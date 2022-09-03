Alonso hits HR tiebreaker, Mets beat Nationals

NEW YORK –Pete Alonso hit a game-tying homer in the top of the sixth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Friday night.

Alonso’s high push to left field off Josiah Gray made it 4-3 and kicked off a four-run inning. He has 32 homers and leads the NL with 106 RBIs, 18 shy of the team record shared by Mike Piazza in 1999 and David Wright in 2006.

“Anyone who analytically tells you it’s not real, it’s real – guys have a different level when there’s RBIs and people on base and teammates more importantly,” the manager said. of the Mets, Buck Showalter.

“You don’t drive in 106 or whatever RBI it has now without having that ability to increase your focus level when needed.”

The NL East-leading Mets have 30 more games in Alonso to make a run for the mark.

“Him driving in 100 is special,” said Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has 86 RBI. “It’s a tough job to do.”

Eduardo Escobar hit his first homer since July 26 and drove in three runs for New York. Escobar, who lost playing time to Luis Guillorme and Brett Baty before they hit the disabled list, is batting .217, 36 points below his career average.

“A game like today really helps a lot with a player’s confidence,” Escobar said through an interpreter. “This year I obviously didn’t get the result I wanted.”

Mychal Givens (7-3), who entered with an 8.03 ERA in his first 13 appearances with the Mets, recorded five strikeouts in relief of starter David Peterson. Givens blocked a runner at third in the sixth and worked around a walk with two outs in the seventh.

Showalter said three of his top relievers — closest Edwin Diaz and trainers Adam Ottavino and Trevor May — were unavailable.

“Givens was really good tonight. It was a key outing for us,” Showalter said.

Gray (7-9), pitcher for the first time since Aug. 20, allowed six runs over five innings for Washington’s last spot.

It was the first start at Citi Field for Gray, who grew up about 15 miles away in New Rochelle, New York.

“I think he handled it really well,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He kept us in the ball game. That sixth inning, (he) came out and he just made a few mistakes. The ball started going over the plate, the ball started going up on him and for to me that’s an indication that he was probably a little bit tired but other than that he threw the ball well.

Jeff McNeil had three hits for the Mets, his 14th all-around effort in 33 games dating July 30. Tomas Nido drove in two runs.

After Alonso’s home run in the sixth, Escobar hit a sacrifice fly ball that made it 5-3. Mark Canha was ejected at second base on the play, but Nido called with an RBI single and Brandon Nimmo drove him in with a triple.

Victor Robles scored the Nationals’ first run heading home from the third inning on a third-inning pitching error from catcher Nido, who threw the sack after Lane Thomas hit on a bouncing ball. Thomas was safe on the play first.

Alex Call had an RBI single in the fifth and Ildemaro Vargas tied the game with a double that chased Peterson in the sixth.

Luke Voit finished with three singles for the Nationals.

Peterson was charged with three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

A NATIONAL RETURN

Gray, teammate Josh Palacios and Martinez all had friends and relatives in attendance. Palacios was born and went to high school in Brooklyn while Martinez was born in Brooklyn before moving to Florida as a teenager.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: DH Nelson Cruz was lifted after fouling a ball to the bottom of his right knee. Martinez said he is day to day. … LHP MacKenzie Gore (left elbow inflammation) pitched a bullpen Friday and could pitch a mock game in next week’s Washington Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Martinez said the goal is for Gore — who has been sidelined since the week before he was traded to the Nationals by the San Diego Padres as part of the Juan Soto deal — to start before the end of the season. season.

Food: RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) threw a perfect round of relief on Thursday for Double-A Binghamton. Showalter said he hopes Megill, who will return as a reliever after making his first 27 major league appearances as a starter, can pitch again on Saturday or Sunday.

NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (5-17, 6.56 ERA) ended the National Championships record streak of 43 games without a win by a starting pitcher in his previous start Sunday.

Food: RHP Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.27) takes on one of his former clubs in his third attempt to claim the 200th victory of his career.