Ginni Thomas News: Wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged proxy voter theory in Wisconsin, AP reports
MADISON, Wis. — The wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chairman of the Senate Elections Committee, urging them to overturn President Joe’s election victory Biden in 2020 in this hotly contested state, emails obtained by the Associated Press show Thursday.
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist, had also messaged more than two dozen lawmakers in Arizona.
In communications with lawmakers in both states, Thomas urged Republicans to choose their own post-election voter slate, arguing that the results giving Biden a victory in the states were tainted with fraud. Despite numerous reviews, lawsuits, and recounts, no widespread fraud questioning the results was uncovered in either state.
Emails received at the exact same time on November 9, 2020 by Wisconsin State Senator Kathy Bernier and State Representative Gary Tauchen were first reported Thursday by The Washington Post. The AP obtained Bernier’s email, and the monitoring group Documented released the email Tauchen received.
The emails were sent almost exactly at the same time as those Thomas sent to Arizona lawmakers.
Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment, made in court Thursday.
Bernier, in a phone interview with the AP, said she did not recall receiving the email from Thomas, which was one of thousands her office and other Wisconsin lawmakers had. received at that time. The message was sent on the FreeRoots platform which allows mass sending of pre-written emails. Bernier said she had no contact with Thomas outside of receiving the email.
“Please stand firm in the face of political and media pressure,” Thomas wrote in emails received by Wisconsin lawmakers. “Please consider the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take steps to ensure that a clean voters list is chosen for our state. “
Thomas is also asking Wisconsin lawmakers to meet with her, virtually or in person, “so I can learn more about what you’re doing to make sure our state’s vote count is audited and our certification is clean.”
Bernier said Thursday that she did not blame Thomas for sending the message, which she does not recall reading at the time.
“Ginni is not a voter, so it’s not the top priority to respond to,” Bernier said. “And so I’m sure we didn’t respond to him.”
Bernier, who has openly said there was no widespread voter fraud in the Wisconsin election which Biden fairly won, said she had no problem with Thomas contacting her about it. of the election.
“I don’t think everyone claims it’s cringe-worthy crazy stuff,” she said of Thomas’ email. “There were a lot of Republicans at the time who thought there was massive voter fraud. … I’m sure she would have preferred to take it down, especially after all the evidence.”
Tauchen declined to comment through a spokesperson.
Clarence Thomas was the only Supreme Court member to vote against the court’s order allowing the US House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot to obtain Trump’s records held by the National Archives and Records Administration. The court voted in January to allow the committee to obtain the documents.
Ginni Thomas’ role in the plot to nullify the 2020 election won by Biden is being scrutinized by members of the House committee investigating the riot. The committee asked him in June for an interview.
Associated Press writer Mark Sherman in Washington contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Are Dolphins on collision course with Patriots for 2nd in division? Can they make playoffs in competitive AFC?
A look at the first four games on the Miami Dolphins’ schedule makes the regular-season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11 look as much like a must-win as can be for a team in Week 1.
With a trip to Baltimore, where the Dolphins historically struggle, a home game against the Super Bowl favorite Bills and a road game at Cincinnati on a short week to face the reigning AFC champion Bengals to follow, Miami better handle its business against New England when the season kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium.
Especially since, if the Bills figure to run away with the AFC East again, the Dolphins will need to secure No. 2 in the division over the Patriots if they want to reach the postseason in a competitive AFC.
Hosting Buffalo and New England in South Florida’s heat and humidity in September, Miami has games in Orchard Park and Foxborough late in the year as part of another daunting stretch that is preceded by the two-game West Coast swing at the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers and has a Christmas home game against the Green Bay Packers sprinkled in.
With how many playoff-caliber teams are in the conference, it’s vital the Dolphins finish ahead of the Patriots in the division. New England ended up a game ahead of Miami in 2021, despite getting swept by the Dolphins, and that was the difference for a playoff berth.
On paper, the Dolphins should be better than the Patriots. Frankly, the rosters don’t compare.
Miami returns its defense that anchored the team the second half of last season and completely revamped its offense around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, adding wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Terron Armstead and running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.
The Patriots’ biggest offseason move was trading for a Dolphins castoff in wide receiver DeVante Parker, who we know in Miami is capable when healthy. But it was an underwhelming offseason in New England when he was the top acquisition and second is between safety Jabrill Peppers off a partially torn ACL, linebacker Mack Wilson or the questioned first-round draft pick of Chattanooga guard Cole Strange.
Then, you also have to factor that the Patriots lost cornerback J.C. Jackson and offensive linemen Shaq Mason and Ted Karras. Quarterback Mac Jones, albeit a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie after the Bills’ Josh Allen and Ravens’ Lamar Jackson opted out of the game, has to be considered at least on comparable footing as Tagovailoa until one takes his next stride to distance himself, and Tagovailoa now has the help around him.
Where New England is always dangerous is that it still has Bill Belichick coaching this team. He usually gets the most out of his roster and has something up his sleeve. But even Belichick is making odd moves of late, like going without an offensive coordinator this season while it’s widely reported that Matt Patricia, back as Belichick assistant after a failed head coaching tenure with the Detroit Lions, will work his offense.
Elsewhere in the conference, the entire AFC West will compete for playoff spots. The Kansas City Chiefs, despite trading Hill to the Dolphins, should remain a force. The Los Angeles Chargers are on an upward trajectory under quarterback Justin Herbert, an already-electric offense and defense that added Jackson and pass rusher Khalil Mack. The Las Vegas Raiders, off a playoff appearance, gave quarterback Derek Carr a top receiver in Davante Adams. And the Denver Broncos combine a stout defense with quarterback Russell Wilson, over from the Seattle Seahawks.
In the AFC North, the Bengals shored up the offensive line in front of quarterback Joe Burrow, coming off a Super Bowl appearance in his second season. The Baltimore Ravens are one of the conference’s most well-rounded teams and should be eager to bounce back after being greatly affected by injuries in 2021. The Cleveland Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in the offseason, but he’ll be suspended for the first 11 games, which likely takes them out of the picture. And the Pittsburgh Steelers, even as they transition after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, can never be counted out under coach Mike Tomlin. Whoever finishes second in the AFC South between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will also be in the mix for a wild card spot.
That’s a lot of teams vying for three playoff spots after the four division winners.
While the Dolphins are improved, it would be difficult to envision them rising to the point of catching Buffalo in the division. The Bills added edge rusher Von Miller to a defense that was already tops in the NFL and still have Allen throwing the ball around to receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis and tight end Dawson Knox.
The New York Jets could be an upstart team in years to come. The draft picks of cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall could lead to a promising future if quarterback Zach Wilson develops, but the Jets will likely still finish last in the AFC East.
News
Jane Fonda, 84, announces she has cancer after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
BREAKING NEWS: Jane Fonda, 84, announces she has cancer after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- The Hollywood icon made the announcement on her Instagram on Friday
- Says the type of cancer she was diagnosed with has an 80% survival rate
- Fonda says she’s undergoing chemotherapy
- Star has previously survived skin and breast cancer
Hollywood megastar Jane Fonda says she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is receiving chemotherapy for the disease.
Fonda, 84, took to Instagram on Friday and wrote, “So dear friends, I have something personal I want to share.”
“I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatments.
“It’s a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.
The thrice-married star, who once battled the disease, went on to say she was “lucky” to have “health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments”.
Fonda added that she was “privileged as a celebrity.”
She was previously diagnosed with breast and skin cancer, and blamed the latter on her past love of sunbathing.
Fonda says she attended the 2016 Golden Globes in a ruffled white dress designed to conceal recent surgery she had to have removed from her breast.
She told Vogue, “I get out of the car and have the weird white dress with all the ruffles?” It was because I had just had a mastectomy and had to cover my bandages.
Jane Fonda announced on Friday that she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma by sharing this Instagram selfie and a lengthy caption detailing her diagnosis
The star explained that she was having chemotherapy and hoped for a good result
Story development, check back for updates…
Saint-Etienne post incredible throwback photo of Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at French club after pair become new Chelsea teammates
French Ligue 2 side Saint-Etienne have released an incredible throwback photo of former stars Wesley Fofana and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.
The picture was posted on the club’s Twitter account after Aubameyang’s £10million move at the player’s deadline plus cash from Barcelona to Chelsea.
The former Arsenal striker will join Wesley Fofana who completed a £69.5 move from Leicester City to Chelsea a day earlier.
Both players had spells at Saint-Etienne early in their careers and the club have revealed a photo of a young Fofana with his idol to celebrate their move to Stamford Bridge
Saint-Etienne’s English-language Twitter account tweeted: “From idol to teammate @Wesley_Fofanaa x @Auba @ChelseaFC.
The post received almost 28,000 likes for Chelsea’s latest two signings who snuck in before the transfer window closed on Thursday night.
Aubameyang joined Les Verts in 2011, scoring 41 goals in 97 games before sealing a move to Borussia Dortmund.
Fofana rose through the ranks at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, making 30 appearances before Leicester paid £31.5m for his services.
Chelsea will be hoping to have the pair available for visiting West Ham United this weekend as the Blues look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s defeat at Southampton.
The photo will be a nice touch in what has been a disastrous year for Saint-Etienne who were relegated from the top flight last season.
Saint-Etienne are joint French record holders for most Ligue 1 titles (10), sharing the distinction with Paris Saint-Germain but find themselves 19th in Ligue 2.
The club were slapped with a six-point deduction after fans flooded the pitch armed with missiles and fireworks after the teams were relegated to the second tier.
The Greens were also forced to play their first four matches this season without spectators due to the severity of the incident.
Why did Loons not go after another center back at roster freeze deadline?
When Minnesota United lost Bakaye Dibassy to a season-ending quad injury last Saturday, some Loons fans put John Brooks at the top of their wish list.
They tried to tweet it into existence; it was cute.
The U.S. men’s national team center back was a free agent after playing in the German Bundisliga, meaning Brooks was technically available for MNUFC to bring in before the MLS roster freeze deadline Friday.
But logistically, it wasn’t going to work for Minnesota.
Loons sporting director Mark Watson explained Friday the club’s lack of flexibility to add a center back within a tight time frame. He spoke generally, not about the Brooks pipe dream.
While Brooks didn’t need an international roster spot, Minnesota lacked not only that, but two other primary necessities to bring any central defender in — a roster spot and salary budget space.
“We were struggling on all three,” Watson said. “We basically made our plan and our decisions at the end of the (summer transfer) window with all of the above.”
After sending underwhelming forward Adrien Hunou back to France, Minnesota brought in forward Mender Garcia from Colombia. With Romain Metanire plagued by hamstring injures, MNUFC acquired fullback Alan Benitez from Paraguay. And as Hassani Dotson and Jacori went down with a season-ending leg injuries, United reinforced central midfield with Jonathan Gonzalez from Mexico.
It wasn’t like MNUFC didn’t consider adding another center back to the depth chart. “That is the first thing you think about; we just don’t have that ability,” Watson said.
Next to Michael Boxall, it’s newly promoted starter Brent Kallman, followed by Nabi Kibunguchy, Callum Montgomery and possibly other players coming in from other positions for emergencies.
Besides the actual constraints, Watson said other variables need to be considered. If the player comes from Europe, per se, they likely would need to get fit given the differing season schedules. If they need a work permit, there is added lag time. Both of those factors could delay a player’s time to influence, and the regular season has only five weeks remaining.
“It’s kind of a nonstarter,” Watson said. “And to support Adrian’s comment, we really like the group we’ve built, a lot of depth that has been tested this year.”
Kallman is expected to start next to Boxall as third-place Minnesota (13-10-5, 44 points) plays host to fourth-place FC Dallas (11-10-8, 43 points) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field.
“Certain fixtures take on more significance at certain times of the year; that is what’s happening (Saturday),” Heath said.
The Loons defense, which struggled in a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, will have its hands full with Dallas’ dangerous attackers, primarily Jesus Ferreria. The U.S. men’s national team striker has 15 goals in 28 games this season.
Reflecting on RSL, Heath searched for the right way to describe the trio of goals conceded. He settled on a kind description. “I thought the goals we conceded … — what’s the best way of describing it? — we enhanced the opportunities for them,” Heath said. “Let’s put it that way. I don’t think we defended well.”
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had a negative X-ray on his dislocated finger suffered in the first half Wednesday. He was subbed out at halftime, when trailing 2-0, but will be available Saturday with a modified glove intended to ease impact on his hand.
Left back Kemar Lawrence, who has missed the past three games with a knee strain, was involved in the open portion of Friday’s training session. Heath said the Jamaican is available to play Saturday.
BRIEFLY
The Loons’ transfer fee to acquire Garcia from Colombian club Once Caldas was $1.4 million. … MNUFC obtained Benitez without a fee to Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno as the 28-year-old was coming to the end of his contract. Another MLS club had put in an estimated $1.5 million bid for Benitez roughly 18 months ago, the Pioneer Press learned this week. … MNUFC and The Toro Company have rebuilt a soccer field at Arlington Hills Community Center in St. Paul to help provide equitable access to the sport. The Loons and partners have done at least half dozen of these fields, futsal courts and gyms in the Twin Cities area over the past few years.
News
Biden’s speech named a segment of Americans as ‘our enemy’
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) told CNN’s “New Day” on Friday that President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech was “diverse” because he singled out a segment of Americans as “our enemy.”
Hutchinson said: ‘It was a political speech. It was a speech that divided, and it is not presidential. I’ve said many times that we shouldn’t dwell on the last election, we have to look forward and fix the problems, and here the president comes out, and he just talks about the last election and the division and attacks part of America, and that’s not unifying. In his speech he said we should think of ourselves as Americans and not as enemies, and yet he picked a segment of Americans and said they were basically our enemies.
He continued, “I don’t think this is a presidential speech. I don’t think it will be well received. It was divisive. It’s very disturbing to me every time you talk about the serious issues, from border security to inflation, for which he is responsible and to which he must provide answers.
Hutchinson added, “I remember when Jimmy Carter was president, and he gave what they called the malaise speech. He never said that word, but he did talk about the crisis of confidence in America. Well, he was ridiculed for that speech. It became known as the Discourse of Malaise. I think this speech by President Biden will have a similar impact. It’s going to be derided over time as threatening speech, as divisive speech, and it’s not a good look for America.
California heat wave: Bay Area beaches are likely to fill up this Labor Day weekend as people seek refuge from high temperatures
PACIFIC, Calif. (KGO) — Beating the heat will likely be on the minds of many over Labor Day weekend.
LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid the Bay Area heatwave
That’s why Northern California beaches might be a good place to cool off during the holiday heatwave.
“It’s like a nice cold shower in the morning,” said San Francisco resident Greg Brainard.
HEAT WAVE: Here’s a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
The natural air conditioner is fully functioning and that is exactly why climate refugees from the warmer interior regions of the Bay Area are heading to the beaches of Pacifica.
“I imagine the water is going to be really good when it’s sunny and warm too,” Brainard said.
Riding the Labor Day weekend, Erez Bustan and his son traveled from Los Angeles to help cool off as they were also experiencing 100 degree heat.
LIST: East Bay parks closed due to high fire risk, excessive heat warning over Labor Day weekend
“Oh, it’s cooler, nicer, the water is quite warm by comparison I would say, so it’s a lot of fun,” Bustan said.
With the average temperature hovering around 70 degrees in Pacifica, chances are the only parking spots available near the beach are those for your board.
But judging by the number of surfers in the ocean, that might just be wishful thinking.
“These courts are definitely going to fill up this weekend, so I’d say good luck!” San Francisco resident Aditya Lakshmin said. “That’s what I would tell people, get out early.”
John Degunto and his dog Kiah live a short walk from the beach.
“Traffic is blocked, it will get worse,” Degunto said. “If I want to go get something across town, forget it. I have to do it early or not do it at all.
And he says that when heat waves come, locals like him have two options.
“Either you stay home and hide or you go out of town because people are going to invade this beach, they’re going to invade all of them,” he said.
But coming to cool off or not, the locals want to remind you to respect their beach.
“As a local please take your trash home, that’s really what we would like you to do,” he said.
The hottest day Pacifica could see this weekend will be Labor Day, with a high of 73.
A stark difference of 30 degrees from East Bay cities like Dublin, expecting their high on Monday to be 106 degrees.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
