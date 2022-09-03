FIFA Announces NFT Platform Launch Ahead of World Cup

- This is part of a larger attempt to make Cardano a serious rival to Ethereum.
Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, developed by Input Output and the Cardano Foundation, will take place on September 22, barely one week after the expected date of Ethereum’s merging, September 15. Cardano developer Input Output tweeted on Friday that the upcoming Vasil upgrade will be the most important yet since it would boost network capacity and reduce transaction costs.
Participants on a blockchain network might elect to split the chain (hard fork) for a variety of reasons, creating two distinct implementations of the same protocol or network. The ETHPOW hard fork that will occur after the Ethereum merging is controversial, while the beacon chain hard fork that will occur on September 6 is part of a scheduled update.
Random Perfect Timing
Vasil is a hard fork of the Cardano blockchain that will enhance the platform’s developer experience for Web3 developers building decentralized apps. This is part of a larger attempt to make Cardano a serious rival to Ethereum.
Input Output shared:
“The upgrade will also bring enhancements to Plutus to enable devs to create more powerful and efficient blockchain-based applications.”
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, who previously co-founded Ethereum, discussed the upcoming Vasil hard fork on Friday morning’s broadcast.
Hoskinson said:
“What’s so amazing about that date is it randomly and just so happenly [sic] falls on the independence day of Bulgaria.”
The Bulgarian community member Vasil St. Dabov, who was the Chief Blockchain Advisor at software R&D business Quanterall until his untimely death in December 2021, inspired the name “Vasil” for Cardano’s next hard fork. Hoskinson echoed this sentiment, adding that many partners felt “overloaded” due to the extensive nature of the work involved in the Vasil update.
