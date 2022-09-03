News
Fuel Leak Disrupts NASA’s Second Firing During Moon Rocket Launch
The space agency wants to send the crew capsule to the top of the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts board for the next flight.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket caused another dangerous leak on Saturday as the launch team began refueling it for liftoff on a test flight set to take place. long before the astronauts boarded.
For the second time this week, the launch team began loading nearly a million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful NASA has ever built. Monday’s attempt was halted by a bad engine sensor and a fuel leak.
As the sun rose, an overpressure alarm sounded and the refueling operation was briefly halted, but no damage occurred and the effort resumed, NASA Launch Control reported. But a few minutes later, hydrogen fuel began leaking from the engine section at the bottom of the rocket. NASA halted the operation, while engineers rushed to plug what was believed to be a gap around a seal.
The countdown clocks kept ticking toward an afternoon takeoff; NASA had two hours on Saturday to get the rocket off the ground.
NASA wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts board the next flight. If the five-week demonstration with test dummies is successful, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land there in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
Forecasters were expecting generally favorable weather at Kennedy Space Center, especially near the end of the two-hour afternoon launch window.
At the same time, the rocket’s senior engineers expressed confidence in the tighter fuel lines and procedural changes.
On Monday, a sensor indicated that one of the four motors was too hot, but engineers then checked that it was actually quite cold. The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure that each prime mover was properly cooled.
Before igniting, the main engines must be as cold as the liquid hydrogen flowing through them at minus-420 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-250 degrees Celsius). If not, the resulting damage could lead to sudden engine shutdown and aborted flight.
Mission leaders accepted the additional risk posed by the engine problem as well as a separate problem: cracks in the rocket’s insulating foam. But they acknowledged that other issues could lead to another delay.
That didn’t stop thousands of people scrambling up the coast to see the Space Launch System rocket lift off. Local authorities were expecting massive crowds due to the long Labor Day holiday weekend.
The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during NASA’s Apollo program, the last time in 1972.
Artemis – years behind schedule and billions over budget – aims to establish an enduring human presence on the moon, with crews possibly spending weeks at a time. It is considered a training ground for Mars.
A 5-step checklist for dealing with air travel issues on the go
By JD Biersdorfer, The New York Times Company
After a summer of flight horror stories, the thought of air travel might make you uneasy. What can you do if your trip is interrupted along the way? Here’s a plan for using your smartphone as a travel aid while you hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.
1. Check your apps
If you haven’t already, download the official airline apps you’ll use on your trip. You might have signed up for text or email travel alerts when you booked your flight, but you can also get notifications in the airline’s app, plus helpful tools when plans turn wrong.
A weather app that shows you the conditions at all your flight connection points is useful for planning ahead. And if bad weather or airline issues cancel your flight, having apps for hotel chains, car rental services, or even train schedules already set up can help you quickly book accommodation for at night or to find another means of ground transportation.
2. Check your flight
Most airline apps offer mobile check-in and digital boarding passes 24 hours before takeoff, as well as a status screen to see if your flight is on time, delayed or cancelled. (Airline notifications also notify you of flight status changes.)
If a flight is delayed or canceled it is often because the designated aircraft is late on a previous mission. Some major airline and tracking apps include a “Where’s My Plane?” feature that shows the current location of the aircraft assigned to your flight. If you notice that your plane arrives late and you miss your next connection, you can immediately start the rebooking process.
Third-party flight tracking apps work on multiple airlines and provide additional information, such as airport delays around the world. Flightradar24 and FlightAware (both free with in-app subscription purchases) or the free basic FlightStats are among the many options for Android and iOS users. Flighty for iPhone ($6 per month; multiple plans available) monitors air traffic, detects disruptions to your flight plans, and alerts you immediately.
For simple flight status, just type the airline and flight number into your favorite search engine.
3. Check your luggage
Putting everything in a carry-on solves worries about lost luggage, but if you check in a bag, you can get free baggage tracking. Delta Air Lines and other carriers have used radio frequency identification tags on checked baggage for several years. You can get updates on your suitcase’s location by tapping the Track My Baggage button in your airline’s app.
If your carrier doesn’t offer baggage tracking, you don’t trust them, or you’d rather do it yourself, consider slipping an inexpensive tracking device like a Tile or Apple AirTag into your suitcase and carrying it. track with your smartphone. .
4. Check the airport
If your flight is delayed and you’re stuck at an unfamiliar airport, never fear. There are maps to help you in your quest for phone charging stations, coffee and other essentials. Your airline’s app may already include airport maps, as may some flight and travel tracking apps.
Dedicated airport map apps are available, but programs you probably already have — like Google Maps and Apple Maps — often have terminal maps.
And if you have an upcoming connection, consult the map to familiarize yourself with the airport of stopover. You may need to sabotage it at high speed to complete the next leg of your journey.
5. Check your options
If your flight is cancelled, go straight to the rebooking process on your phone. Most airlines allow you to reschedule through their apps or websites, and it’s almost always faster than dialing the customer service line. (Visit your airline’s website for information on its specific rebooking process.)
If no space is available, it may be possible to transfer your ticket to another airline, but ask your originating carrier. Otherwise, Google Flights or travel booking sites like Kayak or Expedia will show alternative flights. But if you’re grounded for the day and the airline isn’t providing a voucher, fire up your apps for hotels – or alternative travel methods if you’re desperate to get to your destination.
In some cases, you may have travel credits or refunds for canceled flights arriving at you. Companies like AirHelp can help guide you through a claim, but some credit cards already include trip interruption insurance, so find out if you paid with that card. The Department of Transport’s Aviation Consumer Protection site already has an online resource page, and a new interactive dashboard for frustrated travelers is expected by September 2.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Chicago Bears Q&A: How many seats would a proposed Arlington Heights stadium have? Where could Alex Leatherwood slot in on the offensive line?
After a tumultuous preseason that included a Roquan Smith hold-in, uncertainty about Teven Jenkins’ fit with the team and three exhibition victories under new coach Matt Eberflus, the Chicago Bears are eight days away from their Sept. 11 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
The Tribune’s Brad Biggs this week answers questions about a potential new stadium in Arlington Heights, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and more.
Any idea on how many seats the new stadium would have? — @hegotswag56
That’s a good question. Perhaps the team will share some details at the meeting it is holding Thursday at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. We’re talking about a proposed new stadium — the Bears have yet to close on the land that was home to Arlington International Racecourse.
I spoke last year with Marc Ganis, the president of Chicago-based sports consulting firm Sportscorp, who is very familiar with league and stadium issues, and this question came up. As you probably know, Soldier Field has the smallest seating capacity in the NFL at 61,500. Ganis said a new stadium — if it is built — would be larger, but the standard seating capacity would remain under 70,000. The Los Angeles Rams, who have the newest stadium in the league, announced 70,445 fans for the season opener against the Bears in 2021. Sixteen stadiums, including Soldier Field, have a listed capacity below 70,000. Fourteen are between 65,000 and 69,596.
“I doubt they will go that large (the 81,441 capacity of Lambeau Field in Green Bay),” Ganis told me. “I would think the high-60s would be the right number. There’s an odd cost factor associated with the geometry of the stadium. The most expensive seats to construct are the seats that are the furthest away from the field as you expand the building. As you increase the capacity, you have to expand the size of the entire building. So you add five rows at the top of the stadium to add another few thousand seats. Those are the most expensive seats to build while being the seats that generate the lowest revenue.
“Is it 66,000? 69,000? Do they have an ability to have standing room to get it to 72,000? That is the general range.”
Are the Bears leaning toward an open-air stadium, closed dome, retractable roof if/when they move to Arlington Heights? — @bret_buganski
The team hasn’t offered specifics regarding what they envision for a possible new stadium. If the Bears want to maximize revenue for a new stadium, which they would control, they would need a roof on the structure. That would allow them to host events year-round. A retractable roof would be significantly more expensive. I am sure we will have answers to many of these questions in the near future — along with a slew of new questions.
What are the top three positions offensively and defensively that need to be addressed later this season or next? — @tannermartello
It would be difficult to address positions of need in-season because the Bears would be relying on players who are on the street or cut loose by other teams. It’s a little premature to assess what their needs will be without seeing them play 17 games, but a few positions come to mind. General manager Ryan Poles tried to make a splash in free agency by signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who failed a physical. I don’t know that they have the signature three-technique tackle who is qualified to play the Cover-2 scheme. Could Justin Jones prove to be that player? Sure, it’s possible. Poles knows he will need to address the wide receiver position. Darnell Mooney has the ability to emerge as a legitimate No. 1. I don’t think he’s there yet, but if he’s still ascending, he could get there. The collection of others they have at the position looks like No. 4 options in a really good passing game. So receiver help is needed. The offensive line looks like a big TBD. Let’s see how rookie Braxton Jones fares at left tackle and how Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom perform.
Of the players the Bears added in the last few days, are there any who stick out as having a chance to start or at least playing significant snaps in Week 1 against the 49ers? — @ajlight315
Poles added seven players on waiver claims since the initial 53-man roster was formed Tuesday afternoon. Three of them were undrafted rookies. The one addition who will have an opportunity to contribute immediately is defensive tackle Armon Watts. He essentially took the roster spot of Khyiris Tonga, who started all three preseason games and was waived to create room for Watts. I don’t know if Watts will start right away, and there is some question about his ability to defend the run, but he has the ability to get after the quarterback from the inside, so I could see him being part of the rotation right away.
Which of the receivers not named Darnell Mooney has stood out to you? Dante Pettis has looked solid enough for a bigger role. — @eduerrwaechter
Pettis had a nice summer in training camp and preseason and definitely has drawn the attention of quarterback Justin Fields. We haven’t seen a lot of Byron Pringle because he has been out with a calf injury. The team has indicated he will be back soon. Equanimeous St. Brown had moments in training camp in which he looked good. Rookie Velus Jones missed a lot of practice time with an undisclosed injury that is a good bet to be a soft tissue deal. Outside of Mooney, this group looks like possible No. 4 options in a high-level passing offense. Maybe St. Brown or Pringle will step forward, and Jones’ ceiling is unknown at this point. I see Pringle, Pettis and St. Brown being the top options after Mooney. What order they’re in could depend on the week and the matchup.
If Luke Getsy does well and gets a head coaching gig in 2023, do the Bears have a Plan B? — @bbshooks
If Getsy is hired elsewhere as a head coach in 2023 — and the Denver Broncos interviewed him for the job that went to Nathaniel Hackett — it would be a great development for the Bears. That would mean Fields had a huge season and took a major step forward to prove he is the franchise quarterback. Face it: If Fields is so-so this season, that won’t do a ton for Getsy’s stock as a potential head coach. But if Fields puts together a really good season with the state of the offensive line and talent at wide receiver, that would make Getsy a commodity. It would be a blow for the Bears to lose Getsy to another team after one season, but he would be leaving with the offense turned around and the quarterback playing well. I know it sounds counterintuitive to say the best thing that could happen to the Bears is if Getsy is hired as a head coach elsewhere, but I truly believe that. As far as a replacement, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko will have a big hand in the development of Fields and has coached a variety of offensive positions.
What can we expect from wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and how long do you think it will take for him to get up to speed in this offense? – @jazz_trpt
We’re not going to know the answer to the first part of your question until we figure out the second part. He’s a young player with a new playbook, and it’s difficult to say how long it will take him to digest it all to become comfortable with the playbook. I touched base with a scout about Smith-Marsette, who said he has good burst and can sink and separate in his routes. The scout said Smith-Marsette’s hands were only OK and that concentration and detail were bigger questions than ability. Sometimes when a young player is released and goes to a new team, it’s a humbling experience and ends up being a springboard to greater success. Perhaps that will be the case with Smith-Marsette.
What player besides Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith needs to have a successful season for the Bears defense to have a successful season? — @rossblumenfeld
A lot of players will need to play well for the defense to improve from last season. If I had to single one out, it would be defensive tackle Justin Jones. The three-technique position is critical to the success of a Cover-2 scheme, and for the Bears to be really good up front, Jones will need to outperform his two-year, $12 million contract.
How many times has a rookie fifth-rounder started at left tackle for a team in the last 10 or so years, and how did they fare? — @birdderby
It’s rare to find a rookie drafted in Round 5 or later start at either tackle position. According to Pro Football Reference, only 10 such rookies have started eight games or more in their first season dating to 2010. The list includes three Bears:
- 2021: Larry Borom, Bears, eight starts, primarily RT
- 2020: Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots, 16 RT
- 2019: Dennis Daley, Carolina Panthers, 9 LT
- 2019: Justin Skule, San Francisco 49ers, 8 LT
- 2016: Joe Haeg, Indianapolis Colts, 14 RT
- 2014: Seantrel Henderson, Buffalo Bills, 16 RT
- 2013: Michael Bowie, Seattle Seahawks, 8 RT
- 2013: Jordan Mills, Bears, 16 RT
- 2012: Dennis Kelly, Philadelphia Eagles, 10 RT
- 2010: J’Marcus Webb, Bears, 12 RT
The Eagles’ Jordan Mailata is listed for 10 games started at left tackle in 2020, but he was drafted in 2018 and didn’t make his debut until 2020. Only two left tackles are on the list. Daley was just traded to the Tennessee Titans, and Skule was part of the 49ers’ cuts to reach the 53-man roster limit.
Does Alex Leatherwood project as a tackle only, or is there a chance — say if Cody Whitehair isn’t back next season — the Bears could have these two maulers at left and right guard with Leatherwood and Teven Jenkins? — @georgeholdcroft
The Bears really need to take their time in evaluating Leatherwood and then determine where their needs are before they pick a position for him. He lined up at right tackle during practice Thursday, and the hope, for the Las Vegas Raiders, was that he could be a right tackle when he was drafted 17th overall in 2021. Leatherwood struggled massively at right tackle, and the Raiders moved him inside so he wouldn’t be as exposed. Leatherwood is athletic enough to play tackle. But it didn’t click for him last season for whatever reason. The team and Leatherwood have a lot of ground to cover before we project him as a starter and call him a “mauler.” He didn’t play well at guard last season either. We still have a lot to see from Jenkins as well, but he had a solid preseason.
I don’t mind the Bears taking a chance on Alex Leatherwood, but why didn’t they just wait until after he cleared waivers? It looks as if no other team placed a claim on him, and I feel that’s a little much for a player who hasn’t shown much after one year. Hopefully he’s a steal. — @kidhaywire
The Bears were the only team to place a claim on Leatherwood and in getting him they also inherited his contract, which includes $5.9 million in guarantees. Had Leatherwood cleared waivers, any team that signed him could have gotten him for much less. So why did the Bears place a claim on Leatherwood? They clearly got good reports on him and believe strongly that they can help turn around his career. Perhaps they were worried another team or teams would put a claim on him. Acquiring him wouldn’t have been a sure thing if Leatherwood cleared waivers — he would have been free to sign with any team. The Bears took their shot and now have a chance and some time to bring him along. It’s a small investment if Leatherwood develops into a player for them, and it sure beats trading for an underperforming first-round pick — such as the Minnesota Vikings did when they picked up wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings are on the hook for Reagor’s contract and forked over compensation to acquire him. The Bears didn’t lose any draft capital in signing Leatherwood.
I know that priority for choices from the waiver wire are given in the order of team records from the previous season, but how does the NFL handle it? Does a player appear on the waiver wire with the first team in line having a certain period to give a thumbs up or down, like the time given between picks in the NFL draft? — Jerry L., Chicago
When player is placed on waivers, the other 31 teams have until 3 p.m. the next day to claim that player. In the event multiple teams place a claim, the team highest in the order is awarded the player. The deadline is the same no matter where each potential claiming team is in the order.
One of the most impressive things from the preseason was the Bears’ few penalties. During the Matt Nagy years, the Bears seemed to have far too many penalties, often at very inopportune times. Is it wishful thinking, or do the Bears thus far seem much more disciplined under Matt Eberflus? — Norm G.
The Bears were really good in three preseason games at limiting penalties, and you certainly would look for that to carry over to the regular season. Penalties are going to happen and will pop up at inopportune times. Are the Bears more disciplined? Possibly. They appear to be more organized. You’re not seeing the pre-snap penalties on offense that came with confusion and struggles getting the play calls in and that sort of thing. I think that is what most people found irksome about the offense under Nagy. The Bears had way too many pre-snap penalties and burned too many timeouts because the sideline operation wasn’t smooth.
“It’s all about cashing in”
Former world heavyweight champion Tony Bellew isn’t holding back in his assessment of Tommy Fury’s boxing career.
Tyson Fury’s half-brother has taken an interesting path in boxing so far, which is only natural given his celebrity status after appearing on popular reality show Love Island.
Fury built an 8-0 record, with 4 knockouts, fighting mostly journeymen, although in his last fight he beat Daniel Bocianski, who had a 10-1 record.
More recently, however, Fury has found himself embroiled in the world of ‘influencer boxing’, having twice been scheduled to fight social media star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul.
On both occasions the fights fell through as Fury got injured the first time around and when the fight was rearranged to headline Madison Square Garden on August 6 earlier this year, the Briton was denied the entry into the United States.
Since then, Fury has made it clear he is still going after the fight, again calling out Paul on social media, but now another potentially lucrative fight has come up, in the form of a clash with the British social media sensation , KSI.
On August 27, KSI knocked out two opponents in one night, including rapper Swarmz and pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda, and he called Fury up for a fight in January and he appears to have accepted the challenge.
While all of this is all well and good for Fury’s bank balance and social media following, he is losing credibility in the boxing world and one of his harshest critics has been Bellew.
torn up
Slim Andy Ruiz Shows Off Epic Body Transformation In Pre-Fight Photoshoot
uncertain
Usyk is desperate to face the ‘crazy’ Fury in 2023 but is also open to the Joshua trilogy
brutal
Warren’s scathing assessment of ‘manipulative bully’ Tyson’s career and personality
Of course
“I’m gonna get hate for this” – Khan tells Neville why he beats the first Mayweather
let’s go
‘Find your balls!’ – Fury goads Usyk after injured Ukrainian rules out 2022 fight
proud
Lennox Lewis reflects on British Bulldog exit at SummerSlam 1992 in London
“Early in his career, I was led to believe that Tommy was a serious prospect with big aspirations to go far in the sport,” Bellew wrote in a column for DAZN.
“After watching his early fights and seeing how desperate he is to fight with these YouTube guys, it’s clear to me that he’s not motivated by winning titles.
“It’s about making money with fights against the likes of KSI and Jake Paul.
“To be fair to Tommy, it’s probably the best decision given his ability.
“I’m going to state publicly that I don’t think he has what it takes to win a British title…
“He came to boxing with a brilliant last name that went with it,” Bellew continued, “and that was always going to put him under scrutiny, but any hope of emulating Tyson or Hughie was gone.
“Tommy has found success in the celebrity world and this is the path he will stay on as he seeks big paydays.
“He basically does bank work on boxing and that’s good.”
As Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips prepares to move on, the team’s on-field mediocrity under his watch reveals bigger problems
By the end of November, just about everything surrounding the Chicago Bears football team was undeniably ablaze. That extended window the Bears thought they had to compete for a Super Bowl crown? Incinerated.
The belief in the leadership of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace? That had become a massive pile of ash.
The crucial rookie-year development of franchise quarterback Justin Fields was quickly melting too.
When Thanksgiving week arrived in 2021, the Bears were a month removed from their previous victory and stuck in a five-game skid that was threatening the prior season’s depressing six-game slide.
A deafening “Fire Nagy” chorus had spread well beyond Soldier Field, offering a reliable forecast of the coach’s eventual fate.
Pace’s future at the top of the front office was disintegrating just as quickly. And some of the internal clumsiness and dysfunction at Halas Hall left many in NFL circles scratching their heads with bewilderment. The Bears had lost their way. Again.
Across Chicago, though, there was an understanding that the origin-and-cause investigation probably wouldn’t take long. Ten months earlier, the fire already was in plain sight.
The 2020 Bears, in what seemed to be set up as a prove-it-or-else season, awkwardly kicked over the lantern in the barn.
They lost seven of their final 10 regular-season games, faceplanted in a lopsided playoff loss to the Saints in New Orleans and publicly confirmed that Mitch Trubisky, drafted No. 2 overall in 2017, was not the long-term answer at the sport’s most important position.
That was the team’s sequel to a colossally disappointing 8-8 run in 2019.
The crackle of the blaze and the uncomfortable heat emanating became obvious. Yet rather than search for a fire extinguisher or even grab a bucket of water, the leaders at the top of the organization — namely Chairman George McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips — decided to run it back with startling certitude.
One more go, they collectively reasoned. Nagy and Pace had earned the trust to take one more big swing.
“This is a people business,” Phillips said on Jan. 13, 2021. “And when we step back and we’ve taken a look at what are the qualities of a successful (NFL) general manager and head coach, we feel Ryan and Matt check a lot of those boxes.”
Then he went one step further, exalting the united culture of a team that had spent the previous two seasons losing more often than they won at a time when the Bears believed they would be making a run at a Lombardi Trophy.
“Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No,” Phillips admitted. “Have we won enough games? No. Everything else is there.”
Whoa.
Every true Bears fan remembers that bold proclamation and the spreading fire that went uncontained. That recollection now is accompanied by an understanding that it’s from within the resulting rubble that new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are digging out. The Bears are headed into a patience-testing rebuilding season with an eye first on simply resetting a foundation.
Is that really a circumstance to just steer around with an “Oh, well” indifference?
Through that lens, it’s impossible to absolve Phillips of accountability for the failures of those he helped hire, supervise and keep around as the Bears team president and CEO over 24 seasons, a run that will culminate in February.
Phillips, 65, announced Friday that he will retire after the season, ushering in another landmark moment of change for the Bears and perhaps offering new hope that the next team president/set of leaders can develop a sharper understanding of what it takes to win consistently at a high level.
Regardless, a page soon will be turned.
Track record
Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No. Have we won enough games? No. Everything else is there.
That quote will forever be tied to Phillips — and justifiably so — submitted as evidence of how the Bears’ top leaders struggle to set proper targets and goals and too frequently shrugs past landmark letdowns.
In announcing his retirement to The Athletic, Phillips at least acknowledged that the Bears’ inability to win regularly over the last two-plus decades has been “my biggest disappointment.”
Understandably so.
In the most cutthroat sports league on the planet, the Bears have failed to truly grasp how laser-focused, persistent and meticulous the entire operation has to be to even open a door for potential sustained success.
With Phillips the president’s post since 1999, the Bears have had more seasons end with last-place finishes (eight) than with a playoff appearance (six).
The team has only three postseason victories during that span and a truly mediocre 177-192 regular-season record.
At no point have the Bears enjoyed a sustained run of success. They have posted consecutive winning seasons only once — in 2005 and 2006, with that latter season producing a Super Bowl appearance. But that brief high has been followed by 15 seasons (and counting) of extended mediocrity plus a half-dozen GM-coach combinations, including the current Poles-Eberflus union.
Phillips was instrumental in the hiring of the last four general managers — Jerry Angelo, Phil Emery, Pace and Poles. And those GMs were responsible for hiring the last five coaches — Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, John Fox, Nagy and Eberflus.
Generally managing
Still, while Phillips has admitted disappointment in that on-field record, he sseems to lack understanding on how he might have better contributed, believing instead that his ability to simply be a sounding board and resource for Bears general managers was a sufficient show of championship-level leadership.
“We have relied on our GMs to put the right structures in place and have the right evaluation processes in place,” Phillips told The Athletic. “The Achilles’ heel of the Bears for many decades has been to have the right quarterback in place who is not only talented but can lead and raise the talent level around him. In my opinion, having the head coach or general manager report differently would not have changed any of that.”
Just five years ago, however, with a top-five pick and an admitted obsession to find the Bears’ fate-changing quarterback, Pace — with Phillips as his direct supervisor — traded away a collection of draft picks to move up one slot and select Trubisky at No. 2 ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.
The Bears’ dysfunctional pre-draft quarterback search process later came to light, revealing, among other things, an astounding disconnect between Pace and then-coach John Fox and his offensive staff.
Perhaps Phillips could have identified that sooner and triggered a troubleshooting process. Perhaps he could have been a more engaged leader, helping provide guardrails on that high-stakes drive up a treacherous mountain.
That massive swing and miss ultimately resulted in a landmark error that has set the franchise back at least a half-decade.
It’s unclear whether Pace suffered any internal repercussions for his mistakes. It’s also hard to know how much deep reflection Phillips has given to that historic fumble.
At the end of the 2019 season, for what it’s worth, after Trubisky’s Year 3 struggles helped torpedo the Bears’ Super Bowl hopes — and while Mahomes was in the process of adding a Lombardi Trophy to his 2018 NFL MVP award — Phillips shrugged past that sliding-doors moment when asked if he truly felt the pain of Bears fans.
“We’re all fans,” he said. “We try not to get into that comparison game. We believe in Mitch. Patrick Mahomes is an anomaly. I mean, nobody expected that kind of performance, right? So as fans, we want the best for Mitch. And we have to get back on that championship path.”
Power points
Phillips still considers the tireless work he put into the renovated Soldier Field perhaps his greatest accomplishment in his current role. (That triggers a discussion for a different day.) And it will be fascinating in the coming years to see how the Bears handle their opportunity to build a stadium in Arlington Heights, a project that might never have become a possibility without Phillips’ interest and direction.
On the business side, the Bears franchise has been far more successful than it has been on the field. So Phillips has that on his resume. And he has received continued endorsements from the McCaskey family.
“Anything that he was ever asked to take care of, he came through and did it very well,” Virginia McCaskey said Friday the team’s statement. “We’ve been very blessed to have him.”
Added George McCaskey: “He is held in high regard by his peers around the league, and deservedly so. We are lucky to have had him here as long as we did.”
Still, the Bears, at last check, remain an NFL football team, annually announcing their plans to win championships and compete for Super Bowls but almost never succeeding. Thus the leaders in the top posts of the power structure certainly deserve scrutiny for their performance.
For years, McCaskey remained firm in his belief that the Bears’ chain of command worked properly, with the GM reporting to the team president and the president reporting to the chairman. But even Phillips began to seriously wonder if it was worth trying something different. Last year, with the private acknowledgment that the team wasn’t succeeding consistently enough, he began considering his exit from football operations and told confidants that the organization could benefit from having a leader with greater football acumen.
By the Bears’ end-of-season news conference in January, McCaskey accommodated Phillips’ request.
“He has persuaded me that with the pending acquisition of the Arlington Park property, and its evaluation as the possible future Bears stadium occupying much of his time and attention, the general manager should report to me,” McCaskey said.
Still, rather than create a post for a president of football operations, helping to remove some of the organization’s football blind spots and reduce the level of admitted football ignorance at the top, McCaskey instead chose to have his new GM report directly to him in a supervisor’s role he had little experience or comfort in.
“I don’t think there’s anything magical about a so-called football czar,” McCaskey said. “At some point, the football person, whether it’s the general manager or an executive vice president or a president of football operations, has to report to ownership.”
Phillips will soon step aside, leaving the Bears to redefine their leadership vision however they see fit.
When the team announced Phillips’ retirement plans Friday, the immediate response from fans was awkwardly but not surprisingly celebratory.
For many, it felt like a needed and overdue change.
At the very least, the development seemed to open an opportunity for the Bears to continue the organizational overhaul that has been occurring since January.
A Parisian boutique is embarking on the trend of non-alcoholic wines. Will the French drink it? : NPR
Matthew Avignone for NPR
PARIS — Augustin Laborde stopped drinking at the start of the pandemic two years ago. But When things finally opened up, he says meeting friends in bars quickly became a frustrating experience.
“My only options were basically sugary sodas or fruit juices,” he says.
So Laborde, a lawyer with a passion for side projects, started researching the internet.
It turns out there was a whole range of soft drinks on the market; they just weren’t on the menus.
Then a light bulb went on.
In April, Laborde opened Le Paon Qui Boit, i.e. The Drinking Peacock, which bills itself as the first non-alcoholic wine and spirits store in Paris. The shop offers over 300 bottles of low and zero proof beers, wines, gins and whiskeys.
Matthew Avignone for NPR
“I really appreciate the inclusiveness element of these products,” says Laborde. “Virtually anyone can drink it – we’re not separated by drinkers and non-drinkers.”
On a recent day, Laborde offered a tasting of a range of products in particular: wine.
“People are surprised when they see the higher prices,” says Laborde, which can be around 10 to 15 euros a bottle, compared to 4 to 8 euros for a bottle with alcohol in Paris.
Everything is linked to the alcohol-free winemaking process, which requires an additional step. After going through the traditional fermentation process, Laborde explains that the alcohol in wine is evaporated using a special filtration process.
Matthew Avignone for NPR
He also expects the taste to become more refined, as techniques improve and the zero-proof market grows.
“It’s definitely not a fad,” says Dan Mettyear, who works with consultancy group IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. According to Mettyear, non-alcoholic wine consumption in the global market has increased by 24% in the last year alone.
“It all ties into the kind of big wellness trends we’ve seen around the world,” he says.
There are even vineyards entirely dedicated to the production of non-alcoholic wine. One of them is Le Petit Béret, a small French brand based in Béziers, in the Occitanie region of southern France, which produces white, red and rosé wines and sparkling wines that are low in sugar and not fermented.
But Mettyear says it probably wouldn’t be as shocking if growth was slower in France than in the United States and much of Europe.
“Particularly in traditional wine markets, it’s a little harder to sell,” he says. “Many people already have well-established ideas about what wine is and how it tastes.”
Matthew Avignone for NPR
People love the staff at Baron Rouge, a wine bar in Paris’ 11th arrondissement that’s about as traditional as it gets.
Opened in 1979, this small establishment is famous for serving wine from colossal wooden barrels.
Sommelier Olivier Collin is doing his annual barrel wash when NPR asks if he’s heard of the rising trend.
He shakes his head in disapproval.
“I don’t understand why you would want to try the wine without the alcohol!” he says.
“It’s the same with vegan meat. I’m a vegetarian but I don’t understand why we have to eat something equal to meat or wine or beer! What’s wrong with it? fruit juices ?”
But with a little persuasion, he accepts a tasting of bottles purchased from Laborde’s boutique – including a zero-proof sauvignon blanc and champagne.
Collin and his staff curiously sniff the sauvignon.
“It smells like cat pee…which means it smells like authentic sauvignon,” Collin laughs.
He takes a first sip.
“It’s good!” he said, surprised.
On the taste notes, Collin tastes a mix of apple, pear and onion.
“It’s fruity and refreshing,” he says.
But then Collin goes for a second sip – and isn’t as impressed.
“Too sweet…and definitely doesn’t taste like wine,” he says.
A wine’s flavor can change the more it breathes after opening the bottle, but Collin says he was a little shocked at how often this sauvignon’s taste changed. Based on the tasting – and Collin’s general antipathy – it’s unlikely you’ll see non-alcoholic wine at Baron Rouge anytime soon.
Matthew Avignone for NPR
But curious taste testers at an outdoor event hosted by Le Paon Qui Boit disagree with Collin’s take.
Charles Vaubin says he tried to cut down on his alcohol consumption while his wife was pregnant.
“In France, [wine] relates to culture. … It’s gastronomy and it’s interesting to add this aspect in an alcohol-free product.”
In other words, he says, wine traditionalists should realize that they all have the same goal: to prove that France produces some of the best wines in the world, with or without alcohol.
Matthew Avignone for NPR
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,700 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,700 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Gold Price Today: Despite the slight increase in the price of gold on Saturday, gold is being sold much cheaper than its record high rate in the market. Let us know what is the new price of gold today in the bullion market:
New Delhi: Despite the continuous fluctuations in the price of gold for a long time, the demand for gold in the market has increased very fast. There has been some increase in the price of gold in the bullion market on Saturday. Earlier, there was a fall in the price of gold for three consecutive days. Despite the slight increase in the price of gold on Saturday, gold is being sold much cheaper than its record high rate in the market. Let us know what is the new price of gold today in the bullion market:
Here is the new price of gold in the market
After the increase in the price of gold in the bullion market, the price of 22 carat gold has reached Rs 46,650 per ten grams on Saturday. According to the Goodreturns website, before the market opened, there was an increase of Rs 250 per ten grams in the price of gold. Earlier on Friday, a fall of Rs 100 per ten grams was seen in the price of 22 carat gold. On the other hand, on Wednesday and Thursday also, there was a fall in the price of gold by Rs 750 per ten grams.
Apart from this, the price of 24 carat gold also saw an increase on Saturday. Before the market opened on Tuesday, the price of 24 carat gold was Rs 50,620 per ten grams. After this, there was an increase in the price of gold by Rs 270 per ten grams, after which it is now selling at Rs 50,890 per ten grams.
Gold became so much cheaper than the record rate
In the month of August 2020, the price of gold had reached its all-time high rate. In August, 2020, the price of gold had reached Rs 55,400 per ten grams. Today, the price of 22 carat gold in the market is Rs 46,650 per ten grams. If you compare today’s price with its all-time high rate, then you will see that gold has broken up to Rs 8,750 per ten grams.
The post Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,700 from the record rate, know the latest rate appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
