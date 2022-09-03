Connect with us

Arizona built a border fence against its will

Arizona Built A Border Fence Against Its Will
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday the state of Arizona acted against its will by piling shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings.

The tribe determined that the state had placed 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila of its emergency management office.

The tribe wrote to state officials on Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers blocked half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital escape route”.

The containers pose other safety concerns, including if they fall over, Fila wrote. Two containers overturned during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.

“The integrity of the road itself was then damaged by the heavy machinery used to place the shipping containers” and created the danger for first responders of getting stuck, Fila said in an email shared with the Associated Press.

The tribe told state officials at a meeting Aug. 17 that it does not want the barriers and is awaiting a response to its findings, said Jonathan Athens, a spokesman for Cocopah.

“We had made it clear before that we didn’t want any containers on our land,” he said.

The tribe’s findings are a potential setback for Governor Doug Ducey, who last week said the barriers were “a big step forward in securing our border.” Despite his claims, the barriers have so far failed to make a significant dent in illegal crossings in an area where hundreds of people enter the country daily.

Ducey’s spokesman, CJ Karamargin, said Friday the governor’s office was reviewing the tribe’s letter but had no immediate comment.

The state installed 130 double-stacked containers in the Yuma area last month in a bid to fill gaps in the massive wall built under President Donald Trump that was incomplete when he left office last year. last. The Biden administration said in July it would fill in the gaps, but Ducey said he couldn’t wait and hired AshBritt Inc. to install shipping containers the length of 13 football fields in five areas. .

The containers that the tribe says have been set up on tribal land stretch out into the desert, ending abruptly in an area where migrants can easily drive around.

The area includes rights of way allowing people outside the tribe to travel, which may have caused confusion, Fila said. In any case, the tribe said state officials did not consult with them before building.

The episode recalls the obstacles the government faces with border barriers: difficulty building on tribal lands, particularly in the Tohono O’odham Nation in Arizona, and opposition from landowners, particularly in Texas, where, unlike other border states, much property is privately owned. Migrants circumvent the walls.

About half of the encounters with migrants crossing the border illegally in the Border Patrol sector of Tucson, Arizona, occur in the Tohono O’odham Nation, up from 20% to 30% before the construction of walls just in off tribal lands, said area chief John Modlin.

The Cocopah expressed strong opposition to a wall in a letter to U.S. officials in May 2020, saying the barrier would cut off access to the river and to tribal people in Mexico.

The tribe recently released a video showing its acting police chief, Arlene Martinez, describing other measures to cooperate with Border Patrol, such as surveillance cameras and ground sensors.

Associated Press writer Bob Christie in Phoenix contributed.

ThreeSixty Journalism: Opening doors to truth, justice, healing

For decades, federal Indian boarding schools ripped Native American children from their families, stripped them of their culture and punished them into obedience.

These schools operated until 1969, and since then, the U.S. government has made little effort to acknowledge its part in Indigenous erasure. Until now.

Within the walls of federal Indian boarding schools

The Department of Interior released a report in May on the ongoing investigation of federal Indian boarding schools. Findings show a total of 408 boarding schools across 31 states. Twenty-one of those schools were here in Minnesota, home to a large urban Indian community in the Twin Cities.

According to the report, these boarding schools robbed Native children of their names, languages and religious practices. Strict rules were created and enforced through severe punishments, like solitary confinement and physical abuse.

“They were meant to be, essentially, broken in these facilities so that they can be reprogrammed into what was deemed by the dominant society as a socially acceptable Euro-American citizen,” said Samuel Torres, deputy chief executive officer of The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

Torres explained that NABS’s main goal is to open the doors to truth, justice and healing for Native American communities. His organization partnered with the Department of Interior to provide crucial information on the investigation of federal Indian boarding schools.

Findings from the investigation highlight the negative impact boarding schools had on the health of Native Americans. Medical studies cited in the investigation report these schools were responsible for the chronic health issues of child attendees.

These health issues, particularly in men who experienced abuse, raised stress levels that potentially changed biological functions.

Torres said this change can be passed down between generations, called epigenetic inheritance.

The report also notes that the separation of Indian children from their families contributed to the risk of “PTSD, depression, and unresolved grief” in their adulthood.

The investigation ultimately points to the disruption of Native communities as a trigger to the intergenerational trauma experienced by Native people.

“There are these divides in one’s own family, one’s own culture, one’s own nation, that have proven to be really challenging obstacles for Native communities and Native nations,” said Torres. “And so this isn’t just happening for a single generation. We’re talking about several generations of children that were removed from their homes.”

The road to healing

Truth and accountability are important for Native communities. The pathway to healing happens through their Native ceremonies and medicines, along with shared experiences within the community. It is a painful process but an impactful one that takes a lot of courage, said Torres.

Torres clarified it is not NABS’s place to dictate what healing looks like for Indigenous people. Instead, the organization aims to provide Native communities the resources they need to heal on their own terms.

This is why NABS is creating an online resource that allows Native people to access boarding school records.

Some church organizations and private institutions that were complicit in the assimilation of Native people have records of information on them. NABS is working on retrieving those records to give Native communities easy access to their history.

“Fundamentally, you can’t heal from that which isn’t even named, which isn’t even known,” Torres said, “especially by a society that refuses to recognize its complicity in an entire method of indoctrinating generations of children from a group that are indigenous to these lands.”

About these reports

These reports were written by ThreeSixty Journalism’s summer 2022 News Reporter Academy high school students. The academy and its theme of holistic health equity were supported by Center for Prevention at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, which connected students with story topics and sources.

ThreeSixty Journalism

ThreeSixty Journalism is leading the way in developing multicultural storytellers in the media arts industry. The program is a loudspeaker for underheard voices, where highly motivated high school students discover the power of voice and develop their own within ThreeSixty’s immersive college success programming. Launched in 1971 as an Urban Journalism Workshop chapter, since 2001 the program has been part of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas. To learn more about ThreeSixty Journalism, visit threesixty.stthomas.edu.

Alonso hits HR tiebreaker, Mets beat Nationals

Alonso Hits Hr Tiebreaker, Mets Beat Nationals
NEW YORK –Pete Alonso hit a game-tying homer in the top of the sixth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Friday night.

Alonso’s high push to left field off Josiah Gray made it 4-3 and kicked off a four-run inning. He has 32 homers and leads the NL with 106 RBIs, 18 shy of the team record shared by Mike Piazza in 1999 and David Wright in 2006.

“Anyone who analytically tells you it’s not real, it’s real – guys have a different level when there’s RBIs and people on base and teammates more importantly,” the manager said. of the Mets, Buck Showalter.

“You don’t drive in 106 or whatever RBI it has now without having that ability to increase your focus level when needed.”

The NL East-leading Mets have 30 more games in Alonso to make a run for the mark.

“Him driving in 100 is special,” said Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has 86 RBI. “It’s a tough job to do.”

Eduardo Escobar hit his first homer since July 26 and drove in three runs for New York. Escobar, who lost playing time to Luis Guillorme and Brett Baty before they hit the disabled list, is batting .217, 36 points below his career average.

“A game like today really helps a lot with a player’s confidence,” Escobar said through an interpreter. “This year I obviously didn’t get the result I wanted.”

Mychal Givens (7-3), who entered with an 8.03 ERA in his first 13 appearances with the Mets, recorded five strikeouts in relief of starter David Peterson. Givens blocked a runner at third in the sixth and worked around a walk with two outs in the seventh.

Showalter said three of his top relievers — closest Edwin Diaz and trainers Adam Ottavino and Trevor May — were unavailable.

“Givens was really good tonight. It was a key outing for us,” Showalter said.

Gray (7-9), pitcher for the first time since Aug. 20, allowed six runs over five innings for Washington’s last spot.

It was the first start at Citi Field for Gray, who grew up about 15 miles away in New Rochelle, New York.

“I think he handled it really well,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He kept us in the ball game. That sixth inning, (he) came out and he just made a few mistakes. The ball started going over the plate, the ball started going up on him and for to me that’s an indication that he was probably a little bit tired but other than that he threw the ball well.

Jeff McNeil had three hits for the Mets, his 14th all-around effort in 33 games dating July 30. Tomas Nido drove in two runs.

After Alonso’s home run in the sixth, Escobar hit a sacrifice fly ball that made it 5-3. Mark Canha was ejected at second base on the play, but Nido called with an RBI single and Brandon Nimmo drove him in with a triple.

Victor Robles scored the Nationals’ first run heading home from the third inning on a third-inning pitching error from catcher Nido, who threw the sack after Lane Thomas hit on a bouncing ball. Thomas was safe on the play first.

Alex Call had an RBI single in the fifth and Ildemaro Vargas tied the game with a double that chased Peterson in the sixth.

Luke Voit finished with three singles for the Nationals.

Peterson was charged with three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

A NATIONAL RETURN

Gray, teammate Josh Palacios and Martinez all had friends and relatives in attendance. Palacios was born and went to high school in Brooklyn while Martinez was born in Brooklyn before moving to Florida as a teenager.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: DH Nelson Cruz was lifted after fouling a ball to the bottom of his right knee. Martinez said he is day to day. … LHP MacKenzie Gore (left elbow inflammation) pitched a bullpen Friday and could pitch a mock game in next week’s Washington Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Martinez said the goal is for Gore — who has been sidelined since the week before he was traded to the Nationals by the San Diego Padres as part of the Juan Soto deal — to start before the end of the season. season.

Food: RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) threw a perfect round of relief on Thursday for Double-A Binghamton. Showalter said he hopes Megill, who will return as a reliever after making his first 27 major league appearances as a starter, can pitch again on Saturday or Sunday.

NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (5-17, 6.56 ERA) ended the National Championships record streak of 43 games without a win by a starting pitcher in his previous start Sunday.

Food: RHP Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.27) takes on one of his former clubs in his third attempt to claim the 200th victory of his career.

Russian Gazprom brings early winter to Europe

Russian Gazprom Brings Early Winter To Europe
Winter is starting early in Europe this year, as Russian energy company Gazprom announced on Friday that it was shutting down a key natural gas pipeline indefinitely. If “indefinitely” is as long as many fear, the move will scramble Europe’s energy plans for what was already destined to be a harsh cold season.

Gazprom is turning off the Nord Stream 1 tap, Russia’s main gas pipeline to Germany and the rest of Western Europe. The pipeline was already operating at only 20% capacity and was due for a three-day maintenance shutdown. The Russian company now says it needs to fix another flaw, and it can’t or won’t say how long that will take.

NZDUSD is trying to extend above its 100 hourly MA. 200 hour MA looms above

Nzdusd Is Trying To Extend Above Its 100 Hourly Ma. 200 Hour Ma Looms Above
NZDUSD crosses above the 100 hourly moving average

With US stocks showing some life, there is some risk to sentiment. The NZDUSD has been trading above and below its 100 hourly moving average since the jobs report. This level sits at 0.61186. The pair just hit a new intraday high at 0.61321. The pair is also looking to extend above the 38.2% retracement of the move lower from last Thursday’s high.

At the top, the 200 hourly moving average and 50% of the same move down is near 0.6152 (the 50% is at 0.61498). Note that the 200 hourly moving average blocked rallies on August 25, August 26 and this week on Tuesday. This pattern needs to be broken if buyers want to take more control. So going above the 200 hourly moving average increases the bullish bias.

US Ambassador to Sudan pledges support for country’s transition to civilian rule

Us Ambassador To Sudan Pledges Support For Country'S Transition To Civilian Rule
Khartoum, Sudan –

The first US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years has pledged to support the country’s transition to civilian rule. John Godfrey spoke during the presentation of his credentials to Sudan’s army-led government on Thursday.

Godfrey presented his credentials as the new US Ambassador to Sudan during a ceremony at the Sudanese Presidential Palace.

The document was presented to Sudanese military leader Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, who led the coup against the civilian government in October last year.

Al-Burhan, the chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, hailed the return of a US ambassador to Sudan after a 25-year absence.

He stressed the importance of developing relations between Khartoum and Washington and said he hoped Godfrey’s appointment would represent a new impetus for relations between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters in Arabic after the diplomatic ceremony, Godfrey expressed the United States’ commitment to building a new relationship with Sudan.

In Arabic, Godfrey said, “I’m so happy to be the new U.S. Ambassador to Sudan after more than 25 years. I am happy to have this opportunity to work in Sudan and better understand its people and their cultures.

Godfrey was appointed by the White House as the new ambassador to Sudan in early January. The US Congress approved his nomination in July and he arrived in Khartoum last week to assume his post.

Ties between the United States and Sudan have been severely strained under the three-decade rule of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, with Washington imposing crippling economic sanctions on Khartoum.

The US government blacklisted Sudan in 1993 as a state sponsor of terrorism because the Bashir administration hosted al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, who resided in the country between 1992 and 1996.

The arrival of the ambassador comes as Sudan reels from worsening unrest and a declining economy.

Godfrey said the US government hopes to see an inclusive civilian-led government restored to Sudan to complete the remaining transition period.

“We hope to see the establishment of a new civilian-led government in Sudan within the framework of a comprehensive dialogue that supports all Sudanese political parties,” he said, “including the supporting forces democratic”.

Godfrey previously worked as an acting special envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

He also worked as the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Former aides recall secretly packing boxes during Trump’s final days in the White House because he thought he would stay in power

Former Aides Recall Secretly Packing Boxes During Trump'S Final Days In The White House Because He Thought He Would Stay In Power
Former President Donald Trump’s South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI on August 8, 2022.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • In the chaos following the 2020 election, White House aides secretly packed Trump’s boxes.

  • Former Trump officials told The New York Times they did not recall classified documents going into boxes.

  • Trump was not as careful as other presidents in handling sensitive documents, the Times reported.

Then-President Donald Trump’s aides were frantically and secretly packing the president’s belongings behind his back at the end of his presidency, as Trump had insisted he would not leave the White House after the 2020 election. according to a New York Times report. .

It’s the latest media report on the chaotic transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, which is now at the center of an unprecedented federal criminal investigation into the former president.

According to the Times, former Trump officials who were interviewed said they did not recall seeing any classified documents going into boxes. But several people said the packing had to be done in secret “to avoid being ordered to stop by Mr. Trump, who continued to claim he had won the election.”

NBC News reported in August that once Trump realized his term as commander-in-chief was over, he hastily stuffed document after document into banker’s boxes and shipped them to his Palm estate. Beach. Last month, Politico cited former aides who said the Oval Office and an adjacent private dining room were only packed the weekend before Trump left the White House.

“All the time I was briefing President Bush, he asked to keep only one thing, which was a chart of 9/11 perpetrators, which he then crossed out, when we captured or killed someone. ‘one on this list,’ Michael J. Morell, a former CIA deputy director and agency analyst who presented President George W. Bush’s daily intelligence briefing, told The New York Times.

Morell told The Times that Bush was careful when it came to sensitive documents, never taking a single file out of his office. Other intelligence personnel told The New York Times that Trump did not have the same sense of caution.

Trump sometimes asked officials to retrieve documents for them, but they weren’t always successful. If they asked for the documents, Trump would assume they didn’t trust him, according to John Bolton, a former national security adviser to Trump.

Read the original article on Business Insider

