What is a Market Sheet? Can Premier League teams sign players after the deadline and what is the process involved? Chelsea hunt Aubameyang as Brighton close in on Gilmour
The summer transfer window is now closed, but Premier League clubs are still battling to secure last-minute deals.
Top teams are hoping to use the remaining hours to their advantage and secure the additions needed to move their clubs forward and help them achieve their goals this season.
Meanwhile, some will want to offload players to raise funds or free up space in their squads for newcomers.
Although no one is planning to do so, the prospect of last-minute deals is hugely exciting for fans.
There’s nothing better than refreshing your computer to see if your club have made a last-minute signing, but if they have to make a dramatic late deal, it’s crucial that the right rules are followed.
Here is the process clubs must follow if they want to register players after the window closes.
When does the transfer window close?
The summer transfer window closed on Thursday, September 1.
Clubs will have until 11 p.m. to register their players and complete their transactions, otherwise they will be forced to wait until January.
However, there is a way for clubs to get a signing through the system beyond this timeframe.
What is a Market Sheet?
If clubs hope to complete a signing after the 11 p.m. deadline, they will need to complete and send in a signed deal sheet.
In short, an agreement sheet is a form that allows a club to confirm that an agreement has been reached in order to have additional time to submit the remaining documentation.
If a club wishes to submit a transaction sheet, it must be submitted in full between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on the evening of the transfer deadline or the transaction will fail.
When can a new signature be completed at the latest?
Provided a deal sheet has been completed and submitted to the authorities, clubs will have an additional two hours to get the transfer signed.
This means that for a 11 p.m. deadline, clubs will have until 1 a.m. to submit the documents in full.
However, if a club wishes to make an international transfer, they will need to comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System deadline of midnight.
What do clubs really have to do to make Premier League transfers?
To register a player, clubs must send the Premier League all transfer documentation.
This includes the contract, the transfer agreement between the clubs involved in the deal, permission to work in the UK (if required), international clearance if transferring from overseas, and any taxes transfer that may apply.
The Premier League’s football operations and regulations departments are staffed late into the night on the day of the deadline to deal with any issues, but usually they will complete the club-to-club deal and then submit the documents.
Once a club’s documents for a transfer are received, they are checked against Premier League and Football Association rules. In some cases, the transfer must also comply with FIFA regulations.
The Premier League will then advise the club whether or not the player is registered and whether the signing is pending following receipt of further documentation, eg international clearance or endorsement.
Do clubs actually use fax machines to make Premier League transfers?
According to Premier League, the fax machine has been officially retired!
Clubs have a number of options for sending documents to the Premier League to confirm signatures, including office faxes and scanned documents by email.
For more information on how a deal is struck, visit the official Premier League website.
Mississippi capital’s water disaster developed over decades
JACKSON, Miss. — For at least the third time in a dozen years, portable toilets are parked outside the ornate Mississippi Capitol because Jackson’s water system is in crisis.
The big “Gotta Go” trailer is just one example of the city’s desperation. Many homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water this week, forcing people to wait in long lines for drinking water or water to flush toilets.
The scenes testify to the near collapse of a water system that residents could not trust even in the best of times. The failure to provide such an essential service reflects decades of government dysfunction, population change and decaying infrastructure. It has also fueled a political battle in which largely white GOP state lawmakers have shown little interest in helping a mostly Black city run by Democrats.
“We’re on a budget, and we have to go buy water all the time. All the time,” said Mary Huard, whose child has been forced to shift to online schooling because in-person classes were called off due to weak water pressure.
Even before the pressure dropped, Jackson’s system was fragile, and officials had warned for years that widespread loss of service was possible. A cold snap in 2021 froze pipes and left tens of thousands of people without running water. Similar problems happened again early this year, on a smaller scale.
Broken water and sewer pipes are also common in Mississippi’s largest city. The Environmental Protection Agency told Jackson months ago that its water system violates the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
The crisis deepened after heavy rain last week flooded the Pearl River and exacerbated trouble at the main water-treatment plant during the weekend.
The lines for water formed at churches, fire stations, community centers and outside big-box stores.
Outside a high school, volunteers used a pump connected to a tanker to distribute water to people who showed up with whatever empty containers they could find. One woman brought a truck bed full of empty paint buckets. A school maintenance worker hauled away a garbage container with water sloshing over the sides.
When Gov. Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden declared the situation an emergency, residents had already been advised for a month to boil their water before doing everything from brushing teeth to boiling pasta.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said fixing the problems could cost billions of dollars — far beyond Jackson’s ability to pay. That ability has been limited by a shrinking tax base that resulted from white flight, which began about a decade after public schools were integrated in 1970.
The population peaked in 1980 at nearly 203,000. It currently stands at about 150,000, with about 25% of residents living in poverty.
In the past half-century, the racial composition of Jackson has also changed. Once majority white, it is now more than 80% Black. The suburbs encircling Jackson are generally whiter and more prosperous and have newer infrastructure.
The mostly white, Republican-dominated Mississippi Legislature has been reluctant to offer assistance, even though the problems have disrupted daily life in the Capitol where lawmakers work for at least a few months every year.
The Democratic mayor and the Republican governor rarely speak to each other. And when Reeves held a news conference Monday to announce a state of emergency, Lumumba was nowhere to be seen. Reeves said he did not invite the mayor.
They held separate news conferences again Tuesday and Wednesday, although Lumumba insisted they are working as a team. By Thursday, the two finally appeared together.
“Right now, what we’re focused on is the operational unity that we have,” Lumumba said as he stood by Reeves. “Operational unity means that we’re focused more on our common ends and objectives than any differences that we may have revealed at some point in time.”
Reeves frequently criticizes Jackson for its crime rate and has said the city’s water problems stem from shoddy management.
“I know that the team at the state Department of Health as well as the EPA has been working tirelessly since 2016 trying to convince the city to come into compliance with the orders that have been put forth. They were generally unsuccessful at that,” Reeves said Monday.
Cecil Brown is a Democrat who represented part of Jackson in the Mississippi House for 16 years before serving on the state Public Service Commission. He urged city, state and congressional leaders to work together.
“If you don’t like each other, it’s OK, let’s say, ‘If we can’t work together, let’s put our staff together,” Brown said in an interview Thursday.
The governor has blocked some efforts to alleviate the water woes. After the city hired a private contractor to handle water billing, some customers went months without receiving bills, while others skipped payments.
In 2020, Reeves vetoed legislation that would have let Jackson forgive at least a portion of the unpaid water bills for poor people. He took a more passive approach in 2021, allowing water-payment legislation to become law by letting the proposal sit for five days without his signature.
Lumumba has complained that Mississippi, a state with almost a 40% Black population, is often overlooked by national Democrats and taken for granted by Republicans.
Criticism about the Jackson water debacle is not strictly partisan.
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat whose district includes most of Jackson, said in mid-August that Jackson leaders had not provided specific proposals for improvements.
“The city fathers and mothers will have to step up, produce that plan that we can begin to sell from Jackson to Washington,” Thompson told television station WJTV.
An infrastructure bill signed into law last year by Biden is designed to address problems like Jackson’s, but it’s unclear how much of that money the Mississippi capital will receive.
At the same time, Mississippi is slashing taxes. This year, Reeves signed the state’s largest-ever tax cut, which will reduce revenue by an estimated $185 million the first year and $525 million the final year.
The governor argued that cutting the income tax would “lead to more wealth for all Mississippians,” even as one of the poorest states in the nation struggles to support schools and rural hospitals.
Reeves has not said whether he will call a special session of the Legislature before January to consider aid for Jackson. Any proposals will face opposition from some Republicans who say the state should not rescue Jackson from its predicament.
But Republican state Sen. Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, along the Gulf Coast, said he is willing to help if the aid includes an accountability plan.
“The state ‘bailing out’ the city after what appears to be decades long neglect & failed leadership violates my sense of accountability & conservative principles,” Wiggins wrote on Twitter. He added that he remembers government aid after Hurricane Katrina.
“In the end, it’s about the safety of Jackson’s citizens & its economic viability,” Wiggins said.
Even when Jackson is not under a boil-water notice, Sharon Epps said she buys bottled water for her family because she doesn’t trust the tap water. She said her landlord replaced a broken line that spewed raw sewage into the back yard.
“When you can’t use the bathroom like you want to, and it’s floating in your back yard, that’s the saddest part about it. And then you can’t sit out in the back yard because it smells so bad,” Epps said. “It’s a disaster, baby.”
___
Associated Press Writer Michael Goldberg contributed to this report.
Huge drop in math, reading isn’t surprising with remote learning
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday that the worst drop in math and reading scores in decades is concerning but not surprising due to remote learning during the pandemic. of coronavirus.
Anchor Brianna Keilar asked: “There is a new, extremely alarming statistic for parents and really anyone, I think, in our society, and that is the national assessment of progress in education, known as the National Bulletin, and it was published overnight. It showed the worst drop in math and reading scores in decades for fourth graders. What does that tell you? Is this a repudiation of remote learning during the pandemic? »
Cardona said: “You know, it’s very alarming. It’s troubling, but not surprising, knowing that a year and a half ago, more than half of our schools were not open for full-day learning. The first thing we did when we arrived was to make sure our schools were open for in-person learning. We went from 47% when the president took office to 100% in November. Listen, in-person learning is what we need to focus on. We must redouble our efforts. I’m very concerned about these scores, and I know we have the resources now, and we need to maintain the same level of urgency that we had two years ago to engage our students to make sure our students get support .
Jeremiah Estrada’s long journey to MLB debut with Chicago Cubs: Tommy John surgery and life-threatening battle with COVID
August had become a cursed month for right-hander Jeremiah Estrada.
He suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament and underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2019. Twelve months later, when he was prepared to return to the mound, the 2020 minor-league season was canceled because of the pandemic. Then he experienced elbow tightness and battled a nearly deadly case of COVID-19 last August.
The date remains seared in Estrada’s mind — Aug. 25, 2021 — beginning an ordeal that landed him in the hospital fighting for his life, let alone his baseball future.
“It was the worst feeling and the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” Estrada, 23, said Tuesday.
Estrada initially was sidelined with elbow tightness. As he ramped up to rejoin Low-A Myrtle Beach, Estrada contracted COVID-19 while with the team in Fayetteville, N.C. Seven days later, Estrada was in a Myrtle Beach hospital fighting for his life.
When the hospital called his father, Ramiro, the doctor conveyed the seriousness of the situation: “Just pray.”
“I nearly almost died from it,” Estrada said.
In the moment, Estrada did not realize how badly COVID-19 was ravaging his body. His initial symptoms included a headache and losing his sense of taste and smell. A week into the illness, he vomited constantly over a 12-hour span, at one point throwing up black fluid. His first trip to the hospital was an outpatient visit to receive IV fluids to address dehydration. His stomach problems persisted, prompting a quick hospital return for medication.
But after Estrada again came home from the hospital, his condition continued to deteriorate. He developed chills and either fell asleep or passed out. He is still unsure what transpired but recalls waking up to hallucinations, a 102-degree fever and the inability to walk.
“I could do nothing, I was just done,” Estrada said. “My dad tried calling me and I couldn’t answer.”
Estrada had told his dad that if he did not pick up his phone call to contact the hospital. When emergency medical technicians arrived, they found Estrada on his bedroom floor. A pulse oximeter showed his oxygen levels in the 70%-80% range, well below the average level of 95%-100%. Estrada was put on 15 liters of oxygen.
This was part of a two-week stretch at the onset of COVID-19 when he barely ate. Estrada finally started feeling hungry the day after the doctor’s grim conversation with his dad. Estrada snacked on graham crackers and progressively improved.
Estrada spent two weeks in the hospital. His stepmother, Carmen, flew from Coachella Valley, Calif., to help take care of him after he was discharged. Estrada, who was not vaccinated, did not regain his sense of taste until late July, more than 10 months after battling COVID. Once his taste buds returned, Estrada decided to get the COVID-19 vaccination and subsequently the booster shot, which made him eligible to join the Cubs in Toronto as a replacement player for his first major-league call-up.
“I did my best to recover,” Estrada said. “The Cubs helped me when I got back home to do what I can do.
“My big thing was I hate shots. I want nothing to do with a shot. But I was like, you know what, it’s what the Cubs want, and I’m going to (get vaccinated) because I’m going to trust them.”
Estrada admitted that this year he was scared of August, waiting to see what would transpire. The Cubs gave him a much better memory to associate with the month. They promoted Estrada from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, and he made his major-league debut that night against the Toronto Blue Jays. He will get an extended look in the bullpen in September. After the Cubs procedurally returned Estrada and left-hander Brendon Little to Triple A, they added him to the 40-man roster and recalled him as part of the expanded 28-man roster.
Estrada struck out two batters in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 5-3 loss. He struck out the first batter he faced, Teoscar Hernández, on a nasty slider. Estrada said he became too amped after the whiff, which caused command issues leading to walking the next hitter. He refocused and retired the next two Blue Jays.
Estrada received the lineup card from manager David Ross, which the right-hander had his teammates sign before Wednesday’s series finale. He also secured the baseball from his first strikeout and plans to keep both at his family’s California home.
“At first when I was just sitting in the bullpen, I’m just saying it feels like I’ve been here before, which I have, I’ve been at baseball games growing up, in this stands,” Estrada said. “But it’s just different. And then once I opened the gates, I realized I was the one running out like, OK, this is it. … I get myself into a certain mode where I see no fans, nothing, it’s just me and the hitter. So after I got in between the lines and I looked up and am like holy (bleep), I just did that.”
A 2017 sixth-round pick, Estrada rose quickly through the farm system this year, striking out 40.4% of batters faced with a 1.30 ERA in 34 games after beginning the season at High-A South Bend.
“I can’t tell if it’s been too quick or if it’s taken forever,” Estrada said, “but honestly, it just feels very unreal.”
Tommy John surgery and the pandemic cost Estrada two seasons of development. He reported to spring training in 2020 in great shape in his return from surgery, having lost 25 pounds, and he built up his strength.
As a Christian Baptist, Estrada doesn’t question what happens in his life, explaining how he knows it is in God’s hands.
“It was a lot of grief, just a lot of stuff that you want to feel like you could do but you couldn’t,” Estrada said. “It was a tough feeling. But at the end of the grief, there’s four stages of it. And I need to add another one, which is revenge, like my time to come back and to do what I can do.
“My revenge is once I get back on the mound to make sure I remind the Cubs who I am.”
Estrada’s showed off a deceptive four-seam fastball in his debut, producing four swings-and-misses on the pitch that averaged 98.1 mph and topped out at 98.9 mph. His developed a new slider earlier in spring training with the help of South Bend pitching coach Tony Cougoule.
“You want guys to be rewarded when they have success,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “And so many times you think a guy’s going to have success and it ends up as developmental and they struggle a little bit and you kind of push a guy. Other guys push themselves, and he’s been one of those guys that’s done it. It’s been cool to see.”
Estrada possesses the stuff to warrant being added to the 40-man roster. By doing so Thursday, the Cubs avoided exposing him to the Rule 5 draft in the offseason. Down the stretch, Estrada should get plenty of opportunities to show his fastball-slider combination. Everything Estrada has endured the last three years led to his moment Tuesday at the Rogers Centre.
“Every day I think about the most important thing to me entering this year, and every day is … staying healthy because that’s been the biggest issue in my career,” Estrada said. “If I stay healthy today, no matter the results, at the end of day if I walk off this mound still healthy I’m absolutely grateful.”
NASA’s next Artemis I lunar launch attempt: How to watch live
On Saturday, NASA’s ambitious, expensive and complex Artemis program is about to begin. Fifty years after the agency completed the Apollo missionsArtemis I could finally head into lunar orbit.
The road has been a bit bumpy so far.
Initially, the launch of Artemis I was scheduled for Monday, but due to an engine problem, NASA had to call off the attempt. Then, after some deliberation, the team decided to schedule the next attempt for Saturday. Only time will tell how this weekend goes, but whatever happens, you’ll want to tune in live to see how the story unfolds. CNET will have all the details (and host a livestream!) here.
To be clear, this liftoff will not have astronauts on board – but its success very much depends on its success, including the prospect of landing people on the moon in the near future. (It is planned for 2025). Come launch day, Artemis I’s Mandarin-colored 32-stage rocket will blast off from Earth and launch a relatively small, pointy white spacecraft named Orion into lunar orbit.
Orion is filled to the brim with things like Amazon Alexa, TV character Shaun the Sheep, mannequins, miniature satellites, and most importantly, tons of navigation and data-gathering gear. These special instruments within Orion will track vital information about the spacecraft’s trajectory, safety, radiation absorption (and more) that will essentially plot the routes for future missions – missions with a human crew like 2025’s Artemis II and Artemis III. Think of Artemis I as a crucial flight test and proof-of-principle mission.
A flawless launch could mark the beginning of NASA’s years of modern lunar exploration. It will be a tense day with a breathless countdown, especially given the failed first launch attempt, but also shrouded in an air of wonder and excitement. In other words, it’s going to be huge.
How to watch the launch of Artemis I
On Saturday, NASA plans to host a live stream of the Artemis I event and you can watch directly on the NASA app, NASA website, or NASA TV.
The launch window itself opens at 11:17 a.m. PT / 2:17 p.m. ET, and it will remain open for two hours. Somewhere in that range, the mega lunar rocket, which NASA calls the “world’s most powerful rocket,” will be heading for the stars.
Here is the window start time worldwide. Prepare your snacks.
- US: 11:17 a.m. PT / 2:17 p.m. ET
- Brazil: 3:17 p.m. (federal district)
- UK: 7:17 p.m.
- South Africa: 8:17 p.m.
- Russia: 9:17 p.m. (Moscow)
- WATER: 10:17 p.m.
- India: 11:47 p.m.
- China: Sunday, 2:17 a.m.
- Japan: Sunday, 3:17 a.m.
- Australia: Sunday, 4:17 a.m. (AEST)
You’ll also find all the action live on CNET Highlights, our YouTube channel, by simply clicking play just below. It’s so easy.
The launch route of Artemis I
Already, NASA has begun to anticipate Artemis I’s journey into space – as evidenced by the incredible turnout for Monday morning’s attempt. Briefings were held daily until Monday’s liftoff attempt, for example, on things like the role of industry in advancing human exploration, the management of the lunar mission, how Artemis is about to lead into Mars excursions and just general commentary on the road to the stars.
A full schedule of those meetings, broadcast on NASA TV, can be found here.
You might also want to prepare for celebrity appearances from Jack Black, Chris Evans and Keke Palmer as well as performances of The Star-Spangled Banner from Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock and America the Beautiful from The Philadelphia Orchestra and Yo-Yo Ma, the latter directed by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. What. A party.
Artemis I Launch Sequence
If you’re into the technicalities, here’s the game plan for Artemis I.
In a way, takeoff is the the simplest part. And I’m not exaggerating.
The SLS team is the first.
After the countdown, the SLS will ascend through the Earth’s atmosphere. In two minutes, all of its solid propellant, located in the boosters of the rocket, will be consumed and these boosters will be jettisoned. After 8 minutes, all its liquid fuel, located in the central stage, will be used up and this stage will be jettisoned. Then, for about 18 minutes, Orion and the rocket’s upper stage will circle our planet on its own. Once this is complete, Orion will take about 12 minutes to deploy its solar panels and turn off the battery.
At this point, as Sarafin says, the rocket has done its job. Orion is on his way.
The Orion team takes over.
“We really don’t have time to catch our breath,” Artemis I senior flight director Rick LaBrode said at a news conference Aug. 5. Orion’s trajectory pretty much relies on a multitude of precise maneuvers that will lead him along the intricate path described below.
Eventually, the craft will approach the lunar surface, getting closer to just 60 miles above the ground, and conduct a bunch of science experiments to test things like lunar gravity, radiation hazard, and maybe- be even snap a few photos like a recreation of 1968’s Earthrise. The satellites inside Orion will unfurl along the way, capturing physical data, and when all is said and done, the brave little spacecraft will return to our planet and crash land off the coast of San Diego.
Pick up Orion, extract the data, and Artemis I is done. The whole thing should last six weeks.
If NASA manages to avoid any problems along the way, it won’t be long before we find ourselves scouring the internet for tips on how to watch the Artemis II launch. And far in the future, we may be reflecting on Monday as we sit back and watch a rocket heading not just for the moon, but for Mars.
OK, I’m moving on.
For now, you can admire the Artemis I SLS rocket topped with Orion chilling on the launch pad. Here’s a constant live stream of it during its final moments on Earth.
News
The outlook for Magic guard Gary Harris after undergoing knee surgery
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after tearing his meniscus, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday.
The Magic announced Harris had surgery after the Sentinel’s reporting. The procedure took place Wednesday.
His return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment, according to the Magic.
An arthroscopic meniscectomy is “a minimally invasive surgical procedure” that’s used to treat a torn meniscus cartilage in which only the torn segment is removed, according to the Department of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at the University of Washington.
Daniel Kharrazi, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, told the Sentinel a meniscectomy is a “very common procedure,” adding it generally can take up to two months for an athlete to return.
“Think of the meniscus as a cushion between the bones and joints that gives you padding,” Kharrazi said. “When that tears, it creates inflammation and pain inside the knee. In professional players, if it creates symptoms, we recommend arthroscopically fixing it so it can go back to normal.
“The main issue is the rehab [post-operation]. It’s a common procedure, the rehab is fairly straightforward and the rebound period back to health and activity is generally within 6-8 weeks.”
Nirav Pandya, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist within the University of California San Francisco Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, tweeted an arthroscopic meniscectomy is a surgical option typically chosen for small tears in the meniscus and that most players return in 6-8 weeks.
Brian Sutterer, a physiatrist in Rochester, Minn. who’s affiliated with Mayo Clinic, tweeted that a meniscectomy means the torn piece was trimmed/smoothed out, adding the typical recovery can be 4-6 weeks.
Harris, who was on an expiring contract for 2021-22 that paid him $20.5 million, signed a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1.
He has a $13 million, fully-guaranteed salary for the 2022-23 season and a $13 million non-guaranteed salary for 2023-24. His 2023-24 salary becomes fully guaranteed after June 30, 2023.
Harris finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
He’s coming off his healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18. His eFG% was the highest it has been since then, too.
Once he returns, Harris is expected to compete for minutes in a backcourt that’ll include Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton and Devin Cannady.
Orlando opens training camp on Sept. 27.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Mississippi water crisis extends into day four
