth day as investors remain wary of the resilience of the economy as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight against inflation.
The S&P 500 was down 0.6% at 2:20 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43 points, or 0.1%, to 31,470 and the Nasdaq composite slipped 1.5%.
The main indexes have closed lower for four days in a row. The latest wave of selling continues an area of weakness that wiped out much of the gains the market made in July and early August.
Technology stocks again represented the heaviest weighting in the market. Nvidia fell 10% after the chipmaker said the US government imposed new licensing requirements on its sales to China.
Financial sector stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also helped drag the market lower. American Express fell 1.8% and cruise line Carnival fell 2.5%.
Energy stocks fell as the price of U.S. crude oil, just off its third month of declines, fell 3.6% to $86.32 a barrel. Chevron slipped 1.5%.
Healthcare stocks were a bright spot. Johnson & Johnson rose 2.2%.
Stocks of smaller companies also lost ground, dragging the Russell 2000 Index down 2.1%. In Europe, major equity indices fell. Asian markets closed lower.
Treasury yields were higher overall. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 3.26% from 3.20% on Wednesday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.54% from 3.50%.
Bond yields rose alongside expectations of higher interest rates, which the Federal Reserve raised in an effort to crush the highest inflation in decades.
Markets have been on a losing streak since last week, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank will likely have to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for a while. to bring down inflation.
The Fed has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates by 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting later this month, according to CME Group.
Wall Street fears that the Fed is putting the brakes on an already slowing economy too hard and pushing it into a recession. Rising interest rates have also hurt investment prices, especially for more expensive stocks like technology companies.
The S&P 500 ended August with a 4.2% loss after jumping 9.1% in July on optimism that the Fed might be able to slow rate hikes following the signs that inflation, although still high, was stabilizing.
The July and early August market rally marked a brief positive turn for Wall Street after a weak first half where the S&P 500 fell 20% from its most recent peak and entered a bear market. September may not offer investors much respite, as historically it tends to be the worst month for stocks.
Investors are watching economic data closely for any further signs of the economy slowing down or inflation slowing or at least staying at its current level. Businesses and consumers have been hit hard by rising prices for everything from food to clothing, but recent drops in gasoline prices have brought some relief.
Strong US jobs data helped fuel expectations of further interest rate hikes. The Labor Department announced Tuesday that there were two jobs for every unemployed person in July, giving arguments to Fed officials who argue the economy can tolerate more rate hikes to rein in inflation that is at its peak. highest for several decades.
On Thursday, the Labor Department said jobless claims fell last week, the latest sign the labor market is continuing to shine despite the slowing U.S. economy.
The government’s August jobs report, due out on Friday, is also expected to show that the labor market remains robust.
denverpost
News
I-94 lane restriction between Oakdale to St. Croix River temporarily lifted for Labor Day weekend
Travelers will get a brief holiday respite from lane closures on Interstate 94 between Oakdale and the St. Croix River.
Beginning around 5 a.m. Friday, the eastbound lane of I-94 that has been closed for construction will be temporarily reopened between Woodbury Drive and the St. Croix River for the holiday weekend. Motorists traveling through the area will have all three lanes in both directions of I-94 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, eastbound I-94 will once again be reduced to two lanes between Woodbury Dr. and the St. Croix River through late October for ongoing construction along the road shoulder. The work is being done in preparation for a larger I-94 resurfacing project planned for 2023, MnDOT officials say.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, westbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between Woodbury Drive and the St. Croix River through 5 a.m. Sept. 22 for center median work. There will be no ramp restrictions as part of this work, MnDOT officials said.
News
Douglas Luiz pushes for Arsenal transfer as Gunners consider 3rd day deadline offer for Aston Villa midfielder
Douglas Luiz is pushing for a move to Arsenal on deadline day but Aston Villa have rejected the Gunners’ latest offer for him, according to talkSPORT.
The Brazilian midfielder has been targeted for a late move to the Gunners, having previously attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in the summer.
The 24-year-old Brazilian has spent the last three years at Villa Park after leaving Manchester City. He is in the final year of his contract at the club.
Arsenal submitted a £20million bid for the player earlier on deadline day, but it was rejected by the Villans.
The Gunners have increased their offer to £23m plus add-ons – but Villa have also rejected that.
talkSPORT understands Arsenal haven’t given up on signing him yet and could submit a THIRD offer of the day for Luiz, but the Villans are adamant he’s not going anywhere.
Luiz scored against Arsenal on Wednesday night, netting straight from a corner in Villa’s 2-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium.
Addressing Luiz’s future, Steven Gerrard admits his situation is uncertain.
Asked about his plans, Gerrard said: “I don’t control that.
“There are more than two people controlling this, but I’m definitely not one of them.
“It will be Douglas, it will be his agent’s decision as to what happens around that. I would like to keep him because he is a fantastic player. I was very clear.
“We’re not in a position where we have to lose our best players, but at the same time Douglas has another year to go, and it’s one of those really tricky situations where the club has to do what is the best for the club and not necessarily what is best for me.
Offer of the day
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
US urges China to end ‘atrocities’ against Uyghurs
Wisconsin boy waives hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death
Microsoft’s Activision deal raises competition concerns, says UK Watchdog
Cavaliers acquire Donovan Mitchell, beating out Knicks: report
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, S&P 500 gains – The Denver Post
I-94 lane restriction between Oakdale to St. Croix River temporarily lifted for Labor Day weekend
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Douglas Luiz pushes for Arsenal transfer as Gunners consider 3rd day deadline offer for Aston Villa midfielder
Ex-NYPD cop who assaulted DC officer on Jan. 6 gets record 10-year sentence
GMX Token Top Arbitrum Network, How Far Can It Go?
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’