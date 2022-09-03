News
“BJP will go down to 50, if…”
New Delhi:
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said the BJP will ‘fall to 50 seats’ in the 2024 elections ‘if all opposition parties fight together’. “I’m working for this,” said Mr Kumar, whose likely national role has been to drive political conversations since he dumped the BJP last month to form a new government with former allies Tejashwi’s RJD. Yadav and Congress. He has so far evaded questions about his ambitions.
His latest call for opposition unity came in his speech at his JDU party’s executive meeting in Patna, where two resolutions were passed: one authorizing Nitish Kumar to work for the unity of the opposition, and the other saying there is an “undeclared emergency” in the country under the BJP.
Mr Kumar, speaking to reporters earlier, confirmed that he would travel to Delhi to meet key leaders of other parties for an anti-BJP front. The three-day visit will begin on Monday, news agencies reported.
Of five of the six JDU MPs in Manipur who joined the BJP, he said they had visited him in Bihar and were happy the party was leaving the BJP-led NDA. “Just imagine what happens. How they separate themselves from MPs who have won from other parties,” he said.
Manipur’s change yesterday led to a series of rhetoric between JDU and BJP.
Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP MP and former deputy to Nitish Kumar, said last night that the JDU would also collapse in Bihar. On his national outlook, the top BJP leader said, “Posters and billboards don’t make anyone prime minister,” referring to publicity material from the JDU office that had analogies between Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi in many new slogans.
“If a leader only has 5 to 10 MPs from his party, how can he become Prime Minister?” Sushil Modi told reporters. “Nitish-i just wants to be in the news. He knows he can’t even run for prime minister.”
अरुणांचल के बाद मणिपुर भी jdu मुक्त ।बहुत जल्द लालूजी बिहार भी jdu मुक्त कर।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।@ANI@ABPNews@ News18India@News18Bihar@ZeeBiharNews
— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) September 2, 2022
JDU Chairman Rajiv Ranjan Singh “Lallan” has hit back at claims that the JDU has split in Bihar, saying Sushil Modi “shouldn’t daydream”. He accused the BJP of not adhering to “coalition dharma” in Arunachal Pradesh, where JDU MPs merged with the ruling party even when they were NDA allies.
The Centre’s actions in opposition-ruled states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand, he said, “show the BJP’s fear and desperation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.” . When asked if this could also happen in Bihar, he replied that there is politics in every vein of the state so nothing will happen here. On Manipur, he claimed that the MP’s change was “due to the power of money”.
As for the fate of the JDU there now, since five of its six deputies have parted ways – more than two-thirds – their decision did not violate the anti-defection law. In Arunachal Pradesh, six out of seven JDU legislators had joined the BJP in 2020; and its only remaining MP did so last week.
Taken to task over Ukraine, Ségolène Royal retorts that she has “never denied war crimes”
Faced with media and political criticism after her remarks on the situation in Ukraine, and particularly on the “propaganda” inherent, according to her, in any armed conflict, Ségolène Royal explained on September 3 that he had “never denied war crimes”. On Twitter, the former socialist presidential candidate also said that she “apologizes[ait] willingly with the victims if they thought so”. She had also received a lot of support on social networks, with the hashtag #SoutienSegoleneRoyal.
On the evening of September 1, on BFMTV, she denounced “war propaganda through fear” on the part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, taking as an example the controversy surrounding the bombing of the Mariupol maternity hospital in March – described as a “crime of war” by Ukraine, while Moscow explained that the building no longer housed any civilians and served as a base for Ukrainian extremist groups.
She also challenged kyiv’s communication on the events in Boutcha – where the Russian army denied killing civilians and accused kyiv of “provocation” – and “the account of raping children for seven hours under the eyes of parents “. “It’s monstrous to go and broadcast things like that only to interrupt the peace process,” she said.
“A form of one-upmanship in the description of horror”, according to Ségolène Royal
His remarks sparked controversy in part of the political and media world. On Twitter, she insisted on highlighting the end of her September 1st remark, according to her “cut in reruns”.
She specified that “there is[vait] a form of one-upmanship in the description of the horror, to encourage arms deliveries and to refrain from setting up negotiation and peace processes, when the Ukrainian people need peace […] The description of the horrors within the framework of a propaganda of war prevents the processes of peace”. “To plead for peace is to act for the end of the suffering of the Ukrainian people and of Russian aggression”, she still estimated on September 3.
In April, the Russian army was accused by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights of having carried out bombings in Ukraine that could “relate to war crimes”, which it firmly denies. Moscow also accuses kyiv of being responsible for such crimes, about which the NGO Human Rights Watch has asked the Ukrainian authorities to investigate.
“Stop trying to make Hunter Biden conspiracy theories happen”
The British left The Guardian attacked the next movie my hunter son in a column claiming that the film attempts to elevate the Hunter Biden laptop scandal beyond a fringe conspiracy theory. But the article ignores the fact that the laptop and its contents have been authenticated as real by multiple mainstream outlets, including the New York Times and CNN.
Guardian columnist Emma Brockes describes my hunter son as a “piece of political porn dedicated to animating the craziest fringes of Trump’s chatroom banter”. She also offers sarcastic advice: “guys, stop trying to make Hunter Biden conspiracy theories happen.”
It’s still unclear if Brockes even saw my hunter son before she wrote the article, because the film is not yet available to the public. It’s only available now for pre-order until its release on September 7th. The article is vague as to whether she saw it or not, although she clearly saw the trailer. Breitbart News sent separate requests to Brockes and The Guardian but received no response.
Laurence Fox finds a role to match her talents: Hunter Biden’s biopic Breitbart
— American Guardian (@GuardianUS) September 1, 2022
my hunter son, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, dramatizes the sordid personal life and shady business dealings of Hunter Biden, played by Laurence Fox. Directed by Robert Davi, the film also stars John James as Joe Biden and Gina Carano as a Secret Service agent.
At the center of the film is Hunter Biden’s laptop, which crosses paths with a stripper who befriends Hunter and takes on a pivotal role in the narrative.
Watch the trailer:
The Guardian The column dismisses the laptop as a “constant Republican talking point” that “has never had much real-world traction outside of the Fox News ecosystem.” True, but only because the media and Silicon Valley have worked overtime to bury the laptop from hell.
For months, the establishment media tried to dispel the laptop scandal by calling it “Russian disinformation.” In some cases, like NPR, they refused to report at all in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.
Why haven’t you seen any NPR story on NY Post’s Hunter Biden story? Learn more in this week’s newsletter➡️ pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf
— NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020
Twitter and Facebook have both removed the New York Post’s original reports on the laptop. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently told Joe Rogan that the FBI warned Facebook of an impending “dump” of “Russian propaganda” shortly before the Hunter Biden laptop story broke. bursts.
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted he was wrong to censor the story. “We made a total mistake,” he said.
Since then, major outlets, including the New York Times and CNN reported that the laptop is genuine. NPR reporter Laura Sullivan slammed her own employer for burying the scandal.
A recent poll showed that 79% of Americans believe former President Donald Trump would have won re-election in 2020 if Hunter’s laptop had been known to voters.
The Guardian The article acknowledges that some of the laptop stories “were true”, but then claims that Joe Biden’s ties to Hunter’s relationships “have never been proven”.
The article does not mention Hunter’s emails found on the laptop. Among them are matches about a Chinese energy deal, which included the phrase “10 held by H for the big guy?” Tony Bobulinski, a US Navy veteran and former Hunter Biden business partner, has publicly stated that the “big guy” is “1000%” Joe Biden.
You can PRE-ORDER your copy of My Son Hunter NOW at MySonHunter.com. The film will be available to stream and download on September 7.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
3 dead, at least 11 injured in Chicago shootings as Labor Day weekend begins – NBC Chicago
More than a dozen people were shot in the first 12 hours of the Labor Day weekend, with three people succumbing to their injuries, authorities said.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Jackson around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and several gunmen opened fire, hitting him repeatedly in the back.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is still ongoing.
Just after midnight in the 1300 block of North Hudson, officers responding to a call for gunfire discovered a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say no suspects are in custody and area three detectives are investigating.
At around 2:52 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine, another fatal shooting was reported on Saturday.
A 22-year-old man was found lying in the street after being shot in the chest and arm, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities say no suspects are in custody and detectives are investigating.
Here are the rest of the reported shootings so far this weekend.
Saturday –
- In the 3400 block of North Clark at around 1:53 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he got into a verbal altercation with another man. This man then pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the victim in the right thigh. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.
- A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue around 3:30 a.m., police said. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
Friday –
- In the 2900 block of South Union at around 7:32 p.m., a 41-year-old man was smoking in a walkway when someone in a red-colored vehicle shot him, hitting him in the leg. Police said he was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Two men were in a garage in the 3600 block of West 85e Place around 8 p.m. when a person in a dark colored Kia fired shots. A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to hospital in serious condition, police said. A 38-year-old man was shot in the knee and refused medical attention at the scene.
- Around 10:21 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 78e Street, a 30-year-old man was in a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown assailant. Police said he was shot in the back and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 3700 block of South Langley at around 11.30pm, and when they arrived at the scene found two men had been shot. A man was hit in the back and was transported to an area hospital in good condition. A second man was later dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds to his ankle and was also in good condition.
- In the 4200 block of South Wells at around 11.31pm, a 27-year-old man was on the street when a person in a dark colored vehicle fired shots, hitting him twice in the left leg. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- A 19-year-old man entered Trinity Hospital after being shot three times in his right hand, police said. He told authorities he was standing in front of a vehicle when he was shot. It was listed in good condition.
- Just before midnight in the 7900 block of South Crandon, a 15-year-old boy was walking on a pavement when four men approached and fired around 45 rounds at him, hitting him twice in the back. Police said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
17 States Considering California’s Electric Car Mandate – The Denver Post
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS, AP — Seventeen states whose vehicle emission standards tie to rules set in California are facing big decisions about whether to follow that state’s toughest new rules that require all new cars, vans and SUVs will be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
Under the Clean Air Act, states must meet federal standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially choose to follow California’s stricter requirements.
Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California’s ban on new gas-powered vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won’t. The legal terrain is a bit murkier in Minnesota, where the state’s “clean car” rule has been a political minefield and the subject of legal battle. Meanwhile, Republicans are rebelling in Virginia.
The Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association says its reading of federal and state law is that the new California rules automatically take effect in the state, and that it is taking this matter to court as it try to block them.
“The technology is such that vehicles just don’t perform as well in cold weather,” said Scott Lambert, president of the business group. “We don’t all live in Southern California.”
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency officials say the state should launch an all-new rule-making process to adopt California’s changes. And in court filings and legislative hearings, they have said they have no plans to do so now.
“We are not California. Minnesota has its own plan,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement. He called Minnesota’s program “a smart way to increase, rather than reduce, options for consumers.” Our priority is to reduce costs and increase choice so Minnesotans can drive the vehicle that’s right for them.
Oregon regulators are seeking public comment until September 7 on whether to adopt the new California standards. Regulators in Colorado, which adopted California’s old rules, will not follow the California news, the administration of Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said.
“While the governor shares the goal of moving quickly to electric vehicles, he is skeptical of requiring 100% of cars sold to be electric by a certain date because technology is changing rapidly,” said the Colorado Energy Office in a statement.
Pennsylvania regulators, which only partially adopted California’s old standards, said they would not automatically follow its new rules. Under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania launched the regulatory process last year to fully comply with California rules, but abandoned it.
Virginia was on track to adopt California’s rules under legislation passed last year when Democrats had full control of Virginia’s government. But Republicans who control the House of Delegates and GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin say they will push to unlink their state.
Minnesota auto dealers are trying to make their state’s current rules — and the possibility they could tighten to incorporate California’s new restrictions — an issue for the fall election. Control of the Legislative Assembly and the governor’s office is up for grabs, and concessionaires hope to persuade the 2023 Legislative Assembly to roll back the regulations unless they win in court first, Lambert said.
The MPCA, with Walz’s backing, adopted California’s existing standards through administrative rulemaking last year amid a tug of war with Republican lawmakers who were unhappy that the legislature had been excluded from the decision. Lawmakers even tried unsuccessfully to withhold funding from Minnesota’s environmental agencies. One of the casualties was Laura Bishop, who resigned as commissioner of the MPCA after it became apparent she lacked the votes in the GOP-controlled Senate to secure confirmation.
Walz and his administration framed Minnesota’s clean car rule as a fairly painless way to increase the availability of electric vehicles and help the state meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals. The rule aims to increase the supply of battery-powered and hybrid vehicles starting in the 2025 model year by requiring manufacturers to meet California’s current standards for low- and zero-emission vehicles.
Lambert said auto dealerships across the state aren’t opposed to electric vehicles. They currently represent 2.3% of new vehicle sales in Minnesota and he expects consumer interest to continue to grow. But the reduced range of battery-powered vehicles in cold weather makes them less attractive in northern states, he said. Minnesota’s rules already threaten to sell dealers more electric vehicles than their customers will buy, he said, and passing California’s ban would make matters worse.
Under federal law, according to Lambert’s reading, states must either adopt California’s rules in their entirety or follow less stringent federal emission standards. He said they couldn’t choose from parts of each. And that effectively means there’s a “ban on the books” in Minnesota for sales of new conventional-fuel vehicles starting with the 2035 model year, he said.
Lambert’s association was already fighting Minnesota’s existing clean car rules in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and its petition called for California to make changes announced late last month. A key question is whether “any future changes to incorporated California regulations automatically become part of the Minnesota rules,” as dealers argue.
Lawyers for the MPCA say no and have asked the court to dismiss the challenge. MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler has made similar arguments for months, including before a skeptical Senate committee last March.
Aaron Klemz, director of strategy for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which will file its own cases against concessionaires in court, acknowledged that the legal landscape is confusing. And he said it was unclear if his group would ultimately ask Minnesota to follow California’s new ban.
“We haven’t done enough analysis of the California rule to know if we’re going to push for its adoption in Minnesota,” Klemz said. He noted that other issues come into play, including the incentives for electric vehicles in the Cut Inflation Act that President Joe Biden recently signed into law, and the stated intentions of some major automakers to pass all-electric.
___
Associated Press reporters Jim Anderson in Denver; Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Oregon; and Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this story.
Heartbroken family pay tribute to ‘Dad’, 69, killed in horrific accident in the Highlands
Heartbroken family pay tribute to ‘Dad’, 69, killed in horrific Highland crash that injured four others
- Kenneth Gillon, 69, from Auchterarder, Scotland, was killed in the crash
- The crash happened on the A832 near Dundonnell on the North West Coast
- Four other people were injured in Wednesday’s two-car crash
A pensioner killed in a horrific car crash in the Scottish Highlands that left four seriously injured has been named.
Kenneth Gillon, 69, from Auchterarder, was pronounced dead at the scene following Wednesday morning’s crash on the A832 near Dundonnell on the North West Coast.
A silver Kia Venga and a black Kia Sportage were involved in the incident, which happened around 11.30am.
Kenneth Gillon, 69, from Auchterarder, died following an accident on the A832 near Dundonnell
The 63-year-old Venga driver and a 72-year-old Sportage passenger were taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious issues. but no fatal injuries.
The driver of the Sportage, a 77-year-old man, and a 77-year-old female passenger were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Mr. Gillon’s family paid tribute to the retired computer programmer, saying he would be missed as husband, father and “dad” to his granddaughters, Harriet and Hope, reports STV News.
They also revealed that Mr Gillon had a passion for golf and was a strong supporter of Dundee United Football Club.
Following his death, Sergeant Calum MacAulay appeals for witnesses.
He said: “Our thoughts remain with Kenneth’s family and with the others injured in this accident.
“Our investigations continue to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident and we are calling on anyone with information to come forward and speak to the police.
Police are appealing for witnesses in Wednesday’s fatal crash, which involved two cars
“I would also like to ask if there are any motorists who have possible dash cam footage of the area at the time of the incident to contact officers.”
Anyone with information should contact police quoting incident number 1134 of August 31.
Celebrities react to Serena Williams’ US Open loss
michelle obama tweeted“Congratulations on an incredible career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky we were to watch a young girl from Compton grow into one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m proud of you, my friend, and I I look forward to seeing the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”
tennis star Coco Gauff tweeted“Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you that I believe in this dream. The impact you have had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you , GOAT !”
Retired tennis star and former US No. 1 player Billie Jean King tweeted“Her incredible career has made tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may yet be to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues.”
In her vogue essay, Serena wrote that she hopes “people come to think that I symbolize something bigger than tennis,” adding, “I look up to Billie Jean because she transcended her sport.”
country singer Maren Morris tweeted“As someone who found their love for tennis during Covid and postpartum depression, Serena, you gave me so much hope. I’m screaming.”
famous soccer player Alex Morgan tweeted“Serena fought to the last point, always. You gave so much to tennis and so much to women’s sports. Thank you @serenawilliams.”
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted“Thank you! #Serena,” adding a tennis player emoji and three goat emojis.
