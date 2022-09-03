News
Government scheme giving pension of Rs 5000 every month will be closed this month, do this work quickly otherwise
Government scheme giving pension of Rs 5000 every month will be closed this month, do this work quickly otherwise
A big change is going to happen in Atal Pension Yojana from this month. Under the new rules, now people paying income tax cannot take advantage of this scheme. This new rule will be effective from October 1, 2022.
New Delhi. Atal Pension Yojana is one of the popular pension schemes of the government. Those investing in this scheme get a monthly pension of up to Rs 5000. Now a big change is going to happen in this plan from this month. Under the new rules, now people paying income tax cannot take advantage of this scheme.
This new rule will be effective from October 1, 2022. In such a situation, taxpayers still have a chance to take advantage of Atal Pension Yojana. You can invest in it even if you are a taxpayer till September 30. According to the existing rules, any Indian citizen between the age of 18 years to 40 years can join this pension scheme of the government, irrespective of whether he pays income tax or not.
For workers in the unorganized sector
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a pension scheme for the citizens of India. It is basically run for the workers of the unorganized sector. Under APY, a minimum pension is guaranteed which is Rs.1,000, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 3,000, Rs. 4,000 or up to Rs.5,000 is given. According to the customer deposit money in this account, according to that, pension is given at the age of 60 years.
4 crore people joined
This scheme (APY) was launched in the financial year 2015-16. This scheme was started especially for those people who are not able to take benefit of any other government pension. In just 6 years, this scheme has reached 4 crore people. 99 lakhs joined this scheme only in the last financial year.
According to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, by the end of FY 2022, 4.01 crore people were investing in this scheme. The investment amount and your age will determine how much pension you will get after maturity. This scheme is operated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
The post Government scheme giving pension of Rs 5000 every month will be closed this month, do this work quickly otherwise appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Wife leaked information about husband’s military unit to Russia, which then bombed it, Ukrainian secret service says
-
Ukraine’s security service said it arrested a woman for leaking military intelligence.
-
The anonymous woman tapped her soldier husband for information and leaked it to a Russian serviceman.
-
He was reportedly promised Russian citizenship and a high standard of living when they captured the area.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced that it has arrested a woman for revealing to Russian forces the location of her husband’s military unit and other army assets.
The woman, a 31-year-old wife and mother from Dnipropetrovsk, briefed Russian intelligence on the location of military buildings and front-line positions of military equipment in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, two regions in eastern Ukraine which saw intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
According to the SBU statement, the unnamed woman is a “traitor”.
“The criminal used her husband ‘in the dark’: she demanded information about the location of his military unit and other groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a forward position.” the SBU statement said.
“She took such a step despite the fact that she is married to an Armed Forces serviceman and they have a son together. Her husband, being on the Eastern Front, regularly transferred money for l maintenance of the child,” he added. .
She texted the classified intelligence about the location of her husband’s military unit and other Ukrainian formations to a Russian serviceman, the SBU said. He passed it on to Russian military intelligence who shared it with front line battle groups who used it to launch artillery, mortar and air strikes.
The SBU says they were promised Russian citizenship and a high standard of living if they succeeded in capturing the region for its alleged treason.
The woman who began spying for the Russians in May was arrested on September 2, and Ukrainian forces seized her computers and mobile devices, the SBU said.
Ukraine suffered considerable losses on the eastern front in early summer. Russian artillery shelling caused many casualties and Putin’s forces made territorial gains in Donbass.
In June, President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Ukraine was losing up to 100 soldiers a day.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Literary calendar: Author Molly Beth Griffin and illustrator Meleck Davis launch ‘The Big Leaf Leap’
PHIL ADAMO: Presents “The Medievalist: A Novel,” in conversation with David Jones. In-person. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
BORDEN/WYNN: Susan Borden signs copies of “Clockwise” and Steve Wynn signs “The Culvers Report.” 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
KAREN COOPER: Photo historian and writer tells the history of Minnehaha Falls from the 1850s through 1889 in “When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey,” recalling a time when the falls area was a scene of mayhem. The waterfall was privately owned and entrepreneurs made money from hotels and concessions. Even after the area became a city park, shady operators set up at its borders using corrupt police “security.” There was drinking carousing, sideshows, dances that attracted unescorted women, until 1900 when social reformers began to redeem the falls. Publication celebration 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Icehouse in Minneapolis, 2528 Nicollet Ave S.
CARLA J. HAGEN: Introduces her new novel, “Muskeg,” second in her Minnesota-Canada Borderland trilogy. Her debut, “Hand Me down My Walking Cane,” won the 2012 Midwest Book Award for best literary fiction and best historical fiction. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. s., Mpls.
LITERARY BRIDGES: Reading series celebrates its sixth anniversary and its merger with Literary Lights with readings by Richard Terrill, Mary Jo Pehl, Tim Nolan, Michael Kiesow, River Maria Urke, Julie Martin, Rick Hilber and Frances James. 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
MANGA MANIA: Calling all weebs, dweebs and otaku to Next Chapter Booksellers Manga club, a forum to casually discuss a new title every month. No RSVP necessary. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the title for discussion is “Solanin” by Inio Asano. At the store, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
CLAIRE SCHWARTZ: Discusses “Civil Service” with Lara Mamosa Montes. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
News
The heartbreaking and heartbreaking love story of Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots
The plan was to eat tomatoes and mozzarella, but this time with baby Elvis swinging nearby after the house was finished.
Instead, when Nick checked into the hospital, Amanda stayed with Elvis at Zach Braff’s guest house, where they had been staying during the renovation. Eventually, his brother and sister joined them.
“She’s a motivational trainer, so she went into tough-guy crisis management mode,” Zach marveled at The Hollywood Reporter about Amanda at the end of April 2020. “If you look at her Instagram, she tells stories about herself and she motivates others – she is literally trying to motivate others.”
There was “an unbroken flow of people” visiting, the Scrubs said the star. “And [Nick] was in rock of agesthe show they were doing here, and its rock of ages the cast literally take turns taking the baby for stroller rides.”
On May 8, she shared the last photo of their family of three taken before she was hospitalized on March 30 and then intubated on April 1. He was in a coma and had suffered a litany of problems, including two minor strokes and circulation. problem that resulted in the amputation of his right leg.
“I ask God for a miracle and my dad reminded me that God answers my prayer everyday because he is always with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up,” she wrote. . “His doctors and nurses have been truly amazing.”
Entertainment
News
Yankees shut out in Tampa Bay, lead AL East by up to 5 games: ‘It’s an embarrassing loss’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
What was once a double digit number leader of the American League East for the New York Yankees is reduced to five games.
After a five-game winning streak at the end of August, the The Yankees have now lost five of their last six games after a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.
New York only had five hits, never getting a runner past second base Friday night as the pressure on manager Aaron Boone keep going up.
“It’s an embarrassing loss,” Boone said after the game, according to the New York Post. “I hope it’s one of those things at rock bottom where you should be pissed off [and] embarrassed.”
TIGERS’ AUSTIN MEADOWS SAYS MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES KEEP HIM OFF THE PITCH
The Yankees got a quality start from pitcher Domingo German — 6.2 innings, two earned runs — but New York was never able to do anything offensively, and the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning to put the game aside for Tampa Bay.
“I don’t pay attention to it. It’s the worst thing you can do in anything is press or feel pressure,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said when asked about New York’s advance in the AL East. “We’re playing a kid’s game. It’s a game we love, and we have to go into it every night with enthusiasm and not really worry about the rankings.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
YANKEES CALL UP TOP PROSPECTS FANS BEGED FOR EXPANDED LISTS
“Because if we show up and do what we do – have good sticks, order what we need on the mound – we’re going to look up at the end of the year and be where we want to be in the world. We can’t sit here and try to press. I don’t think anyone in this room tries to press or watch that stuff. We have a lot to do.”
The Yankees are now 15-25 since the All-Star break and have been shut out six times in the second half of the season.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“It’s just embarrassing when you get beat up like that, and you go through the hardships that you’re going through,” Boone added, according to ESPN. “I’m in charge of this team. What we’re going through right now, I know better than anyone, there’s going to be tough times and tough times. I think the effort is there, I think the care are there. But we’ve set a much better standard in this room that we have to start living up to.”
The Rays and Yankees play Game 2 of a three-game series Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET.
Fox
News
Soucheray: The coyotes have the run of the place
Setting aside human predators, who are everywhere, due to lax bail requirements, inadequate prosecution and cupcake sentencing, we have the animal kingdoms to contend with and they are as bold as their two-legged co-conspirators.
As recently as four years ago, Molly Lunaris, St. Paul’s animal-control supervisor, was asked about increased coyote sightings in St. Paul.
“I think it speaks well of our city that wild animals choose to live here. It speaks to the care we’ve put into our environment that it’s a welcoming place for a multitude of species,” Lunaris told Minnesota Public Radio.
At the time, I remember thinking it sounded like St. Paul set up a booth at a convention in Las Vegas and beat out Phoenix, Omaha and St. Louis for a coyote-relocation program. Well, it worked. The coyotes, like pickpockets, carjackers and other assorted crooks, are in every neighborhood in the city.
We have no obligation to be welcoming. Coyotes are deceitful and opportunistic. They don’t care about the environment. They will drink oily water that might accumulate under a British car, to which I can attest. They aren’t cute or fluffy. And while coyote attacks on humans are not frequent, they do happen. They would delight in an unattended 2-year-old if given half a chance.
When I asked a neighbor about the bandages on her knee and the orthopedic wrap on her ankle, I got, not surprisingly, a coyote story. She was out walking her French bulldog, or boxer or whatever it is, the other night at about civil twilight when they encountered a coyote in the middle of the street. The coyote stopped, sizing up the meeting.
Now, the woman in question happens to be extremely fond of her dog. He strained mightily at his leash while the coyote examined his nails and yawned. The dog next pretended to be fierce and made guttural sounds. She would not let go of the leash, although it does set up the curiosity of wondering what the match would have been like. Finally, the dog gathered all his strength and lunged but that only pulled the woman to the ground, thus her scrapes and strains.
The coyote said “whatever” and trotted away.
Three dogs ago, I routinely chased what became known as The Creature. Over a snow-scaped golf course on moonlit nights, The Creature taunted us with his speed. But The Creature knew his place. He didn’t want to be seen.
I say we should be allowed to shoot this invasive coyote species. We go after milfoil and emerald ash borers and flying carp. Maybe we should deputize gangsters to shoot coyotes instead of each other. Yes, I realize that probably wouldn’t go over well at City Hall.
No, this encounter was not perchance a fox. We’ve got plenty of those, too. Foxes are red and diminutive and prone to be skittish. This guy was gray and somewhat amused. He was in no hurry.
The deer are virtually tame.
The armor-plated wild turkeys are incredibly bold.
The foxes and coyotes have the run of the place.
I don’t even want to know any more about the anguished shrieking in the middle of the night. Something lesser is getting eaten by something greater.
And it doesn’t make any difference where you live. We all might as well be living on the outskirts of Ely.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
News
NASA postpones launch of Artemis Moon rocket for second time
mini
For the second time in five days, NASA on Saturday halted an ongoing countdown and postponed a planned attempt to launch the first test flight of its giant next-generation rocket, the first mission of the Moon-to-Mars program. Agency Artemis.
For the second time in five days, NASA on Saturday halted an ongoing countdown and postponed a planned attempt to launch the first test flight of its giant next-generation rocket, the first mission of the Moon-to-Mars program. Agency Artemis.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Government scheme giving pension of Rs 5000 every month will be closed this month, do this work quickly otherwise
Wife leaked information about husband’s military unit to Russia, which then bombed it, Ukrainian secret service says
Literary calendar: Author Molly Beth Griffin and illustrator Meleck Davis launch ‘The Big Leaf Leap’
The heartbreaking and heartbreaking love story of Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots
Yankees shut out in Tampa Bay, lead AL East by up to 5 games: ‘It’s an embarrassing loss’
Soucheray: The coyotes have the run of the place
NASA postpones launch of Artemis Moon rocket for second time
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: ‘Gamewrecker’ former MVP Lamar Jackson is owed every dollar he wants from Baltimore Ravens
4 Afghan children playing with unexploded shell killed at school
Thailand SEC Imposes New Guidelines on Crypto Advertising
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”