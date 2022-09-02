MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors on Thursday filed voter fraud charges against a man who ordered mail-in ballots on behalf of two other people to bolster his claims that it’s easy to break election laws.
Wisconsin activist Harry Wait charged with voter fraud
“Looking back, I would do it a hundred times over,” Wait said.
Wait is the president of a group called HOT Government, which takes its name from its commitment to “honest, open and transparent government.” He has used his platform for the past two years to challenge state election laws and practices.
In July, he used an online state portal called MyVote Wisconsin to request primary ballots on behalf of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) and Racine Mayor Cory Mason (D) – both officials which he has long criticized. Mason’s ballot was mailed to Wait’s home in Dover, southeast Wisconsin, but Vos’s was not. Wait said he returned Mason’s unopened ballot to county officials.
After attacks and main challenge, Wisconsin GOP leader still stands by Trump
Shortly after requesting the ballots, Wait alerted his county’s sheriff and chief prosecutor to tell them what he had done and offer himself up for arrest. Wait argued that his ability to make the request showed the MyVote portal was flawed and called on officials to shut it down.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling (right) told Wait he would not arrest him and praised him for alerting the public to the issue. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) announced soon after that the state Justice Department was investigating the case.
On Thursday, Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Susan Happ charged Wait with two counts of unauthorized use of personally identifiable information and two counts of voter fraud. If found guilty on all charges, Wait could face a maximum of 13 years in prison and a $22,000 fine.
The criminal complaint describes Wait as requesting ballots on behalf of “Individual 1” and “Individual 2.” Further recordings, as well as Wait’s own comments, reveal that they are Vos and Mason. The complaint says Wait also ordered ballots on behalf of others, after getting permission to do so. He is not charged with any crime for ordering these ballots.
Wait has repeatedly acknowledged that he did what the criminal complaint alleges. He said on Thursday he initially planned to represent himself and would argue he had not broken the law as he did not believe the MyVote system was legally permitted. Election officials dismissed his claims that the portal is legally invalid.
“You have to do what you have to do to protect the republic,” Wait said. “What I did is a matter of record. I provided the DOJ with everything they needed to prosecute me. And I will stand before 12 jurors and see if they agree with the DOJ .
Using MyVote, anyone can search for voters if they know their names and dates of birth. Once logged in, they can order absentee ballots and request that they be sent anywhere. This option is available so that voters who are temporarily absent can have their ballots mailed to where they are staying.
Most Wisconsin voters must provide a copy of photo ID the first time they request an absentee ballot. Under state law, voters who say they are indefinitely housebound due to age or disability do not need to provide identification. Wait used this feature to circumvent the identification requirement, he said.
Requesting a ballot through MyVote generates an email to the voter’s clerk, who makes the final decision on whether or not to send a ballot. The Mason community clerk sent his ballot to Wait, but the Vos community clerk did not after verifying the application. She said she also prevented the mailing of another ballot in Vos’s name overseas.
Voter fraud is rare. Last year, the Wisconsin Elections Commission identified 41 cases of potential voter fraud in primaries and elections in late 2020 and early 2021. That’s a tiny fraction of the millions of ballots cast in those elections.
Mets top Dodgers again in potential playoff preview
The Mets need to figure out how to hit starting pitching.
Luckily, their next 16 games are against the Nationals, Pirates, Marlins and Cubs, which could be exactly what they need to heat the bats up again.
But in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Dodgers, it didn’t matter. The Dodgers’ bullpen was not up to the task, letting the Mets score two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to salt the game away. Chris Bassitt was his typical unsexy self, but yet another quality start led to a win, and the Mets officially clinched the season series against their stiffest competition for National League supremacy. While seven games in the regular season are not remotely the same thing as seven games in the postseason, the Mets have to feel good about taking four of the games.
For much of the last two weeks, scoring runs has been a challenge. Entering Thursday’s game, the Mets had only generated more than three runs in a game one time since Aug. 22, which is when they kicked off their two-game series at Yankee Stadium. That came against the Rockies at Citi Field. When the Mets have faced a fellow World Series contender recently—be it the Dodgers or the Yankees—they’ve struggled tremendously to get anything going at the plate.
Clayton Kershaw was the problem on Thursday. The Dodgers’ future Hall of Famer was pulled after just five innings and 74 pitches, but he absolutely made the most of them. Despite facing seven batters in the first inning, Kershaw rafted through some treacherous waters to allow just one run during that frame. That was all the Mets would get off him, as he then retired each of the last 12 batters he faced.
The Mets flipped the switch when 36-year-old righty Chris Martin came in for relief. Starling Marte, the first batter he faced, reached on an infield hit. He used that same speed to score from first when Francisco Lindor spanked a double into the right center field gap. After Lindor stole third and Darin Ruf lifted a towering sacrifice fly on the seventh pitch of his at-bat, the Mets had stolen the lead from a team that dominated them for the first five innings.
Two more runs came in the seventh thanks to yet another moment that makes you question if the Mets are in fact a team of destiny. First, James McCann split the left and center fielders for a double, which was just his third extra base hit since the Fourth of July. Granted, the much-maligned catcher missed most of July with injury, but the sight of him coasting into second base has not been a common one this season.
Even stranger, McCann later scored because of Mookie Betts misplaying a ball. The Dodgers’ all-world right fielder failed to communicate with second baseman Gavin Lux on a blooper, and when it fell between them, the Mets had the run that made their 84th win of the year feel inevitable.
More abnormalities followed after that. Buck Showalter, probably wisely, pressed the Edwin Diaz button in the eighth inning instead of the ninth. That allowed his best reliever to face Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy, leaving the bottom of the order for the ninth inning. While Diaz gave up some hard contact, a hard-to-come-by earned run and ended up having to face two more hitters than the minimum, it was still a good process by Showalter despite the somewhat unusual results. Also, if facing five hitters in an inning instead of three is noteworthy for a reliever, that means they’re having a pretty damn good season.
Adam Ottavino did the honors in the ninth inning, just as the sun set on Flushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In a game that started so poorly for them, continually banging their head against the wall while facing Kershaw, the Mets rebounded beautifully to exploit a few overmatched relievers and capitalize on the opponents’ mistakes.
That sounds like a pretty sound recipe for beating the Dodgers again next month.
()
Union official recommends Amazon union victory in New York stand
A federal labor official concluded that the labor victory of labor organizers at a Amazon.co.uk in New York is expected to stand, after the company challenged April results in which workers voted to form a union at the tech giant.
Lisa Dunn, a hearing officer with the National Labor Relations Board, said Amazon did not provide sufficient evidence that the results were improperly influenced, an NLRB spokeswoman said Thursday. Amazon had contested, saying the NLRB region where the election was taking place, as well as union organizers, had improperly influenced the vote.
Giants release two-time captain LB Blake Martinez after offseason restructure
Giants GM Joe Schoen cut linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday, hours after saying “we like the guys that are here, the 53 players that are on the roster.”
Schoen later said he couldn’t rule out anything that made the team better, when asked about wide receiver Darius Slayton, whom he said would “be on the team Week 1.”
“Right now the 53 today, I’m not gonna say Week 1 on any of these guys,” Schoen said. “You never know what’s gonna happen. But we like our 53 right now. We’re gonna move forward with our 53.
“If there’s opportunities available that we need to pursue then we will, whether it’s Darius or anybody else,” Schoen said. “Everybody’s competing on a daily basis for their position because we want the best 53.”
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to Martinez’s release on Thursday specifically. But he had been absent from Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons.
He returned to practice Thursday and was actually the first player to welcome the media back into the Giants’ locker room.
“Welcome back!” he said with a smile, walking the other way. “Someone made my locker messy.”
It’s possible Martinez asked to be released.
Former Giants head coach Joe Judge now coaches the New England Patriots’ offense, and former Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham is the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive coordinator. They valued Martinez and named him captain in both his seasons in New York.
Schoen also had guaranteed Martinez $2 million this season when he took a paycut in March to stay with the Giants. So Thursday’s release wasn’t any real gain for the organization from a financial standpoint.
On the other hand, new Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale did not seem to favor Martinez throughout camp, even though Martinez still had been practicing with the starters in his ramp up from last season’s torn left ACL.
Former GM Dave Gettleman originally signed Martinez as a free agent to a three-year, $30.75 million deal with $19 million guaranteed in the spring of 2020.
The Giants restructured Martinez’s contract twice: once in 2021, pushing $3.5 million in cap dollars to this year; and again with his pay cut in the spring, adding $2 million in guarantees to 2023 that had not existed in his original deal.
The Giants’ inside linebacker room now is Tae Crowder, rookie Micah McFadden, Austin Calitro, Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown. Rookie sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers was having a great camp before tearing his left ACL in a preseason game.
The Giants filled the roster spot by claiming guard/tackle Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. The third-year pro has 22 regular season games, 13 starts and two postseason starts under his belt.
Schoen also cut four players from the practice squad: OT Garrett McGhin, OT Roy Mbaeteka, CB Darren Evans and S Nate Meadors. And he signed four to the practice squad: OL Wyatt Davis, DE Henry Mondeaux, S Tony Jefferson and LB Charles Wiley.
()
CDC approves updated COVID boosters, shooting to begin soon – The Denver Post
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
New COVID-19 boosters that target today’s most common omicron strains are expected to begin shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the updated plans on Thursday.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s decision came shortly after agency advisers said that if enough people roll up their sleeves, the shootings could dampen a winter surge.
“They may help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and have been designed to provide broader protection,” she said in a statement.
The edited shots taken by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer Americans a chance to get the latest protection at another critical time in the pandemic. These are combined or “bivalent” shots – half the original vaccine and half the protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions that now cause nearly all COVID-19 infections.
CDC advisers have struggled with who should get the new booster and when, because only a similarly modified vaccine, not the exact recipe, has been studied in humans so far.
But ultimately, the panel felt it was the best option given that the United States is still experiencing tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases and around 500 deaths every day – even before another expected winter surge.
“I think they’re going to be an effective tool for disease prevention this fall and through the winter,” said CDC adviser Dr. Matthew Daley of Kaiser Permanente Colorado.
Comparing the tweak that’s been studied in people and the one that the US will actually use, “it’s the same scaffolding, part of the same roof, we’re just putting in skylights and windows,” said the Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel. University.
The CDC is expected to adopt this recommendation soon, the final step before the shootings can begin. Pfizer said it plans to deliver 3 million doses to vaccination sites across the country by Tuesday.
The original COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness and death, especially in younger, healthier people who have received at least one booster.
But these vaccines were designed to target the virus strain that circulated in early 2020. Effectiveness decreases as new mutants emerge and more time passes since someone’s last shot. Since April, hospitalization rates among people over 65 have jumped, the CDC said.
New updated vaccines are only intended to be used as a booster, not for someone’s very first vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Pfizer’s bivalent option for ages 12 and older, while Moderna’s is for adults only.
A big unknown: exactly how much people will benefit from one of these additional shots.
The CDC said more than 1,400 people were included in multiple studies of an earlier vaccine recipe modification targeting an earlier omicron strain named BA.1. This combination injection targeting the omicron has been shown to be safe and capable of activating anti-virus antibodies, and European regulators on Thursday recommended using this type of booster.
In the United States, the FDA wanted fall boosters to target omicron strains currently in circulation. Rather than wait until November for more human studies to be completed, the agency agreed to tests in mice that showed the new modification triggered an equally good immune response.
This is how flu shots are updated every year, the CDC noted.
Dr. Pablo Sanchez of Ohio State University was the only CDC adviser to vote against recommending the vaccines. He said he believed the bivalent vaccine was safe and would likely get it.
But “I just think it was a bit premature” given the lack of human data on how well it worked, he said.
Several CDC advisers have said that to get the most benefit, people will have to wait longer between their last vaccination and the new booster than the two-month minimum set by the FDA. Waiting at least three months would be better, they said.
Another change: The FDA no longer allows the use of boosters from the original recipe for anyone 12 years of age or older – a potential source of confusion for people who had planned to receive a regular booster this week and may need to -be waiting for the new guy to arrive. arrive at their local pharmacy or clinic.
It’s unclear how many people will want an updated photo. Only half of vaccinated Americans received the recommended first booster dose, and only one-third of people 50 and older who were asked for a second booster did so.
The US government has purchased 170 million doses from the two companies – injections that will be free – and the CDC has said 200 million people could be eligible.
___
Associated Press medical editor Mike Stobbe contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
What is a Market Sheet? Can Premier League teams sign players after the deadline and what is the process involved? Chelsea hunt Aubameyang as Brighton close in on Gilmour
The summer transfer window is now closed, but Premier League clubs are still battling to secure last-minute deals.
Top teams are hoping to use the remaining hours to their advantage and secure the additions needed to move their clubs forward and help them achieve their goals this season.
Meanwhile, some will want to offload players to raise funds or free up space in their squads for newcomers.
Although no one is planning to do so, the prospect of last-minute deals is hugely exciting for fans.
Deadline Live: Follow all the latest transfer news HERE
There’s nothing better than refreshing your computer to see if your club have made a last-minute signing, but if they have to make a dramatic late deal, it’s crucial that the right rules are followed.
Here is the process clubs must follow if they want to register players after the window closes.
When does the transfer window close?
The summer transfer window closed on Thursday, September 1.
Clubs will have until 11 p.m. to register their players and complete their transactions, otherwise they will be forced to wait until January.
However, there is a way for clubs to get a signing through the system beyond this timeframe.
What is a Market Sheet?
If clubs hope to complete a signing after the 11 p.m. deadline, they will need to complete and send in a signed deal sheet.
In short, an agreement sheet is a form that allows a club to confirm that an agreement has been reached in order to have additional time to submit the remaining documentation.
If a club wishes to submit a transaction sheet, it must be submitted in full between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on the evening of the transfer deadline or the transaction will fail.
When can a new signature be completed at the latest?
Provided a deal sheet has been completed and submitted to the authorities, clubs will have an additional two hours to get the transfer signed.
This means that for a 11 p.m. deadline, clubs will have until 1 a.m. to submit the documents in full.
However, if a club wishes to make an international transfer, they will need to comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System deadline of midnight.
What do clubs really have to do to make Premier League transfers?
To register a player, clubs must send the Premier League all transfer documentation.
This includes the contract, the transfer agreement between the clubs involved in the deal, permission to work in the UK (if required), international clearance if transferring from overseas, and any taxes transfer that may apply.
The Premier League’s football operations and regulations departments are staffed late into the night on the day of the deadline to deal with any issues, but usually they will complete the club-to-club deal and then submit the documents.
Once a club’s documents for a transfer are received, they are checked against Premier League and Football Association rules. In some cases, the transfer must also comply with FIFA regulations.
The Premier League will then advise the club whether or not the player is registered and whether the signing is pending following receipt of further documentation, eg international clearance or endorsement.
Do clubs actually use fax machines to make Premier League transfers?
According to Premier League, the fax machine has been officially retired!
Clubs have a number of options for sending documents to the Premier League to confirm signatures, including office faxes and scanned documents by email.
For more information on how a deal is struck, visit the official Premier League website.
