Chicago White Sox promote outfielder Mark Payton, an Orland Park native and St. Rita product: ‘This is awesome. Going to be special.’
Mark Payton smiled when he was asked if he grew up rooting for the Chicago White Sox.
“South Side, it’s part of the life,” Payton said Friday.
Payton was born in Orland Park and attended St. Rita. Growing up, he made it to as many Sox games as he could.
“Parents took me all the time,” Payton said. “As much as we could get out, dad would get out of work and we’d come watch the night games. A lot of memories here as a kid.”
Friday marked another day to remember for the outfielder when the Sox selected Payton’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte and he joined the team ahead of the three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“This is awesome,” he said. “Going to be special. Something I’ve always thought about as a kid coming to games. And getting a chance to go out and play here is going to be pretty cool.”
The Sox also placed center fielder Luis Robert on the paternity list and transferred reliever Aaron Bummer to the 60-day injured list.
Robert is eligible to return from the paternity list after one day but might gone for as many as three. Robert has appeared in just two games, once as a pinch runner and the other as a defensive replacement, since his last start Aug. 25 at Baltimore because of left wrist soreness.
Bummer, who has been on the injured list since June 9 with a left lat strain, is eligible to be reinstated as soon as Saturday.
Eloy Jiménez, who exited Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with right leg soreness, was not in the starting lineup Friday. Acting manager Miguel Cairo said Jiménez was “a little sore. It’s day to day.”
“It’s going to be something that he has to deal with (until) the end of the year,” Cairo said. “We hope that he can help us by being in the lineup.”
Cairo continues to fill in for Tony La Russa, who missed Tuesday’s game at the direction of his doctors and is out indefinitely. He went to Arizona to undergo additional testing by his personal physicians, the team announced Wednesday.
“I talked to him (Thursday) night, he’s doing good,” Cairo said. “I talked to him, the same Tony. They’re doing some tests. … So we’re going to find out more later on in the next couple days.”
Cairo referred to Payton as “a gamer, he’s ready to play, and hopefully he can help us when he’s here.”
Payton, 30, appeared in 32 major-league games in parts of two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2020-21). He went 7-for-40 (.175) with one double and two runs.
Payton slashed .289/.365/.522 (110-408) with 25 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, 74 runs and 11 stolen bases in 104 games with Charlotte after being signed on March 28.
“He plays all three outfield positions, he can swing the bat, he’s a good outfielder and he can run too,” Cairo said. “We’re going to find a way to put him in there in a condition that can help us. I told him to be ready because you never know when I’m going to use a pinch hitter or (need) an outfielder or anything. Just be ready. Watch the game and learn, watch the pitchers and learn from the game.”
Payton is among the International League leaders in runs (fourth), OPS (sixth, .887), hits (sixth), slugging percentage (seventh), triples (tied-seventh) and home runs (tied-ninth).
“Just going out and trying to put together the best at-bat I possibly can,” Payton said. “Not give any pitches away and not miss the pitch I want to hit. I’ve kind of stayed in rhythm and the hitting coach down there, Chris Johnson, has done a great job keeping me on the right path all season.
“I think the consistency of just the amount of at-bats and getting the chance to play every day (has helped). The last couple of years have been kind of difficult in the sense of being on a taxi squad for a week at a time and coming back down trying to get back in a rhythm. Basically playing every day down there (in Charlotte) and getting four or five at-bats a night keeps you in rhythm and you find the confidence wave and try to ride it out as long as possible.”
That approach paved the way to Friday’s move.
“This is awesome,” Payton said. “Happy to be here and fight for this team to get to the playoffs.”
Falling tree kills man while in tent at remote wilderness campsite
A man has been killed after a tree reportedly fell on him while he was in his tent at a remote backcountry campsite.
The incident happened on the evening of August 30 at Olympic National Park – a 120-mile drive from Seattle, Washington – when authorities were notified there had been a visitor fatality at Elk Lake, a trail restricted to hikers in the park, according to a statement released by the National Park Service.
“It has been reported that a tree fell on a tent while it was occupied by a 34-year-old Canadian citizen named Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve,” authorities said. They did not reveal how long Bernier-Villeneuve had been in the park or where he was from in Canada.
The National Park Service reached the victim by helicopter the next morning of August 31 and transferred his body to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
It’s not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall in the first place or if it was in a dangerous area at the time of its death.
The Washington Trails Association website reports that the Elk Trail, where Bernier-Villeneuve had crossed, suffered severe damage during the 2018 Maple Fire and said “the fire burned both organic matter and systems.” roots of nearby trees. This left many holes and gaps in the tread.
Olympic National Park spans “nearly one million acres,” according to the National Park Service. “The park protects vast wilderness, thousands of years of human history, and several distinctly different ecosystems, including glacier-capped mountains, ancient temperate rainforests, and over 70 miles of rugged coastline.”
The park was designated by UNESCO as an International Biosphere Reserve in 1976 and a World Heritage Site in 1981. It is the largest wilderness area in Washington State.
ABC News
Column: September offers a chance for the Chicago Cubs to find out who fits in to the team’s 2023 puzzle
At the start of the 2013 season, Chicago Cubs prospect Daniel Vogelbach was stuck behind first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was expected to man the position for years.
Team President Theo Epstein was asked if the Cubs might try the heavyset Vogelbach in the outfield in the minors despite his glaring lack of mobility.
“No, he’s first base,” Epstein said. “Rules can change. Maybe we’ll get the DH in the NL right around the time he’s ready to break through. Things happen. You never know.”
Vogelbach was dealt to the Seattle Mariners in 2016 before he got a chance to DH for the Cubs, but MLB finally adopted the universal DH rule this season after experimenting with it in the National League during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
And now the Cubs have a true DH in Franmil Reyes, who, like Vogelbach, looks the role. Reyes, an Aug. 8 waiver claim from the Cleveland Guardians, was back in the DH spot Friday for the opener of the three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s a small sample size, but Reyes has notched hits in 17 of his first 22 games, posting an .822 OPS.
Manager David Ross has used 11 designated hitters this season, primarily giving Willson Contreras the spot to give him rest from his catching duties. Cubs DHs entered Friday ranked fourth in RBIs (102) and fifth in home runs (33), with a combined .751 OPS that was 10th.
Contreras remained out of the starting lineup Friday with left ankle soreness but was “moving better,” Ross said before the game.
Obviously if the Cubs are looking ahead to 2023, they have to get a look at how or if Reyes fits in to their plans. He’s their property, but the Cubs could non-tender him if they decide to sign a DH as free agent or rotate players in the spot again.
It doesn’t seem likely they’ll have both Contreras and Reyes on the 2023 roster, but with Contreras expected to sign elsewhere, it could give Reyes the spot.
Ross has not given Reyes any time in right field — he’s a below average defender. Seiya Suzuki has that spot sealed for the near future, and Ross doesn’t need to see what Reyes can do.
“He’s got enough big-league time in the outfield where we know where he is at defensively,” Ross said. “We don’t have a shortage of outfielders.”
So if Reyes returns in ‘23, would Ross be comfortable with him as the full-time DH?
“You deal with the DH spot with how your roster shapes up,” Ross said, adding: “If you have a true DH that you feel like he’s probably not as good in the outfield defensively as some other guys you can put out there, and you love their bat in there, you keep slotting him in there.
“It lets everybody fill a role. If he needs a day off, it’s easy to slot some guy in there. I played with a guy like David Ortiz (in Boston) where it’s nice to have that bat in there consistently, and I’ve been on teams that rotated. I did that with (Victor) Caratini and Willson my first year (managing) in 2020.”
Another factor for the Cubs to consider is having Reyes and Patrick Wisdom in the same lineup over the course of a full season. Of major-leaguers with 300 or more plate appearances, Reyes has the fourth highest strikeout percentage (33.4 %) and Wisdom is sixth (33.5%). Rookie Christopher Morel is not far behind at 11th (31.3%).
That’s a lot of swing-and-miss in the lineup and probably not enough power to compensate for all those strikeouts, even with high-contact hitters such as Nico Hoerner (11.3 % strikeout rate) and Nick Madrigal (11.7 %) balancing things out.
The Cubs have plenty of time to ponder where Reyes, Wisdom and Morel, fit in next year, which is why the final month of 2022 remains worth watching. Ross has left some clues, such as using Wisdom at first base more often before his injured list stint and giving Morel a shot at third.
Morel has said third is his favorite position, and though he has shown great range, there are still questions about the accuracy of his throws. Ross said playing Morel at third was a “priority” to see what he could do.
“To me, the strongest spots for him are up the middle — second and short,” Ross said. “He seems to stand out with his movements. He used to charge everything at third. Now he’s starting to get that first step in his read. He’s gotten better. He had to hurry a couple balls in Toronto, really showed off the arm. I still think he’s serviceable in center field and continues to get better in his first step out there.
“He could be that one-man bench piece that you can fill a lot of holes with.”
How they perform in the final month could change how the Cubs approach free agency. They already know Hoerner can play second, but Madrigal also has had a strong month since returning from the IL.
“Versatility is nice to have because there are only so many free agents out there,” Ross said.
It’ll be up to team President Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins to decide who fits where. Hoyer has said the Cubs intend to be aggressive this offseason and add some power, but that means some of the current players will be odd men out.
“That’ll be their big puzzle,” Ross said. “But the main thing is getting a look at these guys in different spots and (seeing) how much confidence you have in them and discussing that stuff internally.”
Best 3D printer deals: Grab a deal this Labor Day weekend
3D printing is the biggest it’s ever been as a hobby, and with the additive manufacturing industry expected to be worth $10 billion later this decade, it’s a good time to jump on the bandwagon. 3D printing. Big sales occasions like Labor Day are the perfect time for 3D printer manufacturers to discount their products so you can get into the hobby.
If you’re a first-time buyer, getting a good 3D printer deal is even more important. The whole of the best 3d printers have advanced features that make your life easier, so if you can buy one for less than the normal price, you can get a head start.
I’ve put together this list of internet offers to save you the hassle. The CNET team will keep it updated as new deals come in and old ones go down. Although there are several companies that sell 3D printers, only Amazon has regular sales. You may see other companies popping up from time to time, but this list will mostly be Amazon.
Some of the best deals use coupons, so keep an eye out and be sure to check the box when you reach the product page to claim your full discount.
anycubic
Printing giant prints is the most fun you can have with a 3D printer. We recently reviewed the Kobra and gave it a solid 8.5 out of 10. At $90 off the regular price, it’s a great printer.
If you’re just getting started but want something with a few more advanced features, grab a Kobra while you can.
Sarah Tew/CNET
Although the build plate of this printer is quite small, the enclosed nature makes it perfect for people with young children or teachers who want safe 3D printers for their students. It also has a built-in camera to make it easier to check your prints and catch any failures early in the process.
matterhackers
The Pulse XE is a printer designed to be a workhorse. With upgraded parts, it is designed to easily print more exotic filaments such as NylonX and carbon fiber. If you’re interested in hands-on prints that require high dimensional accuracy or higher temperatures, the Pulse XE is a good printer to have.
anycubic
If you are looking to print miniatures or models of Dungeons and Dragons in very fine detail, then a screen with a higher resolution is key. The Mono X features a 6K screen that allows for beautiful detail in even the smallest models, while the larger build plate allows you to print more models at once.
Elegoo
The Saturn S is a great upgrade to Elegoo’s OG mid-size resin printer. The 4K display is excellent and the print quality is fantastic for a larger resin printer. The Saturn S has the size advantage over printers like the Mono 4K as its build area is almost twice as large. It’s perfect for creating intricate pieces for cosplay or models for your home.
anycubic
The Photon 4K is replaced by the newer M3 series, but it might still be worth it. With a 4K monochrome screen, the printer is very fast without sacrificing any detail. In fact, the detail on this machine is superb, especially on smaller models like miniatures.
At $200, the Photon 4K offers a stunning entry into resin 3D printing, even though Anycubic is selling stock.
Materials and accessories
It’s not just the 3D printers themselves that are on sale. It is often the accessories and the materials too. While the savings aren’t quite as drastic – savings of $5 to $10, perhaps – they add up over time when you need to purchase a lot of materials for your projects.
Elegoo
Resin 3D printing can be messy and impractical if you don’t have the right tools. This washing and drying set allows you to clean your resin prints and dry them in the special UV chamber. I like the Mercury over other wash/harden stations because of the separate stations that allow you to wash one model and harden another, saving you valuable time.
Geeetech
Geeetech filament tends to print well and doesn’t tangle like some other cheap brands. This bright green is perfect for the Halloween patterns which I’m sure everyone will be printing out very soon. It’s only a $3 price reduction, but it adds up when you buy rolls and rolls of filament.
Creality
Enclosures are useful if you are looking to print materials that are sensitive to breezes or require a controlled environment to print well. ABS is one such material, and it will print much better in a case like this.
This Creality enclosure will work with any printer that’s roughly the same size as the Creality Ender 3 – the Elegoo Neptune 2 and Anycubic Vyper, for example – and is flame retardant to contain any accidents.
CNET
Assam will today carry out a major eviction campaign to clear 330 acres of land
Tezpur, Assam:
The Assam government is set to carry out a major eviction campaign in Sonitpur district on Saturday to clear encroachments on 330 acres of land, a senior official said.
The campaign will be carried out in Chitalmari Area No. 3 in Barchalla Assembly Constituency, currently represented by BJP MP Ganesh Kumar Limbu, along the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River.
“We are ready to carry out the eviction campaign starting tomorrow morning. All the necessary formalities have been completed and approximately 1,000 security personnel have arrived for the operation,” a senior administration official told PTI. from Sonitpur district on condition of anonymity.
According to government records, 299 families lived in the area, but more than 90% have already left after receiving the notice about eight months ago.
The official said that patrols and exercises to dominate the area have been carried out since August 31 after the arrival of security forces, and this prompted people to leave the land voluntarily.
“We were unable to carry out the eviction campaign earlier for various reasons. Now most people have agreed that this is government land and will be used for development work” , he added.
Residents have claimed that most of the people in the plot migrated to the location decades ago from Nagaon and Morigaon districts on the southern bank of Brahmaputra following massive erosion of their land.
Asked about the demographic pattern of the alleged encroachments, the official said: “It’s a mixture of several communities. Most of the families are Bengali-speaking Muslims, followed by members of the Bengali Hindu and Gorkha communities.” Limbu, the two-time MLA, claimed that most of the families had houses in other places as well and that is why they were leaving without any protest.
“These people also had the right to vote and they have been voting in Barchalla for years,” said Limbu, a BJP politician from the Gorkha community.
Residents, however, criticized the administration and said the government should have dealt with their rehabilitation because they had “lost everything” to flooding and erosion decades ago.
“We were born and raised here. Our children were studying here. What will happen to their education now? asked a resident.
Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh had visited the site on Thursday and reviewed the security arrangements.
Speaking to reporters, he had said that one IG-ranked civil servant and three SP-ranked civil servants would be present during the deportation campaign.
He also claimed that the land was being cleared as the government planned to install a solar power plant there.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Is Twins’ Max Kepler baseball’s best right fielder?
CHICAGO — Max Kepler has struggled to find the stroke he used to hit 36 home runs, and compile an .855 OPS, in 2019. One thing that hasn’t slipped is his defense.
The Twins right fielder, manager Rocco Baldelli said, “Has been absolutely one of the best right fielders in baseball for a while now. I mean, you’re talking like half a decade.”
“I’d like to win a Gold Glove,” Kepler said before Friday night’s game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. “That’s something I’ve always wanted to do in my career.”
He has to be in the conversation.
Beyond the observable data clear to most anyone who has regularly watched the Twins play this season, Kepler is filling up the statistical charts, as well. According to mlb.com’s baseball savant, he started Friday’s game the top-ranked right-fielder in Outs Above Average (12), Runs Prevented (10) and Success Rate Added (91 / 4 percent), tied for the latter with Arizona’s Pavin Smith.
Kepler didn’t know that until informed by Byron Buxton, a Gold and Platinum Glove winner as baseball’s best center fielder in 2017. He also is wondering whether his offensive struggles might cloud his chances.
“I think if a player’s having a really good season offensively, and if he has some defensive attributes, then they might look at him for a Gold Glove,” Kepler said.
Kepler entered Friday’s game hitting .231 but his average plummeted to .226 when he returned from a two-week absence because of a broken right pinky toe – he was hit there by a pitch – and went hitless in his first seven games. Since then, he has hit .278 with four RBIs, seven walks and six strikeouts in his past 15 games.
Asked if he feels more like himself since Kepler said, “I’m getting there, you know?”
“My toe’s still broken, and it’s going to be broken till the end of the season, because it won’t heal unless you rest it,” he added. “But I’m definitely managing it, but that’s also not my excuse as to why I maybe had that slump coming off the rehab.”
A NEED FOR SPEED
Outfielder Billy Hamilton joined the Twins on Friday after signing a minor league deal and playing two games with Class AAA St. Paul. A 10-year veteran, he knew what his role would be before even talking to Baldelli on Friday.
He’s been doing it for the past three seasons. “Come in late and run, play defense, get some starts every now and then,” he said.
Hamilton was picked up in July by Miami, where he played 20 games and went 1 for 13 with a .143 on-base percentage before being optioned. The Twins signed him to a minor league deal in August, hoping his speed will help them win the American League Central. They started Friday one game behind first-place Cleveland.
Hamilto, 31, played two postseason games for Atlanta in 2019, drawing a walk and scoring a run in two plate appearances, and played 71 games with the White Sox last season and joined the team for its first-round postseason series loss.
The Twins see him pinch-running and playing outfield late in games.
“One of the fastest players we’ve ever seen, but an excellent base runner and a really good defender – someone that can really either close a ballgame for you or score that run that’s vital for you at the end of the game,” Baldelli said. “We had to go outside the organization to do that. It’s not something that you always see, but I think it made a lot of sense with where we’re at.”
BRIEFLY
Reliever Austin Davis, 29, joined the team on Friday, as well. The left-hander was claimed off waivers from Boston after he appeared in 50 games with the Red Sox, going 2-1 with a 5.47 earned-run average. He has a 1.57 WHIP and has fanned 61 batters. “He’s got a good arm, he’s got a good slider,” Baldelli said. “He’s a guy that we’ve talked about a lot.
Infielder Jorge Polanco missed his fifth straight game (knee) on Friday. “If this were midseason, we might be just putting him on the IL for 10 days and calling someone up to take his spot,” Baldelli said. “But we’re going to try to get him back and whenever we get him back, we’ll be happy to have him. We get him back on Day 7 or Day 8, that’s something that we’re kind of OK with.”
Trump reacts to John Harwood leaving CNN: ‘People didn’t trust him or believe in him’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Count former President Trump among those not sad to see the departure of CNN White House correspondent John Harwood, whom he called a “polarizing” and “talentless” member of the media.
Harwood, a particularly outspoken critic of Trump despite being portrayed as just a reporter, announced on Friday that he would be leaving CNN. He looked like he was kicked out, tweeting, “Proud of the job…can’t wait to see what’s next.”
“He was a third-rate talent who never got it because people didn’t trust him or believe in him,” Trump told Fox News Digital in a statement. “The media needs reliable, truthful people to save their reputation. There is almost nothing more important than that to our country. Harwood was polarizing and, sadly, talentless.”
The two were barely in mutual admiration society. Harwood called Trump mentally ill, said the Republican Party under him was “fundamentally broken,” and blasted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about the stolen 2020 election. Harwood has also consistently defended or outright gushed about Biden’s White House, from his first day.
CNN SHAKEUP: MSNBC HOSTS AT WHITE HOUSE, LIBERALS FURIOUS OVER JOHN HARWOOD EXIT
On Friday, his last day on CNN after arriving in 2020, he praised President Biden’s speech condemning Trumpism and his MAGA supporters and suggested he had no choice but to reject the traditional ideal of journalists who do not take sides.
“The central point he made in this political speech about a threat to democracy is true,” Harwood said. “It’s something that’s not easy for us as journalists to say. We’re brought up to think that there are two different political parties with different views, and we don’t take party in honest disagreements with each other. We talk. These are not honest disagreements. The Republican Party is currently run by a dishonest demagogue.
Harwood had essentially admitted he hadn’t played directly with either side before, praising NBC’s Lester Holt last year after the latter said there was no need to “always give both sides a equal weight and merit”.
Harwood, who has also worked at the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, has played a key role in shaping the unprecedented vitriol that has developed between the mainstream media and Trump since his political rise began in 2015. .
CNN’S JOHN HARWOOD SMOKE OVER DESANTIS’ ATTACK ON FAUCI: PROOF OF ‘DEGRADATION’ OF REPUBLICAN PARTY
The two memorably clashed during a Republican primary debate on CNBC that year, as Harwood raised his eyebrows with sour remarks directed at Trump and his fellow GOP hopefuls. Harwood asked Trump if he was running a ‘comic book version of a presidential campaign,’ and he said Trump had a better chance of flailing his arms and flying off the podium than his non-raising tax plan. the deficit.
That and other scathing remarks by Harwood and the panel of seemingly nonpartisan moderators caused a rash within the Republican National Committee and among rank-and-file conservatives, who called his performance media bias.
Then-RNC president Reince Priebus told Fox News at the time: “Obviously we had assurances that it would be direct funding, which they all do. days. And what was delivered was nothing but a crap sandwich. I guarantee you we’re going to make sure CNBC doesn’t stage and moderate another debate with our candidates.” The RNC also tore up its partnership with NBC for a future debate this cycle.
Harwood’s reputation was further damaged by leaked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, which included Harwood asking Podesta for advice on what to ask Jeb Bush in an interview. , criticizing reporters focusing on Clinton’s mail server issues when she was “most likely to be [the] next president,” and praising his own questioning of Trump while raving about then-President Obama’s assessment of the Republican Party.
BRIAN STELTER DROPPED BY CNN: WHY ‘RELIABLE SOURCES’ HOST WAS SHOWN THE DOOR
After the CNBC debate, Trump mocked Harwood, saying he was “probably finished as a credible reporter”, “not very good at what he does” and a “disgrace” to his network.
Notably, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain retweeted Norman Ornstein’s expression of sadness over Harwood’s departure on Friday. Ornstein wrote: “It’s very sad. [Harwood] represents the best of journalism, in addition to being a great person.”
Puck’s Dylan Byers reported that Harwood still had two years left on his contract.
A CNN insider told Fox News Digital last month, following the ousting of Brian Stelter as host of “Reliable Sources,” that new CEO Chris Licht was willing to terminate active contracts to bring changes to CNN, rather than waiting for them to expire.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Harwood did not respond to a request for comment. A CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best.”
Fox
