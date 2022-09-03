News
Here’s how to get your $3 movie tickets at AMC, Regal and other theaters in the US – NBC Chicago
Movie chains across the country want you to have a day at the movies this weekend. Over 3,000 theaters will participate in the first-ever National Movie Day on Saturday, September 3.
Theaters will sell tickets for every movie — including more expensive formats like IMAX and 3D — for just $3.
Jackie Brenneman, president of the nonprofit Film Foundation, told CNBC Make It that the idea of a national film holiday was in the works long before 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced those plans. to be postponed.
After Regal Cinemas’ parent company Cineworld held a similar event in the UK in February to great success, Brenneman said planning had begun in earnest to replicate the promotion across the pond.
“It gave a blueprint for how we could do something on this scale in the United States,” she says.
As well as being a “thank you” to the fans who returned to theaters in droves during the summer blockbuster season – Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick”, for example, earned the sixth-highest domestic gross. high on record with its $692 million haul – the hope is that people who haven’t been to the movies in a few years might be tempted to visit their local theater.
“It’s an opportunity [for moviegoers] see a movie again, or see a movie that maybe they were on the fence about,” she says. “For people who did not come [to the movies in a while]it gives them the opportunity to see how great movie theaters are.”
The $3 flat fee for any movie in any format is also meant to encourage moviegoers to check out premium formats like Dolby and IMAX.
“It’s an opportunity to get people to try out new technologies and see how they like them,” Brenneman says.
Here’s everything you need to know about National Movie Day.
When is National Cinema Day?
The film festival will take place on Saturday 3 September.
Where can I buy the $3 tickets?
You can get your tickets by visiting your local theater box office, including major chains like AMC and Regal, or through online ticket brokers. For a list of participating theaters, visit the National Film Day website.
Be aware that the $3 ticket price does not include taxes and is still subject to third-party ticketing fees that venues may charge.
What movies are eligible for the National Movie Day $3 promotion?
Every movie currently showing in theaters will be available for $3. Whether you want to go to an 8 p.m. IMAX screening or a matinee show, the price will be the same.
Can I buy my $3 tickets in advance?
Not only can you order your seats in advance, Brenneman actually recommends it.
“My only advice is to buy your tickets in advance,” she says. “If there’s a specific movie or a specific technology you’re passionate about, buy those tickets early.”
Will National Cinema Day be an annual event?
There are no plans in place so far to repeat National Movie Day next year, but Brenneman says the hope is that it won’t be a one-time event.
“We’ll be working closely with all of our partners to make sure we evaluate this year’s successes and figure out how we can build it even better for everyone next year,” she says.
Register now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter
Don’t miss: ‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Cobra Kai’: 8 highly anticipated shows streaming in September
Tim Hardaway weighs in on Kyle Lowry’s weight, having been there before – The Denver Post
Tim Hardaway values greatness, which is why next weekend will be one of the most profound moments of his 56 years when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hardaway also appreciates the fact that some choose to focus on the guts rather than the guts, which is why he took the opportunity last week to not only talk about his former team, but also a member of that former team – Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry.
Twelve years ago, in the midst of a contentious free agency negotiation, Hardaway found himself defending with Heat president Pat Riley not only his elite skill level at point guard, but also his type. of body.
The compromise was a one-year, $12 million contract with a third of that salary tied to regular weigh-ins.
“To me,” Hardaway said at the time, “that’s a bunch of bs.”
So when Hardaway saw Riley ostentatiously note in June how Lowry was expected to turn out in better shape for his second Heat season, there was a feeling not only of being there, done, but also of empathy.
“I’m glad you asked that question,” Hardaway told the South Florida Sun Sentinel ahead of his trip to Springfield, Mass., for his Hall induction. “And I’ve been asked that question at least 10 times this year by friends and by people and they’ve said, ‘Pat knocked Kyle Lowry dry’ or said something wrong. I said, ‘ No, he didn’t.’ I said, I’ll tell you what Pat Riley said Pat Riley not saying he’s not in shape Pat Riley says he needs to stop hurting himself so he can play and help the team And getting in shape prevents all injuries.
The weigh-in-for-pay was on Hardaway. The following season, he left the Heat for a free agency contract with the Dallas Mavericks.
For Lowry, two seasons, including this impending one, remain on the three-year, $85 million free agency contract signed a year ago, one with no weight clauses.
“I want you to write this,” Hardaway said. “Kyle Lowry isn’t fat. He’s not fat and overweight. He wears these football pads under him to make him look taller. He’s a lot thinner than you think he is. I I’ve been telling people that for a really long time. And everyone’s like, ‘No, he’s overweight.’ No, the guy is not overweight, he needs to stay healthy to stay fit.
For Hardaway, it was about putting his mouth where his money was.
“It’s the only way I get my money’s worth,” he said in 2000 after reluctantly agreeing to the required weigh-ins. “If this is the only way for me to get my money, I just have to sacrifice myself for a year and not eat.”
Right now, many are eating up the social media posts Lowry offered about his grueling off-season workouts. There’s clearly an engagement there, though there hasn’t been a public response to Riley’s comments yet.
But even standing alongside Lowry, and even defending players who might not fit the prototypical NBA body type, Hardaway said with a laugh there’s one aspect he’s overwhelmingly supportive of in this. regarding the 36-year-old veteran. .
“He’s got to stop falling,” Hardaway said with the high-pitched cackling that was ubiquitous during his six-season tenure at the Heat. “That’s why he gets hurt. And I’m going to say this, I love Kyle. Kyle Lowry, I love what he does on the court. I just wish it would stop collapsing. I think to keep that to a minimum.
“You keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, yes you’re gonna get hurt, yes you’re gonna get hurt, yes it’s okay keep you away from lining up. I think that’s what really hurt him, collapsing and falling all the time. Stop falling all the time.
Hardaway paused, as if taking the same kind of pause Riley was offering regarding what should happen next with Lowry.
“The Heat need you at point guard,” Hardaway said. “They don’t need you on the bench without playing. They need you on the court to play 100% at a high level, just like you did in Toronto. You can do this if you stop falling to the ground so much.
IN THE WAY
REVISIONIST HISTORY: During a recent appearance on the Point Forward podcast hosted by the former Heat striker Andre Iguodala and former NBA player Evan TurnerHeat icon Dwyane Wade spoke of regrets for leaving money on the table during his playing career. “It was really tough, in a lot of ways. I think I gave up $17 [million] or $20 million,” said Wade, who is now part of the Utah Jazz ownership group. “Now, as someone on the other side, I didn’t have to give that money away. I could have pushed the envelope a bit more. I could have spread some of that bread on them. There were a lot of things that at the time, as a player, you really didn’t know. You just know that’s what they said had to be done, and that’s what we want to do. Except . . . in order to make many of Heat’s finances work at the start of the Big Three era in 2010 given that they were using a finite amount of ceiling space at the time, among the sacrifices was not only to maximize the contracts of james lebron and chris boshbut also making sure there was cap space for Wade’s friend Udonis Haslem and an ability to accommodate James’ desire to add mike miller. So, yes, Wade could have come out more financially, but maybe less on his roster and on the championship ledger.
UP: In Heat vs. Mavericks, Dallas has the last leg up again, this time when it comes to honoring a franchise icon, with a Dirk Nowitzki statue already under construction at the American Airlines Center. The Heat, on the other hand, have yet to announce any such plans for Wade at the FTX Arena, with both icons retiring in 2019. In an interview with Bleacher Report, the Mavericks owner Marc Cuban offered his thoughts on such honors. “You have to stay there,” he said, with Nowizki’s entire 21-season NBA career spent with the Mavericks. “It’s about being there, being a superstar, leading the team to a championship and being there for a long time. That’s the key. It’s not just about what you do on the pitch. It’s about what you do in the community. It’s about being part of the fabric of an organization during and after your playing time. Dirk is an example of that. Wade, of course , also could have stayed, if contract negotiations with the Heat had not gone sideways, resulting in detours with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
HERE TOO: On the season-ending foot injury that Oklahoma City Thunder’s first-round pick Chet Holmgren supported at a summer pro-am game in Seattle, it brought back memories of something closer to home for a South Florida product under similar circumstances. In 2017, while playing in a Miami summer pro-am similar to the one Bam Adebayo recently participated in the product Pine Crest Brandon Knight suffered a season-ending knee injury. The NBA allows participation in such summer events, without the salary being jeopardized. Knight, who has battled a series of injuries, played parts of two seasons after being out the entire 2017-18 season, and spent last season with Heat’s G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce . He would have been called up to the Heat during the team’s COVID outbreak last December had he not been injured at the time, instead playing five games with the Mavericks as a call-up. emergency during their COVID outbreak.
LOST OPPORTUNITY: If the decision had not been made to authorize instead Nikola Jovic acclimated to the NBA, it’s possible the 19-year-old Heat’s first-round pick has found himself with playing time for the Serbia national team in the ongoing EuroBasket. The Serbian roster was depleted last week with the former Heat big man Nemanja Bjelica ruled out due to a calf injury. The Serbian FA initially said that the Heat kicked Jovic out of the competition, but it was later confirmed that it was a mutual decision between Serbian staff, Heat management, Jovic and Jovic’s representation. The heat camp opens nine days after the September 18 conclusion of EuroBasket 22.
NUMBER
6. Teams over the past five seasons for Markieff Morris, who left the Heat last week in NBA free agency. His signing with the Brooklyn Nets follows his journey since the start of 2018-19 with the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and Heat.
()
Venice Film Festival red carpet: the best of celebrity fashion in the spotlight
Celebrities dressed in nines descended on Venice Lido this week to attend the 79th edition of the city’s annual film festival. It will be a star-studded event, with premieres of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” starring Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver, the buzzy “Don’t Worry Darling” directed by Olivia Wilde starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, as well as ” Blonde” — Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas — scheduled on 11 Days.
Timothée Chalamet in a backless Haider Ackerman look at the red carpet premiere of ‘Bones And All’. Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
The festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10, is the oldest event of its kind having been founded in 1932 – and thanks to the romantic backdrop of the floating city, is one of the most visually arresting. Paparazzi photos of guests arriving by private water taxis conjure up images of old Hollywood glamour, and so far, red carpet moments have followed suit. From actress Julianne Moore’s embellished Valentino cape to model Mariacarla Boscono’s revealing Jean Paul Gaultier gown, there’s no shortage of high-octane outfits, with more to come.
Click through the gallery above to see the festival’s most notable fashion moments.
A brief history of the red carpet
Rings of Power’ revives the debate on racism
JRR Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist scolds of his time, Winston Churchill for example, his fantasy world of “Middle-earth” is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront this uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply rooted ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
Tolkien was not an outspoken racist like HP Lovecraft, but there is a fairly simple case to be made that his books include racist ideas.
Tolkien was not an outspoken racist like HP Lovecraft, but there is a fairly simple case to be made that his books include racist ideas. The evil wizard Sauron is associated with darkness. His cannon fodder are orcs, degraded humanoid creatures who live only to fight and hate. Tolkien described them in a letter as “stocky, broad, flat-nosed, waxen-skinned, with wide mouths and slanted eyes: in effect degraded, repulsive versions of the less handsome (to Europeans) Mongol types. “
In contrast, elves, the embodiment of purity and goodness, are associated with whiteness and fair skin. Elrond and Arwen (technically half-elf characters) are unusual in that they are part human and have black hair.
The much-loved Peter Jackson “Lord of the Rings”” The movie trilogy was wonderful in many ways, but it didn’t do much to challenge that connection between white skin and goodness. The main protagonists were practically all white; marvelous Maori actor Lawrence Makoare played the villainous role as the Witch King of Angmar and Lurtz the Uruk-Hai. The good humans in the film have clothing and culture inspired by Northern Europeans. Evil humans like the Haradrim are based on people from the Middle East or other non-European cultures.
“The Rings of Power” – an eight-part prequel to “Lord of the Rings” and loosely based on the original’s appendices – is deliberately different. It is true that the main protagonist of the ensemble cast is the warrior elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Galadriel, according to Tolkien’s text, is very blond. But in this Middle-earth, skin tone varies greatly among the forces of good. The ethnically diverse leads featured in the first two episodes available for review include the elf and warrior guard Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), the Harfoot/Hobbit leader Saddoc Burrows (Lenny Henry), the dwarf princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), and the human healer Bronwyn (Nanzanin Boniadi).
By including people of color, the series pushes Tolkien’s dark-skinned evil equation. It also gives the narrative some depth when it addresses prejudice or discrimination.
The humans in the series, for example, are suspicious and resentful of elves. If all elves were white, that might seem presumptuous. This is another example of white people imagining that they are the target of the violence they have directed at others, such as in the “X-Men” movies, where white characters are discriminated against because ‘they’re mutants, or movies like “Red Dawn,” in which white characters experience colonialism like the Vietnamese.
When the show depicts the irrationality and cruelty of prejudice against the elf Arondir, however, the rebuke of real-world racism is much clearer. The show can even be interpreted as a response to and rejection of racism in its own fandom, where some commentators have railed against making elves people of color, just as humans in Middle-earth oppose. to elves as neighbors.
However, aspects of racism survive in “Rings of Power.” These elements are not unique to Tolkien; evil and corrupt enemy races are a standard feature of fantasy and science fiction at this point. But the omnipresence of the trope no doubt makes its questioning even more important.
Severing all remaining ties between orcs and true blacks and Asians is a big step forward. And I’m sure many Tolkien fans would say that the grotesque, warty orcs we see in “Rings of Power” are pure fantasy.
As we know from wartime propaganda and genocide propaganda, fantasy depictions of designated evil enemies can always be detrimental.
But as we know from wartime propaganda and genocide propaganda, fantasy depictions of designated evil enemies can still be detrimental. Nazi cartoons of Jews, Jim Crow-era cartoons of black people, and even American World War I cartoons of Germans all used violent, ugly, monstrous imagery. Racists can claim that these cartoons are based on reality. But that’s an obvious lie. They are drawn from hate, not from truth.
The demonization and racialization of enemies in times of war can also be used to justify atrocities. If your enemies are pure evil, you cannot accept any surrender or compromise.
And of course, “Rings of Power” revolves around eternal conflict. Galadriel lost loved ones in the ancient wars against the evil wizard Sauron, who she believes may still be alive. She has been looking for him for centuries, an old soldier who will not let go of his weapons. Other elves, including Elrond (played unconvincingly by Robert Aramayo), argue that Sauron is gone; they call for a return, finally for peace. But for anyone familiar with Tolkien or popular tales in general, it’s easy to determine who the show says is right.
Vigilance against evil is certainly important. But continued weaponization against racialized external enemies may not be the message we need right now. The blonde and pure Galadriel demanding that borders be guarded forever from the poison of evil is uncomfortably familiar in an America where the right wing continues to demonize immigrants as a source of violence and disease.
Racism is hatred directed against certain people. But it is also a vital part of any process or system used to brand certain groups for violence. “Rings of Power” does an admirable job of rejecting the animosity towards blacks and Asians found in Tolkien’s work. But like so many fantasy (and non-fantasy) stories, it always ties adventure, virtue, and empowerment to the genocidal righteous slaughter of another hated race.
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
LOS ANGELES– California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation to pave the way for the state’s last operating nuclear power plant to operate for another five years, a move he said was necessary to avoid potential blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewable energy. sources.
Its approval came a day after the plan was approved in a lopsided vote in the state Assembly and Senate, and despite criticism from environmentalists that the plant was unsafe and should be closed as planned. 2025.
Newsom has no direct authority over the double-domed factory, which sits on a cliff above the Pacific halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. PG&E must obtain approval for a longer term from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which oversees plant safety, as well as a range of state agencies.
There are other questions, including whether PG&E will be entitled to a share of the $6 billion the Biden administration has set aside to save nuclear plants at risk of shutting down. The state could pull out of the deal if the reactors don’t qualify for federal dollars.
PG&E officials said they were eager for certainty about the future of the plant due to the difficulty of reversing course at a plant that was headed for permanent retirement, but which must now prepare for a potentially longer lifespan. Among the challenges: Ordering enough nuclear fuel and casks to store the spent fuel, which can take up to two years to obtain.
Newsom’s plan also reignited a long-running debate about seismic safety at the site. Construction at Diablo Canyon began in the 1960s. Critics say potential shaking caused by nearby seismic faults not recognized when the design was first approved – a nearby fault wasn’t discovered until 2008 – could damage equipment and release radiation. PG&E has long asserted that the plant is safe, an assessment backed by the NRC.
It’s also unclear how much it will cost to update the factory in the longer term. PG&E postponed maintenance as the factory was scheduled to close by 2025.
2022 NFL staff picks: Predicting division champs, Super Bowl winner, MVP and more
Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, The Baltimore Sun sports staff picks the winners of each division, the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, plus predict who will win Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.
Jonas Shaffer
Division champions
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Colts
AFC East: Bills
AFC West: Chargers
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC East: Eagles
NFC West: 49ers
Wild cards
AFC: Chiefs, Ravens, Dolphins
NFC: Cowboys, Rams, Saints
Conference champions
AFC: Chiefs
NFC: Packers
Super Bowl champion
Packers
MVP
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Coach of the Year
Mike McDaniel, Dolphins
Mike Preston
Division champions
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Titans
AFC East: Bills
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC East: Cowboys
NFC West: Rams
Wild cards
AFC: Patriots, Ravens, Raiders
NFC: Vikings, Cardinals, Saints
Conference champions
AFC: Bills
NFC: Rams
Super Bowl champion
Bills
MVP
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Coach of Year
Matt LaFleur, Packers
Childs Walker
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Colts
AFC East: Bills
AFC West: Chargers
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC East: Eagles
NFC West: Rams
Wild cards
AFC: Patriots, Chiefs, Bengals
NFC: Cowboys, Vikings, Saints
Conference champions
AFC: Bills
NFC: Buccaneers
Super Bowl champion
Bills
MVP
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Coach of the Year
Nick Sirianni, Eagles
Ryan McFadden
Division champions
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Colts
AFC East: Bills
AFC West: Chargers
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC East: Eagles
NFC West: Rams
Wild cards
AFC: Ravens, Chiefs, Raiders
NFC: Cardinals, 49ers, Saints
Conference champions
AFC: Chiefs
NFC: Buccaneers
Super Bowl champion
Chiefs
MVP
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Coach of the Year
Brandon Staley, Chargers
C.J. Doon
Division champions
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Colts
AFC East: Bills
AFC West: Chargers
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC East: Eagles
NFC West: Rams
Wild cards
AFC: Bengals, Chiefs, Raiders
NFC: Cowboys, 49ers, Vikings
Conference champions
AFC: Chargers
NFC: Buccaneers
Super Bowl champion
Chargers
MVP
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
Coach of the Year
Brandon Staley, Chargers
()
