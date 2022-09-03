Adley Rutschman’s pinch walk helps Orioles beat A’s, 5-2, on Gunnar Henderson’s home debut – The Denver Post

Before opening a series with the worst team in the American League, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde faced a series of questions about his roster. It featured neither Cedric Mullins nor Adley Rutschman, usually the two best hitters in his starting nine, partly to rest and partly because the Oakland Athletics were starting a southpaw.

“We have a lot of options right now,” Hyde said before the game. “I’ve never had as many guys on the bench as I want to play. That’s what good teams have. They have depth, and it’s good to have depth. That’s nice to have really good players on your bench and be able to put them in maybe the biggest spot in the game.

That’s exactly what he managed to do on Friday night. With the Orioles threatening in the eighth inning of a tie, Hyde brought in Mullins and Rutschman as hitters. The A’s intentionally walked Mullins to charge the bases, then Rutschman worked the full count to draw his own pass. It gave a lead that Jorge Mateo extended with a two-run single, providing the difference in Baltimore’s 5-2 victory to keep pace in the AL wild card race.

Anthony Santander opened the deciding inning with a walk before Ryan Mountcastle hit soft ground on the right side, where Oakland second baseman Jonah Bride looked undecided to get Santander to second before throwing to first too late to get Mountcastle. Ramón Urías dropped a sacrificial bunt to put two in goal-scoring position, prompting Hyde to bring in Mullins in place of newcomer Jesús Aguilar.

After the intentional walk, Austin Hays returned to the dugout for Rutschman, who showed his typical plate discipline to bring the go-ahead before Mateo provided two insurance runs.

Henderson at home

Top prospect Gunnar Henderson arrived at Camden Yards on Friday, delighted to hear fans shout “O!” during the national anthem. He gave them a lot more reason to make noise in his first home game.

Henderson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and became the first player in team history to start each of his first three games at a different position: third base, shortstop and second. He was the fourth Majors player to achieve the feat this season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The only pure left-handed hitter in the Orioles roster against Oakland southpaw JP Sears, Henderson received a long standing ovation ahead of his first home at bat in the third, with many of the announced 13,558 in attendance remaining standing as he was swinging. and missed on the first throw. A second puff took him down 0-2, but after a pair of throws out of the box, Henderson doubled down the right field line.

Starting behind home plate with Rutschman out of the lineup for the first time since August 17, Robinson Chirinos followed Henderson’s brace by blocking one of his own down the left. He quickly scored the second run of the inning on a Mountcastle single.

Henderson passed another southpaw, Kirby Snead, in the seventh. He also made the turn to second base on a game-ending double play behind Dillon Tate.

Dean’s Offerings

Right-hander Dean Kremer continued a strong streak since the Orioles rotation with six two-run innings.

It was the eighth time in the last nine games that the Baltimore starter has completed the sixth, tying the team’s previous 42 game total. Only once in the last 11 games has a member of the Orioles rotation allowed more than two runs, a streak in which the group has a 1.93 ERA.

After back-to-back shutouts to win a series against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, Kremer extended the staff scoreless streak to 25 innings with four shutout frames to open his outing.

In the fifth, Oakland put the runners at second and third against him with no outs and had the bases loaded with two outs. Kremer was one step away from it when A leadoff hitter Tony Kemp hit a soft single to center to tie the game.

Kremer retired the last four batters he faced, going out after 94 pitches. Bryan Baker retired all five men he faced before giving in to Tate, who recorded four outs around the Orioles’ big eighth to complete the victory.

around the horn

After throwing 31 pitches for High-A Aberdeen in his first game in three months on Thursday, top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez will continue his rehab early next week with Double-A Bowie, the Orioles said. Rodriguez’s five-day tour said he would start it Tuesday at Prince George Stadium.

Tyler Wells tied Rodriguez in throwing 31 pitches in a rehab start for Aberdeen on Friday, the right-hander going 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts as he returned from a left slant stump.

The Orioles’ second starter for Monday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays could come from their active roster or Triple-A Norfolk, Hyde said.

This story will be updated.

