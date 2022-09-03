Honor launches Honor 70 in Europe, promises first overseas foldable phone

Honor CEO George Zhao launched the company’s Honor 70 smartphone in Europe during a virtual presentation at the IFA show in Berlin, Germany. Honor, which spun off from Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2020, is trying to increase its market share outside of China.

Honor, the smart device company spun off from Chinese tech giant Huawei, plans to launch a foldable phone in overseas markets as it seeks to challenge Apple and Samsung on the global stage.

On Friday, the company launched the mid-range Honor 70 smartphone in Europe and announced that an unannounced foldable phone will be coming to the region and other international markets in the future. It will be Honor’s first time launching a foldable device overseas, the company said.

Honor faces an uphill battle outside of China where it has less than 1% smartphone market share.

The brand was sold by Huawei to a consortium of Chinese buyers at the end of 2020 in order to survive US sanctions. In 2019 and 2020, Huawei was hit by a number of US sanctions that cut off its access to key Google software and chips, destroying its smartphone business.

Since then, Honor has launched a number of smartphones. This year, it launched its flagship Magic 4 handset in international markets.

Along with the upcoming foldable phone, Honor is focusing on the most expensive high-end segment of the smartphone market outside of China.

This will put Honor in competition with Samsung’s latest foldable devices – the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

“As the global economy deteriorated in 2022, the high end remained strong, which has benefited Samsung and Apple so far this year,” said James Manning Smith, principal analyst at CCS Insight, to CNBC via email.

“One of Honor’s biggest challenges this year will be trying to capitalize on this trend, trying to win sales from well-established premium brands, especially in a year when stretched budgets will entice consumers avoid potentially riskier purchases.”

Shipments of phones costing more than $1,000 rose 94% year-over-year in the second quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. This segment is dominated by Apple and Samsung.

But Honor’s Chinese rivals, including Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme, have also managed to gain share overseas by managing to produce mid-priced devices with high specs.

This will pose another challenge for Honor.

“Honor’s low-cost Chinese counterparts have made serious inroads into the European market over the past two years, a position they will not give up without a fight,” Smith added. “Although Honor has stepped up its marketing, it faces incredibly fierce competition outside of China.”