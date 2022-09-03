An Iranian warship seized two US unmanned surface ships in the Red Sea before releasing them 18 hours later, the Navy said, in a provocative move that comes as indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington appear close of the dead end.
How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Handle ‘External Comments’
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicholas Peltz don’t let the spotlight transform their relationship.
When answering a question about how they handle “outside feedback” in their relationship, the newlyweds shared in an interview with Vogue Hong Kong may they remain devoted to each other through thick and thin.
“We always have each other’s back no matter what. At the end of the day, we’re best friends and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” the couple told the publication. “We don’t think of our relationship as being in the spotlight, we just think of ourselves as being in a relationship.”
Brooklyn wed Nicola in April, although the 23-year-old knew he wanted to spend every day with the Transformers star when he first visited London.
“Before she was about to leave, I bought the last seat on the plane and flew back to New York with her,” Brooklyn said in her new interview. “That’s when I knew I never wanted to be apart from her.”
The couple have since split their time between exploring London and Los Angeles.
Liza Fletcher investigation: Urgent call for prayer requested as teacher still missing
As authorities continue to search for missing teacher Liza Fletcher, her Memphis community and the church she attends have issued urgent calls to prayer for her safety.
Fletcher, 34, took a routine morning jog around 4:30 a.m. Friday but did not return and has not been seen since. She is believed to have been abducted and several agencies, including the FBI, are looking for her.
“URGENT CALL TO PRAYER,” the Second Presbyterian Church wrote on Facebook. “Church family, as you may have seen in many media, one of our members, Eliza (Liza) Fletcher, was reportedly abducted at 4:30 a.m. this morning while on the run. Please join us in praying for Liza’s safety, and that she will soon be found.”
“Please also pray for his family,” the church added, noting that parishioners are welcome to visit the church to pray. “The Sanctuary is open for prayer this afternoon.”
WHO IS ELIZA FLETCHER? MEMPHIS TEACHER ABDUCTED DURING MORNING JOG
Hutchison School, a private college preparatory school from which Fletcher graduated in 2006, also encouraged community members and others to pray for her early return.
“Hutchison family, we ask that you please join us in praying for the safe return of Liza Wellford Fletcher ’06. She was abducted this morning near the University of Memphis while running. is a beloved alumnus, and we pray for her safety and for her family,” the school wrote.
Many people responded to both messages with prayers and good wishes.
“Praying earnestly for God to protect her and break the will of the kidnapper so that she is released safely and without injury,” one account commented.
TENNESSEE WOMAN KIDNAPPED, FORCED INTO SUV WHILE RUNNING IN MEMPHIS, POLICE SAID
“Praying for his safe return,” said another.
Investigators say that when the kindergarten teacher ran down a stretch of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis, she was “abducted and forced into a mid-size, dark-colored SUV.”
Memphis police told Fox News Digital Friday night that the couple’s husband and two children are doing well.
Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.
USDCHF goes up and down. Double top for the week.
The USDCHF
USD/CHF
USD/CHF is the currency pair comprising the United States dollar (symbol $, code USD) and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed to buy one US dollar. For example, when USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means that 1 US dollar equals 1.25 Swiss francs. The US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, while the Swiss franc (CHF) is the sixth most traded currency in the world, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the spread range from 0 pip to 2 pip. on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss Franc may not be as liquid as the Euro or the Yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading USD/CHF has its pros and cons. The main advantage being that many traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc in the event of economic or political instability. This is because Switzerland has traditionally been known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events. , for example he never participates in wars. These investments can trigger big swings for traders, who can capitalize on these moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency. So traders can also flock to the USD, trying to figure out which currency is most likely to be engaged can sometimes be tricky. USD/CHF still lives in the shadow of 2015 USD/CHF is otherwise considered one of the least volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and EUR/USD. The currency pair will forever be tied to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) crisis that rocked the currency markets. In this case, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the currency peg of the Swiss franc (CHF) to the euro, shaking the markets.
Read more
is on a streak of 5 consecutive days, started last Friday. Today, the verdict is still in. The pair closed at 0.98147. The current price is lower than the current 0.9812. The upper sequence is in danger.
The move down started with the drop off the high near yesterday’s high at 0.98602. Today’s high reached 0.98583. The near double top and failure to break past yesterday’s high gave sellers the green light to push lower
The US session low (at 0.9783) has moved well past the early European low (at 0.9786) but remains well above the rising 100 hourly moving average currently at 0.97588 with a Uptrend line on the hourly chart connecting the Wednesday and Thursday highs.. It would take a move below these levels to increase the bearish bias.
St. Louis Cardinals ace Jordan Montgomery shuts down the Chicago Cubs again in an 8-0 win at Busch Stadium
There are few things in life more important to Chicago Cubs fans than beating the St. Louis Cardinals.
But Cubs manager David Ross doesn’t share that feeling.
“I don’t,” he said before Friday’s 8-0 loss to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. “As a manager you want them all. I want to beat everybody the same.”
You can’t blame him. At this point the Cubs are lucky to beat anyone.
The Cubs fell to 56-76 with their sixth loss in eight games and are on pace to lose 93 games.
Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery (8-3) scattered seven hits over 6 ⅓ shutout innings, extending his scoreless streak against the Cubs this season to 22 ⅓ innings with the New York Yankees and Cardinals.
Three of Montgomery’s eight wins have come against the Cubs. While with the Yankees, he also threw seven shutout innings in an 8-0 win June 11 in New York and a one-hit shutout for the Cardinals on Aug. 22 at Wrigley Field.
The Cardinals improved to 11-6 against the Cubs, who have not won a season series in the rivalry since 2017.
Adrian Sampson (1-5) took the loss, allowing two runs and throwing 40 pitches in the first before settling down and lasting five innings. Sampson came off the restricted list — he missed the trip to Toronto because he didn’t meet Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements to enter the country.
“Nice job, could’ve been a little rust,” Ross said.
Sampson vehemently disagreed he was rusty.
“No, those were his words?” he asked. “He can think what he wants to think. I don’t see why. I was on a normal five-day this week.”
Sampson said he worked out and went to the Cubs Class-A facility in South Bend, Ind., and threw to a catcher during his break. While Sampson said the ball and roson bag were wet, he added “those are just excuses,” and pointed out Montgomery was able to adjust to the constant drizzle.
And though Sampson said he was “sluggish” at first, the long inning was nothing he was going to lose any sleep over.
“I’ve been through a lot of worse things in my life,” Sampson said. “Playing baseball is a lot easier than some of the things I’ve had to deal with.”
The Cubs have nothing to lose the rest of the way, so they should be playing loose. But how important is it for them to finish strong?
“Every part of it is important,” Ross said. “I don’t want to put too much emphasis on finishing (strong). I think the important part is (staying with) the process in which we go about our business daily.
“Winning is important, period. What has put us in this spot of winning this last month is just continuing to not change the mindset, even after a tough trade deadline where we lost a lot of pieces that were really helping us win. We still were able to find ways to win.”
The Cubs were their own worst enemy, failing to come up with clutch hits. They finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
“We had guys in scoring position,” Ross said. “Just couldn’t do anything with them. Put the ball on the ground a lot and got him out of some trouble.”
The Cubs put runners on first and third with no outs in the first before Nick Madrigal was thrown out on a grounder and Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner struck out to strand two runners. They trailed 3-0 in the seventh when P.J. Higgins and Yan Gomes singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. But Jordan Hicks replaced Montgomery and struck out Christopher Morel, Madrigal and Seiya Suzuki to escape the threat.
The Cardinals broke it open late off Sean Newcomb, who gave up five runs on two home runs before giving the fans what they wanted in the eighth by walking Lars Nootbaar with two outs. That brought up pinch hitter Albert Pujols, who is two home runs shy of catching Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the all-time home run list. Pujols grounded out to remain at 694 home runs.
Serena Williams’ US Open farewell sparks Twitter reactions and tributes
The Serena Williams era is over, at least for now.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion played what is expected to be her last professional tennis match on Friday at the US Open. She lost in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in a thrilling affair. Williams dodged five match points before ultimately losing and received a fitting ovation from the crowd at the end
In August, Williams announced in a first-person essay for Vogue magazine that her tennis career was coming to an end, saying this year’s US Open would likely be her last tournament. In the post, she talked about her desire to grow her family as the reason for her “evolution.” Williams was visibly emotional during her post-match interview.
“It was a fun race,” Williams said. “It was the most incredible race and trip of my life”
When asked if she would reconsider her “evolution”, Williams replied, “I don’t think so, but you never know.”
If Friday’s match was indeed Williams’ last match, she ends her tennis career as one of the greatest of all time. Her aforementioned 23 Grand Slam titles are the most of any player in the Open era (since 1968) and she trails only Margaret Court (24) most of the time. Williams’ dominance on the court inspired the next generation of female tennis stars, including the phenomenal 18-year-old Coco Gauff.
With Williams’ likely final matchup on the books, several players have praised her for a surefire Hall of Fame career.
His incredible career marked the history of tennis.
And yet, his greatest contributions may be yet to come.
Thanks, @SerenaWilliams.
Your journey continues. #serena #US Open
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2022
Serena, thank you. It is thanks to you that I believe in this dream. The impact you have had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ
— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022
I think no one has enough words #ThanksSerena
— Samantha 黛莲 Crawford (@samcrawford18) September 3, 2022
Serena 💕
— Alizé Cornet (@alizecornet) September 3, 2022
Merely, #Serena
GRACE 🙏#US Open pic.twitter.com/T3PuHukJPw
— Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) September 3, 2022
Serena ❤️
—Lisa Raymond (@lisaraymond73) September 3, 2022
GOAT ❤️ @SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/2oLm8sZ58Y
— Vicky Duval (@vicky_duval95) September 3, 2022
I love you @SerenaWilliams It has been the pleasure of a lifetime to see you become what you have. I can’t wait to see what you do next. Thanks my old friend
— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 3, 2022
To celebrate @SerenaWilliams 🙌
🇦🇺: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🇬🇧 : 🏆🏆🏆
🇬🇧: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🇺🇸: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/KbaGzZTxqP
— #AusOpen (@AusOpen) September 3, 2022
Thanks, @SerenaWilliams
There will never be another queen 🏆#Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/0UCTFLHv5J
— Roland Garros (@rolandgarros) September 3, 2022
A player like no other, a career like no other, a story like no other.
Thank you Serena 👑@SerenaWilliams | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/h6XDl8cRgQ
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 3, 2022
Other stars like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and many others also gave Williams her flowers on social media.
Thanks! #Serena 🐐🐐🐐
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 3, 2022
Congratulations on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!
How lucky were we to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to be one of the greatest athletes of all time.
I’m proud of you, my friend, and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022
25 years. Champion. shero. Legend forever! @SerenaWilliams #US Open pic.twitter.com/xdo4dy4fpP
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 3, 2022
Serena 💐💐💐💐🐐🐐🐐🐐
—Ja Morant (@Ja Morant) September 3, 2022
Congratulations, Serena on an inspiring career! Cookie and I are so excited for you. I remember when we talked about you becoming an entrepreneur. Now I can’t wait to see you grow in business! @SerenaWilliams #Serena
—Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2022
Serena 🐐
—Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) September 3, 2022
I’ve been in my crib screaming LOUD AF for Serena!!!!!!! I’m sick right now🤧
Thank you Legend🙏🏽💯
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 3, 2022
THANK YOU @SerenaWilliams!!! 🐐🐐🐐 #Serena
—Chris Paul (@CP3) September 3, 2022
HIGH KEY HOPE THIS IS NOT THE LAST SERENA MATCH I EVER SEE AGAIN!!!! WE LOVE YOU QUEEN #GOAT
— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) September 3, 2022
Lots of respect to Serena the GOAT! Fought with a lot of heart. Something to be proud of!!! Happy retirement Champ ✊🏾
—Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) September 3, 2022
Serena fights to the last point, always. You have given so much to tennis and so much to women’s sports. Thanks @SerenaWilliams
—Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 3, 2022
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 3, 2022
Thank you Serena! 🐐
— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) September 3, 2022
The greatest to have ever done so.
Thanks, @SerenaWilliams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZ6OezBoGu
—ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2022
Iran releases Saildrones seized in Red Sea after US Navy intervention
The guided missile destroyers USS Nitze and USS Delbert D. Black responded to the incident, dispatching helicopters and attempting to negotiate the release of the drones with the Jamaran. At around 8 a.m. Friday, the Iranian warship dropped the two Saildrones, wind and solar-powered vessels used primarily for data collection.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately return a request for comment Friday evening.
Earlier in the week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite military organization created to protect the Islamic republic’s ideology, attempted to seize an unmanned US vessel in the Persian Gulf. The incident came as US diplomats hoping to revive a deal that could prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons said talks were close to deadlock.
Iran has two naval forces with separate missions and commands. That is why.
Clashes between US and Iranian warships are not new. In June, three Iranian vessels controlled by the Revolutionary Guards buzzed two US ships traveling in international waters in the Persian Gulf at “dangerously high speed”, the US military said.
In April 2020, 11 Iranian ships “repeatedly cruised the bow and stern” of US Navy and Coast Guard vessels in the Persian Gulf. Iranian boats regularly follow American vessels in these waters, increasing the risk of confrontation between the two sides.
Why divorced and widowed women are more likely to retire earlier than expected
Jose Luis Pelaez | Getty Images
Married women may want to make sure they consider the possibility of unplanned celibacy when planning for retirement.
Among retired women, 51% of those who are divorced or widowed left the workforce earlier than expected, according to a new report from the Employee Benefits Research Institute. This compares to 42% of their married counterparts.
Additionally, a higher proportion of divorced or widowed women report that their retirement lifestyle is worse than expected, compared to married women: 26% versus 18%.
Learn more about personal finance:
What to expect if you’re buying a car over Labor Day weekend
How to know if you are entitled to free or cheap high-speed Internet access
Americans are now less likely to tip generously for takeout
“Often couples do financial planning and [expect] that they’ll ride together into the sunset,” said certified financial planner Kathleen Rehl, author of “Moving Forward on Your Own: A Financial Guidebook for Widows.”
“But something can happen,” Rehl said. “You have to play the ‘what if’ scenarios.”
The institute’s report, which focuses on retired women’s confidence, was based on the results of a January survey of 2,677 Americans aged 25 or older, of whom 1,132 were retired. . Generally speaking, single working women and retirees have less retirement confidence than their married counterparts and are more likely to have lower incomes and assets, the study found.
Caregiving and health issues play a role in early retirement
While some women may find they can retire early because, for example, their deceased spouse left them a life insurance policy with generous death benefits, many do so because of family responsibilities or health issues, said institute study author Craig Copeland.
“Some can no longer work because they have caregiving duties or because they have health problems,” Copeland said.
Widows may also struggle emotionally with the death of their spouse and end up quitting their jobs because of it.
Rehl cites the case of a married couple who were his clients. Both spouses planned to work until age 67. However, the husband died suddenly before he reached that age.
“The wife wanted to quit when he died, but I knew it would be financially disastrous to do so,” Rehl said. “She ended up working part-time to give him time to deal with his grief.”
Consider the “what ifs” in your planning
Even if you’re married, it’s a good idea to have an idea of what your retirement might look like if you unexpectedly become single.
It’s important to know all of your financial assets and obligations, including those that may be affected by the death of your spouse, such as retirement benefits, Social Security income, and insurance policies.
“Women are getting smarter when it comes to money, especially younger women,” Rehl said. “But still, traditionally, there can be a division of labor where the husband takes care of the investments and the wives take care of the day-to-day money more.
“I had widows who had no idea of their worth,” she added.
