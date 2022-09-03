News
High school football: Tartan’s defense keys 10-8 victory over Two Rivers
Tartan’s defense let the Titans down on numerous occasions in 2021. The Titans surrendered 33 points a game, allowing 27-plus points in nine of the team’s 11 contests last fall.
Friday night was perhaps the start of a very different story for that unit. Not only was the defense not a liability in the season opener, but it was the reason for Tartan’s 10-8 home victory over Two Rivers.
Tartan’s defense even tallied the game’s first score, with Titans senior Caleb Ciccone jumping a curl route for an interception he returned 46 yards for a score midway through the first frame to put Tartan up 7-0. That’s where the score stood until Tartan’s most effective drive of the game — a 9-play, 72-yard series — resulted in a 22-yard field goal by Aiden Burback with 30 seconds to play in the first half.
The Titans’ offense struggled to muster much else, but that ounce of production was just enough for Tartan’s defense to protect.
Two Rivers’ first score came on a safety which stemmed from a bad snap on a Tartan punt. The ensuing post-safety punt left Two Rivers (0-1) with good field position, but Tartan’s defense responded with a stop.
The defense bailed the Titans (1-0) out on a number of occasions Friday.
The Titans’ offense turned the ball over on downs near midfield on the game’s opening drive. The defense flipped the script by turning the Warriors over on downs inside the Tartan 35 yard line minutes later. Two Rivers recovered a surprise onside kick to open the second half, but Tartan forced a turnover on the next play, with Logan Flaa hauling in an interception. Two Rivers couldn’t capitalize on a number of trips into Tartan territory, including another turnover on downs at the Tartan 25 with eight minutes to play in the third quarter.
Two Rivers finally made Tartan pay for a mistake — a late third quarter interception reeled in by the Warriors’ Jonny Youness — with an impressive drive that ended in the Warriors’ lone touchdown, a 4-yard scoring strike from Nate Schaffer to Ramzi Rislove that cut the deficit to 10-8. But Two Rivers was called for a false start ahead of its two-point try, and missed the conversion attempt from seven yards out on an incomplete pass.
But the Warriors — seeking their first win since 2020 — couldn’t quite get over the hump, despite their defense’s best efforts.
After Two Rivers recovered a fumbled Tartan snap at the Titans’ 34 yard line, Tartan forced a fumble a few players later to get the ball right back.
Maurice White put the game on ice for Tartan with a couple impressive runs on the game’s final drive to milk out the clock.
News
Why a higher unemployment rate can be a good thing
Catherine McQueen | time | Getty Images
Why the unemployment rate rose in August
The jobless rate rose 0.2 percentage points from 3.5% in July – a level that tied with the start of 2020 as the best since 1969.
The upward movement in August was largely attributable to hundreds of thousands of people entering the job market, economists said.
The government does not count individuals as unemployed when they are not in the labor market since they are not actively looking for work. People left the workforce for a variety of reasons during the pandemic, including illness, childcare and other family responsibilities, and early retirement.
Now there are more people looking for work and they are officially counted as unemployed, which has had the effect of pushing up the unemployment rate.
About 786,000 people walked off the sidelines last month, which is a “huge” number, Pollak said.
The labor force participation rate—the share of people in the labor force relative to the U.S. population—increased 0.3 percentage points to 62.4%; that’s a rapid increase for a metric that typically moves only 0.1 points, if at all, month-to-month, Pollak said.
“There’s more willingness to work, more eagerness to find jobs and actively pursue them,” Pollak said.
Why a larger labor pool is good for employers and the Fed
In this context, an increase in the unemployment rate is not worrying in the short term, say economists.
The job market is hot, with steady job growth and plenty of openings, which means workers are unlikely to stay unemployed for long. It’s also good news for companies that are having difficulty hiring, as they have more workers to choose from.
“This means more people are participating in the labor market, and while some of those people may not yet be employed, this is promising news for employers,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, senior economist at the site. Indeed job.
Labor force participation has still not fully recovered from its pandemic-era plunge, although in August it peaked during the Covid-19 recovery.
According to Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor, a career site, participation in the “prime-age” labor force – for workers aged 25 to 54 – jumped to 82.8% in August, returning almost at its pre-pandemic level. The measure was a “star” in the jobs report, he added. Looking at this figure over time helps to control for some broad demographic trends, such as baby boomers entering their retirement years.
A larger labor pool is also a positive development for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to reduce inflation: if employers can hire workers on the fringes instead of poaching other businesses by raising wages, this could help contain inflation, according to Zhao.
“The rising unemployment rate is concerning if it continues,” Zhao said. “But the strong labor gains we’ve seen below are a really encouraging sign.”
But the risk of long-term unemployment is low, given that there are nearly two open jobs per unemployed person, economists said.
It’s hard to know why people came off the sidelines
The Labor Department does not specify why the people pulled out in August. Survey data, however, suggests that finances may play a role in some workers’ decision.
About 59% of job seekers said they felt financial pressure to accept their first job offer in July, up from 51% the previous month, according to a recent ZipRecruiter survey. Those facing serious financial hardship also increased significantly, from 12.3% to 16.6%.
The rise in the unemployment rate is worrying if it continues. But the strong labor gains we’ve seen below are a really encouraging sign.
Daniel Zhao
chief economist at Glassdoor
There’s a positive and negative to the dynamic, Pollak said. On the one hand, people may feel they need employment income as their savings dwindle and inflation weighs on household budgets, she said; on the other hand, it means that workers see an opening in the labor market.
“When your odds of winning the lottery increase, you’re more likely to play the game,” Pollak said. “People jump in and try when it’s easier to succeed.”
cnbc
News
Adley Rutschman’s pinch-hit walk helps Orioles beat A’s, 5-2, in Gunnar Henderson’s home debut
Before opening a series with the worst team in the American League, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was faced with a series of questions about his lineup. It featured neither Cedric Mullins nor Adley Rutschman, typically the top two hitters in his starting nine, partly for rest and partly because the Oakland Athletics were starting a left-hander.
“We have a lot of options right now,” Hyde said before the game. “Never had this many guys on the bench that I want to play. That’s what good teams have. They have depth, and it’s nice to have depth. It’s nice to have really good players on your bench being able to put them in in maybe the biggest spot of the game.”
That’s exactly what he was able to do Friday night. As the Orioles threatened in the eighth inning of a tie game, Hyde called on both Mullins and Rutschman as pinch-hitters. The A’s intentionally walked Mullins to load the bases, then Rutschman worked the count full to draw his own free pass. That delivered a lead that Jorge Mateo extended with a two-run single, providing the difference in Baltimore’s 5-2 victory to keep pace in the AL wild-card race.
Anthony Santander opened the decisive inning with a walk before Ryan Mountcastle hit a soft grounder to the right side, where Oakland second baseman Jonah Bride indecisively looked to get Santander at second before throwing to first too late to get Mountcastle. Ramón Urías dropped a sacrifice bunt to put two in scoring position, prompting Hyde to call on Mullins in place of newcomer Jesús Aguilar.
After the intentional walk, Austin Hays returned to the dugout for Rutschman, who showed his typical plate discipline to bring in the go-ahead run before Mateo provided two insurance runs.
Henderson at home
Top prospect Gunnar Henderson arrived at Camden Yards on Friday excited to hear fans yell out “O!” during the national anthem. He gave them plenty more reasons to get loud during his first home game.
Henderson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and became the first player in team history to start each of his first three games at a different position: third base, shortstop and second. He was the fourth player in the majors to achieve the feat this season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The only pure left-handed hitter in the Orioles’ lineup against Oakland lefty JP Sears, Henderson received a lengthy standing ovation before his first home at-bat in the third, with many of the 13,558 announced in attendance remaining on their feet as he swung and missed at the first pitch. A second whiff put him down 0-2, but after a pair of takes on pitches out of the zone, Henderson doubled down the right field line.
Starting behind the plate with Rutschman out of the lineup for the first time since Aug. 17, Robinson Chirinos followed Henderson’s double by blooping one of his one into left. He soon scored the inning’s second run on a single from Mountcastle.
Henderson doubled off another left-hander, Kirby Snead, in the seventh. He also made the turn at second base on a game-ending double play behind Dillon Tate.
Dean deals
Right-hander Dean Kremer continued a strong stretch from the Orioles’ rotation with six innings of two-run ball.
It marked the eighth time in the past nine games Baltimore’s starter completed the sixth, matching the total from the team’s previous 42 games. Only once in the past 11 games has a member of the Orioles’ rotation allowed more than two runs, a stretch in which the group has a 1.93 ERA.
After back-to-back shutouts to win a series against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, Kremer extended the staff’s scoreless streak to 25 innings with four shutout frames to open his outing.
In the fifth, Oakland put runners on second and third against him with no outs and had the bases loaded with two outs. Kremer was a pitch away from getting out of it when A’s leadoff hitter Tony Kemp hit a soft single into center to tie the game.
Kremer retired the final four batters he faced, exiting after 94 pitches. Bryan Baker retired all five men he faced before ceding to Tate, who recorded four outs around the Orioles’ big eighth to finish off the victory.
Around the horn
- After throwing 31 pitches for High-A Aberdeen in his first game in three months Thursday, top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez will continue his rehab from a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain early next week with Double-A Bowie, the Orioles said. The five-day turn Rodriguez said he’s on would have him start Tuesday at Prince George’s Stadium.
- Tyler Wells matched Rodriguez by throwing 31 pitches in a rehab start for Aberdeen on Friday, with the right-hander going 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts as he works his way back from a left oblique strain.
- The Orioles’ second starter for Monday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays could come from either their active roster or from Triple-A Norfolk, Hyde said.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Jasper Wu: CHP releases photo of cars suspected of involvement in fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old child
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — The California Highway Patrol released a new image Friday evening of two vehicles suspected of being involved in the fatal Oakland highway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu.
CHP says the photo released on Friday shows these two vehicles, one is a gray 2007-2010 Infiniti sedan and the other is a gray Nissan sedan.
RELATED: Heartbroken mother of 23-month-old killed on I-880 in Oakland appeals to public
On Nov. 6, 2021, Jasper was in a car with his mom, aunt, and cousins on his way back to Fremont when a bullet went through their front windshield in the area of Interstate 880 (I- 880) northbound near Interstate 980 (I-980).
Sources told ABC7 News last year that Jasper was shot in the forehead and caught in the crossfire of gangs.
The CHP says if you or someone you know has any information about these vehicles or this incident to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Andrew Benintendi leaves game with right wrist injury
ST. PETERSBURG — As if things weren’t bad enough for the spiraling Yankees, they lost one of their few productive hitters Friday night. After taking a swing at a pitch in the third inning of the Yankees’ game against the Rays at Tropicana Field, Andrew Benintendi was forced to leave mid-at-bat with what the Yankees called a right wrist injury.
Oswaldo Cabrera had to come in to finish the at-bat and the Yankees announced Benintendi was having X-Rays at Tropicana Field.
The left fielder had been a consistent hitter amid the Yankees’ offensive swoon. Benintendi was hitting .292/.327/.458 with two homers and a .785 OPS over the last 14 days, which encompasses most of this dismal road trip.
()
News
Iran briefly seizes 2 US Navy drones in Red Sea: report
Tehran:
An Iranian naval flotilla briefly seized two US military unmanned research vessels in the Red Sea before releasing them, Iranian state media reported on Friday.
“The Iranian Navy’s destroyer Jamaran encountered several U.S. military unmanned research vessels on the international shipping lane on Thursday while carrying out a counter-terrorism mission in the Red Sea,” state television said.
He added that the flotilla, “after warning an American destroyer twice, seized the two drones to prevent possible accidents”.
“After securing passage for international shipping, the flotilla released the two vessels to a safe area,” the state broadcaster continued, showing footage purporting to show the two US vessels released by Iranian forces on board. a ship.
The US Navy said its ships have been taking photos of the surrounding environment and have been in the vicinity of the southern Red Sea for more than 200 days.
“At approximately 2 p.m. (local time) on September 1, the U.S. 5th Fleet detected the Iranian vessel approaching the two unmanned vessels and pulling them out of the water,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement.
Two destroyers operating nearby, the USS Nitze and the USS Delbert D. Black, “remained on scene in communication with the Iranian warship to de-escalate the situation,” the statement added.
The US Navy ships were released around 8 a.m. the next day, the statement said.
In another earlier incident, the Pentagon said Tuesday that an Iranian vessel seized a US military drone in the Gulf, but released it after a US Navy patrol boat and helicopter were deployed to the scene.
The US Central Command’s 5th Fleet says an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy support vessel, the Shahid Baziar, was seen towing the unmanned surface vessel (USV) Seven-meter (23-foot) Saildrone Explorer on Monday evening.
US forces then dispatched the coastal patrol vessel USS Thunderbolt and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter.
This “enabled the IRGCN vessel to disconnect the tow line from the USV and depart the area approximately four hours later” without further incident, the 5th Fleet said.
On Thursday, Iran’s navy said the same flotilla foiled a pirate attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the area.
“A suspicious boat with 12 armed people on board approached the Iranian merchant vessel in the Bab al-Mandab Strait on Thursday,” the official IRNA news agency said, citing a navy statement.
He said a squadron clashed with “pirates in the Red Sea”, adding that the invasion boat “left the area” after the escort flotilla, “led by the destroyer Jamaran… opened fire”.
On August 10, a senior Iranian navy commander said the same flotilla foiled a nighttime attack on another vessel belonging to the Islamic republic.
Rear Admiral Mustafa Tajeddini said at the time that following a request for help from an Iranian ship in the Red Sea, the flotilla was dispatched to the scene and fired on the attacking boats.
“After violent exchanges, the attacking boats left,” he added.
Like other countries dependent on the sea route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, Iran boosted its naval presence in the Gulf of Aden after a wave of attacks by Somalia-based pirates between 2000 and 2011.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Want to catch a view of Viking Mississippi? Here’s when it will likely arrive in St. Paul
When the Viking Mississippi sails into St. Paul’s Lambert’s Landing on Saturday morning, there’s a good chance it will beat sunrise. The 386-passenger cruise ship — the first luxury liner in downtown St. Paul in roughly a decade — could float in by 6 or 7 a.m., if not earlier, sailing out again on its inaugural trip toward St. Louis at 10 p.m.
“Exact timing when the ship will arrive in St. Paul is TBD (to be determined),” said Tara Denney, a spokesperson for the cruise line, in an email, “but what I can share to help is that disembarkation … is normally complete by 8 a.m.”
Denney said media photographers and other gawkers aren’t yet welcome on board, but the opportunity could arise in the future.
In St. Paul, tourism officials have waited for years for Viking to make good on its February 2015 announcement that it would soon be sailing from New Orleans toward the Mississippi River headwaters. Plans were delayed on multiple fronts, including U.S. maritime law — which required Viking to operate through a U.S. affiliate — to supply-chain challenges related to the pandemic.
Constructed in 2022 and purpose-built for the Mississippi River, the luxury river cruise ship hosts up to 386 passengers and 148 crew members. It measures 450 feet in length, 75 feet in width at the beam, or widest point, five decks and 193 all outwardly-facing staterooms, including 40 penthouse and junior penthouse suites.
Situated at the front of the boat is the “Aquavit Terrace,” a sunlit dining area ringed by 180 degrees of floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
With operations based in Basel, Switzerland and a marketing office in Los Angeles, Calif., Viking offers ocean and river cruises on all seven continents, with trips including the Nile, Mekong and Mississippi rivers. The company was founded in 1997.
High school football: Tartan’s defense keys 10-8 victory over Two Rivers
Why a higher unemployment rate can be a good thing
Adley Rutschman’s pinch-hit walk helps Orioles beat A’s, 5-2, in Gunnar Henderson’s home debut
Jasper Wu: CHP releases photo of cars suspected of involvement in fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old child
Andrew Benintendi leaves game with right wrist injury
Iran briefly seizes 2 US Navy drones in Red Sea: report
Want to catch a view of Viking Mississippi? Here’s when it will likely arrive in St. Paul
Fox News personalities interviewed as Dominion trial moves forward
A curd’s journey: Following a deep-fried cheese curd from farm to State Fair
Cool ideas for cooling off during the Bay Area heatwave this Labor Day weekend
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”