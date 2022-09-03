How Donald Trump ruined Jared Kushner’s surprise marriage proposal to Ivanka

Before hitting the field as college footballers on Saturdays, some of the top 2023 ESPN 300 rookies play under the lights on weeknights.

Arch Manning’s (ESPN 300 No. 2) senior season finally kicked off Friday night, and Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew didn’t disappoint. Texas’ reported commitment threw three touchdown passes in Isidore Newman School’s (Louisiana) 35-14 win over Hahnville High School (Louisiana).

While Manning was doing things in the air, Judge Haynes of Buford High School (Georgia) was dominating on the ground. Haynes, one of two ESPN 300 running backs committed to Alabama (#18) — second only to Richard Young (#14) — accounted for all three touchdowns in Buford’s 21-14 win over North Cobb (Georgia) ).

Here’s what some of the top rookies in the country looked like on Friday night, along with some notes on uncommitted prospects visiting major college football games in Week 1:

Buckeye Burners

In American Heritage High School (Florida)’s game against Lake Gibson High School (Florida) on Friday, wide receiver Brandon Inniss, an Ohio State draftee, displayed some of the skills that should to excite Buckeyes fans.

Inniss kicked off home for 95 yards in the Patriots’ win over the Braves.

.@brandon5star2 do what Brandon Inniss does. A 95-yard kickoff return to set up the legacy 21-6 pic.twitter.com/4jKFO3xd0X — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) September 3, 2022

The 6-foot, 190-pound Inniss (#34) was one of three ESPN 300 wide receivers to sign with the Buckeyes for three straight days in June.

His senior year at American Heritage got off to a good start as he passed eight times for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games.

Longhorn, long term

Cedric Baxter, Jr. is one of several offensive talents – led by Manning – who will be introduced to Texas next fall. Baxter (#58, 2023) found room to run on that 59-yard jaunt Friday night as Edgewater High School (Florida) beat Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey).

Cedric Baxter Jr. with the home call for Edgewater. He was a little stoned in that game, but great vision and patience to get on the pitch and go. Best RB in 23 for @campus2canton #Longhorns #Texas #Longhornfootball #HookEm pic.twitter.com/dfm6wRYib6 — Matthew Bruening (@SportsfanaticMB) September 3, 2022

Baxter closed out the 34-10 victory with a late 96-yard touchdown as the Eagles improved to 2-0 in the young season. Baxter, who signed with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns on Aug. 10, travels to Gainesville on Saturday to watch Florida host Utah.

Saban has options

Dylan Lonergan is one of two ESPN 300 quarterback commitments for Nick Saban and Alabama in the Class of 2023. Lonergan (#23) flaunted his arm with that beautiful throw in Brookwood High School’s win ( Georgia) on Collins Hill High School (Georgia).

Lonergan’s commitment to the Crimson Tide on July 11 came nearly two months after Eli Holstein’s commitment (No. 13, 2023) in May.

Alabama has commitments of a pair of ESPN 300 quarterbacks for the first time since 2019.

Big house at home

Notre Dame currently has the top-ranked class for 2023, according to ESPN’s latest class rankings. Of the 23 commitments Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have at this point, 15 of them are in the ESPN 300. The versatility of Jaden Greathouse (No. 87, 2023) was quickly apparent on this punt return for a touched down just before halftime on Friday night.

Jaden Greathouse is crazy. What a bizarre punt return for six just before halftime. 🤯 Game of the night no doubt. pic.twitter.com/zJhj7Ymv8O — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 3, 2022

Greathouse and Westlake High School (Texas) defeated Judson High School (Texas) to advance to 2-0.

A Texan turnover

There’s a reason so many top schools seek Javien Toviano’s commitment.

Toviano (#43), a cornerback for James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, had a third-quarter home interception on Friday in a 44-6 win over Cedar Hill High School, Texas.

Landing Javien Toviano with pick 6 to end Cedar Hill threat and extend Martin’s lead to 39-6 with 3:04 into the 3rd Q@j_toviano8 | @Martin_Football #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/XFwmrFXPP7 —Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) September 3, 2022

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Toviano made an official visit to Michigan in June and an unofficial visit to LSU in July and has offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and the US. ‘Oklahoma, among others.

Notre-Dame withdraws from visiting Columbus

Defensive end Keon Keeley, the No. 24 rookie on the 2023 ESPN 300, retired from Notre Dame on August 17.

Turns out he’ll still see the Fighting Irish play Week 1.

He will be in Columbus on Saturday to watch Notre Dame take on Ohio State before heading to Gainesville for Florida’s game against Kentucky on Sept. 10, according to his mother, Janicke.

As a junior for Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Fla., the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Keeley recorded 65 tackles, 35 TFLs and 16 ½ sacks.

Several other highly ranked recruits from the 2023 and 2024 classes will also be featured in the Horseshoe. Defensive ends Damon Wilson (#57, 2023), Matayo Uiagalelei (#62, 2023), wide receivers Joshisa Trader (#3, 2024), Jeremiah Smith (#12, 2024) and Ryan Wingo (#23 , 2024) and linebacker Sammy Brown (#20, 2024) are among a long list.

Trader and Smith, teammates at Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida), combined eight catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 upset against St. John’s (Washington, DC) on August 27.

Brown plays back and forth for Jefferson High School (Georgia). He rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns while recording six tackles and intercepting a pass in a 56-28 win over Wren (South Carolina) on August 26.

Four-Star Wide Receiver Visiting Tuscaloosa

Jalen Hale, No. 42 on ESPN 300 2023, is still on track to announce his college decision at some point in September — possibly September 21, according to his father, Courtney.

Courtney told ESPN that Jalen was making official visits to Alabama’s season opener on Saturday against Utah State before heading to Austin on Sept. 10 as Texas host Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Hale from Longview High School, Texas had 50 receptions for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2021.

In Longview’s first game this season — a 36-10 win over Boyd on Aug. 26 — he had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Five-star junior watching the defending national champions

Mike Matthews, the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, is staying home this weekend for Georgia’s season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, his father, Lee, told ESPN.

6-foot-2, 190-pound Matthews from Parkview High School, Georgia, has made unofficial visits to Georgia, USC, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame.

He made an unofficial visit to Georgia in March and was offered a scholarship in May. Saturday gives him the opportunity to see the Kirby Smart program in action.

Matthews plays both sides of the ball — wide receiver and safety — and the programs give him some leeway to choose what position he’ll eventually play at the next level.

He had 10 receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Parkview’s 2-0 start and intercepted a pass in a 52-7 win over Johns Creek on Aug. 17.

Matthews isn’t the only top member of the Class of 2024 to take part in Saturday’s game. Four-star receiver James Madison II (No. 31) and quarterback Jadyn Davis (No. 38) have received offers from both schools, and both have traveled to Georgia on several occasions.