Effect of rate hikes still unclear: RBI Fellow JR Varma

RBI’s next policy decision is expected on September 30.

Mumbai:

The success of the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate hikes in controlling inflation is not yet clear, and the pace of rate adjustment will depend on the state of the economy, said Friday JR Varma, member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

“If there is robust economic growth, we would like to accelerate the reduction (in inflation) to 4%. But if the economy is struggling, then a slower pace of adjustment would be appropriate,” Ms. Varma at the Reuters Trading India forum.

The central bank raised its main repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) in August to 5.40%, bringing the total hikes since May to 140 bps. Its next policy move is due Sept. 30, with expectations for a hike of less than 50 basis points.

By tightening liquidity, the central bank has also pushed interbank interest rates up into a band, called the corridor, which is defined by the rates at which it borrows or lends to banks.

“The movement of market interest rates from the lower end of the corridor to the upper end of the corridor is itself a form of tightening, and therefore the actual rate hike is not 140 basis points but may to be 205 basis points,” Mr. Varma said.

He also said there was no consensus on India’s neutral real rate, which the central bank defines as the real (inflation-adjusted) interest rate at which economic growth is close to the potential and inflation is stable. But he pointed to estimates between 0.5% and 1.5%.

“We are now in a situation of high inflation and a weak economy. So the real rate might only need to be slightly above the neutral rate,” he said, adding that the real rate should be calculated by using projected inflation for three to four quarters. future and not based on current inflation.

Based on this expectation, Mr Varma sees more room for the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates. “But maybe not too much,” he said, adding that “this debate is really for the next meeting.”

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)