Aave Community Decides to Halt ETH Borrowing During Merge

The plan to temporarily halt ETH borrowing has support with 96.18% in favor.
About 214 thousand AAVE have been utilized by voters to accept the proposal.
After a vote, the Aave community decided to put an immediate stop on Ethereum borrowing until the Merge. Due to the substantial dangers associated with borrowing Ethereum (ETH) on Aave in the wake of the Merge and Ethereum hard fork, the community has voted to put a halt to ETH borrowing.
Temporarily halt ETH borrowing was up for a vote in the Aave community’s governance poll between August 30 and September 2. The plan to temporarily halt ETH borrowing and pay 60 AAVE tokens has significant support, with 96.18% in favor.
Avoiding Tough Situations
The alternatives receiving 3.07%, 0.13%, and 0.62% of the vote, respectively, are to temporarily halt ETH borrowing and determine token payment in a separate proposal, to not halt ETH borrowing, and to abstain from voting.
To avoid proxy in regard to the proposal, the community has agreed to freeze ETH borrowing and transfer 60 AAVE from the Aave treasury to the MakerDAO. As a matter of fact, about 214 thousand AAVE have been utilized by voters to accept the proposal.
According to Aave, people may exploit the new ETHW token. This can be done by borrowing ETH before the Merge and spending it on inappropriate things. This might lead to a huge demand for Ethereum (ETH) on Aave just before the Merge. It might also lead to negative liquidations and yearly percentage yields. There is a greater possibility that Aave may go bankrupt as a result.
After voting on and passing the proposal to temporarily halt ETH borrowing on Aave, the community has taken all necessary precautions. The Aave DAO has also approved a request to participate in the Ethereum Merge. The lending platform has, however, rejected any Ethereum hard fork.
The risk warning, according to the Thailand SEC, must be both clear and prominent.
The Thailand SEC said that promotion must be conducted via authorized means only.
The Thailand SEC has lately reexamined advertising regulations and imposed certain new guidelines, including a mandate for companies to inform consumers of investing dangers.
A press statement issued by the Thailand SEC on Thursday detailed the new rules for commercial promotion. To guarantee an unrestricted advertising strategy, the SEC has underlined a few criteria that digital asset businesses must observe. Companies are forbidden, among other things, to preface advertisements for their products with a disclaimer about the potential dangers of investing.
Stringent Rules Over Ads
The SEC has noted that several cryptocurrency organizations routinely include warnings about potential harm in their product promotions. Investors are enticed to buy the product despite their incomplete understanding of the hazards associated with this deliberate omission.
The risk warning, according to the Thailand SEC, must be both clear and prominent. Organizations should also provide any unfavorable product details with warnings. The Thai government has found that crypto advertising often excludes any mention of the dangers associated with making an investment. Because of this, the true extent of the risks has been played down.
Thailand has created several advertising restrictions in addition to the risk notice guideline. One of these standards is that no false or misleading statements may be made in the ad. The SEC has issued a statement emphasizing the importance of not making any false or misleading claims.
The Thailand SEC said that promotion must be conducted via authorized means only. This will aid the regulator in keeping tabs on the kind of assets that companies are selling, allowing it to weed out the ones that pose the most danger to investors. However, the governing body did note that businesses are free to promote their offerings using whatever means they see fit.
The United States just released the Employment Situation Summary, which describes the present state of the American labor market. Bitcoin, the dominant crypto currency on the market, is banking on the freshly disclosed data for a possible bear market departure.
Bitcoin has struggled to maintain its value inside the critical $20,000 level. Despite this, investors have elected to HODL over the forthcoming crypto winter. Over 62% of addresses with the currency have not been sold in the past year. This could suggest that investor sentiment as a whole is mixed.
Despite the fact that some investors elected to continue holding the currency, 32% of investors chose to sell the currency after holding it for between one and 12 months, while 6% sold their currency after holding it for only one month.
Many Believe Bitcoin Will Recover
While investor mood has been extremely volatile, the large proportion of investors who opted to hold indicates that many continue to believe Bitcoin will recover. This may be the case now, as Uncle Sam has provided a breakdown of the total employment picture in the United States.
Since the release of the jobs report, the Bitcoin market has gained minimally. Coingecko reports that the price of Bitcoin at the time the report was published was $20,060.85.
This reasonably large price increase from the early morning price of $19,632.46 was, however, unavoidably lost throughout the course of the day.
The Crucial $25K Price Point
Even if the price eventually fell after the study, Kitco has just produced a report that identifies the potential price point to end the bear market. The report’s author, Rajan Dhall, estimated a price point of $25,066 for a total Bitcoin recovery.
According to Rajan:
“Bitcoin appears to be trapped in a rut, but the good news is that the psychological threshold of $20,000 has held for some time. After the bear flag formation was broken on August 19, it would have appeared from a purely technical analysis standpoint that the decline would continue.”
Rajan said that a rally higher is possible if the bulls can hold above that zone, but for now the consolidation low around $17,567 is the level to monitor.
This current research along with the relatively favorable employment picture in the United States may indicate an impending rally.
However, investors are still warming up despite the current crypto winter.
Crypto total market cap at $950 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from MARCA, chart from TradingView.com
Celsius announced that users could cumulatively withdraw up to $50 million from all the locked accounts. These funds are for users who own Celsius Custody Program and Withhold Accounts. This latest decision to reopen withdrawals has spiked the price of CEL by 50%.
As of September 2, CEL’s price stood at $1.67, showing a good price shift from $1.15 per token on September 1.
The CELUSD chart on Tradingview.com indicates that the token has lost some of its gains this morning. It now stands at $1.50, which is still higher than yesterday’s lows and shows positive price movements.
But the sudden increase might not be sustainable. Data shows that CEL trading volume didn’t spike with the price. Analysts see this low volume as traders’ lack of conviction in a continuing uptrend.
Imminent Price Drop For CEL Looms
The CEL four-hour chart shows that the token started painting a rising wedge since the August end. This pattern is usually a sign of an upcoming bearish price reversal. Also, CEL is testing the upper trendline for a pullback to the lower line.
CEL latter trendline is closer to $1.34. It has been serving as a good support zone. Any break below this support might increase the selling pressure in the market. A rising wedge breakdown setup will emerge if the CEL price plummets below $1.34.
By that, the token’s downside target would be as low as the maximum distance between the upper and lower trendline of the wedge if measured from its breakout point. The interpretation, CEL might lose 40% from September 2 price to stand at $0.87 by the end of September.
Negative Fundamentals Hanging Over Celsius
Celsius recently requested the Bankruptcy Court to permit its CPWA clients to withdraw their funds. Celsius utilized users’ funds to operate in the broader market while promising them mouth-watering returns.
But the firm froze the accounts when the crypto winter wrecked havoc on its balance sheet. Data showed that Celsius lost $2.85 billion due to the market crash. The loss led to locking billions of dollars in more than one million accounts on its network.
The firm might have pushed CEL’s price up by this announcement. However, it might not sustain the price increase. According to Simon Dixon, BNKToTheFuture CEO, the total money locked by Celsius in the CPWA is worth $210 million. But the company wants to release only $50 million.
Also, as of July 10, the court documents showed that Celsius Earn Accounts had up to $4.2 billion worth of assets. These factors will impede the growth of the network token. Unless the firm acts accordingly, the 50% price growth might be a waste.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
In ICON (ICX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information aboutICX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
ICON (ICX) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of ICON (ICX) is $0.267570 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,455,500 at the time of writing. However, ICX has decreased by nearly 1.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, ICON (ICX) has a circulating supply of 794,440,401 ICX. ICON (ICX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, upbit, OKX, Bithumb and Kraken.
What is ICON (ICX)?
The ICON Cryptocurrency (ICX) is a cryptocurrency network launched in 2017 by a South Korean company. The ICON blockchain network facilitates the connection and interaction of various other blockchain software programs.
ICON is a blockchain protocol that allows for the creation of decentralized applications. It achieves interoperability as an aggregator chain—a web of interconnected networks that aggregates all blockchain data into a single layer.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2022
ICON (ICX) holds the 158th position on CoinGecko right now. ICX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of ICON (ICX) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, ICON (ICX) is in the range of $0.273. If the pattern continues, the price of ICX might reach the resistance levels of $0.348 and $0.540. If the trend reverses, then the price of ICX may fall to $0.268 and $0.228.
ICON (ICX) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of ICON (ICX).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for ICON (ICX).
Resistance Level 1
$0.390
Resistance Level 2
$0.607
Resistance Level 3
$0.955
Resistance Level 4
$1.504
Resistance Level 5
$2.679
Support Level
$0.227
RVN /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that ICON (ICX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues,ICX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.679.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of ICON (ICX) might plummet to almost $0.227, a bearish signal.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of ICON (ICX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of ICX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of ICON (ICX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, ICON (ICX) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently,ICX has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of ICX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ICX is 41.95. This means that ICON (ICX) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of ICX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of ICON (ICX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of ICON (ICX). Currently, the ADX of ICX lies in the range of 10.274 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of ICON (ICX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of ICX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of ICON (ICX) is at 41.95 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison ofICX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and ICON (ICX).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of ICX is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of ICX increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of ICX decreases.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, ICON (ICX)might probably attain $7 by 2023.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, ICON (ICX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors,ICX might rally to hit $9 by 2024.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2025
If ICON (ICX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years,ICX would rally to hit $11.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2026
If ICON (ICX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years,ICX would rally to hit $13.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2027
If ICON (ICX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years,ICX would rally to hit $15.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2028
ICON (ICX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies,ICX would hit $17 in 2028.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on ICON (ICX), it would witness major spikes. ICX might hit $19 by 2029.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest inICX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, ICON (ICX) might hit $21 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the ICON Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year forICX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of ICON (ICX) in 2022 is $2.679. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of ICON (ICX) price prediction for 2022 is $0.227.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of ICX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 13.16 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that ICX is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is ICON (ICX)?
ICON is a blockchain protocol that allows for the creation of decentralized applications. It achieves interoperability as an aggregator chain—a web of interconnected networks that aggregates all blockchain data into a single layer.
2. Where can you purchase ICON (ICX)?
ICON (ICX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, upbit, OKX, Bithumb and Kraken.
3. Will ICON (ICX) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform,ICX has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of ICON (ICX)?
On January 09, 2018, ICON (ICX) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $13.16.
5. Is ICON (ICX) a good investment in 2022?
ICON (ICX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months,ICX is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can ICON (ICX) reach $5?
ICON (ICX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then ICON (ICX) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2023?
ICON (ICX) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023.
8. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2024?
ICON (ICX)price is expected to reach $9 by 2024.
9. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2025?
ICON (ICX) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025.
10. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2026?
ICON (ICX) price is expected to reach $13 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
This year, Algorand made news for purchasing the popular Napster.
The FIFA blockchain alliance with Algorand was announced in May.
In anticipation of the 2022 World Cup, soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, has announced the establishment of an NFT platform for digital collectibles related to the sport.
FIFA+ Collect, which will debut later this month. Furthermore, it will provide NFTs depicting iconic events, artwork, and iconography from the world of soccer. These NFTs will be “affordable, inclusive, and accessible.” Moments from the main global soccer competition, the World Cup, which begins in Qatar in late November, may also be turned into digital souvenirs as the tournament progresses.
Algorand Assigned Task
NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are cryptographic representations of digital assets. It can be anything like works of art, user profiles, or in-game goods stored on a blockchain. Algorand, a proof-of-stake Ethereum and Solana alternative created by MIT professor Silvio Micali, will power FIFA+ Collect. Moreover, the FIFA blockchain alliance with Algorand was announced in May.
FIFA’s Chief Business Officer Romy Gai, stated:
“Just like sports memorabilia and stickers, this is an accessible opportunity for fans around the world to engage with their favourite players, moments and more on new platforms.”
Additional information on the collections will be available at the launch of FIFA+ Collect. Moreover, hints regarding the NFTs that will be revealed during the World Cup, will be made available in the near future. FIFA+, the organization’s portal for live soccer games, news, games, and unique content, will serve as the permanent home of the NFT platform.
This year, Algorand made news for purchasing the popular Napster digital music sharing business. Furthermore, it has formed a partnership with LimeWire, a former peer-to-peer music sharing service that has since developed a music-focused NFT marketplace showcasing the works of artists signed to Universal Music Group’s label.
This is part of a larger attempt to make Cardano a serious rival to Ethereum.
The update will enhance the platform’s developer experience for Web3 developers.
Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, developed by Input Output and the Cardano Foundation, will take place on September 22, barely one week after the expected date of Ethereum’s merging, September 15. Cardano developer Input Output tweeted on Friday that the upcoming Vasil upgrade will be the most important yet since it would boost network capacity and reduce transaction costs.
Participants on a blockchain network might elect to split the chain (hard fork) for a variety of reasons, creating two distinct implementations of the same protocol or network. The ETHPOW hard fork that will occur after the Ethereum merging is controversial, while the beacon chain hard fork that will occur on September 6 is part of a scheduled update.
Random Perfect Timing
Vasil is a hard fork of the Cardano blockchain that will enhance the platform’s developer experience for Web3 developers building decentralized apps. This is part of a larger attempt to make Cardano a serious rival to Ethereum.
Input Output shared:
“The upgrade will also bring enhancements to Plutus to enable devs to create more powerful and efficient blockchain-based applications.”
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, who previously co-founded Ethereum, discussed the upcoming Vasil hard fork on Friday morning’s broadcast.
Hoskinson said:
“What’s so amazing about that date is it randomly and just so happenly [sic] falls on the independence day of Bulgaria.”
The Bulgarian community member Vasil St. Dabov, who was the Chief Blockchain Advisor at software R&D business Quanterall until his untimely death in December 2021, inspired the name “Vasil” for Cardano’s next hard fork. Hoskinson echoed this sentiment, adding that many partners felt “overloaded” due to the extensive nature of the work involved in the Vasil update.
