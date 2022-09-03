Homes in the Denver metro area are taking longer to sell and prices continue to fall

Tim Hardaway values ​​greatness, which is why next weekend will be one of the most profound moments of his 56 years when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hardaway also appreciates the fact that some choose to focus on the guts rather than the guts, which is why he took the opportunity last week to not only talk about his former team, but also a member of that former team – Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry.

Twelve years ago, in the midst of a contentious free agency negotiation, Hardaway found himself defending with Heat president Pat Riley not only his elite skill level at point guard, but also his type. of body.

The compromise was a one-year, $12 million contract with a third of that salary tied to regular weigh-ins.

“To me,” Hardaway said at the time, “that’s a bunch of bs.”

So when Hardaway saw Riley ostentatiously note in June how Lowry was expected to turn out in better shape for his second Heat season, there was a feeling not only of being there, done, but also of empathy.

“I’m glad you asked that question,” Hardaway told the South Florida Sun Sentinel ahead of his trip to Springfield, Mass., for his Hall induction. “And I’ve been asked that question at least 10 times this year by friends and by people and they’ve said, ‘Pat knocked Kyle Lowry dry’ or said something wrong. I said, ‘ No, he didn’t.’ I said, I’ll tell you what Pat Riley said Pat Riley not saying he’s not in shape Pat Riley says he needs to stop hurting himself so he can play and help the team And getting in shape prevents all injuries.

The weigh-in-for-pay was on Hardaway. The following season, he left the Heat for a free agency contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

For Lowry, two seasons, including this impending one, remain on the three-year, $85 million free agency contract signed a year ago, one with no weight clauses.

“I want you to write this,” Hardaway said. “Kyle Lowry isn’t fat. He’s not fat and overweight. He wears these football pads under him to make him look taller. He’s a lot thinner than you think he is. I I’ve been telling people that for a really long time. And everyone’s like, ‘No, he’s overweight.’ No, the guy is not overweight, he needs to stay healthy to stay fit.

For Hardaway, it was about putting his mouth where his money was.

“It’s the only way I get my money’s worth,” he said in 2000 after reluctantly agreeing to the required weigh-ins. “If this is the only way for me to get my money, I just have to sacrifice myself for a year and not eat.”

Right now, many are eating up the social media posts Lowry offered about his grueling off-season workouts. There’s clearly an engagement there, though there hasn’t been a public response to Riley’s comments yet.

But even standing alongside Lowry, and even defending players who might not fit the prototypical NBA body type, Hardaway said with a laugh there’s one aspect he’s overwhelmingly supportive of in this. regarding the 36-year-old veteran. .

“He’s got to stop falling,” Hardaway said with the high-pitched cackling that was ubiquitous during his six-season tenure at the Heat. “That’s why he gets hurt. And I’m going to say this, I love Kyle. Kyle Lowry, I love what he does on the court. I just wish it would stop collapsing. I think to keep that to a minimum.

“You keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, yes you’re gonna get hurt, yes you’re gonna get hurt, yes it’s okay keep you away from lining up. I think that’s what really hurt him, collapsing and falling all the time. Stop falling all the time.

Hardaway paused, as if taking the same kind of pause Riley was offering regarding what should happen next with Lowry.

“The Heat need you at point guard,” Hardaway said. “They don’t need you on the bench without playing. They need you on the court to play 100% at a high level, just like you did in Toronto. You can do this if you stop falling to the ground so much.

IN THE WAY

REVISIONIST HISTORY: During a recent appearance on the Point Forward podcast hosted by the former Heat striker Andre Iguodala and former NBA player Evan TurnerHeat icon Dwyane Wade spoke of regrets for leaving money on the table during his playing career. “It was really tough, in a lot of ways. I think I gave up $17 [million] or $20 million,” said Wade, who is now part of the Utah Jazz ownership group. “Now, as someone on the other side, I didn’t have to give that money away. I could have pushed the envelope a bit more. I could have spread some of that bread on them. There were a lot of things that at the time, as a player, you really didn’t know. You just know that’s what they said had to be done, and that’s what we want to do. Except . . . in order to make many of Heat’s finances work at the start of the Big Three era in 2010 given that they were using a finite amount of ceiling space at the time, among the sacrifices was not only to maximize the contracts of james lebron and chris boshbut also making sure there was cap space for Wade’s friend Udonis Haslem and an ability to accommodate James’ desire to add mike miller. So, yes, Wade could have come out more financially, but maybe less on his roster and on the championship ledger.

UP: In Heat vs. Mavericks, Dallas has the last leg up again, this time when it comes to honoring a franchise icon, with a Dirk Nowitzki statue already under construction at the American Airlines Center. The Heat, on the other hand, have yet to announce any such plans for Wade at the FTX Arena, with both icons retiring in 2019. In an interview with Bleacher Report, the Mavericks owner Marc Cuban offered his thoughts on such honors. “You have to stay there,” he said, with Nowizki’s entire 21-season NBA career spent with the Mavericks. “It’s about being there, being a superstar, leading the team to a championship and being there for a long time. That’s the key. It’s not just about what you do on the pitch. It’s about what you do in the community. It’s about being part of the fabric of an organization during and after your playing time. Dirk is an example of that. Wade, of course , also could have stayed, if contract negotiations with the Heat had not gone sideways, resulting in detours with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

HERE TOO: On the season-ending foot injury that Oklahoma City Thunder’s first-round pick Chet Holmgren supported at a summer pro-am game in Seattle, it brought back memories of something closer to home for a South Florida product under similar circumstances. In 2017, while playing in a Miami summer pro-am similar to the one Bam Adebayo recently participated in the product Pine Crest Brandon Knight suffered a season-ending knee injury. The NBA allows participation in such summer events, without the salary being jeopardized. Knight, who has battled a series of injuries, played parts of two seasons after being out the entire 2017-18 season, and spent last season with Heat’s G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce . He would have been called up to the Heat during the team’s COVID outbreak last December had he not been injured at the time, instead playing five games with the Mavericks as a call-up. emergency during their COVID outbreak.

LOST OPPORTUNITY: If the decision had not been made to authorize instead Nikola Jovic acclimated to the NBA, it’s possible the 19-year-old Heat’s first-round pick has found himself with playing time for the Serbia national team in the ongoing EuroBasket. The Serbian roster was depleted last week with the former Heat big man Nemanja Bjelica ruled out due to a calf injury. The Serbian FA initially said that the Heat kicked Jovic out of the competition, but it was later confirmed that it was a mutual decision between Serbian staff, Heat management, Jovic and Jovic’s representation. The heat camp opens nine days after the September 18 conclusion of EuroBasket 22.

NUMBER

6. Teams over the past five seasons for Markieff Morris, who left the Heat last week in NBA free agency. His signing with the Brooklyn Nets follows his journey since the start of 2018-19 with the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and Heat.

