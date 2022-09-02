Connect with us

Blockchain

Vitalik Buterin Expected Crypto Crash Earlier, ETH Battles With $1,600

Ethereum
The inventor of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, gave an interview talking about the current state of the crypto market, its dynamics, and the impact of the crypto winter on developers. The second crypto by market cap has displayed a week with low volatility as it prepares to complete its migration to a Proof-of-Stake consensus with “The Merge”.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,610 and records a 3% profit in the last 24 hours and a 5% loss over the past week. Large cryptocurrencies have been moving sideways and might continue to see low volatility over the weekend.

ETH’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSDT Tradingview

Vitalik Buterin sat down with Noah Smith and addressed the current downside pressure in the crypto market. The inventor of Ethereum has been in the space for over a decade, almost as long as it has existed, and is familiar with its constant ups and down.

In that sense, Vitalik Buterin said that the crypto market crash was not a surprise. In the past, the price of larger cryptocurrencies trended upwards for “around 6 to 9 months” before crashing, according to Buterin.

This time the bull run extended for one and a half years, beating expectations and surprising everyone familiar with the crypto market dynamics. Unlike new participants, attracted by rising prices and profits, Buterin claims he was sure the “bull market will end”, but was unsure when. He added:

When the prices are rising, lots of people say that it’s the new paradigm and the future, and when prices are falling people say that it’s doomed and fundamentally flawed. The reality is always a more complicated picture somewhere between the two extremes.

In that sense, the inventor of Ethereum confessed that he was a bit surprised about how long the last bull market lasted. However, he believes market participants might be “reading too much into what is ultimately cyclical dynamics”.

Can Ethereum Take Over “All The World’s Wealth”, Vitalik Buterin Replies

In other words, Buterin believes people might be trying to find a deeper meaning in the current price action, but crypto is trading following a historical cyclical pattern. As consequence, some projects in the space have been proven “unsustainable”.

This is the “good” or positive aspect of the crypto market’s cyclical dynamics, Buterin said referring to the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and those projects with a model unfit for bear markets. He added:

I don’t claim to have a cure for these dynamics, except my usual advice that people should remember the history of the space and take the long view of things.

Over time, Ethereum, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies built for the long run might perform like gold or equities, Buterin believes. The current volatility in the sector comes from an “existential uncertainty”, as time goes by, people stop wondering about the future of crypto.

As this uncertainty clears, volatility in the crypto market reduces, but bull runs provide investors with diminishing returns. Buterin believes bull and bear markets exaggerate two different views: crypto is going to disappear versus crypto will take over the world’s finances.

The inventor of Ethereum believes a truth might be found in the middle ground. Buterin concluded:

The math nerd way of putting it would be: the price of crypto is stuck in a bounded range (between zero and all the world’s wealth), and crypto can only stay highly volatile within that range for so long until repeatedly buying high and selling low becomes a mathematically almost-surely-guaranteed winning arbitrage strategy.

Blockchain

Will Cryptocurrency Be More Volatile Than Gold and Stock Market?

September 2, 2022

Will Cryptocurrency Be More Volatile Than Gold And Stock Market?
Editors News
  • Cryptocurrency will be almost as volatile as gold or the stock market, as per Vitalik.
  • In the long run, fees will be the only source of security for Bitcoin, says Vitalik.

In a recent interview, the co-founder of Ethereum blockchain technology, Vitalik Buterin expressed his viewpoints regarding the future of cryptocurrencies. As per Buterin, in the medium term, cryptocurrencies will settle down and become volatile like gold or the stock market.

Vitalik stated:

I definitely think that in the medium-term future cryptocurrencies will settle down and be only about as volatile as gold or the stock market. The main question is just what level the prices will settle down at. In my view, a lot of the volatility early on had to do with existential uncertainty.

Vitalik’s Concern Regarding Bitcoin

Buterin declared that if Bitcoin will not replace gold as a store of value and not replace the mainstream, it will not disappear over the world in 2042. 

He added:

The math nerd way of putting it would be: the price of crypto is stuck in a bounded range, and crypto can only stay highly volatile within that range for so long until repeatedly buying high and selling low becomes a mathematically almost-surely-guaranteed winning arbitrage strategy.

Vitalik furtherly expressed his concerns regarding Bitcoin and its security. According to him, in the long run, fees will be the only source of security for Bitcoin. Also, the market dominator is currently failing to generate enough fee income to secure a system that has the potential to be worth many trillions of dollars. BTC transaction fees currently amount to roughly $300,000 per day and have barely increased over the past five years.

As per Vitalik, the Ethereum blockchain is far better built to facilitate usage and applications and is significantly more successful. Additionally, switching from proof of work to proof of stake would appear to be politically impossible given how much less security.  

Blockchain

Helium (HNT) Deflates 15% After Proposed Transition To Solana

September 2, 2022

Helium
The Helium network, a blockchain-powered wireless system, may soon undergo significant revisions as its key developers consider switching to Solana.

The proposal by Helium’s core developers to switch from their own blockchain network to Solana’s was codenamed “HIP 70.”

Since developers revealed a plan to migrate the network to Solana, the value of HNT has plummeted.

The HIP 70 proposal to move to the Solana blockchain aims to improve data transit, network coverage, and dependability. Some of the network issues have been described in a recent post on Medium.

Helium Switch To Solana Aims To Solve Technical Issues

The post suggests that less Proof of Coverage activity occurred due to the network’s massive scale. They believed the blockchain’s inefficiencies were to blame for the lower than usual volume of transactions.

In particular, there are problems with data packet transfers and the overall network load between the blockchain and the validator.

The projected network-wide move was intended to resolve or significantly reduce the issues currently plaguing the network.

According to a blog post by the Helium Foundation:

“Thousands of developers across the world are working on apps that are only conceivable on Solana owing to its quick and cheap transactions, real-world NFT applications, business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplaces, and more.”

The proposal’s goal was to build a network that was faster, safer, and more scalable, however the market rejected this idea. The primary token of the project, HNT, saw its price drop from $5.6778 to $4.6483 in the period of a few hours on August 31.

Since then, the token has not been able to recover. A rise in the volume of transactions is shown on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Lower prices and higher volume indicate a sell off occurred between August 31 (the day of the release) and September 2 (the time of writing).

Major Consolidation In Crypto

In the present market for cryptocurrencies, pessimistic sentiment has been prevalent. Some investors and traders in HNT have been triggered by this, and the general reaction has not been favorable.

The Helium move to Salana is a massive consolidation in the crypto industry.

The goals of these changes are to increase trust among investors and entice new users to join their ecosystem. However, the news of the merger between Solana and Helium has done nothing to stop the market decline.

Only time will tell if the combination of the two will inspire trust among traders and entice new participants to the ecosystem.

Crypto total market cap at $959 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Securities.io, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Binance Coin Eyes $316, After Being Stuck At $276 In The Last Week

September 2, 2022

Binance Coin
Binance Coin is looking to retest and push its limits to surpass the $300 mark to tap on liquidity.

  • Binance Coin sets eyes on $316
  • BNB price currently trades at $278.40
  • Resistance spotted at $287 to $295 range

Bitcoin has encountered intense selling pressure that triggered its dip to $19.5k and retesting the $20.4k zone for liquidity. Moreover, BTC has grappled to fix its clamp on the $20.8k zone seen a few weeks ago.  a couple of weeks ago.

BNB outlook based on the price action is looking bearish as it lingered at the $276 level for the most part of last week. 

Binance Coin Price Skyrockets 1.36%

According to CoinMarketCap, BNB price has skyrocketed by 1.36% or trading at $278.40 as of this writing.

BNB has formed a descending triangle pattern seen in the middle of August while it made some swirls of lower highs from the $315 zone.

Similarly, BNB price has also formed a base tapping at the $270 to $275 range. A fall that dips below $271 and then retesting on the key resistance would most likely trigger BNB to plunge shooting towards $240.

Chart: TradingView.com

The $270 level has also maintained to be the support and resistance zone in July. The same zone has also been a fortress resisting the bearish tremors.

Awesome Oscillator and RSI for BNB as presented on the 4-hour chart remains to be generally bearish. The momentum indicator also wasn’t able to hover above the 50 level while unable to surpass the 60 zone that hints at a bullish fervor.

OBV has also plunged showing magnified selling pressure. More so, a bullish crossover was also present on the Stochastic RSI that indicates a slight bounce might happen to test the resistance level.

Repetitive tests of a particular zone are seen to dampen the support area. In this case, the $275 zone has been tested time and again in the past couple of days with the potential to cave.

BNB Shows Intensified Selling Volume

Its bounce though might not be too significant with the $287 to $295 range acting as key resistance. Over the next couple of days, BNB might potentially hover towards $300 and $316 or $270 to $242.

This will depend primarily on Bitcoin’s ability to protect its support zone spotted at the $19.6k-$19.8k levels.

Intensified selling volume and bearish movement has been observed with Binance Coin in the past couple of days.

There is an obvious weak accumulation at the demand zone hinting that any bounce or jump towards the $290 to $300 range might be short-lived.

A Bitcoin move that surpasses the $21.5k zone plus Binance Coin flipping the $300 mark for support would be pivotal to change the fate of BNB from bearish to bullish.

Binance Coin Eyes 316 After Being Stuck At 276 In

BNB total market cap at $44.9 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from TIME, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Robinhood Integrates Polygon (MATIC) in Their Network

September 2, 2022

Robinhood Integrates Polygon (Matic) In Their Network
Exchange News
  • MATIC is now available for trading on the Robinhood platform.
  • Robinhood users can utilize MATIC on the PoS chain to perform a variety of tasks.

Robinhood, the leading trading platform in the US has now opened gates for MATIC tokens. MATIC is the native token for the Polygon network, which functions on the PoS mechanism. Polygon revealed this update in a blog on 31st Aug. Robinhood announced this particular news on 1st Sept on their Twitter account.

The shift was made to utilize the Ethereum L2 functionalities to the fullest by new users. Specifically the faster transactions and the lower fees than the Ethereum network. A point to remember is the new merge in the ETH network is designed to achieve 99.9% sustainability and energy efficiency.

 Benefits of MATIC and Robinhood Collaboration

The advantage of collaboration is two-sided for both Polygon and Robinhood. The vast number of users of the Robinhood platform can now buy, sell and transfer MATIC without the payment of additional charges. And from Robinhood’s point of view, the number of cryptocurrencies available on their list is increasing.

Because of the collaboration, users of Robinhood can utilize MATIC on the PoS chain to carry out a variety of tasks. Such as lending, borrowing, providing liquidity, and exchanging for other tokens on the Polygon PoS chain.

At the time of writing, the Polygon token(MATIC) is currently trading at a $0.8963 price value with a 6.94% increase in the last 24 hours. The market cap is over $7.6 B and the trading volume is $559 M in the last 24 hours.

1662115930 880 Robinhood Integrates Polygon Matic In Their Network
MATIC Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Blockchain

Why Terra Classic (LUNC) Fails to Reach $1?

September 2, 2022

Why Terra Classic (Lunc) Fails To Reach $1?
Editors News
  • LUNC, and the rest of the market traded with extremely low liquidity and high volatility. 
  • Luna Classic would reduce the supply and drive the price up to $1.

The Terra Classic organization wants to begin burning more LUNC, yet investors must be careful not to get burned either.The price of the LUNC will random raise when this occurs because it is currently trending, so why can’t it hit $1?

Terra Classic Resurrection

After the sudden fall, Terraforms Labs could no longer use the chain, but they are still grateful of its efforts. As of June, they have started burning 1.2% of all tokens and a portion of the Terra Classic transaction fee. And the native Terra Classic, LUNC, and the rest of the market traded with extremely low liquidity and high volatility. After the collapse, the LUNC is trading stable high after the collapse in may

Burn’s Central Theme

Burning tokens is primarily used to increase value, so the majority of coins have adopted this strategy. By sufficiently marketing the token burns, consumers come to expect to buy due to a projected shortage. 

The major Terra Classic holders benefited by receiving the rewards as a consequence of a Terra Classic being restored this year early. In addition, a small number of users were hesitant to transfer their LUNC to validators after the collapse, which led to a more equitable distribution of rewards and an average yearly return of close to 37%. These early stackers are ready to dump their fully loaded bags of funds on new investors who anticipate that the upcoming Luna Classic token burn would reduce the supply and raise the price to $1.

In the end, there aren’t many fundamental justifications for Luna Classic’s high price, not even a penny. Developers with prior experience are less likely to continue on where they left off in the chain, and those who are now active seem to be much more enthused about it than they are to want to make a wise investment. This indicates that there is a possibility of a collapse should the price decide to quit the firm, but it does not throw out the prospect of LUNC experiencing another exponential surge. Customers should tread cautiously. It’s going to end eventually.

Blockchain

Babylon Finance Announces Shut Down Due to Previous Hack

September 2, 2022

1 Billion Chinese Resident'S Data Being Sold For 10 Bitcoins By Hacker
Defi News
  • Total value locked (TVL) in the protocol drops from $30M to $4M after the attack.
  • The team plans to give away all of its remaining treasury assets.

When it comes to asset management firms, Babylon Finance is the most recent to shut down, but for an unusual reason. Recently, the asset management platform declared its intention to shut down, citing a past catastrophic incident. 