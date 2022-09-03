Connect with us

High shool football: Kellen Quast pick seals Concordia Academy win

High Shool Football: Kellen Quast Pick Seals Concordia Academy Win
With momentum quickly shifting the other way, and potential victory hanging in the balance, Kellen Quast listened to his dad.

It led to the junior linebacker intercepting a pass with 45.1 seconds left and allowed Concordia Academy to hold off St. Croix Lutheran 17-14 Friday in the season opener for both schools.

“That was all my D coordinator,” Quast said. His dad, Robert, fills that coaching role.

“We sent our outside linebacker on a blitz, and he was supposed to be jamming the tight end, and then I was supposed to cover the tight end,” said the younger Quast. “He went up for the vertical, and I just had to undercut him for the pick.”

A St. Croix Lutheran sideline that was going crazy two plays earlier quickly went silent.

Will Hugo drilled a 33-yard field goal for the winning points midway through the final quarter.

It may not have been his best kick of the final minutes.

With just over two minutes remaining, Hugo scooped up a low snap and got off a punt that was downed at the St. Croix Lutheran 1.

Crusaders coaches were certain that Hugo’s knee touched the ground, with coach Adam Frey angrily telling an official his team should have had the ball at midfield.

They soon did – and then some.

Down by three, Marco Rodrigues connected with Andrew Beekman for a 23-yard pass on third down. After a sack, Rodrigues lofted a ball up that allowed Beekman to outjump a defender. The 56-yard catch and run down the sideline in front of the Crusaders’ bench put the ball on the Concordia Academy 25.

But after a spike to stop the clock, Quast ended the nailbiter on a steamy night that led to a fair number of players needing brief medical attention.

“I don’t think for one moment I felt stressed at all. I just knew our guys were up for the challenge. I was more worried about the cramps and who was I going to have in at the end and everything,” said Beacons coach Bob Wolf.

“I just felt like our running game, we could control it. Our defensive line let down coming out of the second half. But they pulled it back together in the fourth quarter.”

Concordia Academy rushed for 281 yards. The Beacons were unsuccessful on their lone pass attempt.

“I thank my line; I thank my coaches. I thank God. We put in all the work, and it shows on the field,” said Christian Brown, who rushed for 94 yards.

A 28-yard run by Nick Brunn on 3rd-and-6 kept a fourth-quarter drive alive that led to Hugo’s field goal.

Sam Haug scored on a 58-yard run in the first quarter, and Brunn had a 15-yard interception return to the end zone as Concordia Academy established a 14-0 halftime lead.

But Rodrigues dashed 35 yards in the third quarter to get the Crusaders within one score. A 2-yard run by Jack Thome tied the game with 9:38 left in regulation.

It’s the second straight year Concordia Academy beat St. Croix Lutheran in the season opener. In 2021, it was 24-0.

News

Elon Musk and Twitter will face off in the omnibus hearing next week

Elon Musk And Twitter Will Face Off In The Omnibus Hearing Next Week
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. The distribution and use of this material is governed by our subscription agreement and copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

wsj

News

Twins blow prime chance at first place

Twins Blow Prime Chance At First Place
CHICAGO — The Twins were cleared for takeoff on Friday night, clear skies ahead and visibility so good they could see first place from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Then a black cloud rolled in from the south, and the Twins found themselves stuck on the ground, still a game behind Cleveland in the American League Central Division.

With the first-place Guardians trailing big to the Mariners in Cleveland, Minnesota jumped on Chicago for two runs in the first only to strand two and then have the bats go all but silent in a 4-3, walk-off loss to the White Sox.

Yasmani Grandal hit a one-out, game-tying home run off Caleb Thielbar in the eighth inning, and Jose Abreu hit a bases-loaded groundout to lift the White Sox.

Twins closer Jorge Lopez gave up ninth-inning singles to Romy Gonzalez and Elvis Andrus before hitting Andrew Vaugh to load the bases with one out. That ignited something of a bench-clearing standoff at the mound, and Lopez appeared to hit the next batter, Jose Abreu, with a pitch to drive Gonzalez home with the winning run.

That was overturned on review, and the teams had to repopulate the field, but Abreu then drove in the winning run with a grounder to second.

It was an abrupt and difficult ending for a game that had started so promisingly for Minnesota, which jumped on Chicago opener Joe Kelly for a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Gordon slapped a two-run double to the right field corner that scored Carlos Correa and Max Kepler. That left the Twins with runners at second and third with just one out.

At the time, the Guardians trailed Seattle, 6-0, in Cleveland, opening a clear window for the Twins to grab a piece of first place for the first time since the teams were tied on Aug. 9.

But Kelly struck out Gio Urshela and Jake Cave swinging to end the threat. They could have used those runs because Davis Martin came in and held the Twins scoreless for five innings. The right-hander allowed only three hits and a walk and fanned two.

The Twins took a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when Kepler hit a leadoff, infield single off right-hander Jimmy Lambert and took second on third baseman Josh Harrison’s errant throw. Jose Miranda followed with a single, and new outfielder Billy Hamilton pinch ran.

Gordon scored Kepler, and moved Hamilton to second, on a groundout to second. Hamilton then was caught trying to steal third base – the first time he has been caught in eight stolen base attempts this season – and after a walk to Urshela, Lambert got Jake Cave on a fly to center.

Caleb Thielbar came on for the eighth and gave up a one-out home run to Grandel to tie the game 3-3, and Liam Hendricks shut the Twins down in the ninth, allowing only a one-out single to Gilberto Celestino.

Twins starter Sonny Gray left the game after four innings with what the team called right hamstring tightness. The right-hander faced the minimum through three but the White Sox sent eight to the plate in the fourth, tying the game 2-2 when Gray hit No. 8 hitter Josh Harrison with the bases loaded.

News

United States condemns latest round of conflict in Tigray

United States Condemns Latest Round Of Conflict In Tigray
White House –

The White House has condemned the resumption of conflict last week that threatens to fuel famine and destabilize the Horn of Africa, following the collapse of the five-month ceasefire in the Tigray region. , in northern Ethiopia.

“We condemn Eritrea’s return to the conflict, the continued TPLF offensive outside Tigray and the Ethiopian government’s airstrikes,” the White House press secretary told reporters on Friday. , Karine Jean-Pierre.

She urged the parties to cease hostilities. “There is no military solution to the conflict.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have blamed each other for the latest round of violence. The TPLF is an armed political movement that ruled the country as part of a ruling coalition for more than 20 years, but has now been designated a terrorist organization by Addis Ababa.

Jean-Pierre said US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, was due to visit Ethiopia this weekend to urge the parties to engage in negotiations to end the nearly two-year-old conflict. . It would be Hammer’s second visit in a month – he was there on August 2 with his European Union counterpart, Annette Weber, to facilitate the start of talks.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that a return to active conflict “would lead to widespread suffering, human rights abuses and further economic hardship”.

Nearly half a million Ethiopians are believed to have died from violence and starvation and more than 1.6 million people have been displaced by this conflict, according to researchers at Ghent University.

American role

Washington can provide incentives for negotiations because it is Ethiopia’s main source of development assistance and a key source of future investments that will be essential for post-conflict reconstruction, said Joseph Siegle, research director at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, National Defense University.

“The United States can also reaffirm its commitment to accelerate efforts to help resolve the acute humanitarian crisis generated by the conflict,” Siegle told VOA. “It will also be important to emphasize to both sides that this conflict revolves around a political dispute – how Tigray can be reintegrated into a federal Ethiopia while retaining meaningful autonomy.”

Siegle said Washington can also make clear to regional actors, including Sudan, Egypt and the Gulf states, the need to refrain from amplifying the conflict. “If the Tigray conflict were to be regionalized, it would become even more difficult to resolve and could become more destabilizing for the region,” he said.

It’s unclear what pressure the Biden administration can exert to bring the parties to the table. Last year, the administration suspended Addis Ababa from the duty-free African Growth and Opportunity Act, which provides duty-free access to the US market for African manufacturers.

USA voanews

News

High school football: Central’s Allan Lankfard makes plays from everywhere in win over Minneapolis Washburn

High School Football: Central’s Allan Lankfard Makes Plays From Everywhere In Win Over Minneapolis Washburn
Central sophomore Allan Lankfard doesn’t care where he lines up before the ball is snapped.

He’s more concerned about where he ends up when the play is finished.

Friday night, that was in the end zone on three different occasions. Lankfard rushed for touchdowns of 60, 34 and five yards to lift the Minutemen past Minneapolis Washburn 41-15 on the road in their season opener.

“I knew coming into the game that we were going to be swapping off,” said Lankfard, who started at wide receiver, but switched with senior teammate Cole Fee and ended up playing much of the game at quarterback. “I didn’t think I was going to stay at QB, but I did.”

“I like both (positions),” he continued. “I’m an athlete. I just want to make plays.”

Early on, though, it was Washburn making the plays. The Millers took an early 7-0 lead after faking a punt on fourth-and-long with just over 3 1/2 minutes to go in the first quarter. Senior Will Anderson then connected with junior Declan Dosse on a 60-yard touchdown pass.

“That just came from watching them on film last year,” Washburn coach Ryan Galindo said. “We saw some things we thought we could take advantage of.”

Things continued to swing the Millers’ way when Central fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving Washburn the ball back at its own 40. But the Millers turned it over on downs at the Central 35, and that’s when the Minutemen’s luck began to change.

On the very next play, Lankfard took the snap and went 65 yards for a touchdown to tie the score 7-7. Then, after Washburn fumbled the ball away at its own 41 on its next possession, it took exactly one play for senior Tye’Jawn Cox-Curtis to score on a 41-yard touchdown run.

The two-point conversion put Central on top 15-7.

“That actually happened to us last year (in a 35-14 loss) against Richfield in the second game of the season,” Lankfard said. “We had a touchdown. They came back and we shut down. But we’re not going to shut down anymore. When that happened to us tonight, we kept going.”

And going and going and going.

Washburn fumbled the ensuing kickoff after Cox-Curtis’ touchdown. Moments later, Lankford scored on a 34-yard run. Then things got even worse for the Millers when a blocked punt on their next possession resulted in another Central score to expand the Minutemen’s lead to 28-7 at halftime.

“It’s quick right,” Galindo said. “Uncle Mo is a dangerous man. The two fumbles we had and that blocked punt gave them the momentum back. They’re a strong team. They’ve got some really nice athletes and they made plays.”

Galindo’s team cut the gap to 28-15 when junior Jack Garcia-Grafing scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. But Central added a 27-yard touchdown run from Cox-Curtis and a late 5-yard touchdown run from Lankford to put the game out of reach.

“One of the parents at halftime said, ‘Great play calling coach,’ ” Minutemen coach Scott Howell said. “But when you have athletes like this, they’re doing all the work.”

Howell plans to continue to switch Lankfard and Fee around as the season goes on.

“We interchange them in practice every day,” he said. “(Allan) had the hot hand or hot legs or however you want to put it tonight. So we went with him quite a bit at quarterback.

“He was just having a pretty good day. But next week, maybe it’s Cole.”

Lankfard doesn’t much care as long as he has the chance to produce.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “Wherever I can make plays at. Like I said, I’m an athlete and I just want to help us win games.”

News

4 dead and 24 injured after a truck rammed a stationary bus in Barabanki from UP

4 Dead And 24 Injured After A Truck Rammed A Stationary Bus In Barabanki From Up
The bodies of the deceased were sent for an autopsy.

Luck now:

Four people have died and around 24 others were injured after a truck hit a bus carrying migrant workers in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The accident happened when a double-decker bus was hit from behind by a truck near Mahungupur in Barabanki. The double-decker bus, carrying Nepali migrant workers, was en route to Goa when one of its tires was punctured. The bus driver then parked the vehicle on the side of the road and was in the process of changing the tire when a speeding truck rammed the vehicle from behind.

Of approximately 60 passengers on board, four were killed and 24 were injured. The injured were admitted to Barabanki District Hospital for treatment, where doctors sent six of the injured to Lucknow Trauma Center, Barabani Senior Police Officer Purnendu Singh said.

“The remaining passengers are safe and we are in the process of returning them to Nepal,” Singh said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy and further investigation into the case is ongoing, he added.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents with 24,711 deaths recorded in 2021.

As many as 1.73 lakh people lost their lives in about 4.22 lakh traffic accidents in the country in 2021.

ndtv

News

Rays embarrass Yankees, 9-0, as division lead shrinks to 5 games

Rays Embarrass Yankees, 9-0, As Division Lead Shrinks To 5 Games
ST. PETERSBURG — The Yankees once-monumental lead in the division is unraveling faster now. The Bombers committed three errors and were shut out Friday night by the surging Rays 9-0 at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay cut the Yankees lead in the American League East to its smallest margin since June 1.

The Yankees are now 11 games under .500 since July 2, when this slide began. They are 15-26 since the All-Star break and 8-12 in their last 20 games. The Rays have gone 18-8 since August 3, when the Bombers held a 15-game lead in the American League East. With the win, the Rays closed the gap to five games in the division, four games in the loss column.

“They’re right, right behind us. They’re fighting for the division as well,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of the Rays before Friday night’s game. “So I think anytime you’re facing divisional opponents, there’s an importance on it. It’s that time of the year, September pressure’s part of it. And hopefully it’s something that is tough to continue to go through and not win at the clip that we want. Hopefully this is something that serves us well moving forward, playing with a little bit of a lot of adversity we’ve had over the last month.”

The Yankees were shut out for the 12th time this season, the sixth time in the last month. They had their chances, but with a depleted lineup, they went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. They are without Anthony Rizzo, who had an epidural to try and stop the nagging back pain that has limited him in the second half of the season. They lost Andrew Benintendi, arguably their best contact hitter,  to a wrist injury during the game. DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a toe issue that bothers him when he swings and hasn’t had an extra-base hit since Aug. 6. Giancarlo Stanton is 3-for-26 since coming off the injured list. Gleyber Torres is hitting .189 in the second half. Aaron Judge has carried the offense, but it’s easier for teams to pitch around him when nobody else is a threat.

Boone, however, is still optimistic about this team.

“When I do look out on the horizon, there are exciting things that are going to potentially be integrated back into our team that,  if we’re playing our best baseball, we feel like we can beat anyone,” Boone said. “So we have to get to that point.”

They didn’t Friday night.

Domingo German was good for six innings, but Boone kept him in after walking Isaac Paredes to face Christian Betancourt. The Rays’ catcher crushed a changeup to the left-center field fence. German allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks, He struck out one.

Betancourt admired the shot for a moment, flipped his bat over toward his dugout and trotted around the bases. As he turned second base, he found a quiet Yankees dugout.

It only got quieter as the Rays piled on. The Rays scored two on a Greg Weissert throwing error. Anthony Banda walked two more in and gave up a two-run single all in the eighth. Marwin Gonzalez had to come in and get them out of the inning.

There had been chirping between the teams beginning in the fourth when Josh Donaldson popped out. Heading back to the dugout, he cut in front of Rays starter Jeffrey Springs, forcing him to step aside. After Springs retired the side, Donaldson challenged Springs to throw him a fastball from the dugout. Springs shot back, he threw him three and laughed as he walked off the field. Donaldson went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Springs scattered four hits, walked three, struck out seven in 5.2 innings pitched.

In the bottom of the inning, Donaldson committed back-to-back errors, a fielding error and a throwing, setting up the Rays’ first run. Only a tremendous play and throw by Oswaldo Cabrera from right field saved the Bombers from being down two runs.

Cabrera had to come in to finish the at-bat for Andrew Benintendi in the third inning. The left fielder swung and missed on a pitch and immediately felt something in his right hand/wrist area. The Yankees announced the X-Rays on his wrist were negative , but Benintendi will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Benintendi had been arguably their second-most productive hitter behind Aaron Judge amid the Yankees offensive swoon. Benintendi was hitting .292/.327/.458 with two homers and a .785 OPS over the last 14 days, which encompasses most of this dismal road trip.

()

