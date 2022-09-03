Ginni Thomas News: Wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged proxy voter theory in Wisconsin, AP reports

MADISON, Wis. — The wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chairman of the Senate Elections Committee, urging them to overturn President Joe’s election victory Biden in 2020 in this hotly contested state, emails obtained by the Associated Press show Thursday.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist, had also messaged more than two dozen lawmakers in Arizona.

In communications with lawmakers in both states, Thomas urged Republicans to choose their own post-election voter slate, arguing that the results giving Biden a victory in the states were tainted with fraud. Despite numerous reviews, lawsuits, and recounts, no widespread fraud questioning the results was uncovered in either state.

Emails received at the exact same time on November 9, 2020 by Wisconsin State Senator Kathy Bernier and State Representative Gary Tauchen were first reported Thursday by The Washington Post. The AP obtained Bernier’s email, and the monitoring group Documented released the email Tauchen received.

The emails were sent almost exactly at the same time as those Thomas sent to Arizona lawmakers.

Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment, made in court Thursday.

Bernier, in a phone interview with the AP, said she did not recall receiving the email from Thomas, which was one of thousands her office and other Wisconsin lawmakers had. received at that time. The message was sent on the FreeRoots platform which allows mass sending of pre-written emails. Bernier said she had no contact with Thomas outside of receiving the email.

“Please stand firm in the face of political and media pressure,” Thomas wrote in emails received by Wisconsin lawmakers. “Please consider the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take steps to ensure that a clean voters list is chosen for our state. “

Thomas is also asking Wisconsin lawmakers to meet with her, virtually or in person, “so I can learn more about what you’re doing to make sure our state’s vote count is audited and our certification is clean.”

Bernier said Thursday that she did not blame Thomas for sending the message, which she does not recall reading at the time.

“Ginni is not a voter, so it’s not the top priority to respond to,” Bernier said. “And so I’m sure we didn’t respond to him.”

Bernier, who has openly said there was no widespread voter fraud in the Wisconsin election which Biden fairly won, said she had no problem with Thomas contacting her about it. of the election.

“I don’t think everyone claims it’s cringe-worthy crazy stuff,” she said of Thomas’ email. “There were a lot of Republicans at the time who thought there was massive voter fraud. … I’m sure she would have preferred to take it down, especially after all the evidence.”

Tauchen declined to comment through a spokesperson.

Clarence Thomas was the only Supreme Court member to vote against the court’s order allowing the US House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot to obtain Trump’s records held by the National Archives and Records Administration. The court voted in January to allow the committee to obtain the documents.

Ginni Thomas’ role in the plot to nullify the 2020 election won by Biden is being scrutinized by members of the House committee investigating the riot. The committee asked him in June for an interview.

Associated Press writer Mark Sherman in Washington contributed to this report.