A Canadian journalist swallows a fly during a live broadcast
Proving that the show must go on, no matter what, the award-winning reporter continued her segment even after swallowing a fly
Representative image. Wikimedia Commons
If you’re live on a TV show, what’s the worst thing that can happen to you? Well, for Canadian Global News anchor Farah Nasser, that was probably swallowing a fly. Yes, you read that right. Proving that the show must go on, no matter what, the award-winning reporter continued her segment even after swallowing a fly. May the fly rest in peace. But despite this unexpected encounter with a bug while she was live, Farah wasn’t mad about it. Taking it in good spirits, Farah took to her official Twitter account to share the clip from her live show.
After calling it a “first world problem”, Farah revealed she had a good laugh about it. In her caption, Farah explained that she swallowed the insect. She also referred to the incident of Ontario Premier Doug Ford who swallowed a fly while addressing the public earlier in August. Upon posting the hilarious video, the Toronto-based reporter wrote in the caption, “Share because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just Doug Ford, I swallowed a fly today. (Really a first world problem considering the history I present). The now-viral video opens by showing Farah delivering a live TV segment about the floods in Pakistan.
Share because we all need to laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnationI swallowed a fly in the air today.
(Really a first world problem considering the history I present). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed
—Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022
The reporter was explaining the extreme weather conditions in Pakistan when a fly flew straight into her mouth. Momentarily, the video shows Farah choking and stopping on top. But soon, while showing incredible professionalism, Farah continued her reporting. In addition to having a good laugh about it, several social media users praised her for her calm despite her encounter with the fly. Many netizens have even compared her to the Premier of Ontario. One user commented, “’Holy Christ!’ Unlike Ford, you definitely kept your cool.”
“Holy Christ!” Unlike Ford, you definitely kept your cool 🐝 😂
— Doug Ford’s Bee (@FordsBee) August 30, 2022
Another Canadian journalist, Nam Kiwanuka, while congratulating her, wrote: “Farah, I don’t want to like this, but what a pro you are”.
Responding to a Canadian-Ugandan TV personality, Farah wrote: “You would have done the same, Nam!
You would have done the same Nam!
—Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 31, 2022
So far, the video has been played over 104,000 times and those numbers are constantly growing. Moreover, it garnered around 2,000 likes.
See Giannina Gibelli’s Steamy Beach Date With Blake Horstmann
Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstman exchanged All Shore Stores for a date by the sea.
The Love is blind alum shared a look at her and Blake’s date in Delray Beach, Florida. In a scorching September 2 Instagram post, Giannina and Blake sat together in the sand with Giannina without a bikini top. She captioned the moment, “my favorite place with my favorite person.”
Each had previously sought love on reality TV, with Giannina on Love is blind season 1 and Blake in season 14 of the bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise season six. The pair then sparked a romance after crossing paths in Paramount’s new series + All Star Shore.
And since forging a relationship from the competition show, it’s safe to say that Giannina’s feelings have only grown stronger.
“I’m really not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them,” Giannina shared in an exclusive July interview with E! New. “I think the feeling is mutual and I would be the happiest person in the whole world, but no rush.”
Why Biden’s speech was among ‘the most disgusting speeches’ ever: Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis explained why President Biden’s Thursday speech was “one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given” Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”
GOV. RON DESANTIS: [Biden’s speech] was one of the most disgusting speeches an American president had ever given. He presented himself as a unifier, and he basically tells the vast majority of the country who disapprove of him that they are indeed a threat to the republic. He groans, he takes it. But ultimately, his policies are the reason there is so much opposition to him.
PETE HEGSETH: BIDEN’S SPEECH WAS A DEVIATION
He came in and he opened the border, and we saw what a disaster it was. He crushed American energy. We have seen how this has harmed millions and millions of people in our country. They inflated the currency. We have one of worst inflations we’ve had in over 40 years. So of course people are going to be upset about all the debris he left in his wake. He is the American Nero. He is a failed leader.
The world is watching as Biden says Trump is a threat to American democracy
President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump pose a serious threat to American democracy; Meanwhile, Trump is under investigation for his handling of national defense documents. Experts say the world is watching with interest. VOA’s senior diplomatic correspondent, Cindy Saine, has an international reaction.
A look at his best performances
Actor Vivek Oberoi turns 46 on September 3, 2022.
Happy birthday, Vivek Oberoi. The actor announced his arrival in Bollywood with a powerful role in Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster drama, Company. The film won him two Filmfare awards.
Vivek instantly rose to fame and became a popular name among fans. During his long career of more than 2 decades, the actor has worked in a range of films of different genres. On his birthday today, we take a look at some of his finest performances on the big screen.
1)Shooting in Lokhandwala
Vivek Oberoi played the main character in this film and left audiences impressed with his acting prowess. Based on a real event, the film is inspired by the actual encounter of gangster Mahindra Dolas aka Maya Dolas by Mumbai police in 1991. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles.
2) yuva
Released in 2004, Mani Ratnam’s yuva revolves around three young men, Vivek Oberoi being one of them, from different strata of society. Vivek played Arjun while Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan are seen trying out for the roles of Michael and Lallan respectively. The film traces how their lives are intertwined.
3) Saathiya
A remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey, this film by Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerjee is a romantic drama. The two fall in love and marry, going against their parents’ wishes. The film beautifully captures the essence of true love. As it progresses, Saathiya’s story keeps you engaged with the various ups and downs of Rani and Vivek’s relationship, and how they overcome all the issues to choose love over all else.
4) Omkara
by director Vishal Bhardwaj Omkara is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s novel, Othello. The film starred Vivek Oberoi as Keshwar ‘Kesu Firangi’ Upadhyay. Omkara revolves around the story of Omkara played by Ajay Devgan, a gangster who facilitates political crimes.
5) masti
Director Indra Kumar masti which eventually became a franchise film revolves around the story of three married men played by Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh. Bored with their married life, the trio embark on an adventure in life, but it quickly turns into misadventure. The film is filled with comic relief for the audience.
Putin’s team complains about all the Western things they miss
Of all the Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its war on Ukraine, none has bothered pro-Kremlin spokespersons more than the curtailing of opportunities to travel abroad. They loudly proclaim they don’t care, but even carefully scripted exchanges on state television and in the press betray the Achilles’ heel of Vladimir Putin’s regime. Putin’s propagandists claim to hate the decadent West, but prefer to live there, study, shop, retire and send their offspring there.
In an interview published this Friday, the famous Russian director Egor Konchalovsky told the pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda how embarrassed he is by the growing divide: “I’m disappointed. The West has deceived us. After the collapse of the USSR, it seemed to us that we were on the verge of becoming part of Europe, a grand free world from Lisbon to Vladivostok, where we would use credit cards in the expensive shops of Paris.
Deftly avoiding any kind of acknowledgment that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had caused the rift, Konchalovsky exclaimed, “It seemed like a beautiful world was about to open up. But it opened for exactly one second, when it was convenient for Great Britain and the United States… Suddenly, poof! And we no longer hear: are you a good Russian or a bad Russian? No. Now all Russians are bad! He added: “The West disappeared surprisingly quickly. Now we are alone. With a look inward. And, in my opinion, that is very good.
The interviewer, journalist Vladimir Vorsobin, candidly asked, “So what’s so good about it?” Most of my acquaintances still dream of teaching children in Europe. Every villager in Russia dreams of green lawns, a house and a pub. What are you going to replace this American dream with? A return to the Soviet Union?
Putin Cronies threatens ‘hundreds’ of US coffins on live TV
Konchalovsky had no good answers: “In today’s world, it would be very difficult, even ‘claustrophobic’, to return to the USSR. Let’s not be sorry that we can’t answer the question of where we’re going right now. To sweeten the pot, the director said Russia is not totally isolated and can look to China or India instead of the West. He added: “I am convinced that a new community of countries will emerge, in which Russia will play the most influential role, if not the main one.”
Admitting that not everyone in his family supports Russia’s war on Ukraine, which is still called a “special military operation” by the Putin regime, Konchalovsky said: “It’s a clash of civilizations. , in which Russia stands on the side of the light, and the West has gone down the path of satanism. And we are now fighting against values that are simply the opposite of what we stand for, against evil Konchalovsky failed to reconcile the claim that the West represents absolute evil with his grief at not being able to freely travel or live in this supposedly dark place.
Similar contradictions permeate state TV shows, where host Vladimir Solovyov can’t help but bring up his foreclosed Italian villas and admits he’s waiting ‘until better times’ to renew his expired US visa. . Boss of RT Margarita Simonyan has repeatedly admitted that she stopped traveling to the United States only for fear of being arrested for not appearing in accordance with official notices relating to federal investigations into election interference.
The same talking heads do their best to convince ordinary Russians that they are better off at home. During his Tuesday appearance on the state television show The evening with Vladimir Solovyov, Simonyan argued that the West has lost its appeal. Recalling his family’s trips during the Soviet years to visit relatives in Holland, Simonyan recounted his shock at discovering that the parents’ kennel was bigger than Simonyans entire hut in the Krasnodar region.
Forgetting the fact that many residents of Russian provincial regions still live in poverty and without running water, Simonyan argued that Western luxury no longer inspires the same kind of desire or jealousy as it did in the 1990s. New York for its filth and stench, criticized London for its inability to function in certain weather conditions, and described Moscow as “the best city in the western world”. Simonyan exclaimed, “We tasted everything. We have seen it all. They didn’t even understand that we were overwhelmed when we realized that it’s better here! In stark contrast to Simonyan’s enthusiastic spiel, other studio panelists looked down grimly and remained expressionless.
Konchalovsky’s interview provided a revealing insight into what might have been going through the minds of dark propagandists and their audiences, whose lives and future opportunities were forever changed because of Putin’s imperial ambitions.
The director lamented the loss of his “American dream”: “I’m talking about tragedy! We have lived for the American Dream for many years. Well, who doesn’t want a home? A jeep? Swimming pool? A university, a good job, to travel to the Maldives? Vorsobin added: “I’m pretty sure everyone still wants it.”
Rupee weakens to 79.80 on soaring Dollar, global selloff ahead of US jobs data
The rupiah weakened sharply as the dollar rose broadly and on a global selloff in risk assets ahead of key US jobs data as investors brace for aggressive rate hikes from the from the Federal Reserve.
Forex traders said that while oil prices remained subdued, weakness in Asian and emerging market peers and higher inflation expectations weighed on the domestic currency.
PTI reported that the Indian currency fell 25 paise to provisionally close at 79.81 against the greenback.
“Taking inspiration from regional currencies, the rupiah depreciated against the US dollar. Risky moods and rising crude oil prices also weighed on the local unit,” said research analyst Dilip Parmar. at HDFC Securities, at PTI.
Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 79.7875 per dollar from 79.5563 in the previous session, with the currency trading between 79.6062 and 79.8300.
Reuters said the partially convertible rupee closed at 79.7950, down from the previous close of 79.5550. However, it closed up 0.1% for the week, its first gain in three.
According to the data, India’s estimated trade deficit for July was $28.7 billion, down slightly from July’s record high of $30 billion.
“The trade deficit figure will be a cause for concern, but I don’t think the rupiah’s reaction is due to that. A lot of it has to do with the soaring dollar,” Ritesh Agarwal told Reuters. treasury manager at CTBC Bank.
Sustained dollar strength will ensure the rupee breaks above the 80 level, even though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tried to protect it, he added, predicting that the rupee could rise to 80.5 by the end of September.
The national currency broke above the key level of 80 to the dollar to hit a new high of 80.12 earlier this week, from which it has since recovered with the support of the RBI.
The dollar was heading for its third consecutive weekly gain and was near two-decade highs against other major currencies.
Since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming that rates should be high “for a while” to fight inflation, the US currency has been on the rise.
“We should see clearer signs of an economic slowdown in the United States with the addition of more cautious comments from the Fed to end the dollar rally,” said analyst You-Na Park-Heger. currencies at Commerzbank, in a statement. Remark.
