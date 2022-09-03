Another senior dies at Walnut Creek Atria facility; Son says his 94-year-old dad got cleaning fluid, not Hot Cheetos

The White House has condemned the resumption of conflict last week that threatens to fuel famine and destabilize the Horn of Africa, following the collapse of the five-month ceasefire in the Tigray region. , in northern Ethiopia.
“We condemn Eritrea’s return to the conflict, the continued TPLF offensive outside Tigray and the Ethiopian government’s airstrikes,” the White House press secretary told reporters on Friday. , Karine Jean-Pierre.
She urged the parties to cease hostilities. “There is no military solution to the conflict.”
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have blamed each other for the latest round of violence. The TPLF is an armed political movement that ruled the country as part of a ruling coalition for more than 20 years, but has now been designated a terrorist organization by Addis Ababa.
Jean-Pierre said US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, was due to visit Ethiopia this weekend to urge the parties to engage in negotiations to end the nearly two-year-old conflict. . It would be Hammer’s second visit in a month – he was there on August 2 with his European Union counterpart, Annette Weber, to facilitate the start of talks.
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that a return to active conflict “would lead to widespread suffering, human rights abuses and further economic hardship”.
Nearly half a million Ethiopians are believed to have died from violence and starvation and more than 1.6 million people have been displaced by this conflict, according to researchers at Ghent University.
American role
Washington can provide incentives for negotiations because it is Ethiopia’s main source of development assistance and a key source of future investments that will be essential for post-conflict reconstruction, said Joseph Siegle, research director at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, National Defense University.
“The United States can also reaffirm its commitment to accelerate efforts to help resolve the acute humanitarian crisis generated by the conflict,” Siegle told VOA. “It will also be important to emphasize to both sides that this conflict revolves around a political dispute – how Tigray can be reintegrated into a federal Ethiopia while retaining meaningful autonomy.”
Siegle said Washington can also make clear to regional actors, including Sudan, Egypt and the Gulf states, the need to refrain from amplifying the conflict. “If the Tigray conflict were to be regionalized, it would become even more difficult to resolve and could become more destabilizing for the region,” he said.
It’s unclear what pressure the Biden administration can exert to bring the parties to the table. Last year, the administration suspended Addis Ababa from the duty-free African Growth and Opportunity Act, which provides duty-free access to the US market for African manufacturers.