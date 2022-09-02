Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell over the past 18 months.Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Joe Maiorana/AP Photo

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump again lambasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

During an appearance on the Conservative Midchannel The True Voice of AmericaTrump was asked to respond to McConnell’s hint in August that the GOP might not win the Senate because of the quality of Trump-backed candidates.

“He’s so negative for the party,” Trump said, adding that he was “embarrassed” by McConnell.

“I would have directed someone against him in the primary. But, who would have known he had gone so wrong? And I was never a big fan, but he did go wrong,” said the ‘former president.

Trump also hinted again at the idea that he wanted to replace McConnell as GOP leader in the Senate.

“He’s no good, and we’re going to go through him, then we’ll have to do something, later we’ll have to do something with him,” Trump said.

“The party is mad at him. We have to put up with him for a while, but eventually he will go,” Trump added. “That’s bad news.”

A representative from Trump’s post-presidential press office and representatives for McConnell did not immediately respond to an Insider request for comment.

Trump’s comments came the same day Sen. Rick Scott of Florida reignited his current rivalry with McConnell for criticizing the “candidate quality” of the GOP.

Scott said he had a “strategic disagreement” with McConnell during an interview with Politico published Thursday. Scott also wrote in a Washington Examiner op-ed that the idea of ​​”garbage” GOP candidates was “an act of incredible cowardice” and “a betrayal of the conservative cause.”

Trump also chastised McConnell for questioning the quality of the GOP candidates he backs, calling him “a pawn for the Democrats” and calling for his replacement as GOP leader.

The origins of the McConnell-Trump feud date back to February 2021, when McConnell berated Trump for his “disgraceful dereliction of duty” during the Capitol Riot. Since then, Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell.

In November, Trump slammed McConnell and other Republicans who backed President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, calling them “RINO,” an acronym for Republicans in name only. Trump also repeatedly called McConnell an “old crow” and accused McConnell of “jeopardizing” the re-election chances of other Republican senators.

In February, McConnell shrugged off rumors that Trump could successfully unseat him as majority leader if the GOP were to take the Senate midterm in November. The comments came after Trump called McConnell a “loser” for defending GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who contradicted Trump’s voter fraud allegations.

Last month, Trump also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy” and “coco” in several Truth Social posts. McConnell, however, did not react to Trump’s insult, saying he had “no” response to the criticism.

