Connect with us

Blockchain

FIFA Announces NFT Platform Launch Ahead of World Cup

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By

Getting Into Nft Craze: Top 10 Nft Marketplaces By Volume
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • This year, Algorand made news for purchasing the popular Napster.
  • The FIFA blockchain alliance with Algorand was announced in May.

In anticipation of the 2022 World Cup, soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, has announced the establishment of an NFT platform for digital collectibles related to the sport.

FIFA+ Collect, which will debut later this month. Furthermore, it will provide NFTs depicting iconic events, artwork, and iconography from the world of soccer. These NFTs will be “affordable, inclusive, and accessible.” Moments from the main global soccer competition, the World Cup, which begins in Qatar in late November, may also be turned into digital souvenirs as the tournament progresses.

Algorand Assigned Task

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are cryptographic representations of digital assets. It can be anything like works of art, user profiles, or in-game goods stored on a blockchain. Algorand, a proof-of-stake Ethereum and Solana alternative created by MIT professor Silvio Micali, will power FIFA+ Collect. Moreover, the FIFA blockchain alliance with Algorand was announced in May.

FIFA’s Chief Business Officer Romy Gai, stated:

“Just like sports memorabilia and stickers, this is an accessible opportunity for fans around the world to engage with their favourite players, moments and more on new platforms.”

Additional information on the collections will be available at the launch of FIFA+ Collect. Moreover, hints regarding the NFTs that will be revealed during the World Cup, will be made available in the near future. FIFA+, the organization’s portal for live soccer games, news, games, and unique content, will serve as the permanent home of the NFT platform.

This year, Algorand made news for purchasing the popular Napster digital music sharing business. Furthermore, it has formed a partnership with LimeWire, a former peer-to-peer music sharing service that has since developed a music-focused NFT marketplace showcasing the works of artists signed to Universal Music Group’s label.

Recommended For You:

Qatar Grants First Digital Payments License Ahead of FIFA Event

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Date Confirmed by Developers

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2022

By

Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Date Confirmed By Developers
google news
40 mins ago |