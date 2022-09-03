Assam will today carry out a major eviction campaign to clear 330 acres of land

Assam eviction campaign: 1,000 security guards deployed ahead of eviction campaign. (Representative)

Tezpur, Assam:

The Assam government is set to carry out a major eviction campaign in Sonitpur district on Saturday to clear encroachments on 330 acres of land, a senior official said.

The campaign will be carried out in Chitalmari Area No. 3 in Barchalla Assembly Constituency, currently represented by BJP MP Ganesh Kumar Limbu, along the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River.

“We are ready to carry out the eviction campaign starting tomorrow morning. All the necessary formalities have been completed and approximately 1,000 security personnel have arrived for the operation,” a senior administration official told PTI. from Sonitpur district on condition of anonymity.

According to government records, 299 families lived in the area, but more than 90% have already left after receiving the notice about eight months ago.

The official said that patrols and exercises to dominate the area have been carried out since August 31 after the arrival of security forces, and this prompted people to leave the land voluntarily.

“We were unable to carry out the eviction campaign earlier for various reasons. Now most people have agreed that this is government land and will be used for development work” , he added.

Residents have claimed that most of the people in the plot migrated to the location decades ago from Nagaon and Morigaon districts on the southern bank of Brahmaputra following massive erosion of their land.

Asked about the demographic pattern of the alleged encroachments, the official said: “It’s a mixture of several communities. Most of the families are Bengali-speaking Muslims, followed by members of the Bengali Hindu and Gorkha communities.” Limbu, the two-time MLA, claimed that most of the families had houses in other places as well and that is why they were leaving without any protest.

“These people also had the right to vote and they have been voting in Barchalla for years,” said Limbu, a BJP politician from the Gorkha community.

Residents, however, criticized the administration and said the government should have dealt with their rehabilitation because they had “lost everything” to flooding and erosion decades ago.

“We were born and raised here. Our children were studying here. What will happen to their education now? asked a resident.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh had visited the site on Thursday and reviewed the security arrangements.

Speaking to reporters, he had said that one IG-ranked civil servant and three SP-ranked civil servants would be present during the deportation campaign.

He also claimed that the land was being cleared as the government planned to install a solar power plant there.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)