Allina, M Health Fairview mental health workers consider second strike as negotiations continue
More than 400 mental health workers at Allina Health and M Health Fairview say they are prepared to walk off the job for a second time in their push for their first union contract.
Members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa said Friday a majority were ready to strike again. The workers held a one-day work stoppage in May.
Mental health workers in the two health systems voted to unionize in late 2021. They said contract negotiations have not progressed since the May strike.
They want their employers to address staffing shortages and safety concerns. Those are among some of the same issues that led 15,000 nurses at 16 hospitals to plan a three-day strike beginning Sept. 12.
In a statement, Allina Health officials said they recognize the critical care mental health coordinators provide to the community. Officials said they offered competitive pay and safety protections that other workers have agreed to.
“We look forward to future negotiation sessions with SEIU and are hopeful we will see progress to reach an agreement on employment terms,” the statement said. “Striking does not benefit anyone and did not advance the discussions in May when SEIU took employees on strike.”
The two sides have five bargaining dates scheduled in September.
Brie Larson’s Disney+ Series ‘Growing Up’ Features Stories About Adolescence
LOS ANGELES– Brie Larson uses her superpowers for good. The ‘Captain Marvel’ star is one of the driving forces behind the new Disney+ series, ‘Growing Up’.
The show features inspiring stories from a diverse group of young people learning to embrace their true, authentic selves.
“It’s beyond my wildest dreams to be on this planet at the same time as these 11 people. It’s just the privilege of a lifetime,” Larson said.
Poignant and personal, these coming-of-age stories are made even more powerful by hand-picked directors who gladly took over this innovative docuseries. Yara Shahidi, of “black” and “adult” fame, was up for the challenge.
“I had done a short film before, but the documentary style is hugely different,” the actress told On The Red Carpet.
“Growing Up” premieres September 8 on Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of this resort.
Longtime Chicago Bears analyst and reporter Hub Arkush remains hospitalized after suffering ‘medical emergency’ in August – The Denver Post
Hub Arkush, a longtime Chicago Bears reporter and radio analyst, has been hospitalized since mid-August after suffering a medical emergency following training at training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.
Shaw Local News Network, Arkush’s employer, announced the news Thursday afternoon in a web post.
“We continue to hope and pray for Hub to make a full recovery, but the long way to go will take time,” Shaw Local sports editor Kyle Nabors wrote. “Many of you noticed the absence of Hub and reached out. We are extremely grateful for your support and best wishes. A sincere thank you to all.
“The Arkush family has requested confidentiality during this difficult time. We will provide updates as needed. We know you can’t wait to talk football again with Hub. We neither.
Arkush, 69, also editor of Pro Football Weekly, has been a staple of local sports radio since the mid-1980s. He was the pre- and post-game host for the Bears from 1985 to 1987 on WGN-AM 720 and joined the stand in 1988 as a game analyst, a position he held throughout the 2004 season. He has the distinction of being the only Bears announcer to be heard on flagship stations WGN, WMAQ-AM 670 and WBBM-AM 780.
Since 2006, Arkush has been a sideline reporter for Westwood One’s national radio broadcasts of NFL games. The Deerfield native was also a longtime contributor and part-time host on WSCR-AM 670 as well as a Bears and NFL insider for Shaw Local, among other duties.
Arkush has hosted and appeared on dozens of local and national television and radio shows over the past four decades, and his stories have appeared in numerous publications, including the Chicago Sun-Times and the Daily Herald.
latest news LA clinic diluted over 2,000 doses of COVID vaccine
A Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and did not notify some patients until months later, according to a report.
Clinica Romero, a federally qualified health center with six locations in Los Angeles County, administered about 2,100 faulty doses at two of its centers, county health officials said.
A man who received his booster shot from Clinica Romero in October 2021 was shocked when he received the clinic’s response letter in August.
“Dear Esteemed Patient… The Romero Clinic has been advised that we may have diluted the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines,” reads the letter the patient received in August, according to LA Taco.
The letter informed him that his vaccine contained a dose “below the recommended dose” and that he would have to get another one.
“I open it and I’m like, what is this?” Pedro said in an interview with the media. The article did not include his last name and did not give a reason.
“How can I receive this letter dated August 1 telling me that they have immediately corrected a situation that occurred in October? ” he added.
Pedro’s story just came out, despite the county’s public health department being aware of the issue since June 8.
Five days after discovering the problem, health department officials conducted an on-site visit to the clinic.
“The issues were discussed with the medical director, the vaccine coordinator and their clinical team. No other issues were identified during the visits,” according to a department spokeswoman.
Since it was unclear whether the initial injections included enough of a dose to protect against the virus, Public Health Department nurses advised the clinic to re-administer the injections.
The clinic submitted an action plan on June 14 to the Public Health Department to resolve the problem.
Officials said they would set up an 800 phone line to answer patient questions about the problem and also set up special clinics for those who received the potentially poor-quality doses.
Clinica Romero has always served a largely immigrant population, founded in 1983 by Salvadoran immigrants to be a resource for war refugees from Central America.
Its mission is to provide services to the “uninsured, insured and underserved”.
The clinic faced the county in 2021, when it only received 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine despite serving 12,000 patients.
“How will 100 care for 12,000 patients and the surrounding community of one million?” asked Dr. Don Garcia, the clinic’s medical director. “It’s embarassing.”
Stocks slide on interest rate fears after August jobs report, expert says
Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina
By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA and DANIEL POLITI
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — As Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of a well-wishers, a man came forward with a gun, put it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click.
The weapon apparently jammed.
Fernández’s security detail seized the gunman and took him away, and the 69-year-old former president of Argentina appeared unhurt. But the apparent assassination attempt against the deeply divisive figure Thursday night shook Argentina — a country with a history of political violence — and further roiled its tumultuous political scene.
The gunman was identified as Fernando André Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old street vendor and Brazilian citizen who has lived in Argentina since 1998 and had no criminal record, authorities said. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Authorities shed no light on a possible motive and were investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a larger plot.
“There is no confirmed hypothesis,” said a Security Ministry official who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. “Everything is being investigated.”
The country’s political leaders quickly condemned the incident, with President Alberto Fernández holding a late-night national broadcast to tell Argentines just how close the vice president came to being killed.
The president, who is not related to his vice president, said the man’s semiautomatic handgun was loaded with five bullets but “didn’t fire even though the trigger was pulled.”
The president declared a national holiday Friday in the wake of what he called “the most serious incident since we recovered democracy” in 1983 after a military dictatorship.
Tens of thousands of people packed the streets surrounding Government House in downtown Buenos Aires in the afternoon to show their support for the vice president and denounce the incident.
Many demonstrators carried signs calling for peace and unity or expressing their love for Fernández. Chants against the political opposition could also be heard.
No politician awakens more passion in Argentina than Fernández, who has both fervent supporters and ardent detractors.
The left-of-center leader is on trial on corruption charges involving public works while she was president from 2007 to 2015. Some of her staunchest supporters had been gathering daily outside her apartment since Aug. 22, when a prosecutor called for a 12-year prison sentence for her and a ban on holding public office ever again. She has vehemently denied all charges and cast herself as a victim of political persecution.
“If you touch Cristina, what chaos we’ll make!” supporters had chanted.
In recent days, some of her allies charged that her detractors were trying to spark violence, with Security Minister Aníbal Fernández saying the opposition “is looking for someone to die on the street.”
Following Thursday’s incident, some of her supporters pointed the finger at the opposition for what they said was hateful speech that could push people toward violence.
Before the apparent attempt on her life, Fernández had made a habit of leaving her apartment every day around noon, greeting supporters and signing autographs before getting in her vehicle to go to the Senate. She had a similar routine every evening.
Over the weekend, her supporters had clashed with police during an effort by law enforcement to clear the area, and the strong police presence around the apartment was then reduced, though her supporters kept coming.
In Thursday’s incident, which was captured on video, it was not clear whether Fernández understood what had just happened. Video appeared to show her covering her face and ducking. But seen from another angle, it looked as she had dropped something and crouched to pick it up.
Even as her security detail went into action, Fernández continued greeting supporters in the upscale Recoleta neighborhood of Argentina’s capital.
Government officials and former leaders decried the episode as a threat against democracy and the rule of law.
“When hate and violence are imposed over the debate of ideas, societies are destroyed and generate situations like the one seen today: an assassination attempt,” Economy Minister Sergio Massa said.
Patricia Bullrich, president of the opposition Republican Proposal party, accused President Fernández of using the incident for political gain.
“Instead of seriously investigating a serious incident, he accuses the opposition and the press, decreeing a national holiday to mobilize activists,” she said.
Fernández has been at the center stage of Argentine political life for almost two decades, revered by some for her left-leaning social welfare policies and reviled by others as corrupt and power-hungry. She was the country’s charismatic first lady during President Néstor Kirchner’s 2003-07 administration, then succeeded her husband.
As opposition to her rule began rising, Fernández increasingly portrayed herself as the victim of attacks from powerful special interests because of her defense of the poor and workers.
In one of the most dramatic incidents of her two-term presidency, a prosecutor who had accused Fernández of making a deal with Iran to cover up its alleged involvement in a 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires died shortly before he was set to present evidence against her in 2015.
Allies of the former president insist Alberto Nisman died by suicide. But the opposition has long contended that he was murdered or driven to kill himself.
Brazil’s authoritarian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has frequently criticized the left-leaning Argentine government, weighed in Friday on the apparent assassination attempt.
“I lament it, and there are people already trying to blame me for that problem,” Bolsonaro said. “It is good that the attacker didn’t know how to use a gun, otherwise he would have been successful. ”
___
Daniel Politi reported from Santiago, Chile.
