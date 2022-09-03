News
California heat wave: Bay Area beaches are likely to fill up this Labor Day weekend as people seek refuge from high temperatures
PACIFIC, Calif. (KGO) — Beating the heat will likely be on the minds of many over Labor Day weekend.
LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid the Bay Area heatwave
That’s why Northern California beaches might be a good place to cool off during the holiday heatwave.
“It’s like a nice cold shower in the morning,” said San Francisco resident Greg Brainard.
HEAT WAVE: Here’s a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
The natural air conditioner is fully functioning and that is exactly why climate refugees from the warmer interior regions of the Bay Area are heading to the beaches of Pacifica.
“I imagine the water is going to be really good when it’s sunny and warm too,” Brainard said.
Riding the Labor Day weekend, Erez Bustan and his son traveled from Los Angeles to help cool off as they were also experiencing 100 degree heat.
LIST: East Bay parks closed due to high fire risk, excessive heat warning over Labor Day weekend
“Oh, it’s cooler, nicer, the water is quite warm by comparison I would say, so it’s a lot of fun,” Bustan said.
With the average temperature hovering around 70 degrees in Pacifica, chances are the only parking spots available near the beach are those for your board.
But judging by the number of surfers in the ocean, that might just be wishful thinking.
“These courts are definitely going to fill up this weekend, so I’d say good luck!” San Francisco resident Aditya Lakshmin said. “That’s what I would tell people, get out early.”
RELATED: Here’s Why Everyone, Even You, Needs to Take This Bay Area Heat Wave Seriously
John Degunto and his dog Kiah live a short walk from the beach.
“Traffic is blocked, it will get worse,” Degunto said. “If I want to go get something across town, forget it. I have to do it early or not do it at all.
And he says that when heat waves come, locals like him have two options.
“Either you stay home and hide or you go out of town because people are going to invade this beach, they’re going to invade all of them,” he said.
But coming to cool off or not, the locals want to remind you to respect their beach.
“As a local please take your trash home, that’s really what we would like you to do,” he said.
RELATED: Our Favorite Bay Area Ice Cream Spots That Will Get You Through This Heat Wave
The hottest day Pacifica could see this weekend will be Labor Day, with a high of 73.
A stark difference of 30 degrees from East Bay cities like Dublin, expecting their high on Monday to be 106 degrees.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Real estate investment companies enable newcomers to get into rental property
Investing in rental properties can be one of the best ways to build wealth.
For one, it can provide you with a steady stream of income. Plus, it can be a great way to build your wealth over time. And, if you choose the right property, it can appreciate, giving you even more financial security in the future.
Previously, real estate investing was only available to traditional investors with the resources to deal with all the fees, intermediaries and jargon.
But now anyone can grab this investment opportunity at a much lower entry point. Not only that, but it’s a way to help achieve the dual potential of investing: growth and portfolio stability.
Ordinary investors have new opportunities to make money from rental properties by investing as little as $100 per share.
How it works
Companies like Arrived, Fintor, Fractional or Fundrise offer a selection of pre-approved homes that have the potential to generate income for investors. Investors browse available homes to start, then choose to invest in stocks.
Investors then review the terms, sign a contract online, and fund the investment by linking their bank accounts.
Once you have everything in place, investors get a share of the net rental income and participate in the appreciation in the value of the property.
Real estate investment firms focus on single family rentals, which have become one of the most sought after assets in today’s real estate market. The pandemic led to a high demand for rental housing as people moved to new locations that offered a lower cost of living and better quality of life.
Companies give people an opportunity they might otherwise have and often entice first-time rental property owners to invest.
Investment benefits
Here are some of the main advantages of investing in rental properties:
1. Low minimum investment
2. Diversify your investments by investing in multiple properties
3. No operational responsibility for the house
4. Passive and constant income
5. No responsibility to verify tenants
6. No Personal Liability
7. Access to lucrative markets
Investment risks
But of course, no investment is without risk.
The most common risk with a rental property is vacancy. If a unit sits vacant for too long, it can reduce profits.
The most significant risk associated with investing in rental properties is the potential for declining property values. If the value of the property decreases, the value of your investment will also decrease.
However, as long as you continue to receive rental income from the property, you will not “lose money” on your investment unless you sell it.
Liza Minnelli walks out of restaurant after fearing she was in a wheelchair
Liza Minnelli shocked fans as she walked out of a Hollywood restaurant on Thursday night after fearing she was in a wheelchair.
The actress was all smiles and chatted with photographers as two men from her entourage helped her walk to the car after a late dinner at upmarket Craig’s restaurant.
The 76-year-old icon has only recently been seen in a wheelchair and even appeared sitting in the chair on stage at the Oscars earlier this year alongside Lady Gaga.
But there were few signs of ills on Thursday as the star, dressed in black corduroy trousers with a bright red top, gave DailyMail.com a shout-out.
‘Hi guys!’ she said happily, and when asked if she was releasing a new song, without missing a beat, she replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
Liza Minnelli, 76, was seen leaving dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Thursday
The actress ditched her wheelchair and walked with the help of two men
She was diagnosed with viral encephalitis in 2000, which can cause weakness or loss of movement in certain parts of the body.
Minnelli was all smiles and chatted with photographers as she strutted towards the car
When asked if she’s been releasing a new song, without missing a beat, she replied, “I’ve been releasing new songs since I was born!”
Liza was asked if she had heard Britney Spears and Elton John’s new song, Hold Me Closer. She exclaimed ‘No!’ and turned to her friend to ask her.
“I love Britney.” said Lisa.
The legendary singer was diagnosed with viral encephalitis in 2000, which can cause weakness or loss of movement in certain parts of the body as well as speech difficulties, confusion or disorientation, seizures and loss of of consciousness.
In a 2004 interview with NBC’s Dateline, Liza said, “I couldn’t walk and I couldn’t talk, and they told me I would never do it again.”
But she seemed to get better in the following years and returned to Broadway to perform a concert at the Palace Theater titled Liza’s at The Palace… in New York.
But it was Liza’s appearance at this year’s Oscars in a wheelchair that sparked concern among her fans.
During the presentation, Liza sometimes struggled to read her lines, although Lady Gaga helped her.
“I got you,” she sweetly told the stage and screen veteran, to which Liza replied, “I know.”
Viewers at home applauded Gaga’s kindness on social media.
In July, DailyMail.com spotted Liza being escorted in a wheelchair. Two friends were seen helping the actress into a black SUV
The legendary singer was diagnosed with viral encephalitis in 2000 and is seen here in a wheelchair in 2003 with husband David Gest
It was Liza’s appearance at this year’s Oscars in a wheelchair that caused her fans to worry
Then in July, DailyMail.com spotted Liza being escorted in a wheelchair.
Two friends were seen helping the actress into a black SUV.
At the time, it was the first time Liza had been seen in public since appearing on the Oscars stage.
Liza’s close friend, musician Michael Feinstein, claimed she was supposed to sit on stage in a director’s chair, but was instead ‘forced’ to appear in a wheelchair, which left her pissed off and “bewildered.”
While Liza may not have turned out the way she’d hoped, the audience was clearly thrilled to see the actress and gave her a standing ovation when she walked onstage with Lady Gaga.
‘Do you see that? The audience, they love you,” the Poker Face singer said as she prepared the card with the winner.
It’s been 50 years since his classic 1972 Cabaret came out. The performance won her an Academy Award for Best Actress
Liza’s former rep Scott Gorenstein said he was approached by Oscar officials hoping to bring the legend to the show to commemorate Cabaret’s 50th anniversary.
“I wanted to remind people who she is,” Gorenstein said of his client, who has kept a low profile in recent years, with her last acting credit in Arrested Development in 2013.
“Liza is living her best life, without having to be in front of the cameras,” Gorenstein said. “She has been under enormous pressure all her life to perform in front of the public. The last two years have allowed him to relax and enjoy another phase of his life. She had health problems.
He continued: “However, when an opportunity comes up in front of me that says, ‘Would Liza Minnelli like to present the Best Picture Oscar with Lady Gaga? the quiet life is going out the window! Liza is a legend and she deserves to be at the Oscars, so I put her in front of her people and recommended that she do it. I said it would be a historic occasion.
Mar-a-Lago research inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothing, gifts, clippings
The released search inventory showed that classified documents had been mixed with personal items and other materials in the boxes in which they were stored.
Federal investigators also recovered more than 11,000 unclassified government documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home and resort.
Several other boxes detailed in the inventory contained documents marked as classified preserved with press clippings, as well as clothing and gifts.
The court filing also provided a breakdown of the type of markings on classified material extracted from Mar-a-Lago, including 18 documents marked top secret, 54 documents marked secret and 31 documents marked confidential.
Dozens of empty folders
Among the documents seized by the FBI were dozens of empty folders bearing “classified” banners, according to the inventory.
There were more than 48 empty folders with a “classified” banner and 42 empty folders marked to be returned to the personnel secretary or a military aide, the DOJ said.
These types of records are designed to intentionally obscure their contents and are often reused, according to multiple sources familiar with White House procedures for handling classified information. In some cases, these records have a tracking number, two of the sources said, although such cases are rare.
For some current and former intelligence officials, the empty files were an alarming signal that unknown classified information might be overlooked by federal investigators, who could struggle to piece together the information those files contained before – and again. less what happened to them.
But since these folders are often reused, a source familiar with such documents warned that simply finding an empty folder is not necessarily an indication that any of the information it previously contained has been mishandled.
“Empty folders raise questions, but were they empty and without descriptive information?” said this person. “Putting a cover sheet on a folder and carrying it with several documents inside is often a done deal. It comes down to finding cover sheets, which often lie around in classified environments and are not a problem in themselves. .”
In other words, without more information about how these records were marked – including whether they included a tracking or control number – it’s unclear how easy it would be to determine their past contents. .
Still, investigators may be able to piece together some contextual clues, according to the same sources. There are supposed to be records kept of classified information passed to the president. And one of the sources noted that the National Archives informed the Department of Justice this spring that documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago in January included classified documents that were “unfolded, mixed with other documents and otherwise misidentified”.
The inventory also refers to dozens of files marked “Return to Secretary of Staff/Military Aid.” Typically, when the president needs access to documents for a briefing, a military aide or other staff assigned to the White House is responsible for safeguarding those documents. The president will read the material, make use of it as he sees fit, and then return it to that assistant for proper processing.
DOJ situation report cites ‘ongoing investigation’
The judge also released a status report that the department filed under seal on its team of investigators’ review of the evidence so far.
Cannon in a hearing Thursday said she intended to release the documents. She did so after giving prosecutors and Trump’s attorneys the opportunity to file objections to the release of the documents. They do not have.
Prosecutors wrote in the unsealed investigative team’s progress report that “all evidence relating to the items seized – including, but not limited to, the nature and how they were stored, as well as any evidence regarding particular documents or items of interest – will inform the government’s investigation.”
“The investigative team has reviewed the documents seized as part of its ongoing investigation, assessing the relevance and character of each item seized and making preliminary decisions on lines of investigation suggested or warranted by the character and nature of the items seized,” the situation report said. said.
“The seized materials will continue to be used to advance the government’s investigation, and the investigation will continue to use and assess the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as additional witness interviews and grand jury practice,” the Justice Department added. .
This story has been updated with additional details.
CNN’s Jamie Gangel contributed to this report.
John Podesta to join Biden’s climate team as senior adviser Gina McCarthy quits
John Podesta, Founder and Director of the Center for American Progress, speaking at the Center for American Progress CAP 2019 Ideas Conference.
Michael Brochstein | SOPA Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images
John Podesta joins President Joe Biden’s team as a senior adviser overseeing the implementation of $370 billion in clean energy projects under the recently passed Cut Inflation Act, it was announced on Friday. the White House.
The announcement of Podesta’s appointment came the same day the White House confirmed that its top climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, would step down in two weeks. His deputy Ali Zaidi, who worked on climate initiatives in the Obama White House, will take over.
Podesta, which led former President Barack Obama’s climate strategy, will be responsible for handing out tax credits for clean energy products like solar panels and electric vehicles, and towards research and development in the renewable energy production.
Most recently, Podesta served as chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and founded the left-wing think tank Center for American Progress.
“We are fortunate to have John Podesta leading our continued innovation and implementation,” the White House said in a statement. “His deep roots in clean climate and energy policy and his experience at senior levels of government means we can really get to work to capitalize on the huge clean energy opportunity before us.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed McCarthy’s Sept. 16 departure during a Friday press briefing.
“Gina is effectively leaving us,” said Jean-Pierre. “She, as you know, has been a leader in what we have considered one of the biggest investments in the fight against climate change.”
Larry Summers warns on August jobs report, predicts 6% unemployment
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers dismissed optimism from a strong jobs report in August, warning that a stronger labor market could actually make inflation worse.
Summers delivered his latest dire outlook for the US economy after federal data showed US employers added 315,000 jobs last month. The report included a labor force participation rate 62.4% higher than expected, fueling optimism that the harsh working conditions that contributed to inflation are easing.
“I think the increased turnout is good news, but I think there’s a tendency to exaggerate how much higher turnout will reduce inflation,” Summers said during an appearance on ” Bloomberg” on Friday.
“People see it as an additional labor supply, but they forget that if the unemployment rate remains the same and participation increases, more people work, earn and therefore spend, and this in turn increases the labor demand.”
As the national unemployment rate edged up to 3.7% last month, the rosy jobs report offered a glimmer of hope that the Federal Reserve will be able to stage a ‘soft landing’ for the US economy. The Fed announced that it would continue to raise interest rates until inflation fell significantly.
The Fed forecast in June that unemployment would rise to just 4.1% by 2024 as tighter economic policy and rising borrowing costs weighed on employers.
But Summers, a frequent critic of the Fed’s response to inflation in recent months, argued that the central bank’s forecast was a “substantial understatement of where we will be a year from now and two years”.
He described optimism about a possible soft landing as “the triumph of hope over experience” and predicted that unemployment would have to rise much higher for the Fed to properly tackle inflation, which reached 8.5% in July.
Summers reiterated that he would be “surprised if we hit the 2% inflation target without an unemployment rate approaching or exceeding 6%.”
Obama’s ex-economic adviser has warned for months that millions of Americans will have to lose their jobs as policy has been tightened to bring prices down enough.
Stocks initially jumped on Friday’s healthy August jobs report, but gave up gains and turned negative in the early afternoon as investors digested the data.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged the likelihood of further job losses during a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last month – noting that the central bank’s plan would inevitably cause “some pain” for investors. households.
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
A former Eagan pastor was charged this week with a dozen felony counts of criminal sexual conduct involving two women who were parishioners.
Bruce Douglas Konold, 61, was the lead pastor at Eagan Hills Church from 1997 until his resignation in February, and the alleged sexual misconduct occurred between June 2020 and January 2021, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
Minnesota law says it’s a felony for members of the clergy to have a sexual relationship with a person they are counseling or to whom they are providing spiritual advice.
According to the criminal complaint:
A 20-year-old woman told police in March that Konold fondled her at his home last year and it led to numerous sexual encounters, which occurred at his home, the church, hotels and in his vehicle.
She said she began attending the church in January 2021. She said the next month Konold told her she needed a father figure and began providing her with spiritual counseling and guidance on a regular basis.
During a break from college, she said Konold suggested that she stay at his home. One day, Konold gave her several alcoholic drinks — she was not of legal age to drink — and she felt foggy and had difficulty walking. She said he then touched her genitals above her clothing and tried to remove her clothes several times before she pushed him away.
Konold began sending the woman sexual messages regularly and suggested she move into his home at the end of her school year. He got her a cleaning job at the church.
The sexual acts began in May 2021 and continued until the end of the year. She described to police how she had “conflicting emotions about the incidents, explaining that there were certain incidents that didn’t feel consensual,” the complaint read.
She said Konold’s wife approached her in December 2021 and told her “to never show her face again at the church and to disappear completely,” according to the complaint.
Police also spoke with a 30-year-old woman in March who said she and her husband attended Konold’s church for about 10 years and that in 2020 he offered her a personal assistant job at the church. She told police that Konold then began pressuring her for sex, pleaded with her not to leave the church or tell the church elders, and also made suicidal comments after she would reject him.
Konold told the woman “she was selfish because he had been meeting her emotional needs, but she was refusing to meet his needs,” the complaint read.
She said Konold first fondled her at his home in June 2020 and she agreed to have sex with him at a hotel in November 2020 after he promised to leave her alone afterward. It later led to numerous sexual encounters, which occurred at his home, her home, a hotel and in his vehicle in places near the church and Lebanon Hills Regional Park.
During the time of the sexual acts, which continued until January 2021, the woman continued to regularly meet with Konold for one-on-one spiritual counseling and guidance.
WHAT KONOLD TOLD POLICE
In a March interview with police, Konold said he had sexual relations with the woman about 15 times. He expressed concerns about the church supporting her mission work, saying that “it was not right that they continue to support an adulteress,” the complaint read. He “quoted a bible verse regarding adulterous women being ‘stoned.’”
Konold described his relationship with the 20-year-old woman as “another adulterous relationship,” the complaint said.
Konold did not directly answer the question from an investigator of whether he considered her as someone seeking spiritual counseling, but said she thought of him as a father figure and “explained that his conversations are spiritual given that he is considered one of the foremost experts in world religions,” according to the complaint.
In early April, the 20-year-old left police a message saying that she had felt pressured to come forward and was no longer sure about whether she had been sexually abused. Later that month, her pastor contacted police and reported that Konold had been aggressively pursuing the woman by showing up at her home, work and school and used threats of suicide to “manipulate her into continuing a sexual relationship,” the charges read.
She later told police that Konold had been harassing her after learning about the police report. She described an incident where he approached her car and asked why she wanted him to go to jail and said he had lost everything. He told her that she could tell police that it wasn’t abuse.
Konold is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s also been charged with one count of harassment involving the woman he allegedly talked to after he learned she spoke with police.
County records show Konold and his wife sold their Eagan home in June. His attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday.
He was arrested Friday and made his first court appearance.
Eagan Hills Church, located at 700 Diffley Road, is affiliated with the Christian and Missionary Alliance, an evangelical Christian denomination.
