ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine – The largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Europe has stopped supplying electricity to territories under Ukrainian control, Kremlin-backed authorities announced on Saturday, as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear monitoring body continued its mission on the site.
G7 takes huge risk with Russian oil price cap
On Friday, G7 finance ministers agreed to put in place a Russian oil price cap in December and there is a growing chance that this will lead to a natural gas-like oil price boom.
The details of how it will work have not been ironed out, but the philosophy was clarified by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in July.
“Russia is going to face a ban on insurance and financial services at the end of the year which will end up locking in between 3 and 5 million barrels, according to our estimates,” she said. “So why should they retaliate against an initiative that allows their oil to continue to flow to world markets at a price that remains profitable?”
The idea was mocked on Friday by Bloomberg’s Javier Blas:
My friends and I have agreed to put a price cap on beer from our local pub. Remember we don’t plan to drink beer there. The pub owner says he won’t sell beer to anyone watching the ceiling, so other patrons, who drink a lot there, say they don’t join the ceiling. Hit
But Ben Harris, assistant secretary for economic policy at the Treasury, directly echoed this reflection. He pointed out – as others have – that the G7 countries control marine insurance and commercial services.
“The G7 dominates the financial and other services necessary for the global oil trade. For example, the EU and the UK provide 90% of the world’s marine insurance. The collective control of these services by the G7 countries gives us the ability to restrict trading above a certain price. This is more like a regulator setting allowable trading conditions than an individual client trying to cut a bar tab.”
So it’s not really a ceiling price. It’s a blockade or essential services to transport crude unless it’s sold at a discount, maybe 30%.
And Russia is locked into these services. Unlike a bartender who can simply drag beer to another customer, Russia faces huge infrastructure and logistical costs to divert oil flowing through Europe to other outlets. The idea that oil will simply be held back is simply not credible.
The bold idea to me is crazy, especially how it gets dismissed so easily, just like Yellen did.
Russia said Friday in the clearest terms that it would see no oil in any country participating in the program. Somehow the US (and the G7) thinks this idea “just isn’t believable”.
This statement came just hours after Russia voluntarily shut down its own natural gas exports via Nord Stream 1. These exports are unsanctioned and have received stratospheric prices. Yet we bet that they will not do the same with oil?
what will be the consequences? Russia produces 10 to 11 million barrels per day and exports 4 to 5 million barrels per day, or about 3 to 5% of world consumption. Doesn’t look like much, does it? Bad. The demand for oil is extremely inelastic. Even long-term imbalances of a few hundred thousand barrels per day have led to oil price spikes. Withdrawing 3-5 million barrels per day for an indefinite period will lead to an oil rush, easily pushing prices above $200/barrel.
There are only three ways for this to go well:
- Yellen is right and Russia is eating a big discount on its oil because it needs revenue
- Russia and its customers secure tankers and run their own trade
- Russia finds another way to get its oil out
In all of these scenarios, this only reinforces the status quo. Goldman Sachs currently has an oil price forecast of $125/barrel for 2023 and assumes a 600,000 bpd drop in Russian oil production due to sanctions and price caps. If somehow Russia continues to supply at current levels, they say that would imply $15 downside. They don’t quantify the upside potential but say that “the potential loss of Russian exports in retaliation creates substantial upside risk to our bullish outlook.”
The West would have little buffer if Russia stopped production. Saudi Arabia has a small peak capacity that could add 1-2 mbpd for a month or two. The American SPR is already exploited but will still have 400 million barrels at the end of October. This could add 1 mbpd for over a year. None of this is enough to make up the shortfall.
So the question is: how much confidence do you have in the G7 leaders?
Homes in the Denver metro area are taking longer to sell and prices continue to fall
Home sellers in the Denver metro area are starting to get squeezed in ways they haven’t felt in a long time, with their listings taking longer to sell, discounts replacing premiums and buyers making more inquiries .
For example, the number of days it took for a new listing to go under contract averaged 19 days in August, compared to 13 in July and 10 in June, according to the Denver Market Trends Report. Metro Association of Realtors.
“All major statistical categories point to a market slowdown,” said Andrew Abrahams, chairman of the DMAR Market Trends Committee, in comments accompanying the monthly report.
The number of closures fell 5.9% to 4,221 last month from July and 30.2% from a year earlier. The number of active listings at the end of August fell 5.7% from July to 6,939, partly seasonally and partly due to a drop in new listings. Compared to a year earlier, there are 114.6% more single-family homes on the market and 47.4% more condos and townhouses.
The monthly price declines that began in July also continued. The median sale price of a single-family home fell 0.77% last month from July to $645,000, but remains up 11.2% on the year. The median sale price for condos and townhouses fell 2.2% in the month to $400,000 and rose 7.8% on the year.
The premium that homes and condos received on average above list price peaked at around 7% in April, unprecedented given that in past warm markets a 2% premium was the upper range and because the selling agents do their best to get the right price on the front end. This premium fell below 1% in July and in August it fell to a discount of 0.59%.
Abrams said this is the first time a discount has appeared in the Denver Metro market since July 2020. And he also notes that in July, 29.2% of sellers were required to offer a concession compared to 22.9% in July 2021. The average dealership was $5,015. this year compared to $3,761 last July.
But the market does not seem to be going into free fall. Sellers listed 3,694 single-family homes in August, down from 4,556 in July and 5,675 in June. Some of this reflects the normal seasonal slowdown as families focus on the start of school. But in August 2021, sellers listed 4,300 homes.
Abrams predicts that the inventory of homes and condos in the market will fall below 5,000 by 2023. But much of what happens in the coming months will depend on the direction of mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve tries to control inflation.
Friday, the best plays and highlights from college football’s top rookies
Before hitting the field as college footballers on Saturdays, some of the top 2023 ESPN 300 rookies play under the lights on weeknights.
Arch Manning’s (ESPN 300 No. 2) senior season finally kicked off Friday night, and Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew didn’t disappoint. Texas’ reported commitment threw three touchdown passes in Isidore Newman School’s (Louisiana) 35-14 win over Hahnville High School (Louisiana).
While Manning was doing things in the air, Judge Haynes of Buford High School (Georgia) was dominating on the ground. Haynes, one of two ESPN 300 running backs committed to Alabama (#18) — second only to Richard Young (#14) — accounted for all three touchdowns in Buford’s 21-14 win over North Cobb (Georgia) ).
Here’s what some of the top rookies in the country looked like on Friday night, along with some notes on uncommitted prospects visiting major college football games in Week 1:
Buckeye Burners
In American Heritage High School (Florida)’s game against Lake Gibson High School (Florida) on Friday, wide receiver Brandon Inniss, an Ohio State draftee, displayed some of the skills that should to excite Buckeyes fans.
Inniss kicked off home for 95 yards in the Patriots’ win over the Braves.
.@brandon5star2 do what Brandon Inniss does. A 95-yard kickoff return to set up the legacy 21-6
— Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) September 3, 2022
The 6-foot, 190-pound Inniss (#34) was one of three ESPN 300 wide receivers to sign with the Buckeyes for three straight days in June.
His senior year at American Heritage got off to a good start as he passed eight times for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games.
Longhorn, long term
Cedric Baxter, Jr. is one of several offensive talents – led by Manning – who will be introduced to Texas next fall. Baxter (#58, 2023) found room to run on that 59-yard jaunt Friday night as Edgewater High School (Florida) beat Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey).
Cedric Baxter Jr. with the home call for Edgewater. He was a little stoned in that game, but great vision and patience to get on the pitch and go. Best RB in 23 for @campus2canton #Longhorns #Texas #Longhornfootball #HookEm
— Matthew Bruening (@SportsfanaticMB) September 3, 2022
Baxter closed out the 34-10 victory with a late 96-yard touchdown as the Eagles improved to 2-0 in the young season. Baxter, who signed with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns on Aug. 10, travels to Gainesville on Saturday to watch Florida host Utah.
Saban has options
Dylan Lonergan is one of two ESPN 300 quarterback commitments for Nick Saban and Alabama in the Class of 2023. Lonergan (#23) flaunted his arm with that beautiful throw in Brookwood High School’s win ( Georgia) on Collins Hill High School (Georgia).
TOUCHDOWN 🏈 @Bronco_Ftball@_dylanlonergan ➡️ @Lee_Niles0
1Q: Broncos 6 Eagles 0 | #GPBSports pic.twitter.com/x70sKGsoBH
—GPB Sports (@GPBsports) September 3, 2022
Lonergan’s commitment to the Crimson Tide on July 11 came nearly two months after Eli Holstein’s commitment (No. 13, 2023) in May.
Alabama has commitments of a pair of ESPN 300 quarterbacks for the first time since 2019.
Big house at home
Notre Dame currently has the top-ranked class for 2023, according to ESPN’s latest class rankings. Of the 23 commitments Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have at this point, 15 of them are in the ESPN 300. The versatility of Jaden Greathouse (No. 87, 2023) was quickly apparent on this punt return for a touched down just before halftime on Friday night.
Jaden Greathouse is crazy. What a bizarre punt return for six just before halftime. 🤯

Game of the night no doubt.
Game of the night no doubt. pic.twitter.com/zJhj7Ymv8O
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 3, 2022
Greathouse and Westlake High School (Texas) defeated Judson High School (Texas) to advance to 2-0.
A Texan turnover
There’s a reason so many top schools seek Javien Toviano’s commitment.
Toviano (#43), a cornerback for James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, had a third-quarter home interception on Friday in a 44-6 win over Cedar Hill High School, Texas.
Landing
Javien Toviano with pick 6 to end Cedar Hill threat and extend Martin’s lead to 39-6 with 3:04 into the 3rd Q@j_toviano8 | @Martin_Football #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/XFwmrFXPP7
—Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) September 3, 2022
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Toviano made an official visit to Michigan in June and an unofficial visit to LSU in July and has offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and the US. ‘Oklahoma, among others.
Notre-Dame withdraws from visiting Columbus
Defensive end Keon Keeley, the No. 24 rookie on the 2023 ESPN 300, retired from Notre Dame on August 17.
Turns out he’ll still see the Fighting Irish play Week 1.
He will be in Columbus on Saturday to watch Notre Dame take on Ohio State before heading to Gainesville for Florida’s game against Kentucky on Sept. 10, according to his mother, Janicke.
As a junior for Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Fla., the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Keeley recorded 65 tackles, 35 TFLs and 16 ½ sacks.
Several other highly ranked recruits from the 2023 and 2024 classes will also be featured in the Horseshoe. Defensive ends Damon Wilson (#57, 2023), Matayo Uiagalelei (#62, 2023), wide receivers Joshisa Trader (#3, 2024), Jeremiah Smith (#12, 2024) and Ryan Wingo (#23 , 2024) and linebacker Sammy Brown (#20, 2024) are among a long list.
Trader and Smith, teammates at Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida), combined eight catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 upset against St. John’s (Washington, DC) on August 27.
Brown plays back and forth for Jefferson High School (Georgia). He rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns while recording six tackles and intercepting a pass in a 56-28 win over Wren (South Carolina) on August 26.
Four-Star Wide Receiver Visiting Tuscaloosa
Jalen Hale, No. 42 on ESPN 300 2023, is still on track to announce his college decision at some point in September — possibly September 21, according to his father, Courtney.
Courtney told ESPN that Jalen was making official visits to Alabama’s season opener on Saturday against Utah State before heading to Austin on Sept. 10 as Texas host Alabama.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Hale from Longview High School, Texas had 50 receptions for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2021.
In Longview’s first game this season — a 36-10 win over Boyd on Aug. 26 — he had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Five-star junior watching the defending national champions
Mike Matthews, the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, is staying home this weekend for Georgia’s season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, his father, Lee, told ESPN.
6-foot-2, 190-pound Matthews from Parkview High School, Georgia, has made unofficial visits to Georgia, USC, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame.
He made an unofficial visit to Georgia in March and was offered a scholarship in May. Saturday gives him the opportunity to see the Kirby Smart program in action.
Matthews plays both sides of the ball — wide receiver and safety — and the programs give him some leeway to choose what position he’ll eventually play at the next level.
He had 10 receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Parkview’s 2-0 start and intercepted a pass in a 52-7 win over Johns Creek on Aug. 17.
Matthews isn’t the only top member of the Class of 2024 to take part in Saturday’s game. Four-star receiver James Madison II (No. 31) and quarterback Jadyn Davis (No. 38) have received offers from both schools, and both have traveled to Georgia on several occasions.
Ukrainian nuclear power plant shuts down amid fighting
“Electricity supply to territories controlled by Ukraine has been suspended due to technical difficulties,” the city administration said in a post on its official Telegram channel. It was unclear whether the power from the plant still reached areas under Russian control.
Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Kremlin-appointed regional administration, said on Telegram that a shell hit an area between two reactors. His claims could not immediately be verified.
Over the past few weeks, Ukraine and Russia have traded blame over bombings at and near the plant, while accusing each other of attempts to derail the visit of UN experts, who are arrived at the factory on Thursday. The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency is to help secure the site.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops launched a new attempt to seize the factory on Friday evening, despite the presence of IAEA observers, sending 42 boats with 250 special forces and “mercenaries” foreigners to attempt a landing on the shore of the nearby Kakhovka Reservoir. .
The ministry said four Russian warplanes and two helicopter gunships destroyed about 20 boats and the rest turned back. He added that Russian artillery hit the Ukrainian-controlled right bank of the Dnieper to target the retreating landing party.
The ministry claimed that the Russian military killed 47 soldiers, including 10 “mercenaries”, and wounded 23. The Russian claims could not be independently verified.
Russia earlier reported that around 60 Ukrainian soldiers had earlier tried to land near the factory on Thursday and that Russian forces foiled the attempt.
As of Saturday morning, neither the Ukrainian government nor the country’s nuclear operator, Enerhoatom, had commented on the allegations.
The plant has repeatedly suffered complete disconnection from the Ukrainian power grid since last week, with Enerhoatom blaming mortar fire and fires near the site.
Local Ukrainian authorities have accused Moscow of shelling two towns overlooking the plant on the other side of the Dnieper with rockets, an accusation they have also repeated several times in recent weeks.
In Zorya, a small village about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Zaporizhzhia plant, residents could hear the sound of explosions in the area on Friday.
It is not the bombardments that scare them the most, but the risk of a radioactive leak in the plant.
“The power station, yes, it’s the scariest,” said Natalia Stokoz, a mother of three. “Because children and adults will be affected, and it’s scary if the nuclear plant blows up.”
Oleksandr Pasko, a 31-year-old farmer, said “there is anxiety because we are quite close”. Pasko said Russian shelling has intensified in recent weeks.
During the first weeks of the war, the authorities gave iodine tablets and masks to people living near the factory in case of radiation exposure.
Recently, they also distributed iodine pills in the city of Zaporizhzhia, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the factory.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to act as a “facilitator” on the Zaporizhzhia plant issue, during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.
Ukraine’s military reported Saturday morning that Russian forces overnight continued their stalled advance in the country’s industrial east, while trying to hold captured areas in northeastern and southern Ukraine, including in the Kherson region cited as the target of Kyiv’s recent counter-offensive.
He added that Ukrainian forces repelled half a dozen Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, including nearly two towns designated as key targets in Moscow’s strenuous efforts to capture the rest of the province. The Donetsk region is one of two that make up Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbass, alongside Luhansk, which was overrun by Russian troops in early July.
Separately, the British military confirmed in its regular update on Saturday morning that Ukrainian forces were carrying out “new offensive operations” in southern Ukraine, advancing along a broad front west of the Dnieper. and focusing on three axes in the Russian-occupied Kherson region.
“The operation has limited immediate objectives, but the Ukrainian forces have probably achieved a degree of tactical surprise; exploiting poor logistics, administration and leadership in the Russian Armed Forces,” the UK MoD said on Twitter.
Russian shelling killed an 8-year-old child and injured at least four others in a southern Ukrainian town near the Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said.
Kozlowska reported from London.
Covid-19 omicron injections available, but their effectiveness is unclear
The United States this week authorized the first major overhaul of Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to stem an expected wave of infections and hospitalizations this fall.
But it’s unclear what protection the new reminders will offer. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the injections without any data from clinical trials that test the reformulated doses in humans.
The new boosters, authorized for people aged 12 and over, target the highly contagious and immune-evasive omicron BA.5 subvariant that has caused a wave of breakthrough infections over the summer. The shots are also targeting the original strain of the virus which first emerged in Wuhan, China in 2019.
The country’s top health officials acted with urgency this summer to ensure the new boosters were rolled out in time for the fall. They worry that the waning effectiveness of old vaccines creates an opening for omicron to cause another wave of hospitalizations this winter, as people spend more time indoors where the airborne virus spreads more easily.
Deaths and hospitalizations have increased since April among the elderly, the most vaccinated age group in America, as omicron has continued to mutate into increasingly transmissible subvariants that evade vaccine protection from origin, according to CDC epidemiologist Heather Scobie.
Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA office that reviews vaccines, said the new recalls aim to restore the high levels of protection the vaccines demonstrated in early 2021. But Marks acknowledged that government experts Feds just don’t know yet if the boosters will reach the high bar set by these doses.
“We don’t know for sure yet if we’ll reach that same level, but that’s the goal here. And that’s what we believe the evidence we’ve seen helps to indicate,” Marks told reporters during of a press conference. conference after FDA clearance on Wednesday.
The FDA will monitor to see if the boosters meet this goal, Marks said. When the injections from Pfizer and Moderna were authorized in December 2020, they offered more than 90% protection to prevent Covid.
Marks told reporters it will likely take at least another two months before human data on the BA.5 boosters becomes publicly available. But he said the FDA used essentially the same process to authorize the new recalls it has relied on for years to change virus strains in flu shots.
“We’re pretty confident that what we have is very similar to the situation we’ve had in the past with flu changes where we’re not doing clinical studies for them in the United States,” Marks said. “We know from how the vaccine works and the data we have that we can predict how well the vaccine will work.”
The new boosters could prevent 2.4 million infections, 137,000 hospitalizations and 9,700 deaths if a new variant does not emerge, according to a projection by a team of scientists who forecast the trajectory of the pandemic, called Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub.
But that projection is based on optimistic assumptions about booster coverage and effectiveness, the scientists said. The model assumes that the injections will prove to be 80% effective in preventing disease and that the public will widely adopt the new boosters. There are no efficacy data on new vaccines and it is unclear how strong public demand will be for them.
The CDC estimates that an early fall vaccination campaign with boosters could save the United States between $63 billion and $109 billion in medical costs by avoiding hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
Pfizer and Moderna were originally developing new boosters to target the first version of omicron, BA.1, which caused the massive wave of infections and hospitalizations last winter. But keeping up with the rapid evolution of the virus has proven difficult.
By the time the nation’s top health officials took serious steps in April to ready new boosters, more transmissible subvariants had already driven omicron BA.1 out of prevalence. In June, the FDA asked vaccine makers to shift gears and target the omicron BA.5 after its dominance.
The move didn’t give Pfizer and Moderna enough time to complete human clinical trials on the new boosters before the vaccine rolls out in the fall.
As a result, the FDA and CDC are relying on human data from clinical trials of BA.1 injections to understand how BA.5 boosters might work. They also relied on data from studies in which BA.5 boosters were tested on mice.
The CDC’s Independent Advisory Panel backed the shootings Thursday in an overwhelming vote.
But several panel members also had reservations about the lack of human data.
“I really struggle with a vaccine that doesn’t have clinical data reported for humans, for those who would actually receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Oliver Brooks, committee member and chief medical officer of Watts HealthCare Corp. . in Los Angeles.
Dr. Pablo Sanchez, the only CDC committee member to vote against the injections, called the decision to recommend the new boosters without human data premature.
“There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy already — we need the human data,” said Sanchez, professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University.
Dr. Doran Fink, deputy head of the FDA’s vaccine review division, told hesitant committee members that the new booster shots use the exact same manufacturing process as the old vaccines and contain the same total amount of ‘mRNA, the code that instructs human cells to produce the proteins that elicit an immune response to defend against Covid.
Fink said the BA.1 and BA.5 shots are similar enough to use data from the BA.1 human trials to get a good idea of how the new BA.5 boosters will perform.
Pfizer and Moderna presented data at the CDC meeting that showed BA.1 injections elicited a stronger immune response in humans than older vaccines. Both companies’ mouse studies of BA.5 injections also showed a stronger immune response.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that waiting any longer for human data from BA.5 injections could mean the boosters would become obsolete if a new variant emerged.
“There’s always a question here of being too slow or too fast,” Walensky told “Conversations on Health Care” in a radio interview. “One of the challenges is that if we wait for this data to emerge in human data … we will use what I would consider to be a potentially outdated vaccine.”
Moderna completed enrollment in its clinical trials last week and expects results by the end of the year. Pfizer’s clinical trials are ongoing, although the company did not say when it will have data.
Brooks asked why the FDA decided to go with a BA.5 vaccine when clinical data is available for the BA.1 vaccines that the vaccine makers were originally developing. Canada and the UK have authorized new booster injections targeting omicron BA.1
Fink said the United States selected BA.5 based on advice from the FDA’s independent committee, with data from South Africa indicating that natural infection with the subvariant provides broader protection than BA.1 infection, and the fact that BA.5 is dominant.
Although committee members were reluctant to proceed without the human data, they agreed that the new boosters should have a similar safety profile to older vaccines because they use the same platform. Covid vaccines have been given to millions of people in the United States with mostly mild side effects.
The most common side effects in human trials of BA.1 injections were pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever, according to the FDA.
Dr. Sara Oliver, a CDC official, told the committee that the risk of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, after a BA.5 booster is unknown. But health officials predict it will be similar to the risk seen with older vaccines.
Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been associated with a high risk of myocarditis in young men and adolescents, especially after the second dose. But the risk of myocarditis is higher from Covid infection than vaccination, according to the CDC.
Dr. Grace Lee, chair of the CDC committee, sought to reassure the public that there is a robust oversight system to monitor safety and that the group will meet again if new concerns emerge.
“I just want to make sure members of the public are aware that we continue to watch closely,” Lee said. “We have systems and teams that continue to monitor and meet.”
This chef’s knife is on sale and will last you a lifetime
Whether you cook for a living or do it as a hobby, it’s important that you have the right utensils. No one likes cutting with a dull knife, not to mention it’s pretty dangerous. If it looks like your current chef’s knife is about to retire, we suggest finding a new one made from quality materials so that it’s built to last. If you’re looking for a new knife that you can add to your kitchen arsenal, you’re in luck.
The Kiru Kiru Kitchen Master 8″ Chef’s Knife is a versatile knife that can be used for many meal preparation and cooking options. You can use it to switch and chop with other cutting styles allowing you to cut with ease. A traditional Japanese Honbazuke method was used to sharpen and polish this knife in three steps. Its precise tapered blade minimizes surface resistance for a fluid, smooth cutting motion. Using a sharp knife is much safer because you don’t apply as much pressure as if you were using a dull knife.
This knife has an attractive feather blade pattern and is made with 67 layers of high carbon stainless steel coating, making it durable, strong and stain resistant. If you regularly work with knives, you will appreciate the Kiru Kiru’s ergonomic handle for its excellent hand control, agility and comfort. No one wants their hand, wrist, or fingers getting cramped while they’re busy preparing a delicious meal! As an added bonus, the G-10 Garolite handle is impervious to heat, cold, and moisture with its military-grade strength and lifetime durability.
For ultimate hardness, this knife is nitrogen cooled, which also makes it more flexible and corrosion resistant. Even with daily use, you won’t have to worry about this chef’s knife being damaged by regular use.
As part of our National Knife Day promotion, this knife is on sale for 45% off, costing you $84.99. Although National Knife Day is officially August 24, it’s not too late to take advantage of this sale which runs until August 31.
Prices subject to change.
Here’s how to get your $3 movie tickets at AMC, Regal and other theaters in the US – NBC Chicago
Movie chains across the country want you to have a day at the movies this weekend. Over 3,000 theaters will participate in the first-ever National Movie Day on Saturday, September 3.
Theaters will sell tickets for every movie — including more expensive formats like IMAX and 3D — for just $3.
Jackie Brenneman, president of the nonprofit Film Foundation, told CNBC Make It that the idea of a national film holiday was in the works long before 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced those plans. to be postponed.
After Regal Cinemas’ parent company Cineworld held a similar event in the UK in February to great success, Brenneman said planning had begun in earnest to replicate the promotion across the pond.
“It gave a blueprint for how we could do something on this scale in the United States,” she says.
As well as being a “thank you” to the fans who returned to theaters in droves during the summer blockbuster season – Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick”, for example, earned the sixth-highest domestic gross. high on record with its $692 million haul – the hope is that people who haven’t been to the movies in a few years might be tempted to visit their local theater.
“It’s an opportunity [for moviegoers] see a movie again, or see a movie that maybe they were on the fence about,” she says. “For people who did not come [to the movies in a while]it gives them the opportunity to see how great movie theaters are.”
The $3 flat fee for any movie in any format is also meant to encourage moviegoers to check out premium formats like Dolby and IMAX.
“It’s an opportunity to get people to try out new technologies and see how they like them,” Brenneman says.
Here’s everything you need to know about National Movie Day.
When is National Cinema Day?
The film festival will take place on Saturday 3 September.
Where can I buy the $3 tickets?
You can get your tickets by visiting your local theater box office, including major chains like AMC and Regal, or through online ticket brokers. For a list of participating theaters, visit the National Film Day website.
Be aware that the $3 ticket price does not include taxes and is still subject to third-party ticketing fees that venues may charge.
What movies are eligible for the National Movie Day $3 promotion?
Every movie currently showing in theaters will be available for $3. Whether you want to go to an 8 p.m. IMAX screening or a matinee show, the price will be the same.
Can I buy my $3 tickets in advance?
Not only can you order your seats in advance, Brenneman actually recommends it.
“My only advice is to buy your tickets in advance,” she says. “If there’s a specific movie or a specific technology you’re passionate about, buy those tickets early.”
Will National Cinema Day be an annual event?
There are no plans in place so far to repeat National Movie Day next year, but Brenneman says the hope is that it won’t be a one-time event.
“We’ll be working closely with all of our partners to make sure we evaluate this year’s successes and figure out how we can build it even better for everyone next year,” she says.
Register now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter
Don’t miss: ‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Cobra Kai’: 8 highly anticipated shows streaming in September
