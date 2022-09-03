Connect with us

Blockchain

A Date For The Mt. Gox Repayment Is Set, How Will This Affect Bitcoin?

Bitcoin
The Mt. Gox Bitcoin payments have been long anticipated. The process has lasted several years, and finally, in 2021, there is now recourse in sight for all who were affected. Attorney-at-law Nobuaki Kobayashi has been appointed as the Rehabilitation Trustee and will be in charge of the repayment process. This is expected to happen over a number of months, and a concrete date has now been set for when repayments may commence.

Save The September Date

Since the announcement of the Mt. Gox bitcoin repayment plan back in July 2021, affected users have been waiting for when the repayment would commence. So far, claims for the funds are being processed, and there are around 140,000 BTC that are expected to be repaid in their entirety.

The most recent announcement regarding the repayment has come with a definite date for when it will finally begin. The start date was set for September 15, 2022, to be started at Japanese time. If that date looks familiar, a little reminder here is that this is the same date that was set for the completion of the Ethereum Merge.

Given the start date, the repayment is expected to end before the year runs out. More importantly, the notice states that the Repayment Trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi would stop receiving claim requests on this date to enable the attorney to focus on the repayment in its entirety.

“To ensure safe and secure Repayments and to avoid unexpected disadvantages, we ask that you refrain from transferring rehabilitation claims during the Assignment, etc. Restriction Reference Period,” the notice reads.

What Does This Mean For Bitcoin?

Ever since the Mt. Gox bitcoin repayment plan was announced, there have been speculations on what it might mean for the price of the digital asset. At first, the rumors circulated around the 140,000 BTC being dumped on the market at the same time, triggering panic among investors. However, these rumors have since been dismissed.

Rather, the Mt. Gox bitcoin repayments will happen over a period of time, putting only a portion into circulation at a time. This will see that there is a much lesser impact from the BTC coming into the market and wouldn’t tank the price of BTC.

One thing that is important to keep in mind is the fact that the start of the repayments begins on the same day as the Ethereum Merge. The Merge is already rumored to be a sell-off event, and with some of the BTC being put into the market, it would negatively impact the market.

Lastly, BTC is expected to tank further before the bottom is in. So all of these events seem to be working towards an inevitable end where BTC finally breaks below its previous cycle peak of $19,000 once more.

Featured image from The Indian Express, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Related Topics:
Blockchain

One-inch Price Returns Bullish From The Dead, Can It Go An Inch Higher?

September 3, 2022

One-Inch Price Returns Bullish From The Dead, Can It Go An Inch Higher?
The price of One-inch (1INCH) has shown some great strength in recent times against tether (USDT) as the price gears up for a rally to the $1.3 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown a little strength bouncing off from key support, leading to most crypto assets popping out from their shell, with the price of One-inch (1INCH), not an exception. (Data from Binance)

One-inch (1INCH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

The price of 1INCH has recently shown a measure of strength, bouncing off from a low of $0.5 to a region of $0.75. The price of 1INCH has had quite an adventure, dropping from an all-time high of $7.8 to a low of $0.5 on the weekly chart.

The price of 1INCH formed weekly support at the low region; the price of 1INCH has continued to build strength with more buy orders being set for this crypto asset.

1INCH price is faced with a resistance at $0.83 to break above and trend to the $1.3 mark; if the structure of 1INCH is maintained, this will be achievable.

The price of 1INCH is trading above its weekly support at $0.5, with eyes set for more highs. 

Weekly resistance for the price of 1INCH – $0.83.

Weekly support for the price of 1INCH – $0.55.

Price Analysis Of 1INCH On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily 1INCH Price Chart | Source: 1INCHUSDT On Tradingview.com

After falling to a daily low of $0.5, the price of 1INCH on the daily bounced off this region as it has formed good support, as price rallied to a region of $0.7 where the price is faced with resistance to breaking higher to a region of $1. 

The price of 1INCH needs to maintain its bullish structure with more buy orders for the price to break above the current resistance at $0.7.  

1INCH trades at $0.7 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The prices at $0.7 and $1.1, corresponding to 50 and 200 EMA, will continue to keep the price of 1INCH from going higher.

Daily (1D) resistance for the 1INCH price – $0.7-$1.

Daily (1D) support for the 1INCH price – $0.55.

Price Analysis Of 1INCH On The One Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

Four-Hourly 1INCH Price Chart | Source: 1INCHUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of 1INCH in the 4H timeframe has continued to look bullish after breaking out of the symmetrical triangle; with the price rallying to a high of $0.7, it faced resistance, and the price was rejected. 

If the price of 1INCH holds above the 50 EMA acting as support for the price, holding above this support area will be key to continuing its bullish sentiment. 

1INCH price needs to flip the resistance at $0.72, which corresponds to the 200 EMA, to have a better chance of trading close to the $1 mark. If the price of 1INCH fails to hold its support at $0.68, we could see the price of 1INCH revisiting its key support.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for 1INCH on the 4H chart is above 50, indicating buy order volume for the 1INCH price.

Four-Hourly (1H) resistance for the 1INCH price – $0.7.

Four-Hourly (1H) support for the 1INCH price – $0.68.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com 
Blockchain

Crypto Market Remains Extremely Fearful As Bitcoin Struggles At $20,000

September 3, 2022

Bitcoin
The crypto market has found itself at odds since the price of bitcoin had fallen to $20,000. This remains an important technical level for the digital asset because it is right above its previous cycle peak. As such, investors across the space watch with bated breaths to see if bitcoin will be able to hold this level. This has, in turn, led to a decline in investor sentiment during this time, causing the Fear & Greed Index to plunge low.

Crypto Index Sits At 25 

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is an indicator that draws from a number of metrics to give an aggregate score to represent how investors are feeling toward the market. It ranks these across four categories, and presently, investor sentiment falls in the lowest of these.

In its most recent update, the Fear & Greed index places the market in the extreme fear territory with a score of 25. This is after the index had hit its lowest of 20 in more than a month, signifying some rise in positive sentiment in the last day.

However, the present score is not so good for the crypto market. With a sentiment like this, investors are wary of putting any money into the market, causing panic and leaving the playing ground to the sellers. This works to push the prices of digital assets in the space even further down.

Bitcoin Struggles With $20,000

The $20,000 mark has been one of the hardest levels to maintain for bitcoin. Volatility always seems to shoot up whenever bitcoin is at this point, leading to erratic movements in price. This way, the digital asset continues to move above and below $20,000.

Nevertheless, bulls continue to put up a fight at this level because there is no significant support below this level except at $17,600. This cycle’s low, which had plummeted below the previous cycle peak, puts bitcoin in a perilous position.

Historical data puts bitcoin at least 80% down from its all-time high for the bottom of the bear market to be in. If the market follows this trend, then $17,600 may not be the bottom for the market. Bitcoin is only about 70% down from its all-time high as it currently stands. An 80% drawdown would put it around $15,000.

However, it is important to keep in mind that bitcoin has broken different historical trends during this cycle. An example is that its price has never fallen below its previous cycle peak, so an extension to this deviation could see bitcoin shake off the expected 80% drawdown.

Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Bitcoin Whales Increase Selling, BTC Rejected From $20,000

September 3, 2022

Bitcoin Is An Alternative To Economic Condition, Says Ceo Of Franklin
Bitcoin has been experiencing some volatility over today’s trading session as the price of BTC touches critical resistance levels. The number one crypto by market cap positively reacted to macroeconomic factors, but as the weekend approaches, low levels might lead to sudden price movement.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,800 with a 1% profit in the last 24 hours and an 8% loss over the past week. The cryptocurrency saw bullish price action after the U.S. posted important metrics about their economy, but the rally was short lived as BTC stumble below a cluster of selling orders at around $20,400.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Data from Material Indicators shows how the liquidity in the Binance order books has been following the price of Bitcoin. Large players have been setting buy and sell orders as BTC approaches critical levels.

As seen in the chart below, today’s rejection was triggered by a stack of around $20 million in asks orders as Bitcoin trended to the upside. The price has seen a similar pattern during this week with BTC’s price trending upwards only to experience overhead resistance triggered by a spike in ask liquidity.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Mi 1
BTC’s price sees spikes in sell orders when it approaches $20,500 on lower timeframes. Source: Material Indicators

On the opposite direction, buy (bid) orders have remained relatively more stable with $19,500, $19,000, and $18,000 displaying the most liquidity. These levels will be critical as they will operate as support and prevent BTC’s price from reaching a new yearly low if the market attempts to trend lower.

In that sense, Material Indicators also show an increase in selling pressure from large players. Asks orders of over $100,000 and $1 million have been increasing on lower timeframes and could operate as a short-term hurdle for any potential upside.

In the U.S., the weekend will be extended until Tuesday due to a holiday. This often leads to spikes in volatility as low volume influence the price action.

What Could Play In Favor Of Bitcoin?

Additional data provided by analyst Justin Bennett indicates a potential rejection of the U.S. dollar as the currency attempts to break above an important flat base. This could lead to reclaim of levels last seen in 2003.

However, the currency has been unable to clear the area above 109, as measured by the DXY Index, and a “fakeout” might be in play. Bitcoin and the crypto market have been negatively correlated with the U.S. dollar. Therefore, a rejection might play in favor of the nascent asset class. Bennett said:

So far, it looks like the $DXY was “wrong”. Maybe a pullback to 107 next week if this trend line breaks. That would be bullish for crypto in the short term. But ultimately, I think the USD index heads to 112-113 and probably even higher.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Mi 2
U.S. Dollar facing potential fakeout on the 4-hour chart. Source: DXY Index on Tradingview via Justin Bennett

Blockchain

Will Bitcoin Make A Weekend Comeback? BTCUSD September 2, 2022

September 3, 2022

Will Bitcoin Make A Weekend Comeback? Btcusd September 2, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at the weekly timeframe on Bitcoin BTCUSD in anticipation of the weekend and weekly close.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 2, 2022

With the monthly open now out of the way and Friday here, we are looking ahead at the weekend close ahead of what could be an interesting weekend in the crypto market.

Bitcoin price has been following a fractal from the bear market bottom. Interestingly, the Relative Strength Index has a similar setup as back then well. Meanwhile, momentum is behaving much differently according to the LMACD.

For a buy signal to take place on the Relative Strength Index, the RSI must make a higher high and breach the drawn line in black. The RSI moving average has also held after a retest, much like the last crypto winter.

We are also waiting for a bullish crossover on the weekly LMACD. Momentum has fallen to the same level as the last bear market bottom, but continues to track sideways. Price and both indicators are potentially nearing a breakout of downtrend resistance which could produce a bullish move.

Could the same trend line give us another bottom? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bull’s Hidden Hope For A Reversal

If a bottom forms here, there is potential in an important trend line holding. The trend line doesn’t seem very important until zooming out on monthly timeframes. On the monthly, it is currently supporting the entire trend since 2018 on a candle close basis. 

The trend line would give us a potential hidden bullish divergence on both the RSI and LMACD. Given the number of bearish signals from yesterday’s video, this is bull’s best hope for a reversal.

Btcusd_2022-09-02_13-17-42

Will this hidden bull div hold firm? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Related Reading: WATCH: Waiting On The Bitcoin Monthly: Will Crypto Sink Or Soar? BTCUSD August 31, 2022

Has Powell’s Downtrend Been Broken?

To give us a feel for how the next three days might perform which includes today and our weekend, the below chart represents the 3-day. Taking a moment for education, this is exactly how you would interpret various timeframes. If you want to know how an asset may perform months from now, pay closer attention to the monthly chart.

The 3-day appears ready to diverge upward according to the LMACD. The RSI downtrend resistance continues to narrow, giving the indicator little room but down, or right through it. A subjectively drawn downtrend channel could suggest that we’ve broken out of the downtrend, retested it, and are ready to move up.

Btcusd_2022-09-02_13-14-27

The 3-day LMACD appears ready to push higher | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Cyclical Tools To Consider In Crypto Winter

In times like these, we can turn toward cyclical tools to see if there is any rhythm or rhyme to where the market had bottomed in the past. Across price, RSI, and LMACD, there is no denying the visible cyclical behavior. 

Bitcoin is faced with its riskiest environment yet. However, we could be looking at one of the most favorable setups in terms of its reward in a very long time.

Btcusd_2022-09-02_13-13-36

We also take a closer look at this cyclical behavior in Bitcoin | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

KyberSwap Hit by Frontend Exploit Losing Over $265,000

September 3, 2022

Kyberswap Hit By Frontend Exploit Losing Over $265,000
