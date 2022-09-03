News
Hochul’s office won’t say whether govt will drop armed security
Breitbart News contacted the office of New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) on Thursday to see if she would disarm the good guys protecting her with guns the same way she forces average Americans with guns to disarm around from New York.
His office could not say if Hochul will abandon his good guys with guns.
The person we spoke with listed here has not yet made a policy statement on this.
On Sept. 1, Breitbart News reported that Hochul had tweeted about the state’s new gun controls and claimed that gun-toting good guys don’t stop gun-toting bad guys.
FOX News quoted Hochul as saying, “This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop the bad guys with a gun, that just doesn’t hold up. And the data backs it up, so the theory is over.
On August 31, Hochul tweeted the many places where law-abiding citizens will be prohibited from carrying weapons for self-defense:
Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority.
From tomorrow, concealed weapons will no longer be allowed in subways, bars and the following sensitive locations. pic.twitter.com/RKExUOBlrT
— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 31, 2022
But Hochul’s office could not say whether or not the Governor will retain the armed good guys who keep him safe day in and day out.
Breitbart News suggested that Hochul keeping armed protection to herself, after banning law-abiding average Americans from being armed to defend themselves, could give the impression that the lives of average Americans are not held in the same high esteem as the ruler’s life. to classify. We were transferred to the Hochul press office after making this point, and our call was answered by voicemail.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Contact him at [email protected] You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
Mets Notebook: Buck Showalter misses hanging out at batting practice
The home team taking batting practice on the field has become increasingly rare. That’s one of the main things Showalter has noticed since coming back to a managerial role after three years away.
“That’s one of the biggest changes I’ve seen,” Buck Showalter declared. “I miss walking around and talking to the bullpen guys in the outfield. I think a lot of it has to do with the facilities inside being so much better now.”
With so much importance being put on player performance data now, which is a major difference between the league that Showalter managed in during the 90s and early 2000s, the entire thinking around the once-daily ritual has changed.
“You look at batting practice as an entertainment feature as opposed to, ‘Are you getting the best out of getting ready for the game?’ Is it smart to come out after a four-hour night game and take BP for a day game the next day when it’s 95 degrees?”
Other things have gone the way of the dodo bird as well, but Showalter does not mourn the death of every derelict tradition.
“You could ask why they don’t take infield and outfield,” he said. “Well, it’s kind of been proven that it’s stupid, because you’re getting your arm ready three times. You’d get your arm ready for batting practice. Then you’d go inside, come out and get your arm ready for infield. Then you’d go inside, get cold again and then get it ready for the game. That was proven to be a really bad idea.”
From a human standpoint, the lack of pregame interaction has made things a little weird for the 66-year-old skipper.
“It’s made my job harder as far as communication, because I don’t have that avenue every day to get out there and talk to them. It’s kind of like computers and cell phones. You don’t have to talk to human beings as much anymore. I’m not sure that’s a good thing.”
BIG DRIP ON THE HORIZON
Tylor “Big Drip” Megill could wind up being a sneaky X-factor for the Mets as they close out the regular season and move into the great postseason beyond.
Megill, who made nine starts for the Mets earlier this year before a shoulder strain derailed him, made his first rehab appearance on Thursday. It marked the first game action for Megill since June 16, when the Milwaukee Brewers ran roughshod over him.
The Mets are planning to bring Megill back to the big-league club as a reliever. Thursday’s outing for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies saw him strike out the side on 19 pitches.
“It’s tough because he hasn’t really had a background in it,” Showalter said of Megill’s transition to the bullpen. “You have to ask yourself what is he most likely going to be asked to do for you here. You also have to take some precautions because you’re doing something different with him than he’s ever done.”
Showalter said he expects Megill to take a day or two off before pitching again, at which point the Mets will evaluate how close he is to MLB-ready.
THE DOG DAYS ARE OVER
Any player who just endured a tough month of August — Pete Alonso is that guy for the Mets — now has to leave that behind and gear up for a potential playoff-clinching month. Showalter was asked how much to worry about a player going through a slump when it does hit in August, a difficult time of year for any baseball player.
“Whoever it may be, whether it’s Pete or Francisco [Lindor], there’s an ebb and flow to the season. There’s good days and bad days. But this is really hard to do, what they’re doing. Winning a major league game is hard. Hitting, I mean guys are throwing 100 miles per hour in Double-A now.”
There is some solace, Showalter said, in knowing that the people the players spend the most time with are also the people who can relate to them the most.
“You’re always trying to find that fine line between empathy and sympathy for what they do. The only people that really understand what they’re going through every day are the other people in that locker room.”
The beauty and curse of baseball, of course, is that there’s almost always another game waiting tomorrow. How a person prepares for that will vary, but the goal is always the same.
“It’s about winning that game that night,” Showalter stated. “There’s an obstacle in your way. Whether it’s Washington or the Dodgers. Just go post up. You don’t have ‘I’m going to take this week off. I’m not going to make the road trip.’ We don’t have that option. Just post up, man.”
Yankees shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza gets his chance – The Denver Post
ST. PETERSBURG — Oswald Peraza cut the noise. Fans calling for him to try his luck in the major leagues and speculation over who would get a spot when the roster grows to 28 on September 1 was something he didn’t even bother to pay attention to. When teammate Oswaldo Cabrera got the call before him, Peraza said he only felt joy.
“For me, I’m so focused on my work, my development and my day-to-day responsibilities. You focus on that, on training and on whatever you’re working on,” Peraza said of not hearing the noise outside the pitch. “At the same time, seeing teammates make it to the major leagues is also their dream to make it to the major leagues. While I feel joy and happiness for them because they have worked hard to get to this level. And I focus on my preparation and on my daily life.
And that focus took the 22-year-old into the big leagues on Friday where he wasn’t in the lineup against the Rays, but Aaron Boone said he’d have plenty of chances.
“I mean it will be fluid, he will have opportunities and then how much he plays, how well he does that stuff. We’ll kind of continue to weigh that as we go forward,” Boone said.
Peraza comes at a time when the fanbase is frustrated with starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defensive errors and lack of offensive production. Kiner-Falefa hits .261/.310/.315 with a .625 OPS and a home run.
That will cut into Kiner-Falefa’s playing time, but Boone said Friday before the series opener at Tropicana Field that the veteran remains his starting shortstop.
“He’ll be an upgrade on both sides,” said an American League scout who saw Peraza earlier this season. “He is fluid on the pitch, he has good hands, a good arm. Good instincts. He has the power. It won’t hit 30 homers, but it will give you more potential than Kiner-Falefa.
The move follows a Kiner-Falefa error that cost the Yankees an embarrassing loss to the Angels on Wednesday.
“I spoke to Izzy yeah, I had a conversation with him about it,” Boone said. “Izzy is such a big part of what we do and I expect them to continue to be at the heart of everything we do. And the best thing about Isiah is that he wants to win. He will do whatever it takes to prepare and he will keep playing.
Boone said he could also slide Peraza to second base, where he started playing this season. This is another place where the Yankees aren’t getting much offensive production. Gleyber Torres is hitting .189/.222/.301 with four homers in the last 35 games. They also expect Josh Donaldson to go on paternity leave soon and Boone said he could possibly use Kiner-Falefa in the third tier, where he played in the past with Rangers.
A consensus top-100 prospect, Peraza has been hitting 0.291/0.365/0.511 since June 1 and has 19 home runs this season.
“I think it’s just his complete game. He has the ability to impact the ball. We see him as a long-term shortstop. So the ability to really play in that position,” Boone said he loved about Peraza. “He’s a really good base runner. He’s probably not an extremely fast guy, but just above average runner and he’s gotten really good at knowing if he’s going first and third, obviously stealing a lot of goals there, so his all-around game is what we consider his strength.
Peraza was just trying to get settled Friday afternoon in the Yankees clubhouse.
“I mean, you’re at a loss for words when you hear you’re finally stepping into the big leagues. You might get the opportunity to play (shortstop) for the Yankees,” Peraza said. “I’m at a loss for words to explain how I felt in the moment, thinking about the journey and all you know, all the different levels to get here playing the sport since I was a little kid, so yes, very exciting.”
Manchester United and Arsenal fans Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent place a bold bet before the Premier League giants collide which will see one of them draped in opposition colors
talkSPORT hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent lined up a bold bet with both full of confidence before their Manchester United and Arsenal sides clash.
Sunday’s teatime kick-off could be the most thrilling Premier League game of the season so far with two English giants and longtime rivals at a crossroads.
Both teams are desperate to move up the table, and there are signs the pair have it in them, with new eras in the works and an intriguing start to the season.
Arsenal appear to have finally found their groove now that Mikel Arteta has completed a squad overhaul, and a new fighting mentality is emerging, seeing them take five points from five games.
United, on the other hand, are much earlier in their rebuilding, but after a horrendous start to the season, suggested plans have been put on hold, they have seemingly come out of it.
Three straight wins and stellar new signings of £60m Casemiro and £85m Antony appear to be gaining momentum as the Erik ten Hag era dawns.
All things considered, it’s fair to say that a win on Sunday could define the season, and two fans couldn’t be more at odds over who will take the three points.
Premier League 100 Goals club member and Arsenal fan Bent collided with fellow talkSPORT Drivetime host and United supporter Goldstein over who has had the best start to the campaign.
“Arsenal haven’t really been tested this season,” Goldstein began. “You are at the top of the Premier League, do not base yourself on anything.
“Newly promoted Fulham, Bournemouth, awful, Leicester, last in the Premier League, Palace, we were there, they were appalling.
“You haven’t beaten anyone where you think ‘it’s a good result’ we have. Liverpool.
Bent returned: “You’ve been beaten by Brighton, beaten by Brentford 4-0, past Southampton, past Liverpool, past Leicester.”
After Bent said he wasn’t nervous, Goldstein replied, “Not even a tiny bit?
“Antony is going to make his debut, Old Trafford, Casemiro, and we’ve sorted out our defence, Diogo Dalot suddenly looks like Roberto Carlos.”
Bent fired back, “Yeah, I can’t wait until [Gabriel] Martinelli grabs him, I tell you, walks past him like he’s not even there.
“Do you honestly think you have a chance?” Goldstein asked. “Well, we’ll have a bet on that.
“The bet is that if my team loses I’ll wear the Arsenal shirt on Monday and vice versa, if it’s a draw no bet. Hand on heart, what do you think will happen? »
“I think Arsenal are going to win,” Bent said,
“What? Based on what? You almost won your last game,” Goldstein reflected before adding: “I was sure we would beat Liverpool and I’m sure we’d beat you, I think we’re going to destroy you.
Former Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester sells home in Chicago’s Graceland West neighborhood for $3.5M
Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester and his wife, Farrah, on Thursday sold their five-bedroom, 7,000-square-foot mansion and side lot in Chicago’s Graceland West neighborhood for $3.5 million.
Lester, 38, was with the Cubs from 2015 until 2020, and was a key part of their 2016 World Series-winning team. He now is retired from baseball after winning exactly 200 games in his career.
In Graceland West, Lester and his wife paid $3.77 million in 2015 for the mansion on Berteau Avenue. They then paid another $1.35 million in 2016 for an adjoining side lot.
The couple first listed the combined properties in April 2021 for $5.99 million. They later cut their asking price to $5.5 million, to $5.3 million and then to $4.99 million.
After that, the couple began listing the two properties separately — one could buy the house for $3.85 million, and one could buy the vacant lot separately for $1.15 million. The Lesters then reduced their asking price further for the house in July, to $3.5 million.
Now, the couple have sold both the mansion and the side lot together, at a loss, the agent for the buyers, Jeffrey Proctor, told Elite Street. The Lesters paid a combined $5.12 million for the mansion and side lot, and they wound up losing $1.62 million on it, or 31.7% of their purchase price.
The mansion has 5-1/2 bathrooms and three fireplaces and sits on an 82-foot-wide lot. Lester bought the mansion on a 42-foot-wide lot and then bought an adjacent 40-foot-wide lot, on which they installed a sport court and an outdoor kitchen. Other features in the mansion include a kitchen with a butler’s pantry, a primary bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet, a four-stop elevator, a roof deck above the garage and a finished lower level with wood paneling, a bar and a wine cellar, according to listing information.
Public records do not yet identify the buyers.
The mansion and its own lot had a $73,684 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year, while the side lot had a $6,460 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Lester’s primary residence is a gated seven-bedroom house in Atlanta that he and his wife purchased at the end of 2013 for $3.4 million.
Goldsborough is a freelance reporter.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for ‘pitches and torches’
MADISON, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin, backed by Donald Trump, calls on people to take ‘pitchforks and torches’ in reaction to a story that details his donations to anti-abortion groups, churches and others – rhetoric which Democrats say is tantamount to threatening violence.
Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company, takes on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. If Michels wins, he will be able to enact a host of GOP priorities passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature leading up to the 2024 presidential election. Evers has vetoed more bills than any what a governor in the state’s modern history and campaigned on his ability to control Republicans.
Michels, a multi-millionaire, reacted strongly this week to an article published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailing charitable donations from him and his wife’s foundation, some of which went to anti-abortion groups and churches that have adopted anti-gay positions.
Since the story was published, Michels has attacked not only Evers and the Democrats, but also the Journal Sentinel and, more broadly, all journalists.
“I believe people should just, just be ready to take to the streets with pitchforks and torches with how low the liberal media has gotten,” Michels said Thursday on a conservative radio show. “People have to decide ‘Am I going to put up with this? Am I going to put up with this, take someone who gives money to churches or cancer research and use that as a hit in the media? I’m appalled. It’s disgusting.”
That’s further than he went in a campaign website published Thursday when he encouraged people to “get involved.” Repel. Speak. Volunteer. Make a donation. Vote.”
Evers spokesman Sam Roecker tweeted Friday that Michels had gone too far.
“Instead of explaining why he funds groups that work to ban access to abortion and contraception, Tim Michels encourages violence,” Roecker wrote. “He’s too radical for Wisconsin.”
Hannah Menchhff, spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, accused Michels of threatening to use violence in an “extreme attempt to flatter Donald Trump and the MAGA base.”
Michels’ campaign spokeswoman Anna Kelly played down his remarks on Friday.
“Only political hacks and media accomplices would panic that Tim would use a figure of speech to point out the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s ridiculous characterization of his donations to churches, nuns and charitable causes as ‘radicals,’” she said.
Michels, who used the Journal Sentinel article in fundraising appeals, posted a lengthy response to the article on his campaign website Thursday. He accused Evers and the “corrupt media” of turning his charitable donations and faith “into something malicious”.
“I will never apologize for giving to charitable causes or for being a Christian,” Michels wrote. “However, the Journal Sentinel should be ashamed of its anti-religious bigotry.”
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor George Stanley defended the article, noting that the newspaper had published an article the same day about security costs for the Democratic candidate for the United States Senate that his Republican opponent urged people to read. .
“Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters are independent of all political parties and special interest groups,” Stanley said. “We are committed to being accurate so that citizens can make up their own minds and stay in charge of their government.”
The Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation donated $1.66 million in 2020 alone, the Journal Sentinel reported. The bulk, $1 million, went to Cornell University in New York. where a faculty member pioneered a rare surgery that saved the life of Michels’ daughter, who had a brain tumor when she was 11.
The Sentinel Journal published an article in March about this donation and the surgery Michels’ daughter underwent. It was a month before Michels announced his candidacy for governor.
Michels also donated $175,000 to Wisconsin Right to Life, the Pro Life Wisconsin Education Task Force and Avail NYC, a crisis pregnancy center in New York City.
Pro Life Wisconsin wants to ban abortion and ban the most common forms of contraception and birth control. He also wants to ban in vitro fertilization.
The Michels Foundation also donated $10,000 to Christ Fellowship in Miami. The Journal Sentinel article noted that the church’s pastor, Omar Giritli, in June called arguments for an exception to abortion in cases of rape or incest “misleading reasoning.”
The couple also donated $50,000 to Spring Creek Church in Pewaukee. Her pastor, Chip Bernhard, has suggested that people who have abortions need forgiveness, and allowing transgender children to use the bathroom of their choice is “awful”.
Kelly, a spokesperson for Michels’ campaign, did not immediately respond to questions about whether Michels supported those positions.
Michels defended her donations to pregnancy resource centers, Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro Life Wisconsin, saying “we believe that women who may feel overwhelmed by an unplanned pregnancy need and deserve compassion, love, support and options other than abortion.
“I don’t apologize for any of this,” Michels wrote.
This story has been updated to correct that George Stanley is the editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, not its editor.
