Alonso hits HR tiebreaker, Mets beat Nationals

The first US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years has pledged to support the country’s transition to civilian rule. John Godfrey spoke during the presentation of his credentials to Sudan’s army-led government on Thursday.
Godfrey presented his credentials as the new US Ambassador to Sudan during a ceremony at the Sudanese Presidential Palace.
The document was presented to Sudanese military leader Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, who led the coup against the civilian government in October last year.
Al-Burhan, the chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, hailed the return of a US ambassador to Sudan after a 25-year absence.
He stressed the importance of developing relations between Khartoum and Washington and said he hoped Godfrey’s appointment would represent a new impetus for relations between the two countries.
Speaking to reporters in Arabic after the diplomatic ceremony, Godfrey expressed the United States’ commitment to building a new relationship with Sudan.
In Arabic, Godfrey said, “I’m so happy to be the new U.S. Ambassador to Sudan after more than 25 years. I am happy to have this opportunity to work in Sudan and better understand its people and their cultures.
Godfrey was appointed by the White House as the new ambassador to Sudan in early January. The US Congress approved his nomination in July and he arrived in Khartoum last week to assume his post.
Ties between the United States and Sudan have been severely strained under the three-decade rule of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, with Washington imposing crippling economic sanctions on Khartoum.
The US government blacklisted Sudan in 1993 as a state sponsor of terrorism because the Bashir administration hosted al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, who resided in the country between 1992 and 1996.
The arrival of the ambassador comes as Sudan reels from worsening unrest and a declining economy.
Godfrey said the US government hopes to see an inclusive civilian-led government restored to Sudan to complete the remaining transition period.
“We hope to see the establishment of a new civilian-led government in Sudan within the framework of a comprehensive dialogue that supports all Sudanese political parties,” he said, “including the supporting forces democratic”.
Godfrey previously worked as an acting special envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.
He also worked as the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.