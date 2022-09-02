Why Terra Classic (Lunc) Fails To Reach $1?

- LUNC, and the rest of the market traded with extremely low liquidity and high volatility.
- Luna Classic would reduce the supply and drive the price up to $1.
The Terra Classic organization wants to begin burning more LUNC, yet investors must be careful not to get burned either.The price of the LUNC will random raise when this occurs because it is currently trending, so why can’t it hit $1?
Terra Classic Resurrection
After the sudden fall, Terraforms Labs could no longer use the chain, but they are still grateful of its efforts. As of June, they have started burning 1.2% of all tokens and a portion of the Terra Classic transaction fee. And the native Terra Classic, LUNC, and the rest of the market traded with extremely low liquidity and high volatility. After the collapse, the LUNC is trading stable high after the collapse in may
Burn’s Central Theme
Burning tokens is primarily used to increase value, so the majority of coins have adopted this strategy. By sufficiently marketing the token burns, consumers come to expect to buy due to a projected shortage.
The major Terra Classic holders benefited by receiving the rewards as a consequence of a Terra Classic being restored this year early. In addition, a small number of users were hesitant to transfer their LUNC to validators after the collapse, which led to a more equitable distribution of rewards and an average yearly return of close to 37%. These early stackers are ready to dump their fully loaded bags of funds on new investors who anticipate that the upcoming Luna Classic token burn would reduce the supply and raise the price to $1.
In the end, there aren’t many fundamental justifications for Luna Classic’s high price, not even a penny. Developers with prior experience are less likely to continue on where they left off in the chain, and those who are now active seem to be much more enthused about it than they are to want to make a wise investment. This indicates that there is a possibility of a collapse should the price decide to quit the firm, but it does not throw out the prospect of LUNC experiencing another exponential surge. Customers should tread cautiously. It’s going to end eventually.
Recommended For You