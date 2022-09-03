Cleveland Guardians place Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale on injured reserve

CLEVELAND – Trying to hold on to their slim lead in American League Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury on Friday.

Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (inflamed forearm) were placed on the 15-day injured list before Cleveland, who lead Minnesota by just one game, opened a series of three games against the Seattle Mariners.

It’s hardly ideal for a young team in the midst of a flag race.

Plesac was supposed to start Friday’s opener, but the right-hander was pulled about four hours before the scheduled first pitch. Rookie Cody Morris will make his major league debut against the Mariners.

Guardians manager Terry Francona says Plesac, who has suffered from a lack of running support this season, fractured his fifth metacarpal bone when he hit the ground in frustration after giving up a home run against the Mariners last weekend.

Plesac’s palm had been swollen for a few days, and when the team performed imaging tests on him, the fracture was revealed.

Francona said the “best case scenario” is that Plesac is placed in a splint and only misses a week. The Guardians plan to have him examined soon by renowned hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham.

Plesac is 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA in 23 starts.

This will be Civale’s third outing on the injured list this season.

The right-hander missed time due to a sprained wrist and then a strained buttock. He is 2-6 with a 5.40 ERA in 16 games.

“He had a lot of things that kind of hindered him,” Francona said.

Civale had initially feared that he had something wrong with his pitching elbow and was relieved to learn that he was just puffing up his forearm.

“It’s the musculature,” Francona said. “But when that happens you know you have swelling in that area, it can trigger whether it’s the nerve or whatever. It makes him a little angry in there.”

Francona said the plan was for the drug to take effect before Civale launches again. He will be able to return on September 14.

Morris, 25, was activated from the 60-day injured list on Thursday. The right-hander had been sidelined with a back injury suffered during spring training. At Triple-A Columbus, he posted a 2.35 ERA in six appearances.

Morris threw 60 pitches in his last outing for the Clippers, and Francona said he’ll be watched closely on his debut.