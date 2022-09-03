Connect with us

News

Another senior dies at Walnut Creek Atria facility; Son says his 94-year-old dad got cleaning fluid, not Hot Cheetos

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

Another Senior Dies At Walnut Creek Atria Facility; Son Says His 94-Year-Old Dad Got Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — It happened again. Days after 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell died after being given “dishwashing liquid instead of juice” at a San Mateo Atria seniors’ residence, another family comes forward.

This time, the incident occurred at an Atria facility in Walnut Creek. The resident was Constantin Canoun, 94. The establishment said it appeared to be suffering from a negative reaction on August 23. He died on Wednesday.

“The main job of an attendant care facility is to improve the lives of the elderly. We now have Atria, which ended two lives in one week. It’s egregious,” said Niall McCarthy, attorney at Cotchett, Pitre. & McCarthy.

McCarthy is not involved in either case, but specializes in elder abuse cases. He calls on the state to intervene.

MORE: 93-year-old woman dies after seniors served dish soap at San Mateo seniors’ residence

“What they’ve done so far is duck liability. Really, it’s up to the state to do something. The state has the department of social services where they do investigations and issue citations,” McCarthy said.

Regarding Constantine Canoun’s death, Atria sent a statement saying in part: “At this time, we believe it was likely food related… We are completing our internal investigation and awaiting the official cause of death. staff members involved have been suspended pending.”

ABC7 News spoke on the phone with Canoun’s son who said an employee at the Atria plant showed him the “cleaning fluid” they said his father drank. Later, Atria management said Canoun ate hot Cheetos and denied the cleaning fluid allegation. His son said medical records showed his father had burns to his stomach and esophagus.

RELATED: Family Claims San Mateo Atria Park Staff Served Mother ‘Commercial-Grade Cleaner’, Killing Her

ABC7 News dug into the archives of the Walnut Creek facility. The California Department of Social Services has investigated at least six complaints against this facility since 2018.

Some cited “the facility failing to provide adequate staff to meet resident needs” and “a resident sustaining an injury while being cared for.”

McCarthy said the state typically releases a list of findings three days after such an incident. It’s been a week since the first case. The state says it is investigating.

“What they can do is suspend the licenses. So they have the ability to put somebody out of business,” McCarthy said.

MORE: 12 complaints filed against Atria Park in San Mateo before senior’s death from dishwashing liquid

Statement from Atria Senior Living:

“On the night of August 23, 2022, a resident of the Atria Walnut Creek community appeared to be suffering from a negative reaction. Staff immediately contacted 911, alerted the resident’s family, and the resident was transferred to the hospital. Although it is not known what caused this reaction, at this time we believe it was likely food related. We were initially informed that the resident was fine, but unfortunately yesterday, He has passed away. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. We are completing our internal investigation and awaiting the official cause of death. The staff involved have been suspended in the meantime. The health and safety of our residents are our highest priorities.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

High school football roundup: Simley opens season with shutout win over St. Louis Park

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 3, 2022

By

High School Football Roundup: Simley Opens Season With Shutout Win Over St. Louis Park
google news

Simley 20, St. Louis Park 0: Simley’s dynamic offense was shown up by the team’s defense on Friday in St. Louis Park, with the Spartans pitching a shutout.

The defense also got the scoring going, with Tayvion McCoy falling on an Orioles’ fumble in the end zone for a defensive touchdown. Simley’s offense did contribute a pair of rushing touchdowns, from Gavin Nelson and Caden Renslow.

Fridley 15, SMB 14, OT: Freshman Luis Zentella was the hero for Fridley on Friday, booting the game-winning extra point through the uprights in the extra session. That came on the heels of a 9-yard scoring strike from Myson Newton to Isaiah Watson.

SMB scored late in the fourth quarter to tie the game on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Merrick Woods to Kobey Sandifer. The Wolfpack then scored first in overtime on a 9-yard run by Landon Dillon, but failed to connect on the extra point try.

Andover 52, Brainerd 14: Landyn Nelson threw for five touchdowns — with three of them going to Sam Musungu on scoring strikes of 15, 53 and 55 yards. Nelson also hit Ben Kopetzki for a 77-yard score.

River Falls 25, New Richmond 19, OT: Wyatt Bell scored on a 22-yard end around in the first overtime to lift River Falls to a 3-0 start ahead of its meeting with Hudson next week. The Wildcats stopped New Richmond inside the 5-yard-line on its overtime possession.

New Richmond scored the game-tying touchdown with 89 seconds remaining in regulation, but had the potential game-tying extra point blocked.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Effect of rate hikes still unclear: RBI Fellow JR Varma

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 3, 2022

By

Effect Of Rate Hikes Still Unclear: Rbi Fellow Jr Varma
google news

RBI’s next policy decision is expected on September 30.

Mumbai:

The success of the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate hikes in controlling inflation is not yet clear, and the pace of rate adjustment will depend on the state of the economy, said Friday JR Varma, member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

“If there is robust economic growth, we would like to accelerate the reduction (in inflation) to 4%. But if the economy is struggling, then a slower pace of adjustment would be appropriate,” Ms. Varma at the Reuters Trading India forum.

The central bank raised its main repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) in August to 5.40%, bringing the total hikes since May to 140 bps. Its next policy move is due Sept. 30, with expectations for a hike of less than 50 basis points.

By tightening liquidity, the central bank has also pushed interbank interest rates up into a band, called the corridor, which is defined by the rates at which it borrows or lends to banks.

“The movement of market interest rates from the lower end of the corridor to the upper end of the corridor is itself a form of tightening, and therefore the actual rate hike is not 140 basis points but may to be 205 basis points,” Mr. Varma said.

He also said there was no consensus on India’s neutral real rate, which the central bank defines as the real (inflation-adjusted) interest rate at which economic growth is close to the potential and inflation is stable. But he pointed to estimates between 0.5% and 1.5%.

“We are now in a situation of high inflation and a weak economy. So the real rate might only need to be slightly above the neutral rate,” he said, adding that the real rate should be calculated by using projected inflation for three to four quarters. future and not based on current inflation.

Based on this expectation, Mr Varma sees more room for the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates. “But maybe not too much,” he said, adding that “this debate is really for the next meeting.”

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ndtv

google news
Continue Reading

News

High shool football: Kellen Quast pick seals Concordia Academy win

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 3, 2022

By

High Shool Football: Kellen Quast Pick Seals Concordia Academy Win
google news

With momentum quickly shifting the other way, and potential victory hanging in the balance, Kellen Quast listened to his dad.

It led to the junior linebacker intercepting a pass with 45.1 seconds left and allowed Concordia Academy to hold off St. Croix Lutheran 17-14 Friday in the season opener for both schools.

“That was all my D coordinator,” Quast said. His dad, Robert, fills that coaching role.

“We sent our outside linebacker on a blitz, and he was supposed to be jamming the tight end, and then I was supposed to cover the tight end,” said the younger Quast. “He went up for the vertical, and I just had to undercut him for the pick.”

A St. Croix Lutheran sideline that was going crazy two plays earlier quickly went silent.

Will Hugo drilled a 33-yard field goal for the winning points midway through the final quarter.

It may not have been his best kick of the final minutes.

With just over two minutes remaining, Hugo scooped up a low snap and got off a punt that was downed at the St. Croix Lutheran 1.

Crusaders coaches were certain that Hugo’s knee touched the ground, with coach Adam Frey angrily telling an official his team should have had the ball at midfield.

They soon did – and then some.

Down by three, Marco Rodrigues connected with Andrew Beekman for a 23-yard pass on third down. After a sack, Rodrigues lofted a ball up that allowed Beekman to outjump a defender. The 56-yard catch and run down the sideline in front of the Crusaders’ bench put the ball on the Concordia Academy 25.

But after a spike to stop the clock, Quast ended the nailbiter on a steamy night that led to a fair number of players needing brief medical attention.

“I don’t think for one moment I felt stressed at all. I just knew our guys were up for the challenge. I was more worried about the cramps and who was I going to have in at the end and everything,” said Beacons coach Bob Wolf.

“I just felt like our running game, we could control it. Our defensive line let down coming out of the second half. But they pulled it back together in the fourth quarter.”

Concordia Academy rushed for 281 yards. The Beacons were unsuccessful on their lone pass attempt.

“I thank my line; I thank my coaches. I thank God. We put in all the work, and it shows on the field,” said Christian Brown, who rushed for 94 yards.

A 28-yard run by Nick Brunn on 3rd-and-6 kept a fourth-quarter drive alive that led to Hugo’s field goal.

Sam Haug scored on a 58-yard run in the first quarter, and Brunn had a 15-yard interception return to the end zone as Concordia Academy established a 14-0 halftime lead.

But Rodrigues dashed 35 yards in the third quarter to get the Crusaders within one score. A 2-yard run by Jack Thome tied the game with 9:38 left in regulation.

It’s the second straight year Concordia Academy beat St. Croix Lutheran in the season opener. In 2021, it was 24-0.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Elon Musk and Twitter will face off in the omnibus hearing next week

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 3, 2022

By

Elon Musk And Twitter Will Face Off In The Omnibus Hearing Next Week
google news

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. The distribution and use of this material is governed by our subscription agreement and copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

wsj

google news
Continue Reading

News

Twins blow prime chance at first place

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 3, 2022

By

Twins Blow Prime Chance At First Place
google news

CHICAGO — The Twins were cleared for takeoff on Friday night, clear skies ahead and visibility so good they could see first place from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Then a black cloud rolled in from the south, and the Twins found themselves stuck on the ground, still a game behind Cleveland in the American League Central Division.

With the first-place Guardians trailing big to the Mariners in Cleveland, Minnesota jumped on Chicago for two runs in the first only to strand two and then have the bats go all but silent in a 4-3, walk-off loss to the White Sox.

Yasmani Grandal hit a one-out, game-tying home run off Caleb Thielbar in the eighth inning, and Jose Abreu hit a bases-loaded groundout to lift the White Sox.

Twins closer Jorge Lopez gave up ninth-inning singles to Romy Gonzalez and Elvis Andrus before hitting Andrew Vaugh to load the bases with one out. That ignited something of a bench-clearing standoff at the mound, and Lopez appeared to hit the next batter, Jose Abreu, with a pitch to drive Gonzalez home with the winning run.

That was overturned on review, and the teams had to repopulate the field, but Abreu then drove in the winning run with a grounder to second.

It was an abrupt and difficult ending for a game that had started so promisingly for Minnesota, which jumped on Chicago opener Joe Kelly for a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Gordon slapped a two-run double to the right field corner that scored Carlos Correa and Max Kepler. That left the Twins with runners at second and third with just one out.

At the time, the Guardians trailed Seattle, 6-0, in Cleveland, opening a clear window for the Twins to grab a piece of first place for the first time since the teams were tied on Aug. 9.

But Kelly struck out Gio Urshela and Jake Cave swinging to end the threat. They could have used those runs because Davis Martin came in and held the Twins scoreless for five innings. The right-hander allowed only three hits and a walk and fanned two.

The Twins took a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when Kepler hit a leadoff, infield single off right-hander Jimmy Lambert and took second on third baseman Josh Harrison’s errant throw. Jose Miranda followed with a single, and new outfielder Billy Hamilton pinch ran.

Gordon scored Kepler, and moved Hamilton to second, on a groundout to second. Hamilton then was caught trying to steal third base – the first time he has been caught in eight stolen base attempts this season – and after a walk to Urshela, Lambert got Jake Cave on a fly to center.

Caleb Thielbar came on for the eighth and gave up a one-out home run to Grandel to tie the game 3-3, and Liam Hendricks shut the Twins down in the ninth, allowing only a one-out single to Gilberto Celestino.

Twins starter Sonny Gray left the game after four innings with what the team called right hamstring tightness. The right-hander faced the minimum through three but the White Sox sent eight to the plate in the fourth, tying the game 2-2 when Gray hit No. 8 hitter Josh Harrison with the bases loaded.

google news
Continue Reading

News

United States condemns latest round of conflict in Tigray

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 3, 2022

By

United States Condemns Latest Round Of Conflict In Tigray
google news
White House –

The White House has condemned the resumption of conflict last week that threatens to fuel famine and destabilize the Horn of Africa, following the collapse of the five-month ceasefire in the Tigray region. , in northern Ethiopia.

“We condemn Eritrea’s return to the conflict, the continued TPLF offensive outside Tigray and the Ethiopian government’s airstrikes,” the White House press secretary told reporters on Friday. , Karine Jean-Pierre.

She urged the parties to cease hostilities. “There is no military solution to the conflict.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have blamed each other for the latest round of violence. The TPLF is an armed political movement that ruled the country as part of a ruling coalition for more than 20 years, but has now been designated a terrorist organization by Addis Ababa.

Jean-Pierre said US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, was due to visit Ethiopia this weekend to urge the parties to engage in negotiations to end the nearly two-year-old conflict. . It would be Hammer’s second visit in a month – he was there on August 2 with his European Union counterpart, Annette Weber, to facilitate the start of talks.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that a return to active conflict “would lead to widespread suffering, human rights abuses and further economic hardship”.

Nearly half a million Ethiopians are believed to have died from violence and starvation and more than 1.6 million people have been displaced by this conflict, according to researchers at Ghent University.

American role

Washington can provide incentives for negotiations because it is Ethiopia’s main source of development assistance and a key source of future investments that will be essential for post-conflict reconstruction, said Joseph Siegle, research director at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, National Defense University.

“The United States can also reaffirm its commitment to accelerate efforts to help resolve the acute humanitarian crisis generated by the conflict,” Siegle told VOA. “It will also be important to emphasize to both sides that this conflict revolves around a political dispute – how Tigray can be reintegrated into a federal Ethiopia while retaining meaningful autonomy.”

Siegle said Washington can also make clear to regional actors, including Sudan, Egypt and the Gulf states, the need to refrain from amplifying the conflict. “If the Tigray conflict were to be regionalized, it would become even more difficult to resolve and could become more destabilizing for the region,” he said.

It’s unclear what pressure the Biden administration can exert to bring the parties to the table. Last year, the administration suspended Addis Ababa from the duty-free African Growth and Opportunity Act, which provides duty-free access to the US market for African manufacturers.

USA voanews

google news
Continue Reading

Trending