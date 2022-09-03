Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,700 from the record rate, know the latest rate 

Last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first charges stemming from a newly formed Election Police Unit he helped create in the state. But in the weeks that followed, complicated information emerged that could make it harder for the state to secure convictions, attorneys and at least one prominent Republican official said.

Suffrage advocates blame what they describe as a confusing process that makes it difficult for suspects or election officials to tell if they are eligible to vote.

The 20 people had previously been incarcerated for murder or felony sex offenses — which prohibits them from voting in Florida — and had voted illegally in the 2020 election, DeSantis said at the press conference in August announcing the charges. Under Florida law, while many felons can regain their right to vote under a constitutional amendment enacted via a ballot initiative in 2018, those convicted of the most violent offenses, such as murder and rape, cannot.

“This is just the opening salvo,” DeSantis, who widely plans to run for president in 2024, said at the press conference. “Before we proposed this [new office] there were instances of this sort of thing that seemed to slip through the cracks.

Lawyers say those arrested did not know they were breaking the law – and in many cases government officials had sent them voter registration documents. Many have now urged those arrested to fight the charges. They also raised questions about whether the new police force is the best way to fix a broken system and criticized the lack of a central database that could help officials avoid unnecessary criminal charges.

“It is clear that no one informed them” that they were not entitled to vote. “They sent them voter registration cards, that’s the exact opposite of the intent to break the law, they basically cleared them,” said Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes, the architect. of a separate 2019 law that made it harder for ex-criminals to vote, in an interview.

“That makes it incredibly difficult to prove intent,” Brandes added. “State prosecutors are going to have a very hard time proving they did this intentionally,” he said. Brandes predicted the charges would eventually be dropped.

Under Florida law, to convict individuals of voter fraud, the state must prove they intentionally and knowingly registered to vote — or voted — even though they knew they weren’t. eligible to do so.

“I just don’t know how you prove intent to break the law for someone who thought they had the right to vote because they had received a state-sanctioned voter card,” Neil said. Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. which helps many arrested people find lawyers and post bail.

Incidents of voter fraud are incredibly rare in the United States, and past and present investigations by law enforcement across the country have struggled to find more than a handful of cases among the millions of ballots. votes cast in America.

A new font and a confusing system

DeSantis signed a bill in April that officially created a police force dedicated to tracking down voter fraud and other election crimes – a top priority for Republicans amid continued false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Then, in August, DeSantis announced the first arrests made by this force, revealing at a press conference that the Bureau of Election Crimes and Security would charge 20 people who had previously been convicted of murder or sex offenses. criminals. Florida’s 2018 amendment ended a permanent ban on voting for felons, except those convicted of murder and criminal sex offenses. This restoration, however, also excluded convicted felons who had not completed “all terms” of their sentence. In 2019, Florida lawmakers — led by Brandes — signed into law a law that included payment of all court costs and fines in those terms.

A voter enters a polling station on primary election day Aug. 23 in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Brandes and Volz said the years since have created a maze of documentation regarding who is and is not eligible to vote in the state, which they say is a central factor in why many arrestees believed or simply did not know if their right to vote had been restored. They and other suffrage advocates point out that the state has never created a central database that could be used to effectively vet and determine which people who have gone through the criminal justice system can and cannot. vote.

Of the 18 individual officials said had so far been arrested on the charges, many said they received a voter registration card from the county supervisor’s office of elections and believed they were eligible to vote, while some said they had returned registration cards simply to determine if they were eligible to vote, according to court documents reviewed by NBC News and reports from the Miami Herald and other media.

In a lengthy email, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of State — which includes the Bureau of Election Crimes and Security — said the the onus of determining whether a criminal had the right to vote rested with the individual.

Spokesman Mark Ard described a convoluted and often lengthy process by which various state agencies vet each other to determine the eligibility of criminals and suggested individuals were breaking the law by simply returning the documents. registration, although the documents in many cases were sent to individuals by election officials.

“The criminals who had not regained their rights submitted an application for voter registration (which is in itself a crime) and then voted,” Ard said.

Ard also said county election supervisors — among the officials who sent those documents — had the authority to take action to remove a voter from the statewide voter registration system.

“Nothing prohibits an election supervisor from acting independently of the Department to gather this information,” he said.

“These individuals lied when they registered to vote. They were never eligible and there is no confusion on this point. We are confident that when all the facts and evidence are revealed through the legal process, the reasons why these people were arrested will be clear,” Ard said. A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to questions from NBC News about the issue.

Election Crimes Bureau Director Peter Antonacci, however, sent a letter to county election supervisors in the state saying they had done nothing wrong, Politico reported this week. NBC News did not get the letter.

Brandes and Volz say the state is to blame, even though the documents were sent by local election officials.

“Ultimately, the state is responsible for determining the eligibility of people on state voter rolls,” Volz said. He also said he would be “surprised if the charges were upheld”.

Volz, whose group works with many indicted people, said no one — either from the county or state supervisor’s office of elections — informed those arrested that they weren’t allowed to vote.

“There is no evidence that this happened,” he said.

Going forward, Volz and Brandes say the Florida Department of State should create well-maintained databases of Floridians convicted of murder or criminal sex offenses, as well as convicts who still owe time. money for legal costs, and update voters lists accordingly.

“County election supervisors don’t have the resources or the access to multiple databases that would allow them to make that kind of decision,” Brandes said.