When will Episode 3 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” be released on Prime Video?

The new Lord of the Rings TV show power rings takes you somewhere you’ve been before.

Among the many familiar elements of the Prime Video series coming September 2 is the dwarven stronghold of Khazad-dûm. If you’ve watched Peter Jackson’s classic Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, you’ve visited Khazad-dûm as a terrifying tomb strewn with skeletons, festooned with cobwebs, and watched over by a particularly wicked fire demon.

Now, long before Gandalf slipped from the edge of a broken stone bridge, Khazad-dûm is a bustling realm where giant mirrors reflect light from its depths, vibrant greenery flourishes, and countless dwarves bustle . Two decades after Jackson first took us to Middle-earth, The Rings of Power presents something familiar, but refreshed enough to make a visit worthwhile for established fans and Tolkien newbies alike.

This is the challenge facing the Rings of Power. Over the past 20 years, The Lord of the Rings trilogy has become entrenched in mainstream pop culture — from memes about not just walking in Mordor, to impressions of Gollum. Some have never left Middle-earth, but for others it’s a question of whether a return is desired or warranted.

To borrow a quote from Galadriel in The Fellowship of the Ring, The Rings of Power seem to understand that their quest stands on a knife’s edge. Judging by screeners from the first two episodes provided by Prime Video, The Rings of Power is making a steady return to Middle-earth, delivering all the things that endeared the originals to so many of us many years ago. years: the jaw-dropping views, the latex prosthetics, and even the occasional episodes of ponderous dialogue delivered at some point on the horizon.

The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Frodo and his friends had ever thought of leaving the Shire. The series focuses on the forging of the infamous Nine Rings and the earlier run of the evil Sauron that caused chaos. Thanks to the longevity of the elves, Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) return as characters, along with a host of new elves, dwarves, men and Harfoots (short stature ancestors of Hobbits), all feel that sinking feeling that something nasty is afoot, and the denial that comes with it.

Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and more lore-heavy fans. (Although it remains to be seen how much the liberties this takes with Tolkien’s work pisses off the hard core crowd.) If Fëanor and his hammer or Aulë and his beard don’t mean anything to you, that’s it completely survivable.

The series adopts the visual style of the films. The first two episodes alone offer a feast of sweeping shots of snow-capped mountains, open plains, and painfully gorgeous Elven architecture. Rings of Power uses the same sort of color grading that makes both Rivendell and the newly introduced Lindon golden, but the Men’s Realms feel more gray.

The score, this time composed by Bear McCreary instead of Howard Shore, also covers familiar territory. Soaring choral pieces can be ethereal or menacing, depending on the scene.

And there are some callbacks, of course, like the opening of a prologue voiced by Galadriel, or a tense moment with bubbles in a lake, but Rings of Power steers clear of getting into the kind of scared fanservice which could only depreciate it. Instead, these elements do a lot of work to settle the viewer into this complex story.

As for the new generation of people in Middle-earth, while Cate Blanchett is hard to top, Clark makes a convincing past incarnation, clear-eyed and ready to fight no matter who begs him to calm down. An encounter with a snow troll is enough to turn her into a certified action heroine. The dwarf Durin and his wife Disa provide a certain warmth and comic relief, much like Gimli in the trilogy, which is a welcome breather, tonally.

A big test for Rings of Power, however, is how well it paces while navigating at least four or five plot lines. Somehow, a brave young Harfoot named Nori finding a mysterious giant in a smoking crater must be as interesting as a dodgy chemistry romance between the human Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and the expressionless elf. Round (Ismael Cruz Cordova). The danger is ending up with a work that looks, sounds and feels as gorgeous as any big-screen opus, but without the focused story to back it up.

And, of course, the series will also have to deal with a familiar problem among the prequels: The struggle between good and evil will not culminate in the kind of victory that has helped make LOTR such pop culture comfort food in uncertain times. No matter how the show goes over the next five seasons, Sauron will be back.

When The Fellowship of the Rings came out in 2001, it ushered in an era where fantasy movies could be good with a capital G. When audiences watched an army of 10,000 orcs gather outside Helm’s Deep, it was a visual, entirely new feat.

Twenty years later, audiences are used to spectacular fantasy worlds and battles on the big screen, not only in films like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but also in television shows like Game of Thrones, and now the prequel series of GOT, Dragon House.

With so many other universes to immerse yourself in, it remains an open question whether throwing around a billion dollars at an adaptation of book appendices over a minimum of five seasons is enough to dive deep into the heart of LOTR fandom.

But for now, The Rings of Power is a cinematic journey to Middle-earth that will have you wanting to offer your ax with a hearty “why not?”