A Parisian boutique is embarking on the trend of non-alcoholic wines. Will the French drink it? : NPR
Matthew Avignone for NPR
PARIS — Augustin Laborde stopped drinking at the start of the pandemic two years ago. But When things finally opened up, he says meeting friends in bars quickly became a frustrating experience.
“My only options were basically sugary sodas or fruit juices,” he says.
So Laborde, a lawyer with a passion for side projects, started researching the internet.
It turns out there was a whole range of soft drinks on the market; they just weren’t on the menus.
Then a light bulb went on.
In April, Laborde opened Le Paon Qui Boit, i.e. The Drinking Peacock, which bills itself as the first non-alcoholic wine and spirits store in Paris. The shop offers over 300 bottles of low and zero proof beers, wines, gins and whiskeys.
Matthew Avignone for NPR
“I really appreciate the inclusiveness element of these products,” says Laborde. “Virtually anyone can drink it – we’re not separated by drinkers and non-drinkers.”
On a recent day, Laborde offered a tasting of a range of products in particular: wine.
“People are surprised when they see the higher prices,” says Laborde, which can be around 10 to 15 euros a bottle, compared to 4 to 8 euros for a bottle with alcohol in Paris.
Everything is linked to the alcohol-free winemaking process, which requires an additional step. After going through the traditional fermentation process, Laborde explains that the alcohol in wine is evaporated using a special filtration process.
Matthew Avignone for NPR
He also expects the taste to become more refined, as techniques improve and the zero-proof market grows.
“It’s definitely not a fad,” says Dan Mettyear, who works with consultancy group IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. According to Mettyear, non-alcoholic wine consumption in the global market has increased by 24% in the last year alone.
“It all ties into the kind of big wellness trends we’ve seen around the world,” he says.
There are even vineyards entirely dedicated to the production of non-alcoholic wine. One of them is Le Petit Béret, a small French brand based in Béziers, in the Occitanie region of southern France, which produces white, red and rosé wines and sparkling wines that are low in sugar and not fermented.
But Mettyear says it probably wouldn’t be as shocking if growth was slower in France than in the United States and much of Europe.
“Particularly in traditional wine markets, it’s a little harder to sell,” he says. “Many people already have well-established ideas about what wine is and how it tastes.”
Matthew Avignone for NPR
People love the staff at Baron Rouge, a wine bar in Paris’ 11th arrondissement that’s about as traditional as it gets.
Opened in 1979, this small establishment is famous for serving wine from colossal wooden barrels.
Sommelier Olivier Collin is doing his annual barrel wash when NPR asks if he’s heard of the rising trend.
He shakes his head in disapproval.
“I don’t understand why you would want to try the wine without the alcohol!” he says.
“It’s the same with vegan meat. I’m a vegetarian but I don’t understand why we have to eat something equal to meat or wine or beer! What’s wrong with it? fruit juices ?”
But with a little persuasion, he accepts a tasting of bottles purchased from Laborde’s boutique – including a zero-proof sauvignon blanc and champagne.
Collin and his staff curiously sniff the sauvignon.
“It smells like cat pee…which means it smells like authentic sauvignon,” Collin laughs.
He takes a first sip.
“It’s good!” he said, surprised.
On the taste notes, Collin tastes a mix of apple, pear and onion.
“It’s fruity and refreshing,” he says.
But then Collin goes for a second sip – and isn’t as impressed.
“Too sweet…and definitely doesn’t taste like wine,” he says.
A wine’s flavor can change the more it breathes after opening the bottle, but Collin says he was a little shocked at how often this sauvignon’s taste changed. Based on the tasting – and Collin’s general antipathy – it’s unlikely you’ll see non-alcoholic wine at Baron Rouge anytime soon.
Matthew Avignone for NPR
But curious taste testers at an outdoor event hosted by Le Paon Qui Boit disagree with Collin’s take.
Charles Vaubin says he tried to cut down on his alcohol consumption while his wife was pregnant.
“In France, [wine] relates to culture. … It’s gastronomy and it’s interesting to add this aspect in an alcohol-free product.”
In other words, he says, wine traditionalists should realize that they all have the same goal: to prove that France produces some of the best wines in the world, with or without alcohol.
Matthew Avignone for NPR
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,700 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,700 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Gold Price Today: Despite the slight increase in the price of gold on Saturday, gold is being sold much cheaper than its record high rate in the market. Let us know what is the new price of gold today in the bullion market:
New Delhi: Despite the continuous fluctuations in the price of gold for a long time, the demand for gold in the market has increased very fast. There has been some increase in the price of gold in the bullion market on Saturday. Earlier, there was a fall in the price of gold for three consecutive days. Despite the slight increase in the price of gold on Saturday, gold is being sold much cheaper than its record high rate in the market. Let us know what is the new price of gold today in the bullion market:
Here is the new price of gold in the market
After the increase in the price of gold in the bullion market, the price of 22 carat gold has reached Rs 46,650 per ten grams on Saturday. According to the Goodreturns website, before the market opened, there was an increase of Rs 250 per ten grams in the price of gold. Earlier on Friday, a fall of Rs 100 per ten grams was seen in the price of 22 carat gold. On the other hand, on Wednesday and Thursday also, there was a fall in the price of gold by Rs 750 per ten grams.
Apart from this, the price of 24 carat gold also saw an increase on Saturday. Before the market opened on Tuesday, the price of 24 carat gold was Rs 50,620 per ten grams. After this, there was an increase in the price of gold by Rs 270 per ten grams, after which it is now selling at Rs 50,890 per ten grams.
Gold became so much cheaper than the record rate
In the month of August 2020, the price of gold had reached its all-time high rate. In August, 2020, the price of gold had reached Rs 55,400 per ten grams. Today, the price of 22 carat gold in the market is Rs 46,650 per ten grams. If you compare today’s price with its all-time high rate, then you will see that gold has broken up to Rs 8,750 per ten grams.
The post Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,700 from the record rate, know the latest rate appeared first on JK Breaking News.
ThreeSixty Journalism: Creating safer spaces for LGBTQ youth
Northfield, like many cities on Pride weekend, was flooded by people enjoying the evening as a community. What struck Northfield native Kat Rohn was the overwhelming amount of young LGBTQ individuals exploring booths — and their own identities.
“To be able to go back to that space for me and to see young people there asking questions, picking up flags, stickers, buttons … all levels of community engagement,” Rohn recalls, “I can only imagine what it would look like for me to say, ‘This is a thing that is real and OK.’”
Many states across the U.S. are enacting policies that limit LGBTQ rights, especially issues that affect youth, like changing their name and legal gender and sports participation for trans athletes. Mental health issues are also common among queer teenagers. This can be caused by an atmosphere of alienation that makes them feel different from the status quo.
Even though Minnesota is looked at as a leader on the forefront of LGBTQ issues, the state still lacks the resources to deal with the health crisis these teens are experiencing. In her new role as executive director of OutFront Minnesota, a nonprofit that works to support healthy spaces for queer teens, Rohn hopes to continues its work and create safe spaces for LGBTQ youth.
“By no means are we in a place of total security. We know that particularly at a local and community level that can look very different,” she said.
Rohn has had many personal experiences with the isolation involved in being a queer teenager.
“I grew up in the community of Northfield and growing up there weren’t visible LGBTQ people,” she said.
Rohn is working to validate today’s generation through OutFront’s collaboration with students. Despite rising visibility for queer people, there are still many issues facing teens.
One example took place in Hastings in 2021. While running for re-election, a member of the Hastings school board, whose daughter is transgender, was targeted by a Facebook group calling themselves “Concerned Parents of Hastings.”
Though this story is all too familiar to the LGBTQ community, Rohn said the community’s reaction gave her hope.
“What I saw out of Hastings was a response. People came together and held a rally in support of trans youth in the community. They held conversations about it,” she said. “They’ve been really engaged around a lot of different topics.”
Reactions like that empower organizations like OutFront to expand their work. Rohn has been speaking to officials to pass legislation and involve themselves more in the fight for health equity.
“When we see multiple levels of engagement — not just showing up to an event, or flying a flag during Pride month, putting that stake in the ground of ‘this is what our community values are here for,” she said.
Through its work with queer teens, OutFront strives to create safe spaces and voices by giving many students the opportunity to “be vocal within school districts about making sure the districts themselves are being held accountable.”
OutFront has already helped many of these student-led groups make change in their own communities. They have encouraged a new generation of queer individuals to lead and fight for the rights they deserve. Through the fight for proper legislation to help teens deal with mental and physical health issues and pushes for social change, OutFront gives Minnesota a path to create safer spaces for all youth.
As Rohn said, “These aren’t things we can just assume are going to be fine because of where we live. We need to have people gathering together talking about diversity and inclusion and what that really looks like.”
About these reports
These reports were written by ThreeSixty Journalism's summer 2022 News Reporter Academy high school students. The academy and its theme of holistic health equity were supported by Center for Prevention at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, which connected students with story topics and sources.
ThreeSixty Journalism
ThreeSixty Journalism is leading the way in developing multicultural storytellers in the media arts industry. The program is a loudspeaker for underheard voices, where highly motivated high school students discover the power of voice and develop their own within ThreeSixty’s immersive college success programming. Launched in 1971 as an Urban Journalism Workshop chapter, since 2001 the program has been part of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas. To learn more about ThreeSixty Journalism, visit threesixty.stthomas.edu.
Indian Oil Corporation raises Rs 2,500 crore of debt at lower than sovereign interest
New Delhi:
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s top oil company, raised Rs 2,500 crore of debt through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) at a lower interest rate than government bonds, said its director (finance) Sandeep Gupta on Friday.
“Indian Oil today secured a competitive price of a 5-year unsecured NCD issue with an annual fixed coupon of 7.14%,” he told PTI.
This coupon rate is lower than the prevailing annualized yield of the G-Sec benchmark index for a similar maturity.
The current annualized yield on the 5-year G-Sc is 7.16%.
The NCDs, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, have been rated AAA by Crisil and Icra.
“The pricing of the NCS was undertaken on the online auction platform of NSE Ltd with a base size of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe of Rs 1,500 crore, totaling Rs 2,500 crore,” it said. -he declares.
The issue received an overwhelming response and was oversubscribed by more than 8 times the base issue size by investors, including pension funds and banks.
The bonds will be allocated to investors on September 6, he added.
The CIO had previously raised Rs 1,500 crore in February through a bond issue at a coupon rate of 6.14%. This was lower than government bonds of similar maturity, at an annualized yield of 6.29%.
This issue marked the company’s return to the onshore bond market after a hiatus of more than a year.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
ThreeSixty Journalism: Foundation moves beyond soccer to communities
When soccer star-turned-CEO Tony Sanneh was asked, “Who are you?” he responded with an emphasis on being a community-minded African-American man. When Sanneh was out on the field scoring goals for the U.S. National Team, it was unimaginable that he would one day be driving a semi full of popsicles and delivering them to kids. However, that popsicle experience became a reality.
Sanneh’s soccer career began when he was just 6. He found his love for soccer in the streets of West Africa. There, visiting his dad, Sanneh learned the only way to meet other kids was to go outside and play. So, that’s what he did.
Upon returning to the United States, he told his mother about his new interest. In turn, on her way to her job as a social worker, she would drop him off at local parks and rec centers, where Sanneh would spend his days playing soccer. From there, he grew up to be a professional player who still holds the record as the all-time leading scorer at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Additionally, he is one of only three players to play every minute of all five games at the 2002 World Cup and the man who started in 10 out of 11 appearances with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer team.
When his soccer career ended, Sanneh wanted to create something where he could use his connections to “build relationships with youth.”
In 2003, The Sanneh Foundation opened with that goal in mind. The mission of The Sanneh Foundation is to “empower youth, improve lives, and unite communities.”
Sanneh wanted to use soccer and his fame to open as many doors as possible, but he also hoped people would see The Sanneh Foundation as moving beyond a game of soccer.
Sanneh explained how today, soccer is less than 10 percent of the organization’s budget, while the rest is spent on creating and sustaining the after-school education programs, the community center, and food and nutritional services.
Soccer was the gateway to creating a nonprofit; in 2018 The Sanneh Foundation won an award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation that honors athletes who have made significant strides in assisting communities achieve health equity. Sanneh said that as the foundation grew, its services evolved into operating as a community health organization.
“Whether it’s education, economic stability, access to food, or even racism in the social context, we look at how they all tie to community health,” Sanneh said.
The foundation maintained its operations during the pandemic, and Sanneh believes it strengthened its relationship with the community.
“COVID helped define the importance of having a responsive organization that was really built to serve community needs,” Sanneh said.
During the pandemic, the nonprofit moved into the area of food distribution. Pandemic restrictions prohibited program participants from entering the building, where they would normally have access to food.
The workaround the foundation came up with was to distribute food to the participants as they waited outside in their vehicles. As word about the program spread, people who were not familiar with The Sanneh Foundation joined the line of waiting cars. At times, the lines stretched nine blocks long, which meant staff often needed to go get more food. Within six months, The Sanneh Foundation evolved into a full-scale food distribution network.
Foundation Vice President Dawn Selle was quick to share how Sanneh “will do anything and everything for everybody,” even drive that semi full of popsicles. More significantly, Sanneh shared he doesn’t just teach the kids: they actually teach him.
“No matter where you go in the world, there’s nothing more valuable than a kid’s smile,” Sanneh said.
Ways to help: Donate or volunteer at thesannehfoundation.org/giving/
About these reports
These reports were written by ThreeSixty Journalism's summer 2022 News Reporter Academy high school students. The academy and its theme of holistic health equity were supported by Center for Prevention at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, which connected students with story topics and sources.
ThreeSixty Journalism
ThreeSixty Journalism is leading the way in developing multicultural storytellers in the media arts industry. The program is a loudspeaker for underheard voices, where highly motivated high school students discover the power of voice and develop their own within ThreeSixty’s immersive college success programming. Launched in 1971 as an Urban Journalism Workshop chapter, since 2001 the program has been part of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas. To learn more about ThreeSixty Journalism, visit threesixty.stthomas.edu.
DeSantis Election Police have charged 20 people with voter fraud. Lawyers say there’s more to the story.
Last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first charges stemming from a newly formed Election Police Unit he helped create in the state. But in the weeks that followed, complicated information emerged that could make it harder for the state to secure convictions, attorneys and at least one prominent Republican official said.
Suffrage advocates blame what they describe as a confusing process that makes it difficult for suspects or election officials to tell if they are eligible to vote.
The 20 people had previously been incarcerated for murder or felony sex offenses — which prohibits them from voting in Florida — and had voted illegally in the 2020 election, DeSantis said at the press conference in August announcing the charges. Under Florida law, while many felons can regain their right to vote under a constitutional amendment enacted via a ballot initiative in 2018, those convicted of the most violent offenses, such as murder and rape, cannot.
“This is just the opening salvo,” DeSantis, who widely plans to run for president in 2024, said at the press conference. “Before we proposed this [new office] there were instances of this sort of thing that seemed to slip through the cracks.
Lawyers say those arrested did not know they were breaking the law – and in many cases government officials had sent them voter registration documents. Many have now urged those arrested to fight the charges. They also raised questions about whether the new police force is the best way to fix a broken system and criticized the lack of a central database that could help officials avoid unnecessary criminal charges.
“It is clear that no one informed them” that they were not entitled to vote. “They sent them voter registration cards, that’s the exact opposite of the intent to break the law, they basically cleared them,” said Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes, the architect. of a separate 2019 law that made it harder for ex-criminals to vote, in an interview.
“That makes it incredibly difficult to prove intent,” Brandes added. “State prosecutors are going to have a very hard time proving they did this intentionally,” he said. Brandes predicted the charges would eventually be dropped.
Under Florida law, to convict individuals of voter fraud, the state must prove they intentionally and knowingly registered to vote — or voted — even though they knew they weren’t. eligible to do so.
“I just don’t know how you prove intent to break the law for someone who thought they had the right to vote because they had received a state-sanctioned voter card,” Neil said. Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. which helps many arrested people find lawyers and post bail.
Incidents of voter fraud are incredibly rare in the United States, and past and present investigations by law enforcement across the country have struggled to find more than a handful of cases among the millions of ballots. votes cast in America.
A new font and a confusing system
DeSantis signed a bill in April that officially created a police force dedicated to tracking down voter fraud and other election crimes – a top priority for Republicans amid continued false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Then, in August, DeSantis announced the first arrests made by this force, revealing at a press conference that the Bureau of Election Crimes and Security would charge 20 people who had previously been convicted of murder or sex offenses. criminals. Florida’s 2018 amendment ended a permanent ban on voting for felons, except those convicted of murder and criminal sex offenses. This restoration, however, also excluded convicted felons who had not completed “all terms” of their sentence. In 2019, Florida lawmakers — led by Brandes — signed into law a law that included payment of all court costs and fines in those terms.
Brandes and Volz said the years since have created a maze of documentation regarding who is and is not eligible to vote in the state, which they say is a central factor in why many arrestees believed or simply did not know if their right to vote had been restored. They and other suffrage advocates point out that the state has never created a central database that could be used to effectively vet and determine which people who have gone through the criminal justice system can and cannot. vote.
Of the 18 individual officials said had so far been arrested on the charges, many said they received a voter registration card from the county supervisor’s office of elections and believed they were eligible to vote, while some said they had returned registration cards simply to determine if they were eligible to vote, according to court documents reviewed by NBC News and reports from the Miami Herald and other media.
In a lengthy email, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of State — which includes the Bureau of Election Crimes and Security — said the the onus of determining whether a criminal had the right to vote rested with the individual.
Spokesman Mark Ard described a convoluted and often lengthy process by which various state agencies vet each other to determine the eligibility of criminals and suggested individuals were breaking the law by simply returning the documents. registration, although the documents in many cases were sent to individuals by election officials.
“The criminals who had not regained their rights submitted an application for voter registration (which is in itself a crime) and then voted,” Ard said.
Ard also said county election supervisors — among the officials who sent those documents — had the authority to take action to remove a voter from the statewide voter registration system.
“Nothing prohibits an election supervisor from acting independently of the Department to gather this information,” he said.
“These individuals lied when they registered to vote. They were never eligible and there is no confusion on this point. We are confident that when all the facts and evidence are revealed through the legal process, the reasons why these people were arrested will be clear,” Ard said. A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to questions from NBC News about the issue.
Election Crimes Bureau Director Peter Antonacci, however, sent a letter to county election supervisors in the state saying they had done nothing wrong, Politico reported this week. NBC News did not get the letter.
Brandes and Volz say the state is to blame, even though the documents were sent by local election officials.
“Ultimately, the state is responsible for determining the eligibility of people on state voter rolls,” Volz said. He also said he would be “surprised if the charges were upheld”.
Volz, whose group works with many indicted people, said no one — either from the county or state supervisor’s office of elections — informed those arrested that they weren’t allowed to vote.
“There is no evidence that this happened,” he said.
Going forward, Volz and Brandes say the Florida Department of State should create well-maintained databases of Floridians convicted of murder or criminal sex offenses, as well as convicts who still owe time. money for legal costs, and update voters lists accordingly.
“County election supervisors don’t have the resources or the access to multiple databases that would allow them to make that kind of decision,” Brandes said.
nbcnews
ThreeSixty Journalism: Be The Match works to build equity in access to bone marrow and cord blood transplants
Imagine a loved one on their deathbed, in need of blood stem cell therapy. If you are white you have a 79% chance of finding a match to your cell type; if you are Black you have a 29% chance. And that’s not the only disparity.
This is where Erica Jensen, the senior vice president of member engagement, enrollment and experience at Be The Match, comes in.
“For young white 18- to 24-year-old donors, they will be available when we call them like 67% of the time,” she said. “For the same age demographic, Black donors, they will be available about 29% of the time. So we have a second barrier or hurdle that we have to overcome.”
Jensen described the case of 14-year-old Mikayla, a young African American teen in Minnesota who has been living with sickle cell disease (SCD). She was born with SCD, which is inherited, and has been living with the pain of it her entire life.
The only cure for SCD is a blood stem cell transplant; the donor likely needs to be someone who shares her ethnic background.
A match from the same family only happens 30% of the time.
“We are trying to do everything we can to support patients like Mikayla,” Jensen said.
Be The Match is a Minneapolis-based organization focused on helping people, especially the BIPOC community, find a match for blood stem cell transplants.
Be The Match realizes cancer doesn’t discriminate and everyone should have access to the transplants that are necessary to live. This is what the company is striving to change by including more BIPOC employees on their staff and working with community partners, such as local churches and young adult organizations.
They also work with Future Health Professionals, or HOSA, an organization for young adults of color interested in health care, and advocate for Be the Match on TikTok and Instagram by targeting young adults.
Adding more BIPOC volunteers to the registry is one challenge but there are others.
“When we find a match for you, can we get that person to commit to come in and go through the confirmatory typing that we do through a blood draw, to go through the physical exam, and then to commit to doing the actual donation process?” Jensen said.
Jensen said donor safety is just as important as patient safety.
“We’re in the business of saving lives,” she said. “And we’re not going to risk one for the other.”
Before scheduling a donation, Be The Match makes sure the donor is “super healthy,” able to regenerate cells with no problem and can go through the complete process.
A third challenge, Jensen said, relates to patient education. “The third one, attainability, is really about the patients as to how we are making sure there’s equal access to information to grants and funding, to an understanding about the cures that this can have, so that people know that they can ask, so patients can self-advocate for them to be able to get a transplant.”
How to Donate
- Open to donors 18 to 40 years old
- Go to bethematch.org, click “join,” and then you will be mailed a cheek swab.
- Your cheek swab will get tested
- Send you a confirmation
- If there’s a match then you’ll be called and asked to go through a blood draw and a physical exam.
- You’ll be scheduled for a donation
- If you have to travel, all expenses will be paid by the patient’s insurance.
About these reports
These reports were written by ThreeSixty Journalism's summer 2022 News Reporter Academy high school students. The academy and its theme of holistic health equity were supported by Center for Prevention at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, which connected students with story topics and sources.
ThreeSixty Journalism
ThreeSixty Journalism is leading the way in developing multicultural storytellers in the media arts industry. The program is a loudspeaker for underheard voices, where highly motivated high school students discover the power of voice and develop their own within ThreeSixty’s immersive college success programming. Launched in 1971 as an Urban Journalism Workshop chapter, since 2001 the program has been part of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas. To learn more about ThreeSixty Journalism, visit threesixty.stthomas.edu.
