Biden’s speech named a segment of Americans as ‘our enemy’

Liza Minnelli shocked fans as she walked out of a Hollywood restaurant on Thursday night after fearing she was in a wheelchair.

The actress was all smiles and chatted with photographers as two men from her entourage helped her walk to the car after a late dinner at upmarket Craig’s restaurant.

The 76-year-old icon has only recently been seen in a wheelchair and even appeared sitting in the chair on stage at the Oscars earlier this year alongside Lady Gaga.

But there were few signs of ills on Thursday as the star, dressed in black corduroy trousers with a bright red top, gave DailyMail.com a shout-out.

‘Hi guys!’ she said happily, and when asked if she was releasing a new song, without missing a beat, she replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”

She was diagnosed with viral encephalitis in 2000, which can cause weakness or loss of movement in certain parts of the body.

Liza was asked if she had heard Britney Spears and Elton John’s new song, Hold Me Closer. She exclaimed ‘No!’ and turned to her friend to ask her.

“I love Britney.” said Lisa.

The legendary singer was diagnosed with viral encephalitis in 2000, which can cause weakness or loss of movement in certain parts of the body as well as speech difficulties, confusion or disorientation, seizures and loss of of consciousness.

In a 2004 interview with NBC’s Dateline, Liza said, “I couldn’t walk and I couldn’t talk, and they told me I would never do it again.”

But she seemed to get better in the following years and returned to Broadway to perform a concert at the Palace Theater titled Liza’s at The Palace… in New York.

But it was Liza’s appearance at this year’s Oscars in a wheelchair that sparked concern among her fans.

During the presentation, Liza sometimes struggled to read her lines, although Lady Gaga helped her.

“I got you,” she sweetly told the stage and screen veteran, to which Liza replied, “I know.”

Viewers at home applauded Gaga’s kindness on social media.

Then in July, DailyMail.com spotted Liza being escorted in a wheelchair.

Two friends were seen helping the actress into a black SUV.

At the time, it was the first time Liza had been seen in public since appearing on the Oscars stage.

Liza’s close friend, musician Michael Feinstein, claimed she was supposed to sit on stage in a director’s chair, but was instead ‘forced’ to appear in a wheelchair, which left her pissed off and “bewildered.”

While Liza may not have turned out the way she’d hoped, the audience was clearly thrilled to see the actress and gave her a standing ovation when she walked onstage with Lady Gaga.

‘Do you see that? The audience, they love you,” the Poker Face singer said as she prepared the card with the winner.

It’s been 50 years since his classic 1972 Cabaret came out. The performance won her an Academy Award for Best Actress

Liza’s former rep Scott Gorenstein said he was approached by Oscar officials hoping to bring the legend to the show to commemorate Cabaret’s 50th anniversary.

“I wanted to remind people who she is,” Gorenstein said of his client, who has kept a low profile in recent years, with her last acting credit in Arrested Development in 2013.

“Liza is living her best life, without having to be in front of the cameras,” Gorenstein said. “She has been under enormous pressure all her life to perform in front of the public. The last two years have allowed him to relax and enjoy another phase of his life. She had health problems.

He continued: “However, when an opportunity comes up in front of me that says, ‘Would Liza Minnelli like to present the Best Picture Oscar with Lady Gaga? the quiet life is going out the window! Liza is a legend and she deserves to be at the Oscars, so I put her in front of her people and recommended that she do it. I said it would be a historic occasion.