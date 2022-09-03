News
Adley Rutschman’s pinch-hit walk helps Orioles beat A’s, 5-2, in Gunnar Henderson’s home debut
Before opening a series with the worst team in the American League, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was faced with a series of questions about his lineup. It featured neither Cedric Mullins nor Adley Rutschman, typically the top two hitters in his starting nine, partly for rest and partly because the Oakland Athletics were starting a left-hander.
“We have a lot of options right now,” Hyde said before the game. “Never had this many guys on the bench that I want to play. That’s what good teams have. They have depth, and it’s nice to have depth. It’s nice to have really good players on your bench being able to put them in in maybe the biggest spot of the game.”
That’s exactly what he was able to do Friday night. As the Orioles threatened in the eighth inning of a tie game, Hyde called on both Mullins and Rutschman as pinch-hitters. The A’s intentionally walked Mullins to load the bases, then Rutschman worked the count full to draw his own free pass. That delivered a lead that Jorge Mateo extended with a two-run single, providing the difference in Baltimore’s 5-2 victory to keep pace in the AL wild-card race.
Anthony Santander opened the decisive inning with a walk before Ryan Mountcastle hit a soft grounder to the right side, where Oakland second baseman Jonah Bride indecisively looked to get Santander at second before throwing to first too late to get Mountcastle. Ramón Urías dropped a sacrifice bunt to put two in scoring position, prompting Hyde to call on Mullins in place of newcomer Jesús Aguilar.
After the intentional walk, Austin Hays returned to the dugout for Rutschman, who showed his typical plate discipline to bring in the go-ahead run before Mateo provided two insurance runs.
Henderson at home
Top prospect Gunnar Henderson arrived at Camden Yards on Friday excited to hear fans yell out “O!” during the national anthem. He gave them plenty more reasons to get loud during his first home game.
Henderson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and became the first player in team history to start each of his first three games at a different position: third base, shortstop and second. He was the fourth player in the majors to achieve the feat this season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The only pure left-handed hitter in the Orioles’ lineup against Oakland lefty JP Sears, Henderson received a lengthy standing ovation before his first home at-bat in the third, with many of the 13,558 announced in attendance remaining on their feet as he swung and missed at the first pitch. A second whiff put him down 0-2, but after a pair of takes on pitches out of the zone, Henderson doubled down the right field line.
Starting behind the plate with Rutschman out of the lineup for the first time since Aug. 17, Robinson Chirinos followed Henderson’s double by blooping one of his one into left. He soon scored the inning’s second run on a single from Mountcastle.
Henderson doubled off another left-hander, Kirby Snead, in the seventh. He also made the turn at second base on a game-ending double play behind Dillon Tate.
Dean deals
Right-hander Dean Kremer continued a strong stretch from the Orioles’ rotation with six innings of two-run ball.
It marked the eighth time in the past nine games Baltimore’s starter completed the sixth, matching the total from the team’s previous 42 games. Only once in the past 11 games has a member of the Orioles’ rotation allowed more than two runs, a stretch in which the group has a 1.93 ERA.
After back-to-back shutouts to win a series against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, Kremer extended the staff’s scoreless streak to 25 innings with four shutout frames to open his outing.
In the fifth, Oakland put runners on second and third against him with no outs and had the bases loaded with two outs. Kremer was a pitch away from getting out of it when A’s leadoff hitter Tony Kemp hit a soft single into center to tie the game.
Kremer retired the final four batters he faced, exiting after 94 pitches. Bryan Baker retired all five men he faced before ceding to Tate, who recorded four outs around the Orioles’ big eighth to finish off the victory.
Around the horn
- After throwing 31 pitches for High-A Aberdeen in his first game in three months Thursday, top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez will continue his rehab from a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain early next week with Double-A Bowie, the Orioles said. The five-day turn Rodriguez said he’s on would have him start Tuesday at Prince George’s Stadium.
- Tyler Wells matched Rodriguez by throwing 31 pitches in a rehab start for Aberdeen on Friday, with the right-hander going 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts as he works his way back from a left oblique strain.
- The Orioles’ second starter for Monday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays could come from either their active roster or from Triple-A Norfolk, Hyde said.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Jasper Wu: CHP releases photo of cars suspected of involvement in fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old child
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — The California Highway Patrol released a new image Friday evening of two vehicles suspected of being involved in the fatal Oakland highway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu.
CHP says the photo released on Friday shows these two vehicles, one is a gray 2007-2010 Infiniti sedan and the other is a gray Nissan sedan.
RELATED: Heartbroken mother of 23-month-old killed on I-880 in Oakland appeals to public
On Nov. 6, 2021, Jasper was in a car with his mom, aunt, and cousins on his way back to Fremont when a bullet went through their front windshield in the area of Interstate 880 (I- 880) northbound near Interstate 980 (I-980).
Sources told ABC7 News last year that Jasper was shot in the forehead and caught in the crossfire of gangs.
The CHP says if you or someone you know has any information about these vehicles or this incident to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.
Andrew Benintendi leaves game with right wrist injury
ST. PETERSBURG — As if things weren’t bad enough for the spiraling Yankees, they lost one of their few productive hitters Friday night. After taking a swing at a pitch in the third inning of the Yankees’ game against the Rays at Tropicana Field, Andrew Benintendi was forced to leave mid-at-bat with what the Yankees called a right wrist injury.
Oswaldo Cabrera had to come in to finish the at-bat and the Yankees announced Benintendi was having X-Rays at Tropicana Field.
The left fielder had been a consistent hitter amid the Yankees’ offensive swoon. Benintendi was hitting .292/.327/.458 with two homers and a .785 OPS over the last 14 days, which encompasses most of this dismal road trip.
Iran briefly seizes 2 US Navy drones in Red Sea: report
Tehran:
An Iranian naval flotilla briefly seized two US military unmanned research vessels in the Red Sea before releasing them, Iranian state media reported on Friday.
“The Iranian Navy’s destroyer Jamaran encountered several U.S. military unmanned research vessels on the international shipping lane on Thursday while carrying out a counter-terrorism mission in the Red Sea,” state television said.
He added that the flotilla, “after warning an American destroyer twice, seized the two drones to prevent possible accidents”.
“After securing passage for international shipping, the flotilla released the two vessels to a safe area,” the state broadcaster continued, showing footage purporting to show the two US vessels released by Iranian forces on board. a ship.
The US Navy said its ships have been taking photos of the surrounding environment and have been in the vicinity of the southern Red Sea for more than 200 days.
“At approximately 2 p.m. (local time) on September 1, the U.S. 5th Fleet detected the Iranian vessel approaching the two unmanned vessels and pulling them out of the water,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement.
Two destroyers operating nearby, the USS Nitze and the USS Delbert D. Black, “remained on scene in communication with the Iranian warship to de-escalate the situation,” the statement added.
The US Navy ships were released around 8 a.m. the next day, the statement said.
In another earlier incident, the Pentagon said Tuesday that an Iranian vessel seized a US military drone in the Gulf, but released it after a US Navy patrol boat and helicopter were deployed to the scene.
The US Central Command’s 5th Fleet says an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy support vessel, the Shahid Baziar, was seen towing the unmanned surface vessel (USV) Seven-meter (23-foot) Saildrone Explorer on Monday evening.
US forces then dispatched the coastal patrol vessel USS Thunderbolt and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter.
This “enabled the IRGCN vessel to disconnect the tow line from the USV and depart the area approximately four hours later” without further incident, the 5th Fleet said.
On Thursday, Iran’s navy said the same flotilla foiled a pirate attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the area.
“A suspicious boat with 12 armed people on board approached the Iranian merchant vessel in the Bab al-Mandab Strait on Thursday,” the official IRNA news agency said, citing a navy statement.
He said a squadron clashed with “pirates in the Red Sea”, adding that the invasion boat “left the area” after the escort flotilla, “led by the destroyer Jamaran… opened fire”.
On August 10, a senior Iranian navy commander said the same flotilla foiled a nighttime attack on another vessel belonging to the Islamic republic.
Rear Admiral Mustafa Tajeddini said at the time that following a request for help from an Iranian ship in the Red Sea, the flotilla was dispatched to the scene and fired on the attacking boats.
“After violent exchanges, the attacking boats left,” he added.
Like other countries dependent on the sea route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, Iran boosted its naval presence in the Gulf of Aden after a wave of attacks by Somalia-based pirates between 2000 and 2011.
Want to catch a view of Viking Mississippi? Here’s when it will likely arrive in St. Paul
When the Viking Mississippi sails into St. Paul’s Lambert’s Landing on Saturday morning, there’s a good chance it will beat sunrise. The 386-passenger cruise ship — the first luxury liner in downtown St. Paul in roughly a decade — could float in by 6 or 7 a.m., if not earlier, sailing out again on its inaugural trip toward St. Louis at 10 p.m.
“Exact timing when the ship will arrive in St. Paul is TBD (to be determined),” said Tara Denney, a spokesperson for the cruise line, in an email, “but what I can share to help is that disembarkation … is normally complete by 8 a.m.”
Denney said media photographers and other gawkers aren’t yet welcome on board, but the opportunity could arise in the future.
In St. Paul, tourism officials have waited for years for Viking to make good on its February 2015 announcement that it would soon be sailing from New Orleans toward the Mississippi River headwaters. Plans were delayed on multiple fronts, including U.S. maritime law — which required Viking to operate through a U.S. affiliate — to supply-chain challenges related to the pandemic.
Constructed in 2022 and purpose-built for the Mississippi River, the luxury river cruise ship hosts up to 386 passengers and 148 crew members. It measures 450 feet in length, 75 feet in width at the beam, or widest point, five decks and 193 all outwardly-facing staterooms, including 40 penthouse and junior penthouse suites.
Situated at the front of the boat is the “Aquavit Terrace,” a sunlit dining area ringed by 180 degrees of floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
With operations based in Basel, Switzerland and a marketing office in Los Angeles, Calif., Viking offers ocean and river cruises on all seven continents, with trips including the Nile, Mekong and Mississippi rivers. The company was founded in 1997.
Fox News personalities interviewed as Dominion trial moves forward
A person walks past the Fox News headquarters in the News Corporation building on May 03, 2022 in New York City.
Alexis Rosenfeld | Getty Images
Next week, Maria Bartiromo will join the parade of Fox personalities who are called to answer questions in Dominion Voting Systems’ libel lawsuit against the network.
Bartiromo, the host of the Fox programs “Mornings with Maria” and “Sunday Morning Futures,” is scheduled to appear for deposition Sept. 8, according to court documents.
In recent days, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Jeanine Pirro were among network hosts scheduled to appear for questioning in the Dominion lawsuit, which is seeking $1.6 billion in damages from the news network by cable. Dominion argued that Fox News and Fox Business of Fox Corp. had made false claims that his voting machines rigged the 2020 election results between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Top brass Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch are also expected to be deposed since the parent company has also been sued.
The case is being watched closely by First Amendment pundits and advocates, in part because of Dominion’s long list of examples of Fox network hosts repeatedly making false claims, even after the facts have been revealed. Libel suits often center on a single lie, and media companies are largely protected by the First Amendment.
Such cases are usually settled out of court or dismissed quickly by a court judge, experts say. But in December, the Delaware judge overseeing the Dominion case denied Fox News’ request to dismiss the case.
Neither side has shown signs of opening talks or reaching a settlement, according to people familiar with the matter, although that may change before the trial is scheduled to begin in April. Fox strenuously denied the allegations.
“Fox made a First Amendment argument that this defamation case is meant to punish their speech and their journalism, and that’s an important part of their case,” said communications law and freedom of speech expert Roy Gutterman. expression at the Newhouse School of Syracuse University. public communications.
But Gutterman said those rights can be limited “by the concept of falsity, especially if it could harm an individual or a business.”
The depositions are private, as are the documents Dominion collected throughout the discovery process. Fox asked the court to keep all documents collected confidential, saying Dominion had mischaracterized what the documents show as genuine malice.
In court documents, Dominion pointed to rhetoric from hosts like Bartiromo, a former CNBC anchor, and former host Lou Dobbs and that they continued to feature guests — including Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sydney. Powell – who made false claims that voter fraud was the reason Trump did not overtake Biden to win the 2020 election. Dobbs was also to be questioned beforehand, according to the filings.
FOX Business “Mornings With Maria” anchor Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business Network Studios on April 6, 2018 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images
“Fox, one of America’s most powerful media companies, brought to life a fabricated scenario about voter fraud that made a then-little-known voting machine company called Dominion the bad guy,” he said. declared the company in its initial filing. in March 2021.
Fox News’ legal team recently added veteran attorney Dan Webb to its roster. Webb told the Washington Post earlier this week that Fox News only reports news and claims from Trump allies.
“We are confident that we will prevail because freedom of the press is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to claims for damages that are outrageous, unsubstantiated and not rooted in sound financial analysis, do not serving nothing more than a blatant attempt to deter our reporters from doing their jobs,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.
To win a defamation case, a plaintiff must prove that the individual or company they are suing made false statements that caused harm and that they acted with “actual malice”, which means that the speaker knew or should have known that what he was saying was not true.
“A key issue in these depositions will be Fox’s mindset as embodied by reporters covering or commenting on this,” said Floyd Abrams, a prominent First Amendment lawyer. “What will someone like Lou Dobbs say? Will he say he believed what he said beyond just reporting?”
Dominion said in court papers that it repeatedly sent emails to inform Fox News that its presenters and their guests were making false claims – and that Dominion had “independent fact-checkers, government officials and experts in electoral security” which quashed these allegations.
In November 2020, a Dominion representative appeared on a Fox News program to address allegations of voter fraud by Trump and his allies.
Other current and former Fox News executives were called to testify, according to court filings.
Dominion has also filed lawsuits against television networks One America News and Newsmax. Another voting machine maker, Smartmatic USA, made similar claims in a defamation lawsuit against Fox News that alleged Dobbs and other hosts falsely accused the company of helping rig the election. A New York judge earlier this year denied Fox News’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Shortly after Smartmatic filed its lawsuit, Fox News canceled Dobbs’ weekday commercial show, “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” Fox has previously said the decision to end Dobbs’ program was in the works ahead of trial.
A curd’s journey: Following a deep-fried cheese curd from farm to State Fair
The cheese curd’s journey from Minnesota cow to Minnesota State Fair takes less than a week — potentially as little as three days, if everything falls into place — but involves hundreds of people and hundreds of miles.
It starts on family dairy farms, before sunrise.
DAY ONE
5:15 a.m.
It’s well before dawn when Andrew Miron flips on the milking barn lights at his family’s dairy farm in Hugo, Minn.
He knows something his cows don’t: The milk they’re about to give might end up as a Minnesota State Fair cheese curd. But it’ll have to be refrigerated, hauled, pasteurized, coagulated, matted, salted, sorted, trucked, battered, and deep-fried first.
Andrew Miron and his five siblings are the fifth generation of the Miron family to farm this land. The farmhouse his great-great-grandfather built in 1900 still stands. Andrew’s father, Fran Miron, took over the farm in 1976, and since then, has served as mayor of Hugo, is currently a Washington County commissioner, and recently lent his farm to a taping of the ABC reality show “The Bachelor.” Now, Andrew and his brother Paul handle much of the day-to-day operations of the farm, where they live with their respective wives and kids — the sixth generation.
“For us, it’s our love for animals,” Andrew said. “I always enjoyed the work, first and foremost. But beyond that, I loved growing up here. I loved the lifestyle, and now — seeing the same joy of that in my boys is priceless.”
Miron Farm is a member of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, a farmer-owned operation and the king of Wisconsin cheese curd production. Ellsworth, which supplies most, if not all, of the cheese curds at the Minnesota State Fair, sources its milk from a network of about 250 family dairy farms. Some have upwards of 1,000 cows and run automated milking machines; others are Amish farms with no more than 40 cows and families who still squeeze milk out by hand. Andrew Miron sits comfortably somewhere in the middle.
His milking barn is long and narrow, with 58 total cow-sized stalls lining both sides of a central walkway. When things go as planned, milking the herd is a three-person operation. Two people take either side of the barn, where they’ll use vacuum-powered milking tubes to gently pull milk from a cow’s udders into a stainless steel pipe that runs high along the length of the barn. When one cow is done, they’ll remove her milking tube and carry it to the next cow — and move down the line. Meanwhile, the third person keeps things clean and tackles logistics: The size of the barn means the farm’s 160-some lactating cows have to be milked in three groups, so this person helps manage the tricky task of rotating in the next segment and sending cows who are done out to graze.
When they pull this off, Andrew said, they can have the entire herd milked — and the barn cleaned up — within three hours. As for the milk, it continues through the steel pipe into another barn, where it’s rapidly cooled from body temperature down to 40 degrees and deposited into one of two massive refrigerated tanks.
Once the team is done and the sun has come up, it’s time for them to start on other farm chores — they also grow corn, soybeans, alfalfa and hay to incorporate into the cows’ dietary rations — and for the cows to do whatever it is that cows do all day.
“Look,” Andrew said one afternoon, pointing toward a faraway path visible outside the barn window. “One’s meandering her way up from pasture now.”
DAY TWO/THREE
3:00 a.m.
Every other night, the milk hauler stops by.
Before Miron Farm bought the large milk storage tanks, the hauler brought his truck every night, Andrew said, but this new pickup schedule is both more economical and more efficient for all involved.
Even so, milk trucks are constantly on the move. Haulers may take an overnight farm pickup route to be able to arrive at Ellsworth with a truck full of milk when the creamery opens at 5 a.m., Ellsworth sales manager John Freeman said. They head back out for daytime pickups, returning to Ellsworth every time they fill their 6,000-gallon truck, and wrap up by closing time. Then, the process starts all over again. Combined, the drivers make about 35 deliveries at Ellsworth throughout the day.
Andrew pointed to a log sheet on a clipboard in the milk storage barn: On his most recent visit, the hauler picked up 23,469 pounds of milk — 2,730 gallons’ worth on the way to Ellsworth, the same place all of Miron Farm’s milk has gone since 1978.
5:00 a.m.
If the city of Ellsworth truly is the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin, as the then-governor proclaimed in 1983, then John Freyholtz is the commander-in-chief.
Every day, thanks to the independent hauler network, 1.9 million pounds of milk show up at Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery’s intake docks. And as the director of operations, Freyholtz is there to make sure that, throughout the day, about 190,000 pounds of fresh, finished cheese curds successfully come out the other side.
“Ultimately, everything that we produce here in curd format is made to order,” he said.
Milk from every single arriving truck is first tested for antibiotics, filtered, and pasteurized. Then, it’s pumped up to the stainless steel jungle where the curds are born. Ellsworth’s production floor is a labyrinth of vats and stairs and catwalks, and the smell of warm, acidic milk is unmistakable. Visitors must wear gowns, hairnets, and, evidently, preferably not shorts.
At the beginning of the cheesemaking process, starter cultures and rennet are added to the milk, so it acidifies and splits into firm curd and liquid whey. Then, a machine slices and dices the dime-sized chunks of curd and raises the temperature to cook them. The curd is then moved to the DMC — draining, matting, cheddaring — where the pieces settle on a large conveyor belt and join back together into a thick, 30-foot-long slab, or mat. The weight of this slab, pushing down on itself, is reminiscent of a step in the traditional British cheddar-making process. Then, the slab is sliced once more into cheese curd-sized rectangles. The point of all this? To drive out as much of the liquid whey as possible, so the moisture content and acid levels are just right.
Now that the curds are recognizable, they’re salted, agitated into their characteristic craggy shape, rapidly cooled, sorted by size, and packaged. Right out of the size sorter, though, the curds have a bright salty taste and an enveloping warmth. The too-small ones are destined to be processed into block cheddar, and the rest are either bagged for retail or boxed up for wholesale customers like State Fair vendors. And they go right out the door: The plant does have refrigerated storage space, but customers’ curds shouldn’t stick around for longer than two days.
6:00 p.m.
Six thousand pounds of fresh cheese curds are ready in Wisconsin for Dave Cavallaro.
The Mouth Trap, the cheese curd juggernaut Cavallaro owns in the Minnesota State Fair’s Food Building, brings in fresh cheese curds every single day of the Fair.
Cavallaro buys directly from Ellsworth and hires his own refrigerated truck driver, who heads out to the creamery every evening to pick up the massive shipment of curds and bring them one step closer to deep-fried glory.
DAY THREE/FOUR
8:00 a.m.
Five fryers are already blazing hot when the Food Building opens. Cavallaro has likely been at the fair for more than an hour already, and he says a line out the door before The Mouth Trap opens is not an unusual sight.
Fresh cheese curds, fresh oil, cold batter — that’s important. “We use ice water for our batter,” Cavallaro said. “Those little things make the process stand out.” The temperature they fry the curds, he said, is “a little bit of a secret.” It works. As most fairgoers know, the cheese curds are simultaneously crunchy and chewy, sublimely lactic and salty and explosively gooey.
By the peak of the day’s sales, all 13 fryers will be up and running. Throughout the fair, it takes about 170 employees to power the cheese-curd empire; an entirely new crop of workers rotates in every four days. And they sell an astronomical volume of cheese curds. During the 2019 Fair, total revenue amounted to about $1.5 million in curds, the second highest-grossing vendor (behind, naturally, Sweet Martha’s). Other Fair cheese curd vendors also use Ellsworth’s curds, and their sales numbers are impressive as well. Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curds, near the Giant Slide, topped $640,000 in sales in 2019.
But you can’t have a good deep-fried cheese curd without good cheese — and you can’t have good cheese without good milk, good cows, and good people behind it all.
“Our farm slogan for years has always been, ‘Caring for family, livestock, and the land for over a century,’” Andrew Miron said. “We need to take care of our land; we need to take care of our animals. That’s our livelihood. It’s not only a passion and an enjoyment, but it’s ethically the right thing to do.”
