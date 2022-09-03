High school football roundup: Simley opens season with shutout win over St. Louis Park

Central sophomore Allan Lankfard doesn’t care where he lines up before the ball is snapped.

He’s more concerned about where he ends up when the play is finished.

Friday night, that was in the end zone on three different occasions. Lankfard rushed for touchdowns of 60, 34 and five yards to lift the Minutemen past Minneapolis Washburn 41-15 on the road in their season opener.

“I knew coming into the game that we were going to be swapping off,” said Lankfard, who started at wide receiver, but switched with senior teammate Cole Fee and ended up playing much of the game at quarterback. “I didn’t think I was going to stay at QB, but I did.”

“I like both (positions),” he continued. “I’m an athlete. I just want to make plays.”

Early on, though, it was Washburn making the plays. The Millers took an early 7-0 lead after faking a punt on fourth-and-long with just over 3 1/2 minutes to go in the first quarter. Senior Will Anderson then connected with junior Declan Dosse on a 60-yard touchdown pass.

“That just came from watching them on film last year,” Washburn coach Ryan Galindo said. “We saw some things we thought we could take advantage of.”

Things continued to swing the Millers’ way when Central fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving Washburn the ball back at its own 40. But the Millers turned it over on downs at the Central 35, and that’s when the Minutemen’s luck began to change.

On the very next play, Lankfard took the snap and went 65 yards for a touchdown to tie the score 7-7. Then, after Washburn fumbled the ball away at its own 41 on its next possession, it took exactly one play for senior Tye’Jawn Cox-Curtis to score on a 41-yard touchdown run.

The two-point conversion put Central on top 15-7.

“That actually happened to us last year (in a 35-14 loss) against Richfield in the second game of the season,” Lankfard said. “We had a touchdown. They came back and we shut down. But we’re not going to shut down anymore. When that happened to us tonight, we kept going.”

And going and going and going.

Washburn fumbled the ensuing kickoff after Cox-Curtis’ touchdown. Moments later, Lankford scored on a 34-yard run. Then things got even worse for the Millers when a blocked punt on their next possession resulted in another Central score to expand the Minutemen’s lead to 28-7 at halftime.

“It’s quick right,” Galindo said. “Uncle Mo is a dangerous man. The two fumbles we had and that blocked punt gave them the momentum back. They’re a strong team. They’ve got some really nice athletes and they made plays.”

Galindo’s team cut the gap to 28-15 when junior Jack Garcia-Grafing scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. But Central added a 27-yard touchdown run from Cox-Curtis and a late 5-yard touchdown run from Lankford to put the game out of reach.

“One of the parents at halftime said, ‘Great play calling coach,’ ” Minutemen coach Scott Howell said. “But when you have athletes like this, they’re doing all the work.”

Howell plans to continue to switch Lankfard and Fee around as the season goes on.

“We interchange them in practice every day,” he said. “(Allan) had the hot hand or hot legs or however you want to put it tonight. So we went with him quite a bit at quarterback.

“He was just having a pretty good day. But next week, maybe it’s Cole.”

Lankfard doesn’t much care as long as he has the chance to produce.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “Wherever I can make plays at. Like I said, I’m an athlete and I just want to help us win games.”