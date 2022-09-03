Connect with us

Blockchain

Crypto Market Remains Extremely Fearful As Bitcoin Struggles At $20,000

By
The crypto market has found itself at odds since the price of bitcoin had fallen to $20,000. This remains an important technical level for the digital asset because it is right above its previous cycle peak. As such, investors across the space watch with bated breaths to see if bitcoin will be able to hold this level. This has, in turn, led to a decline in investor sentiment during this time, causing the Fear & Greed Index to plunge low.

Crypto Index Sits At 25 

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is an indicator that draws from a number of metrics to give an aggregate score to represent how investors are feeling toward the market. It ranks these across four categories, and presently, investor sentiment falls in the lowest of these.

In its most recent update, the Fear & Greed index places the market in the extreme fear territory with a score of 25. This is after the index had hit its lowest of 20 in more than a month, signifying some rise in positive sentiment in the last day.

However, the present score is not so good for the crypto market. With a sentiment like this, investors are wary of putting any money into the market, causing panic and leaving the playing ground to the sellers. This works to push the prices of digital assets in the space even further down.

Bitcoin Price Chart From Tradingview.com

Bitcoin Struggles With $20,000

The $20,000 mark has been one of the hardest levels to maintain for bitcoin. Volatility always seems to shoot up whenever bitcoin is at this point, leading to erratic movements in price. This way, the digital asset continues to move above and below $20,000.

Nevertheless, bulls continue to put up a fight at this level because there is no significant support below this level except at $17,600. This cycle’s low, which had plummeted below the previous cycle peak, puts bitcoin in a perilous position.

Historical data puts bitcoin at least 80% down from its all-time high for the bottom of the bear market to be in. If the market follows this trend, then $17,600 may not be the bottom for the market. Bitcoin is only about 70% down from its all-time high as it currently stands. An 80% drawdown would put it around $15,000.

However, it is important to keep in mind that bitcoin has broken different historical trends during this cycle. An example is that its price has never fallen below its previous cycle peak, so an extension to this deviation could see bitcoin shake off the expected 80% drawdown.

Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com

Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Bitcoin Whales Increase Selling, BTC Rejected From $20,000

September 3, 2022
Bitcoin has been experiencing some volatility over today’s trading session as the price of BTC touches critical resistance levels. The number one crypto by market cap positively reacted to macroeconomic factors, but as the weekend approaches, low levels might lead to sudden price movement.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,800 with a 1% profit in the last 24 hours and an 8% loss over the past week. The cryptocurrency saw bullish price action after the U.S. posted important metrics about their economy, but the rally was short lived as BTC stumble below a cluster of selling orders at around $20,400.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Data from Material Indicators shows how the liquidity in the Binance order books has been following the price of Bitcoin. Large players have been setting buy and sell orders as BTC approaches critical levels.

As seen in the chart below, today’s rejection was triggered by a stack of around $20 million in asks orders as Bitcoin trended to the upside. The price has seen a similar pattern during this week with BTC’s price trending upwards only to experience overhead resistance triggered by a spike in ask liquidity.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Mi 1
BTC’s price sees spikes in sell orders when it approaches $20,500 on lower timeframes. Source: Material Indicators

On the opposite direction, buy (bid) orders have remained relatively more stable with $19,500, $19,000, and $18,000 displaying the most liquidity. These levels will be critical as they will operate as support and prevent BTC’s price from reaching a new yearly low if the market attempts to trend lower.

In that sense, Material Indicators also show an increase in selling pressure from large players. Asks orders of over $100,000 and $1 million have been increasing on lower timeframes and could operate as a short-term hurdle for any potential upside.

In the U.S., the weekend will be extended until Tuesday due to a holiday. This often leads to spikes in volatility as low volume influence the price action.

What Could Play In Favor Of Bitcoin?

Additional data provided by analyst Justin Bennett indicates a potential rejection of the U.S. dollar as the currency attempts to break above an important flat base. This could lead to reclaim of levels last seen in 2003.

However, the currency has been unable to clear the area above 109, as measured by the DXY Index, and a “fakeout” might be in play. Bitcoin and the crypto market have been negatively correlated with the U.S. dollar. Therefore, a rejection might play in favor of the nascent asset class. Bennett said:

So far, it looks like the $DXY was “wrong”. Maybe a pullback to 107 next week if this trend line breaks. That would be bullish for crypto in the short term. But ultimately, I think the USD index heads to 112-113 and probably even higher.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Mi 2
U.S. Dollar facing potential fakeout on the 4-hour chart. Source: DXY Index on Tradingview via Justin Bennett

Blockchain

Will Bitcoin Make A Weekend Comeback? BTCUSD September 2, 2022

September 3, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at the weekly timeframe on Bitcoin BTCUSD in anticipation of the weekend and weekly close.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 2, 2022

With the monthly open now out of the way and Friday here, we are looking ahead at the weekend close ahead of what could be an interesting weekend in the crypto market.

Bitcoin price has been following a fractal from the bear market bottom. Interestingly, the Relative Strength Index has a similar setup as back then well. Meanwhile, momentum is behaving much differently according to the LMACD.

For a buy signal to take place on the Relative Strength Index, the RSI must make a higher high and breach the drawn line in black. The RSI moving average has also held after a retest, much like the last crypto winter.

We are also waiting for a bullish crossover on the weekly LMACD. Momentum has fallen to the same level as the last bear market bottom, but continues to track sideways. Price and both indicators are potentially nearing a breakout of downtrend resistance which could produce a bullish move.

Could the same trend line give us another bottom? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bull’s Hidden Hope For A Reversal

If a bottom forms here, there is potential in an important trend line holding. The trend line doesn’t seem very important until zooming out on monthly timeframes. On the monthly, it is currently supporting the entire trend since 2018 on a candle close basis. 

The trend line would give us a potential hidden bullish divergence on both the RSI and LMACD. Given the number of bearish signals from yesterday’s video, this is bull’s best hope for a reversal.

Btcusd_2022-09-02_13-17-42

Will this hidden bull div hold firm? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Related Reading: WATCH: Waiting On The Bitcoin Monthly: Will Crypto Sink Or Soar? BTCUSD August 31, 2022

Has Powell’s Downtrend Been Broken?

To give us a feel for how the next three days might perform which includes today and our weekend, the below chart represents the 3-day. Taking a moment for education, this is exactly how you would interpret various timeframes. If you want to know how an asset may perform months from now, pay closer attention to the monthly chart.

The 3-day appears ready to diverge upward according to the LMACD. The RSI downtrend resistance continues to narrow, giving the indicator little room but down, or right through it. A subjectively drawn downtrend channel could suggest that we’ve broken out of the downtrend, retested it, and are ready to move up.

Btcusd_2022-09-02_13-14-27

The 3-day LMACD appears ready to push higher | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Cyclical Tools To Consider In Crypto Winter

In times like these, we can turn toward cyclical tools to see if there is any rhythm or rhyme to where the market had bottomed in the past. Across price, RSI, and LMACD, there is no denying the visible cyclical behavior. 

Bitcoin is faced with its riskiest environment yet. However, we could be looking at one of the most favorable setups in terms of its reward in a very long time.

Btcusd_2022-09-02_13-13-36

We also take a closer look at this cyclical behavior in Bitcoin | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

KyberSwap Hit by Frontend Exploit Losing Over $265,000

September 3, 2022
