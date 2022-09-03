3 dead, at least 11 injured in Chicago shootings as Labor Day weekend begins – NBC Chicago

Newsletter Sign-Up
More than a dozen people were shot in the first 12 hours of the Labor Day weekend, with three people succumbing to their injuries, authorities said.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Jackson around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and several gunmen opened fire, hitting him repeatedly in the back.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is still ongoing.
Just after midnight in the 1300 block of North Hudson, officers responding to a call for gunfire discovered a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say no suspects are in custody and area three detectives are investigating.
At around 2:52 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine, another fatal shooting was reported on Saturday.
A 22-year-old man was found lying in the street after being shot in the chest and arm, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities say no suspects are in custody and detectives are investigating.
Here are the rest of the reported shootings so far this weekend.
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS, AP — Seventeen states whose vehicle emission standards tie to rules set in California are facing big decisions about whether to follow that state’s toughest new rules that require all new cars, vans and SUVs will be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
Under the Clean Air Act, states must meet federal standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially choose to follow California’s stricter requirements.
Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California’s ban on new gas-powered vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won’t. The legal terrain is a bit murkier in Minnesota, where the state’s “clean car” rule has been a political minefield and the subject of legal battle. Meanwhile, Republicans are rebelling in Virginia.
The Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association says its reading of federal and state law is that the new California rules automatically take effect in the state, and that it is taking this matter to court as it try to block them.
“The technology is such that vehicles just don’t perform as well in cold weather,” said Scott Lambert, president of the business group. “We don’t all live in Southern California.”
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency officials say the state should launch an all-new rule-making process to adopt California’s changes. And in court filings and legislative hearings, they have said they have no plans to do so now.
“We are not California. Minnesota has its own plan,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement. He called Minnesota’s program “a smart way to increase, rather than reduce, options for consumers.” Our priority is to reduce costs and increase choice so Minnesotans can drive the vehicle that’s right for them.
Oregon regulators are seeking public comment until September 7 on whether to adopt the new California standards. Regulators in Colorado, which adopted California’s old rules, will not follow the California news, the administration of Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said.
“While the governor shares the goal of moving quickly to electric vehicles, he is skeptical of requiring 100% of cars sold to be electric by a certain date because technology is changing rapidly,” said the Colorado Energy Office in a statement.
Pennsylvania regulators, which only partially adopted California’s old standards, said they would not automatically follow its new rules. Under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania launched the regulatory process last year to fully comply with California rules, but abandoned it.
Virginia was on track to adopt California’s rules under legislation passed last year when Democrats had full control of Virginia’s government. But Republicans who control the House of Delegates and GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin say they will push to unlink their state.
Minnesota auto dealers are trying to make their state’s current rules — and the possibility they could tighten to incorporate California’s new restrictions — an issue for the fall election. Control of the Legislative Assembly and the governor’s office is up for grabs, and concessionaires hope to persuade the 2023 Legislative Assembly to roll back the regulations unless they win in court first, Lambert said.
The MPCA, with Walz’s backing, adopted California’s existing standards through administrative rulemaking last year amid a tug of war with Republican lawmakers who were unhappy that the legislature had been excluded from the decision. Lawmakers even tried unsuccessfully to withhold funding from Minnesota’s environmental agencies. One of the casualties was Laura Bishop, who resigned as commissioner of the MPCA after it became apparent she lacked the votes in the GOP-controlled Senate to secure confirmation.
Walz and his administration framed Minnesota’s clean car rule as a fairly painless way to increase the availability of electric vehicles and help the state meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals. The rule aims to increase the supply of battery-powered and hybrid vehicles starting in the 2025 model year by requiring manufacturers to meet California’s current standards for low- and zero-emission vehicles.
Lambert said auto dealerships across the state aren’t opposed to electric vehicles. They currently represent 2.3% of new vehicle sales in Minnesota and he expects consumer interest to continue to grow. But the reduced range of battery-powered vehicles in cold weather makes them less attractive in northern states, he said. Minnesota’s rules already threaten to sell dealers more electric vehicles than their customers will buy, he said, and passing California’s ban would make matters worse.
Under federal law, according to Lambert’s reading, states must either adopt California’s rules in their entirety or follow less stringent federal emission standards. He said they couldn’t choose from parts of each. And that effectively means there’s a “ban on the books” in Minnesota for sales of new conventional-fuel vehicles starting with the 2035 model year, he said.
Lambert’s association was already fighting Minnesota’s existing clean car rules in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and its petition called for California to make changes announced late last month. A key question is whether “any future changes to incorporated California regulations automatically become part of the Minnesota rules,” as dealers argue.
Lawyers for the MPCA say no and have asked the court to dismiss the challenge. MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler has made similar arguments for months, including before a skeptical Senate committee last March.
Aaron Klemz, director of strategy for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which will file its own cases against concessionaires in court, acknowledged that the legal landscape is confusing. And he said it was unclear if his group would ultimately ask Minnesota to follow California’s new ban.
“We haven’t done enough analysis of the California rule to know if we’re going to push for its adoption in Minnesota,” Klemz said. He noted that other issues come into play, including the incentives for electric vehicles in the Cut Inflation Act that President Joe Biden recently signed into law, and the stated intentions of some major automakers to pass all-electric.
A pensioner killed in a horrific car crash in the Scottish Highlands that left four seriously injured has been named.
Kenneth Gillon, 69, from Auchterarder, was pronounced dead at the scene following Wednesday morning’s crash on the A832 near Dundonnell on the North West Coast.
A silver Kia Venga and a black Kia Sportage were involved in the incident, which happened around 11.30am.
Kenneth Gillon, 69, from Auchterarder, died following an accident on the A832 near Dundonnell
The 63-year-old Venga driver and a 72-year-old Sportage passenger were taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious issues. but no fatal injuries.
The driver of the Sportage, a 77-year-old man, and a 77-year-old female passenger were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Mr. Gillon’s family paid tribute to the retired computer programmer, saying he would be missed as husband, father and “dad” to his granddaughters, Harriet and Hope, reports STV News.
They also revealed that Mr Gillon had a passion for golf and was a strong supporter of Dundee United Football Club.
Following his death, Sergeant Calum MacAulay appeals for witnesses.
He said: “Our thoughts remain with Kenneth’s family and with the others injured in this accident.
“Our investigations continue to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident and we are calling on anyone with information to come forward and speak to the police.
Police are appealing for witnesses in Wednesday’s fatal crash, which involved two cars
“I would also like to ask if there are any motorists who have possible dash cam footage of the area at the time of the incident to contact officers.”
Anyone with information should contact police quoting incident number 1134 of August 31.
michelle obama tweeted“Congratulations on an incredible career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky we were to watch a young girl from Compton grow into one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m proud of you, my friend, and I I look forward to seeing the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”
tennis star Coco Gauff tweeted“Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you that I believe in this dream. The impact you have had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you , GOAT !”
Retired tennis star and former US No. 1 player Billie Jean King tweeted“Her incredible career has made tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may yet be to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues.”
In her vogue essay, Serena wrote that she hopes “people come to think that I symbolize something bigger than tennis,” adding, “I look up to Billie Jean because she transcended her sport.”
country singer Maren Morris tweeted“As someone who found their love for tennis during Covid and postpartum depression, Serena, you gave me so much hope. I’m screaming.”
famous soccer player Alex Morgan tweeted“Serena fought to the last point, always. You gave so much to tennis and so much to women’s sports. Thank you @serenawilliams.”
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted“Thank you! #Serena,” adding a tennis player emoji and three goat emojis.
Thousands of mourners lined up on Saturday to pay their respects to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched sweeping reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin’s refusal to declare a state funeral reflects its unease with the legacy of Gorbachev, who was revered around the world for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the economic collapse that plunged millions of people into poverty.
On Thursday, Putin laid flowers privately at Gorbachev’s coffin at a Moscow hospital where he died. The Kremlin said the president’s busy schedule would prevent him from attending the funeral.
Asked what specific business will keep Putin busy on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the president will have a series of business meetings, an international phone call and must prepare for a business forum in Russian Far East which he is to attend next week. .
PUTIN TO ATTEND WAR GAMES WITH CHINA AND OTHER ALLIED NATIONS, EXPERT WARNS OF ‘DANGEROUS’ WEATHER
The coffin of Gorbachev, who died at the age of 91 on Tuesday, was taken to Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery, where he will be buried next to his wife Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall in the Union House, a lavish 18th century mansion near the Kremlin that has served as a venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
During Saturday’s ceremony, mourners walked past Gorbachev’s open coffin flanked by honorary guards, laying flowers to the sound of solemn music. Gorbachev’s daughter, Irina, and her two granddaughters sat next to the coffin.
The chandeliered, column-lined Great Hall hosted balls for the nobility under the Tsars and served as a venue for high-level meetings and congresses as well as state funerals during Soviet times. Upon entering the building, mourners saw honor guards flanking a large photo of Gorbachev standing with a broad smile, a reminder of the joyous vigor he brought to the Soviet leadership after a string of austere predecessors and sick.
The turnout was high enough that the viewing was extended an additional two hours beyond the stated two hours.
RUSSIA OIL EXECUTIVE WHO CRITICISM OF UKRAINE DEA INVASION AFTER FALLING OUT OF HOSPITAL WINDOW
Despite choosing the prestigious site for the farewell ceremony, the Kremlin refrained from calling it a state funeral, with Peskov saying the ceremony will feature ‘elements’, such as honorary guards, and aides. of the government to organize it. He wouldn’t describe how it would differ from a full-fledged state funeral.
Declaring a state funeral for Gorbachev would have compelled Putin to attend and forced Moscow to invite foreign leaders, which it was apparently reluctant to do amid growing tensions with the West after sending troops to Ukraine.
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council chaired by Putin who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, showed up at the farewell ceremony. He then posted a message on a chain of messaging apps, referring to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and accusing the United States and its allies of trying to engineer the breakup of Russia, a policy he described as a “game of chess with death”.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has often criticized Western sanctions against Russia, attended the farewell on Saturday. American, British, German and Western ambassadors were also present.
RUSSIA ACCUSES UKRAINE OF INSTALLING SPIES AT ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR POWER PLANT DURING IAEA INSPECTION
The relatively modest ceremony contrasted with the lavish 2007 state funeral given to Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first post-Soviet leader who named Putin as his preferred successor and set the stage for him to win the presidency by stepping down.
The farewell screening was clouded by the realization that the openness advocated by Gorbachev was stifled under Putin.
“I want to thank him for my childhood of freedom, which we don’t have today,” said Ilya, a financial services worker in his 30s who declined to give his last name.
“I am a son of perestroika,” he said, using the Russian word for Gorbachev’s reform or reconstruction initiatives.
PUTIN STRIKES RUSSIA’S DEFENSE MINISTER OVER STAKED PROGRESS IN UKRAINE, UK SAYS
Grigory Yavlinsky, the leader of the liberal Yabloko party who worked on economic reform plans under Gorbachev, hailed him for “giving people an opportunity to speak their minds – something that Russia didn’t have. never had before”.
Putin, who once lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century”, avoided any explicit personal criticism of Gorbachev but repeatedly blamed him for failing to secure commitments writings from the West that would rule out NATO’s eastward expansion. . The issue has marred Russia-West relations for decades and fomented tensions that exploded when the Russian leader sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
In a carefully worded letter of condolence released Wednesday avoiding explicit praise or criticism, Putin described Gorbachev as a man who left “a huge impact on the course of world history.”
“He led the country through difficult and dramatic changes, amid large-scale foreign policy, economic and societal challenges,” Putin said. “He deeply realized that reforms were needed and tried to offer his solutions to acute problems.”
The Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev was reflected in state TV broadcasts, which described his global fame and the high expectations generated by his reforms, but held him responsible for throwing the country into turmoil. political and economic difficulties and for not having properly defended the interests of the country in the talks with the West.
As spooky season approaches, America’s Halloween capital is tackling tourist parking issues.
Salem city councilors are considering a controversial Halloween parking scheme requiring businesses and property owners near downtown to obtain permits to sell parking spaces.
As of now, the law states that landlords cannot sell spaces. But landlords have been selling parking spaces for decades – without permits. However, the practice was not enforced.
According to a Salem News report on Wednesday, city councilors unanimously backed the Halloween Parking Overlay proposal, which would make it legal for property owners within half a mile of downtown to use their land to sell parking spaces. If approved, owners will need to apply for a permit to sell the pitches. The city council will address the issue in time for the Halloween rush – the first vote is scheduled for September 15 and another for September 22.
According to a WCVB report, around 3,000 parking spaces are already in use. According to the Salem News, about 25 landlords offer parking each fall, although the practice is illegal.
“By legitimizing it, it creates regulations,” Salem Councilman Jeff Cohen said, according to the outlet. “That would include fines. Each of these lots would have a mandatory endowment. If there are repeated violations, they will not be able to operate.
But not all Salem city councilors agree with the proposal.
As Salem News reports, several councilors were unable to vote at Wednesday night’s meeting. Only four of the 11 council members need to vote against the parking proposal to knock it down.
Wednesday’s council meeting sparked heated debate. Critics say the program would give the impression that Salem prefers tourist travel to the city by car, despite years of officials urging travelers to use public transportation.
According to the Salem News, a critic of the parking plan, school board member Beth Anne Cornell, said, “These regulations that are being proposed are totally inappropriate for the scope of what is being proposed. Mr. [Tom] Saint-Pierre has not directly enforced parking regulations to date.
According to Salem.org, these are public parking lots and drop-off areas in Salem.
New Liberty Street at the Visitor Center (1 seat)
Derby Street at Salem Maritime National Historic Site (2 places)
Washington Square South (3 seats)
Congress Street south (4 places)
Washington Square West (2 seats)
Lynde Street (1 space)
Essex Street at Ropes Mansion (1 spot)
Fort Avenue (looking west)
Willows of Salem
Shetland Park, near Congress Street (paying)
A big change is going to happen in Atal Pension Yojana from this month. Under the new rules, now people paying income tax cannot take advantage of this scheme. This new rule will be effective from October 1, 2022.
New Delhi. Atal Pension Yojana is one of the popular pension schemes of the government. Those investing in this scheme get a monthly pension of up to Rs 5000. Now a big change is going to happen in this plan from this month. Under the new rules, now people paying income tax cannot take advantage of this scheme.
This new rule will be effective from October 1, 2022. In such a situation, taxpayers still have a chance to take advantage of Atal Pension Yojana. You can invest in it even if you are a taxpayer till September 30. According to the existing rules, any Indian citizen between the age of 18 years to 40 years can join this pension scheme of the government, irrespective of whether he pays income tax or not.
For workers in the unorganized sector
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a pension scheme for the citizens of India. It is basically run for the workers of the unorganized sector. Under APY, a minimum pension is guaranteed which is Rs.1,000, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 3,000, Rs. 4,000 or up to Rs.5,000 is given. According to the customer deposit money in this account, according to that, pension is given at the age of 60 years.
This scheme (APY) was launched in the financial year 2015-16. This scheme was started especially for those people who are not able to take benefit of any other government pension. In just 6 years, this scheme has reached 4 crore people. 99 lakhs joined this scheme only in the last financial year.
According to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, by the end of FY 2022, 4.01 crore people were investing in this scheme. The investment amount and your age will determine how much pension you will get after maturity. This scheme is operated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
The post Government scheme giving pension of Rs 5000 every month will be closed this month, do this work quickly otherwise appeared first on JK Breaking News.
