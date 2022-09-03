Celebrities react to Serena Williams’ US Open loss

Newsletter Sign-Up
michelle obama tweeted“Congratulations on an incredible career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky we were to watch a young girl from Compton grow into one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m proud of you, my friend, and I I look forward to seeing the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”
tennis star Coco Gauff tweeted“Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you that I believe in this dream. The impact you have had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you , GOAT !”
Retired tennis star and former US No. 1 player Billie Jean King tweeted“Her incredible career has made tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may yet be to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues.”
In her vogue essay, Serena wrote that she hopes “people come to think that I symbolize something bigger than tennis,” adding, “I look up to Billie Jean because she transcended her sport.”
country singer Maren Morris tweeted“As someone who found their love for tennis during Covid and postpartum depression, Serena, you gave me so much hope. I’m screaming.”
famous soccer player Alex Morgan tweeted“Serena fought to the last point, always. You gave so much to tennis and so much to women’s sports. Thank you @serenawilliams.”
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted“Thank you! #Serena,” adding a tennis player emoji and three goat emojis.
Thousands of mourners lined up on Saturday to pay their respects to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched sweeping reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin’s refusal to declare a state funeral reflects its unease with the legacy of Gorbachev, who was revered around the world for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the economic collapse that plunged millions of people into poverty.
On Thursday, Putin laid flowers privately at Gorbachev’s coffin at a Moscow hospital where he died. The Kremlin said the president’s busy schedule would prevent him from attending the funeral.
Asked what specific business will keep Putin busy on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the president will have a series of business meetings, an international phone call and must prepare for a business forum in Russian Far East which he is to attend next week. .
The coffin of Gorbachev, who died at the age of 91 on Tuesday, was taken to Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery, where he will be buried next to his wife Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall in the Union House, a lavish 18th century mansion near the Kremlin that has served as a venue for state funerals since Soviet times.
During Saturday’s ceremony, mourners walked past Gorbachev’s open coffin flanked by honorary guards, laying flowers to the sound of solemn music. Gorbachev’s daughter, Irina, and her two granddaughters sat next to the coffin.
The chandeliered, column-lined Great Hall hosted balls for the nobility under the Tsars and served as a venue for high-level meetings and congresses as well as state funerals during Soviet times. Upon entering the building, mourners saw honor guards flanking a large photo of Gorbachev standing with a broad smile, a reminder of the joyous vigor he brought to the Soviet leadership after a string of austere predecessors and sick.
The turnout was high enough that the viewing was extended an additional two hours beyond the stated two hours.
Despite choosing the prestigious site for the farewell ceremony, the Kremlin refrained from calling it a state funeral, with Peskov saying the ceremony will feature ‘elements’, such as honorary guards, and aides. of the government to organize it. He wouldn’t describe how it would differ from a full-fledged state funeral.
Declaring a state funeral for Gorbachev would have compelled Putin to attend and forced Moscow to invite foreign leaders, which it was apparently reluctant to do amid growing tensions with the West after sending troops to Ukraine.
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council chaired by Putin who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, showed up at the farewell ceremony. He then posted a message on a chain of messaging apps, referring to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and accusing the United States and its allies of trying to engineer the breakup of Russia, a policy he described as a “game of chess with death”.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has often criticized Western sanctions against Russia, attended the farewell on Saturday. American, British, German and Western ambassadors were also present.
The relatively modest ceremony contrasted with the lavish 2007 state funeral given to Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first post-Soviet leader who named Putin as his preferred successor and set the stage for him to win the presidency by stepping down.
The farewell screening was clouded by the realization that the openness advocated by Gorbachev was stifled under Putin.
“I want to thank him for my childhood of freedom, which we don’t have today,” said Ilya, a financial services worker in his 30s who declined to give his last name.
“I am a son of perestroika,” he said, using the Russian word for Gorbachev’s reform or reconstruction initiatives.
Grigory Yavlinsky, the leader of the liberal Yabloko party who worked on economic reform plans under Gorbachev, hailed him for “giving people an opportunity to speak their minds – something that Russia didn’t have. never had before”.
Putin, who once lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century”, avoided any explicit personal criticism of Gorbachev but repeatedly blamed him for failing to secure commitments writings from the West that would rule out NATO’s eastward expansion. . The issue has marred Russia-West relations for decades and fomented tensions that exploded when the Russian leader sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
In a carefully worded letter of condolence released Wednesday avoiding explicit praise or criticism, Putin described Gorbachev as a man who left “a huge impact on the course of world history.”
“He led the country through difficult and dramatic changes, amid large-scale foreign policy, economic and societal challenges,” Putin said. “He deeply realized that reforms were needed and tried to offer his solutions to acute problems.”
The Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev was reflected in state TV broadcasts, which described his global fame and the high expectations generated by his reforms, but held him responsible for throwing the country into turmoil. political and economic difficulties and for not having properly defended the interests of the country in the talks with the West.
As spooky season approaches, America’s Halloween capital is tackling tourist parking issues.
Salem city councilors are considering a controversial Halloween parking scheme requiring businesses and property owners near downtown to obtain permits to sell parking spaces.
As of now, the law states that landlords cannot sell spaces. But landlords have been selling parking spaces for decades – without permits. However, the practice was not enforced.
According to a Salem News report on Wednesday, city councilors unanimously backed the Halloween Parking Overlay proposal, which would make it legal for property owners within half a mile of downtown to use their land to sell parking spaces. If approved, owners will need to apply for a permit to sell the pitches. The city council will address the issue in time for the Halloween rush – the first vote is scheduled for September 15 and another for September 22.
According to a WCVB report, around 3,000 parking spaces are already in use. According to the Salem News, about 25 landlords offer parking each fall, although the practice is illegal.
“By legitimizing it, it creates regulations,” Salem Councilman Jeff Cohen said, according to the outlet. “That would include fines. Each of these lots would have a mandatory endowment. If there are repeated violations, they will not be able to operate.
But not all Salem city councilors agree with the proposal.
As Salem News reports, several councilors were unable to vote at Wednesday night’s meeting. Only four of the 11 council members need to vote against the parking proposal to knock it down.
Wednesday’s council meeting sparked heated debate. Critics say the program would give the impression that Salem prefers tourist travel to the city by car, despite years of officials urging travelers to use public transportation.
According to the Salem News, a critic of the parking plan, school board member Beth Anne Cornell, said, “These regulations that are being proposed are totally inappropriate for the scope of what is being proposed. Mr. [Tom] Saint-Pierre has not directly enforced parking regulations to date.
According to Salem.org, these are public parking lots and drop-off areas in Salem.
New Liberty Street at the Visitor Center (1 seat)
Derby Street at Salem Maritime National Historic Site (2 places)
Washington Square South (3 seats)
Congress Street south (4 places)
Washington Square West (2 seats)
Lynde Street (1 space)
Essex Street at Ropes Mansion (1 spot)
Fort Avenue (looking west)
Willows of Salem
Shetland Park, near Congress Street (paying)
A big change is going to happen in Atal Pension Yojana from this month. Under the new rules, now people paying income tax cannot take advantage of this scheme. This new rule will be effective from October 1, 2022.
New Delhi. Atal Pension Yojana is one of the popular pension schemes of the government. Those investing in this scheme get a monthly pension of up to Rs 5000. Now a big change is going to happen in this plan from this month. Under the new rules, now people paying income tax cannot take advantage of this scheme.
This new rule will be effective from October 1, 2022. In such a situation, taxpayers still have a chance to take advantage of Atal Pension Yojana. You can invest in it even if you are a taxpayer till September 30. According to the existing rules, any Indian citizen between the age of 18 years to 40 years can join this pension scheme of the government, irrespective of whether he pays income tax or not.
For workers in the unorganized sector
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a pension scheme for the citizens of India. It is basically run for the workers of the unorganized sector. Under APY, a minimum pension is guaranteed which is Rs.1,000, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 3,000, Rs. 4,000 or up to Rs.5,000 is given. According to the customer deposit money in this account, according to that, pension is given at the age of 60 years.
This scheme (APY) was launched in the financial year 2015-16. This scheme was started especially for those people who are not able to take benefit of any other government pension. In just 6 years, this scheme has reached 4 crore people. 99 lakhs joined this scheme only in the last financial year.
According to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, by the end of FY 2022, 4.01 crore people were investing in this scheme. The investment amount and your age will determine how much pension you will get after maturity. This scheme is operated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
The post Government scheme giving pension of Rs 5000 every month will be closed this month, do this work quickly otherwise appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Ukraine’s security service said it arrested a woman for leaking military intelligence.
The anonymous woman tapped her soldier husband for information and leaked it to a Russian serviceman.
He was reportedly promised Russian citizenship and a high standard of living when they captured the area.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced that it has arrested a woman for revealing to Russian forces the location of her husband’s military unit and other army assets.
The woman, a 31-year-old wife and mother from Dnipropetrovsk, briefed Russian intelligence on the location of military buildings and front-line positions of military equipment in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, two regions in eastern Ukraine which saw intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
According to the SBU statement, the unnamed woman is a “traitor”.
“The criminal used her husband ‘in the dark’: she demanded information about the location of his military unit and other groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a forward position.” the SBU statement said.
“She took such a step despite the fact that she is married to an Armed Forces serviceman and they have a son together. Her husband, being on the Eastern Front, regularly transferred money for l maintenance of the child,” he added. .
She texted the classified intelligence about the location of her husband’s military unit and other Ukrainian formations to a Russian serviceman, the SBU said. He passed it on to Russian military intelligence who shared it with front line battle groups who used it to launch artillery, mortar and air strikes.
The SBU says they were promised Russian citizenship and a high standard of living if they succeeded in capturing the region for its alleged treason.
The woman who began spying for the Russians in May was arrested on September 2, and Ukrainian forces seized her computers and mobile devices, the SBU said.
Ukraine suffered considerable losses on the eastern front in early summer. Russian artillery shelling caused many casualties and Putin’s forces made territorial gains in Donbass.
In June, President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Ukraine was losing up to 100 soldiers a day.
Read the original article on Business Insider
PHIL ADAMO: Presents “The Medievalist: A Novel,” in conversation with David Jones. In-person. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
BORDEN/WYNN: Susan Borden signs copies of “Clockwise” and Steve Wynn signs “The Culvers Report.” 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
KAREN COOPER: Photo historian and writer tells the history of Minnehaha Falls from the 1850s through 1889 in “When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey,” recalling a time when the falls area was a scene of mayhem. The waterfall was privately owned and entrepreneurs made money from hotels and concessions. Even after the area became a city park, shady operators set up at its borders using corrupt police “security.” There was drinking carousing, sideshows, dances that attracted unescorted women, until 1900 when social reformers began to redeem the falls. Publication celebration 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Icehouse in Minneapolis, 2528 Nicollet Ave S.
CARLA J. HAGEN: Introduces her new novel, “Muskeg,” second in her Minnesota-Canada Borderland trilogy. Her debut, “Hand Me down My Walking Cane,” won the 2012 Midwest Book Award for best literary fiction and best historical fiction. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. s., Mpls.
LITERARY BRIDGES: Reading series celebrates its sixth anniversary and its merger with Literary Lights with readings by Richard Terrill, Mary Jo Pehl, Tim Nolan, Michael Kiesow, River Maria Urke, Julie Martin, Rick Hilber and Frances James. 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
MANGA MANIA: Calling all weebs, dweebs and otaku to Next Chapter Booksellers Manga club, a forum to casually discuss a new title every month. No RSVP necessary. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the title for discussion is “Solanin” by Inio Asano. At the store, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
CLAIRE SCHWARTZ: Discusses “Civil Service” with Lara Mamosa Montes. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
The plan was to eat tomatoes and mozzarella, but this time with baby Elvis swinging nearby after the house was finished.
Instead, when Nick checked into the hospital, Amanda stayed with Elvis at Zach Braff’s guest house, where they had been staying during the renovation. Eventually, his brother and sister joined them.
“She’s a motivational trainer, so she went into tough-guy crisis management mode,” Zach marveled at The Hollywood Reporter about Amanda at the end of April 2020. “If you look at her Instagram, she tells stories about herself and she motivates others – she is literally trying to motivate others.”
There was “an unbroken flow of people” visiting, the Scrubs said the star. “And [Nick] was in rock of agesthe show they were doing here, and its rock of ages the cast literally take turns taking the baby for stroller rides.”
On May 8, she shared the last photo of their family of three taken before she was hospitalized on March 30 and then intubated on April 1. He was in a coma and had suffered a litany of problems, including two minor strokes and circulation. problem that resulted in the amputation of his right leg.
“I ask God for a miracle and my dad reminded me that God answers my prayer everyday because he is always with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up,” she wrote. . “His doctors and nurses have been truly amazing.”
