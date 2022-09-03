California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running

Those unaware of NFL broadcast machinations will be in for a surprise once the regular season opens in Los Angeles (Bills-Rams) Thursday night on NBC.

Hurricane-force winds blew through NFL broadcast booths, sending voices soaring to exotic new locations, giving the league’s television partners a new look and sound. In the most dazzling move, rekindling memories of when Fox literally came out of nowhere to take the NFC rights from entrenched CBS in 1994, Amazon Prime Video is taking over the league’s Thursday Night Football offering, becoming the first NFL TV package to be offered exclusively by a streaming service.

Over the years, TNF has passed between CBS, NBC and Fox like a hot potato. It remains to be seen whether NFL Crazies will now pay to watch TNF on Amazon. Fans in the participants’ home markets will be able to watch the game on a ‘free’ TV channel. The Amazonians brought a high-profile stand featuring highly decorated play-by-play practitioner Al (El Exigente) Michaels and ESPN’s No. 1 college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will continue in that role.

While the vocals won’t move the note needle, the Amazon duo (Kaylee Hartung will work on the sidelines) may be worth paying just to see if they’re able to get along. Both are at the top of their profession and determined in their ways. And Michaels didn’t earn his nickname “El Exigente,” The Demanding One for handing out bouquets on TV shows. Add to that the fact that Amazon rolls out its own bells and whistles and the old adage, what can go wrong, will go wrong, might apply here.

NBC, Michaels’ latest broadcast home, lays out a plan that’s been in the works for a few years. Finally, Mike Tirico will succeed Michaels as the detailed voice of “Sunday Night Football”, the number 1 prime time television show for 11 consecutive years. Tirico joins the NFL’s top television analyst, Cris Collinsworth. Melissa Stark replaces Michelle Tafoya as SNF’s secondary snooper.

Just over a year ago, media seals penned Collinsworth’s NBC epitaph, saying he would eventually be replaced by Drew Brees. The Peacock suits left Collinsworth hanging until they discovered Brees wasn’t a very good broadcaster. NBC extended Collinsworth’s contract. Brees now stars in gambling commercials.

After 20 seasons working on Fox Sports’ No. 1 team in the NFL, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman picked up Bristol faculty’s Big Moo-la-dee and headed straight for the ‘Monday’ stand. ESPN’s Night Football. When they’re not busy bashing the guys they used to work for (the same suits that hired Tom Brady to spec), the much-loved duo pledge allegiance to their new home, saying they melt when they hear the MNF theme. . Buck and Aikman replace Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.

While the Foxies wait for Brady to bring star power to their NFL stand, Kevin Burkhardt, Fox’s No. 2 play-by-play voice in the NFL, will fill Buck’s No. last season, Greg Olsen, will move into Aikman. chair. The “new” guys will also be called Super Bowl LVII.

No surprises or changes to CBS’ NFL booth. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be back together for their seventh season.

Once the dust settles from all these moves, Herbstreit on Amazon will face the greatest pressure. His schedule is killer. He’ll work for TNF for Amazon, then head to the venue for ESPN’s College GameDay show on Saturday morning. Then it’s off to the booth to work Saturday’s prime-time game with Chris Fowler. After college homework, it’s back to preparing for the next TNF incline. Herbstreit’s usual window for college football prep will have to shrink. He must become a master of partitioning.

Asked about Herbstreit’s situation recently, Aikman, who worked for TNF and Sunday afternoon football for Fox for four seasons, didn’t mince words.

“It’s a lot,” Aikman said. “I don’t envy him.”

MADDEN’S GIANT ASSISTANCE

The incredible journey of the late John Madden – coach, broadcaster, video game entrepreneur – has been well chronicled. Still, the upcoming Madden special (Saturday, September 10, 10 p.m.) on EPIX brings in some clearer angles. Leave it to the resourceful producers at NFL Films to dig through the archives and present material that has been overlooked or forgotten.

Such is the case with the Giants and Tom Coughlin’s connection to Madden. The special includes a recorded voicemail from Madden that he left on Coughlin’s phone the morning after the 2007 regular season finale when the Giants, with nothing to play, battled the undefeated Patriots, losing 38-35. Madden’s moving message to Coughlin, that he played for the team, remains relevant: “Never mail it. If you’re going to compete, play to win.”

Five weeks later, New York defeated New England in a Super Bowl XLII rematch.

THE MITCHELL SAGA

No one was surprised that Knicks prez Leon Rose remained comfortably mum during the Donovan Mitchell saga. That’s not to say his silence was golden.

Stephen A. Smith hit Rose three days BEFORE Mitchell was traded to Cleveland. “He [Rose] afraid to speak to the media,” SAS said on “First Take.” “He does not accept responsibility.”

Smith, who also berated James (Guitar Jimmy) Dolan, also didn’t rule out the possibility that “star” players still won’t join the Knicks because of the organization’s dysfunctional reputation.

DO IT WELL

Why?

That’s our key question after hearing from a variety of Gasbags worrying about the possibility of John Sterling missing the night Aaron Judge ties or breaks Roger Maris’ single-season AL RH record.

Are you worried about that? They should worry that the voice making the call is doing it correctly.

AROUND THE DIAL

SiriusXM suits have a big window (noon to 3 p.m.) to fill with the departure of Pat McAfee and his crew. I didn’t know that Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo was also a company spokesperson. Twice on air, he explained why he thought the specialists at SiriusXM and McAfee couldn’t come to an agreement. The second time, refining his rotation, Dog blamed it on a miscommunication. “There was never a goal [to communicate with] on Pat’s show,” Russo said. “Pat wasn’t going to sit there and do other shows. He wasn’t going to play in the synergy that SiriusXM wanted. … Monday must have been a slow morning for WFAN/SNY Sal Licata. OK, so he did. Had a problem with Joe Torre being invited to Mets Alumni Day. But did he have to ramble on and on about it? Again, Russo had a problem with Torre being at Citi Field for OTD too. Was a case of great minds thinking the same way?

GENTLEMAN OF THE WEEK: SERENA WILLIAMS

His impact as an athlete, cultural icon and activist is literally immeasurable. All ceremonies and salutes at the US Open are well deserved and appropriate.

DWEEB OF THE WEEK: GLEYBER TORRES

Mental errors continue to plague the Yankee second baseman’s performance. And it’s getting a bit late in the season to put the training wheels back in place and work on the fundamentals.

DOUBLE SPEECH

What Timmy Trumpet said, “I can’t wait to play this song for [Edwin] Diaz at the World Series.

What Timmy Trumpet meant: “I am already greater than the Baha Men.

