Aave Community Decides to Halt ETH Borrowing During Merge

Bullish ICX price prediction is $0.390 to $2.679.

ICON (ICX) price might also reach $5 soon.

Bearish ICX price prediction for 2022 is $0.227.

In ICON (ICX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information aboutICX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

ICON (ICX) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of ICON (ICX) is $0.267570 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,455,500 at the time of writing. However, ICX has decreased by nearly 1.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, ICON (ICX) has a circulating supply of 794,440,401 ICX. ICON (ICX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, upbit, OKX, Bithumb and Kraken.

What is ICON (ICX)?

The ICON Cryptocurrency (ICX) is a cryptocurrency network launched in 2017 by a South Korean company. The ICON blockchain network facilitates the connection and interaction of various other blockchain software programs.

ICON is a blockchain protocol that allows for the creation of decentralized applications. It achieves interoperability as an aggregator chain—a web of interconnected networks that aggregates all blockchain data into a single layer.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2022

ICON (ICX) holds the 158th position on CoinGecko right now. ICX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

RVN /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart of ICON (ICX) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, ICON (ICX) is in the range of $0.273. If the pattern continues, the price of ICX might reach the resistance levels of $0.348 and $0.540. If the trend reverses, then the price of ICX may fall to $0.268 and $0.228.

ICON (ICX) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of ICON (ICX).

RVN /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for ICON (ICX).

Resistance Level 1 $0.390 Resistance Level 2 $0.607 Resistance Level 3 $0.955 Resistance Level 4 $1.504 Resistance Level 5 $2.679 Support Level $0.227 RVN /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that ICON (ICX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues,ICX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.679.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of ICON (ICX) might plummet to almost $0.227, a bearish signal.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of ICON (ICX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of ICX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

RVN /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)



Also, the Moving Average (MA) of ICON (ICX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, ICON (ICX) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently,ICX has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of ICX at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ICX is 41.95. This means that ICON (ICX) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of ICX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of ICON (ICX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

RVN /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of ICON (ICX). Currently, the ADX of ICX lies in the range of 10.274 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of ICON (ICX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of ICX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of ICON (ICX) is at 41.95 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison ofICX with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and ICON (ICX).

BTC Vs ETH VsICX Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of ICX is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of ICX increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of ICX decreases.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, ICON (ICX) might probably attain $7 by 2023.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, ICON (ICX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors,ICX might rally to hit $9 by 2024.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2025

If ICON (ICX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years,ICX would rally to hit $11.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2026

If ICON (ICX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years,ICX would rally to hit $13.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2027

If ICON (ICX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years,ICX would rally to hit $15.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2028

ICON (ICX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies,ICX would hit $17 in 2028.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on ICON (ICX), it would witness major spikes. ICX might hit $19 by 2029.

ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest inICX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, ICON (ICX) might hit $21 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the ICON Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year forICX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of ICON (ICX) in 2022 is $2.679. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of ICON (ICX) price prediction for 2022 is $0.227.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of ICX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 13.16 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that ICX is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is ICON (ICX)? ICON is a blockchain protocol that allows for the creation of decentralized applications. It achieves interoperability as an aggregator chain—a web of interconnected networks that aggregates all blockchain data into a single layer.

2. Where can you purchase ICON (ICX)? ICON (ICX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, upbit, OKX, Bithumb and Kraken. 3. Will ICON (ICX) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform,ICX has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of ICON (ICX)? On January 09, 2018, ICON (ICX) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $13.16. 5. Is ICON (ICX) a good investment in 2022? ICON (ICX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months,ICX is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can ICON (ICX) reach $5? ICON (ICX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then ICON (ICX) will hit $5 soon. 7. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2023? ICON (ICX) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023. 8. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2024? ICON (ICX) price is expected to reach $9 by 2024. 9. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2025? ICON (ICX) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025. 10. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2026? ICON (ICX) price is expected to reach $13 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

