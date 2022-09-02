News
When will Episode 3 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” be released on Prime Video?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is live! Not one, but two episodes are available to watch on Prime Video.
Criticisms have been extremely positive. “Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and lovers of more intense lore,” wrote CNET’s Erin Carson.
Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth. They include the Forging of the Rings of Power, the Rise of Sauron, and the Last Alliance between Elves and Men.
Schedules for the rest of the season
Episodes drop weekly, three hours later than the premiere time, for the remainder of the season.
- 9:00 p.m. PDT — Thursdays
- 12:00 p.m. EDT — Fridays
- 1 a.m. Brazil — Friday
- 5am UK — Fridays
- 6:00 a.m. CEST – Fridays
- 9:30 a.m. IST – Fridays
- 1pm JST – Fridays
- 2:00 p.m. AU — Fridays
- 4pm NZ — Friday
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
Fernando Alonso apologizes to Lewis Hamilton for ‘stupid’ jibe
Fernando Alonso plans to apologize in person to Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after calling the seven-time champion an ‘idiot’ following a collision at the Belgian Grand Prix from last weekend.
Hamilton and Alonso made contact as they battled for position at Les Combes on the opening lap of the race. Hamilton later took responsibility for the incident, but at the time of the crash Alonso made his frustration clear about his pit car radio.
“What an idiot!” said Alonso. “Close the door from the outside. We had a good start, but this guy only knows how to drive and start first.”
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Alonso said it was an instant reaction aimed at his race engineer but also felt it had been overdone.
“It did something huge,” Alonso said. “First of all it’s Lewis, he’s a champion, he’s a legend of our times. And then when you say something, and I’m sorry to repeat it, against a British driver, there’s a huge media involvement after that.
“They said a lot of things to Checo [Perez]to Carlos [Sainz], volume. If you say something to a Latin driver, everything is a little more fun.
“When you say something to others, it’s a bit more serious, but anyway, yes, I apologize.”
Alonso also clarified that he was not standing by his comments in the radio message.
“No, I do not think so [that he can only drive and start in first]”, he said. “It’s not that I believe or do not believe, there are facts that it is not so.
“It’s something you say in the heat of the moment, but nothing I said is true and there are facts that are completely opposite. So I have a huge respect.”
After watching the replays, Alonso said he did not blame Hamilton and instead accepted the stewards’ ruling that it was a first-lap racing incident. He added that the excitement of battling for top-three positions led him to criticize Hamilton on the radio.
“I don’t think it’s to blame at this point watching the replays to be honest because it was a first round incident and we’re close. The heat of the moment, the adrenaline of the moment, the fights finally for the first two, the first three made me say these comments that I should not say.
“At the same time, I said after the race that it was a racing incident in my opinion. When you say something on the radio, at that moment you think you are talking to your engineer, so you prepare the strategy, you start in the first three, you pass Checo in the first corner and run second. And then something happens and you say something to your buddy. To your colleague, to your engineer at that moment.
“Obviously you have to be aware that it has to be broadcast, but it’s like somebody is doing a hard tackle or something in football. Then you say something to your teammate or whatever, and to that time it is not broadcast. Before the race or after the race, I said what I thought. On the radio, I said something that I was not… I don’t don’t think like that.”
When asked if he had apologized to Hamilton in person, he replied: “No, not yet, but I hope to see him today.
“When we do the TV pen, I will approach him and ask his forgiveness if he understood that way. I have absolutely no problem with him and have immense respect for him.”
Earnie Shavers has punched harder than Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder, he’s floored Larry Holmes and is among the toughest punchers in boxing history who have reels full of dazzling knockouts.
“It’s not about how hard you can hit,” the fictional but legendary Rocky Balboa once told his son in one of his many inspirational moments.
Granted, he was trying to teach young Robert a life lesson because actually, as a top boxer, it’s very helpful if you can hit hard.
Boxing is littered with plenty of big hitters – it’s the reason it attracts so many fans and, with the passing of former heavyweight challenger Earnie Shavers, talkSPORT takes a look at who the most devastating punchers in its storied history are. These ten certainly have a claim.
10. JULIAN JACKSON
F: 55 (49 KO), L: 6
Active: 1981-1998
Not an elite boxer, but “The Hawk” had two advantages in the ring: an immaculate flattop hairstyle and the ability to crush you with a single punch. Jackson’s right-arm bomb to decimate Herol Graham – in a fight the British slickster was dominating – remains the sport’s ultimate one-hit demolition.
154-pound and 160-pound world champion Virgin Islander Jackson treated Terry Norris and Buster Drayton in a similar, sickening style: top fighters stretched cold after tasting his raw power.
9. DEONTAY WILDER
B: 42 (41 KOs), L: 1, D: 1
Active: 2008-present
When it comes to Naoya Inoue and Gervonta Davis, only one active fighter belongs to this list. Wilder’s springy, supernatural power is made all the more astounding by the fact that, despite his 6-foot-7 height, he’s lean by modern heavyweight standards but can ruin much taller men.
He boasts a 93% knockout rate and only two opponents have gone the distance: Bermane Stiverne (KO1 in the rematch) and Tyson Fury (who tasted the canvas twice). Would be even higher if he could actually box. Don’t tell him we said that.
8. TOMMY AGREEMENT
W: 61 (48 KB), L: 5, D: 1
Active: 1977-2006
Detroit’s legendary “Hitman” is the epitome of a puncher: big and long levers, perfect technique and just a little vulnerable himself. What’s special is how Hearns wielded his power. He started roughing up the welterweights, but in the end, Hearns was happily stopping the heavyweights.
Roberto Duran, a man Marvin Hagler couldn’t move, was put to sleep within four minutes. Still, it’s Jose Cuevas’ two perfect right hands that remain his masterpiece.
7. MICHAEL TYSON
F: 50 (44 KO), L: 5
Active: 1985-2005
No one has a better reel of dazzling knockouts than the brooding, menacing “Iron Mike.” Optimistically listed as 5ft 11in, Tyson specialized in destroying bigger heavyweights with his speed, aggression, footwork and malicious combinations.
Some opponents looked defeated before the first bell (Michael Spinks lasted 91 seconds), although it’s also true that if you could survive the early rounds, Tyson was getting less and less effective. Pretty big “if” though, especially when Tyson was at his devastating peak.
6. THE SAND SADDLER
B: 145 (104 KOs), L: 16, D: 2
Active: 1944-1956
Featherweights aren’t supposed to hit that hard. Saddler the puncher took on Willie Pep, the greatest defensive boxer of all time, for the world title at Madison Square Garden. The result: Saddler hammered Pep to the canvas twice, then knocked him out in four rounds.
A lanky 5ft 9in with a vicious wand and left hook, Saddler lost the rematch to Pep but won their iconic rivalry 3-1 and retired with over 100 knockouts. Prince Naseem devours your heart.
5. EARNIE RAZORS
W: 74 (68 KO), L: 14, D: 1
Active: 1969-1995
“Nobody hits like Shavers. If anybody hit harder than Shavers, I’d shoot them,” heavyweight Randall ‘Tex’ Cobb said. Although he was a two-time world title challenger, “The Acorn” had no outstanding attributes. Except an ability to hit as hard as a born man.
Of his 68 career knockouts, 23 have come in the first round, 46 in the first three rounds. Larry Holmes getting up from Shavers fire’s short straight bomb remains one of boxing’s great recoveries – and Holmes would later swear it was the hardest he had ever been hit.
4.JIMMY WILDE
B: 137 (98 KOs), L: 4, D: 1
Active: 1911-1923
His nickname, “The Ghost with the Hammer in His Hand,” sounds like a new Marvel movie. Apt, because Wilde’s power was superhuman. The 5ft 2in Welshman started his career beating the snot of much taller men in fairground boxing booths (yes, they were a thing) and would go on to claim the world flyweight title.
Wilde knocked out much bigger bantamweights and featherweights with his blunt power, once rode a 93-fight unbeaten streak, and remains the benchmark for small punchers.
3. JOE LOUIS
F: 66 (52 KO), L: 3
Active: 1934-1951
“Like someone stuck a light bulb in your face,” James J Braddock said after being punched by Louis. And Braddock was talking about his jab. Heavyweight king Louis, the best pure finisher in boxing history, caused damage with either fist.
Max Schmeling, the first man to beat Louis was maimed in the rematch, left screaming in pain with broken bones in his back. The fight lasted just over two minutes. It was one of Louis’ 25 successful world title defenses, with 22 ending inside the distance. Ouch.
2. SAM LANGFORD
B: 211 (126 KOs), L: 29, D: 38
Active: 1902-1925
Stood half an inch above 5-foot-6, fought at 135 pounds and 147 pounds, but the Canadian-born “Boston Bonecrusher” was a concussion puncher up to heavyweight. Stocky, muscular but with exceptionally long arms, Langford has flattened fighters up to 50 pounds heavier than him.
The heinous racism of his day meant this great multi-weight never got the world title shots his skills deserved. But surviving footage shows a fast, fearsome and powerful slugger.
1. GEORGE FOREMAN
F: 76 (68 KO), L: 5
Active: 1969-1997
The sheer, dull, blunt trauma of Foreman’s punches led to two jaw-dropping heavyweight title changes. In 1973, Foreman knocked down undefeated great Joe Frazier six times in two rounds with a series of monster hooks and uppercuts.
Then 21 years later, Foreman’s right hand introduced another undefeated champion in Michael Moorer. The scary part? Big George, 46, didn’t even seem to be squeezing with all his might behind the punch. A power we have never seen before or since.
Honorable mentions: Rocky Marciano, Manny Pacquiao, Sonny Liston, Archie Moore, Lennox Lewis, Jack Dempsey, Gerald McClellan, Naseem Hamed, Stanley Ketchel, Felix Trinidad
UK banks must tackle wealth inequality despite timely payments
LONDON — Britain’s financial sector is being urged to do more to help workers struggling with the cost of living crisis, despite a slew of big name banks offering low-income one-off payments.
Nationwide announced on August 15 a payment to more than 11,000 employees to help with the rising cost of living. The payment is for those earning £35,000 ($42,300) or less a year, or 61% of the workforce.
“The coming months will be worrying for many people and we are always considering new ways to help our members. But rising prices are also affecting our colleagues and that is why we are providing this additional support,” said Debbie Crosbie, CEO of Nationwide Building Society. , said in a press release.
The world’s largest building society – an organization that lends capital for the construction of property – is the latest in a series of UK-based financial institutions offering help to employees.
This move makes sense, as the banking sector is reaping the rewards of the higher inflation rate that is strangling so many others.
As inflation – the rate at which prices rise over time – rises, interest rates also rise, generating more revenue for banks. The Bank of England launched its biggest interest rate hike in 27 years on August 4, the sixth rate hike since December 16, 2021.
The UK’s biggest banks have gained billions of pounds following the Bank of England’s latest rate hike, with Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds and Santander holding as much as £673.5bn in central banks at the end of June, according to the analysis. by the British newspaper The Times.
Labor rights group Unite the Union has lobbied organizations, including banks, to offer financial support to employees.
“We wanted to reopen the wage negotiations that had been closed,” Unite national officer Dominic Hook told CNBC.
“Usually what happens is that the pay year starts in March or April, so we will often have salary negotiations towards the end of the previous year … So what we were saying is that we agreed that last year, but now we have a cost of living crisis, so we want to reopen negotiations,” he said.
Some banks agreed to negotiate salaries, while others opted for one-off payments.
Wealth inequality
Lloyds announced a one-off payment of £1,000 to 99.5% of its colleagues in June, excluding senior management and executives, while TSB offered the same amount to all 4,500 staff earning 35,000 £ or less.
Virgin Money offered £1,000 to employees earning £50,000 or less in August, and HSBC gave its lowest-paid workers a £1,500 cost-of-living payment the same month.
While these supports can be welcome boosts for employees, they may not go far enough, said Ruth Thomas, chief product evangelist at compensation software and employee management firm Payscale.
“We find that some employers have a history of paying one-time bonuses to help workers get through the cost of living crisis. While these may provide temporary relief to lower-paid employees, they do not solve fundamental issues of wealth inequality between organizations,” she added. said.
One-time financial perks also might not be the best way to keep employees, Thomas said.
They want access to income progression over the course of their employment, she told CNBC.
“In the face of rising cost of living and wage inflation, employees are self-assessing fair wages…With a vibrant labor market, changing jobs remains the quickest way to ‘increase your salary.’
Base Salary Changes
Other financial institutions have made longer-term changes to employee salaries.
Barclays announced in June a pay rise for 35,000 of its UK-based employees. People in customer support, branch and junior roles have received a £1,200 increase in their annual pensionable salary from August 1.
NatWest Group announced in July a permanent 4% pay rise for UK employees earning less than £32,000, while Santander offered the same percentage increase to UK employees earning less than £35,000.
The Co-Operative Bank offers support to a much wider range of employees. Anyone earning up to £80,000 will receive a basic pay rise of £1,000 from September. This follows a one-time payment of £300 to those earning up to £30,000 in July.
The bank is “committed to helping customers and colleagues during these difficult times”, according to CEO Nick Slape.
“This base salary change will apply to approximately 95% of colleagues at the Bank, excluding those already on the highest salaries,” he said.
But the salary discussions do not stop there. Unite the Union is already thinking about next year’s wage negotiations.
“We will soon start thinking and talking about the pay raises that should be given next year, and our assertions will certainly be that people should at least benefit from inflation,” Hook said.
“We don’t want people to take a pay cut in real terms. They will need a pay raise, no doubt,” he said.
Rising interest rates mean banks should be able to offer higher wages, Hook told CNBC.
“Their margins are better on things like mortgages – they still make big profits, they’re doing very well, so I don’t see why they shouldn’t be able to pay their staff well.”
Challenger banks have been less forthcoming with one-time staff payments and salary increases.
A Revolut spokesperson said the organization will “support [its] employees as the cost of living increases around the world.
“We continuously monitor the market and compensate our employees in the top quartile. In July, we also introduced a new salary review process, in which we committed to taking into account the local inflation rate so that our employees are paid fairly to reflect rising costs of living,” they added.
Atom, Monzo, OakNorth and Starling did not respond to requests for comment for this article.
Mets’ Edwin Diaz uses career fastball to escape trouble
Without his sharpest cursor, Edwin Diaz just dialed in the radar gun to escape trouble against the Dodgers.
Throwing in the eighth inning against the heart of the Dodgers order, Diaz flirted with danger and nearly gave up a three-run home run twice before turning to his fastball to get out of the inning on the way. dishes. Victory 5-3 Thursday at Citi Field.
Diaz cleared a run after repeatedly going over his slider, but ended the frame with an exclamation mark, throwing the fastest pitch of his career – a 102.8mph fastball – to take out Gavin Lux and block a runner at second.
“I think he realized he wasn’t carrying the normal torque on his breaking ball,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He almost hurt himself with a few of them. He just decided to go for option B. Very good option B, isn’t it? »
A night after making a save in an electric atmosphere – with Timmy Trumpet playing his entrance song live – Diaz avoided a disappointment in Thursday’s round eight.
Going into a 5-2 game, Diaz threw an early walk to Freddie Freeman – throwing a slider out of the area on a 3-2 count – then hit Will Smith with a 1-2 slider.
After blasting a fastball by Max Muncy, Diaz returned to his slider and Muncy punched him 364 feet from the warning track into right center field. But Brandon Nimmo ducked under for the first out, with Freeman for the third.
Justin Turner then got a first-pitch slider and smashed it 404 feet from center field. Luckily for the Mets, he was hit in one of the deepest parts of the stadium, allowing Nimmo to find him. There was just one sacrifice steal that gave the Dodgers a 5-3 win.
“I was trying to bring them back,” joked shortstop Francisco Lindor. “I was like, ‘Please don’t go.’ ”
Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner then visited Diaz with the plan to throw a first pitch fastball to Lux.
“With the front hitter, I think they were looking for my slider,” Diaz said. “That’s why when Hef came to talk to me, me and [James] McCann agreed to throw the first fastball pitch. [Lux] took it, so I thought he was looking for a slider. So after that, I felt pretty good with my fastball and I kept throwing my fastball.
New Covid-19 cases drop 22%, Maharashtra reports most deaths
mini
India’s daily positivity rate stood at 1.94%, which is lower than the 2.98% recorded the previous day. Additionally, 3.18 lakh new tests were carried out in one day.
India reported 6,168 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down 1,778 or 22.38 percent from the one reported the previous day. The peak number of cases was reported in Kerala with 1,476 cases, Maharashtra with 781 cases and Karnataka with 546 cases.
Active cases saw a decline of 3,538. Nearly four states or UTs reported an increase in active cases, while 28 states or UTs reported a decline. No less than 9,685 new recoveries have also been recorded in the last 24 hours.
India’s daily positivity rate came in at 1.94%, down from the 2.98% recorded the previous day. Additionally, 3.18 lakh new tests were carried out in one day.
Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 14.80%. Then come Pondicherry at 11.16% and Sikkim at 10.90%.
According to government data, 22.40 lakh new vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 212.75 crores. A total of 0.41 lakh of people over the age of 18 received their first dose and 0.72 lakh received their second dose.
Nearly 0.43 lakh of people aged 12 to 14 received their first dose, while 0.90 lakh received their second dose. A total of 18.28 lakh also received their precautionary dose in the past 24 hours. In India, 94.29 million people are fully immunized against COVID-19.
‘Rings of Power’ Review: A Familiar and Epic Adventure in Middle-earth
The new Lord of the Rings TV show power rings takes you somewhere you’ve been before.
Among the many familiar elements of the Prime Video series coming September 2 is the dwarven stronghold of Khazad-dûm. If you’ve watched Peter Jackson’s classic Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, you’ve visited Khazad-dûm as a terrifying tomb strewn with skeletons, festooned with cobwebs, and watched over by a particularly wicked fire demon.
Now, long before Gandalf slipped from the edge of a broken stone bridge, Khazad-dûm is a bustling realm where giant mirrors reflect light from its depths, vibrant greenery flourishes, and countless dwarves bustle . Two decades after Jackson first took us to Middle-earth, The Rings of Power presents something familiar, but refreshed enough to make a visit worthwhile for established fans and Tolkien newbies alike.
This is the challenge facing the Rings of Power. Over the past 20 years, The Lord of the Rings trilogy has become entrenched in mainstream pop culture — from memes about not just walking in Mordor, to impressions of Gollum. Some have never left Middle-earth, but for others it’s a question of whether a return is desired or warranted.
To borrow a quote from Galadriel in The Fellowship of the Ring, The Rings of Power seem to understand that their quest stands on a knife’s edge. Judging by screeners from the first two episodes provided by Prime Video, The Rings of Power is making a steady return to Middle-earth, delivering all the things that endeared the originals to so many of us many years ago. years: the jaw-dropping views, the latex prosthetics, and even the occasional episodes of ponderous dialogue delivered at some point on the horizon.
The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Frodo and his friends had ever thought of leaving the Shire. The series focuses on the forging of the infamous Nine Rings and the earlier run of the evil Sauron that caused chaos. Thanks to the longevity of the elves, Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) return as characters, along with a host of new elves, dwarves, men and Harfoots (short stature ancestors of Hobbits), all feel that sinking feeling that something nasty is afoot, and the denial that comes with it.
Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and more lore-heavy fans. (Although it remains to be seen how much the liberties this takes with Tolkien’s work pisses off the hard core crowd.) If Fëanor and his hammer or Aulë and his beard don’t mean anything to you, that’s it completely survivable.
The series adopts the visual style of the films. The first two episodes alone offer a feast of sweeping shots of snow-capped mountains, open plains, and painfully gorgeous Elven architecture. Rings of Power uses the same sort of color grading that makes both Rivendell and the newly introduced Lindon golden, but the Men’s Realms feel more gray.
The score, this time composed by Bear McCreary instead of Howard Shore, also covers familiar territory. Soaring choral pieces can be ethereal or menacing, depending on the scene.
And there are some callbacks, of course, like the opening of a prologue voiced by Galadriel, or a tense moment with bubbles in a lake, but Rings of Power steers clear of getting into the kind of scared fanservice which could only depreciate it. Instead, these elements do a lot of work to settle the viewer into this complex story.
As for the new generation of people in Middle-earth, while Cate Blanchett is hard to top, Clark makes a convincing past incarnation, clear-eyed and ready to fight no matter who begs him to calm down. An encounter with a snow troll is enough to turn her into a certified action heroine. The dwarf Durin and his wife Disa provide a certain warmth and comic relief, much like Gimli in the trilogy, which is a welcome breather, tonally.
A big test for Rings of Power, however, is how well it paces while navigating at least four or five plot lines. Somehow, a brave young Harfoot named Nori finding a mysterious giant in a smoking crater must be as interesting as a dodgy chemistry romance between the human Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and the expressionless elf. Round (Ismael Cruz Cordova). The danger is ending up with a work that looks, sounds and feels as gorgeous as any big-screen opus, but without the focused story to back it up.
And, of course, the series will also have to deal with a familiar problem among the prequels: The struggle between good and evil will not culminate in the kind of victory that has helped make LOTR such pop culture comfort food in uncertain times. No matter how the show goes over the next five seasons, Sauron will be back.
When The Fellowship of the Rings came out in 2001, it ushered in an era where fantasy movies could be good with a capital G. When audiences watched an army of 10,000 orcs gather outside Helm’s Deep, it was a visual, entirely new feat.
Twenty years later, audiences are used to spectacular fantasy worlds and battles on the big screen, not only in films like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but also in television shows like Game of Thrones, and now the prequel series of GOT, Dragon House.
With so many other universes to immerse yourself in, it remains an open question whether throwing around a billion dollars at an adaptation of book appendices over a minimum of five seasons is enough to dive deep into the heart of LOTR fandom.
But for now, The Rings of Power is a cinematic journey to Middle-earth that will have you wanting to offer your ax with a hearty “why not?”
The best TV shows of 2022 you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
