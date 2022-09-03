Connect with us

Blockchain

How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What The Different Price Models Say


The bitcoin bear market has continued on recently as the crypto has failed to keep up any upwards momentum. How low can the price go before a bottom is in?

Bitcoin Price Models Put Different Targets For The Cycle Bottom

A recent post by CryptoQuant has discussed about the various pricing models for BTC and where they may suggest a potential bottom to be.

Before looking at the data of these price models, it’s best to first get a grasp of the major Bitcoin capitalization models.

The normal market cap of the crypto is calculated by taking the sum of the entire circulating supply and multiplying it by the current BTC price.

Another capitalization method is the “realized cap.” Where this model differs from the usual market cap is that instead of taking the latest value of BTC, it weights each coin in the circulation against the price at which that particular coin last moved, and then takes a sum for the whole supply.

Next is the “average cap,” which simply gives us the mean market cap for the entire life of Bitcoin by summing the market cap for each trading day and dividing by the total age of the crypto (in days).

Each of these capitalization models can be divided by the total number of coins in the circulating supply to give their own “price” (which, in the case of the market cap, will of course naturally be the normal current price).

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in these Bitcoin prices derived from these cap models:

Bitcoin Price Models

Looks like the price has dipped below realized price | Source: CryptoQuant

Historically, the bear market bottoms for Bitcoin have usually formed whenever the price has traded below the realized price. Currently, the value of the crypto is satisfying this condition.

However, the realized price alone can’t pinpoint the bottoms, and this is precisely where the other models come in.

As you can see in the chart, two other prices, the “delta price” and the “thermo price” are also there. The former of these is derived through the “delta cap,” which is defined as the difference between the realized cap and the average cap.

In the 2015 and 2018 bears, the bottom was reached when Bitcoin declined to the delta price. Since this metric has a value of about $14.5k right now, it means the crypto could potentially go down another 28% from here before the bottom, if the past trend follows this time as well.

As for the thermo price, this model is similar to the realized price, except that instead of weighting against the price at which each coin last moved, this method uses the value at which the coins were first mined.

The 2011 bottom took place when Bitcoin hit this level. CryptoQuant points out in the post, however, that since the gap between the current price ($20k) and the thermo price ($2,365) is too large, it’s unlikely that it acts as the bottom indicator for this cycle.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20k, down 5% in the past week.

Bitcoin Price Chart

BTC continues to consolidate | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

Blockchain

NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Launches SUDO Governance Token

NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Launches SUDO Governance Token
NFT News
  • The majority (41.99%) of the SUDO drop will be distributed through a lockdrop event.
  • Liquidity providers on Sudoswap will get 1.5% of the original supply retrospectively.

A new token has been created for use inside the Sudoswap network. Various participants in the decentralized NFT marketplace will get a portion of the first supply of 60M SUDO tokens, which are based on the Ethereum blockchain.

The majority (41.99%) of the SUDO drop will be distributed through a lockdrop event to those who also possess XMON, the utility token backing the widely adopted NFT project 0xmons. In addition, 1.5% of the total SUDO supply will be distributed to those who own the GAN-created 0xmon NFTs.

XMON Holders Can Lock Token

Since 0xmons is also responsible for creating the NFT marketplace, the fact that they have so much in common with Sudoswap is not unexpected. It was also revealed in today’s announcement that liquidity providers on Sudoswap will get 1.5% of the original supply retrospectively.

The post read:

“XMON holders will be able to lock their XMON as an indication of their commitment to participate in the governance of the sudoAMM protocol and receive SUDO.”

The automated market maker (AMM) is used by Sudoswap, making it a one-of-a-kind NFT platform. Similar to how Uniswap pools combined different token pairings, Sudoswap does the same thing except with NFTs.

The design’s main benefit is that it allows NFT traders to dynamically purchase and sell jpegs. Instead of listing all five NFTs at the floor price, holders may form pools that dynamically reflect the demand for the collection and set the prices of the individual NFTs accordingly. Alternatively, investors may use a strategy similar to dollar-cost averaging by establishing “buy-only” pools that only purchase NFTs.

However, the platform is not without its detractors. With the most prevalent complaint being that artists are not paid their fair share. But it hasn’t prevented others from using it.

OpenSea NFT Marketplace Integrates Polygon Via Seaport

Blockchain

Lido DAO Continues With Strong Bullish Bias, How High Can Price Go?

Lido DAO Continues With Strong Bullish Bias, How High Can Price Go?
The price of Lido DAO (LDO) has shown so much strength despite the downtrend across the market, with Lido DAO (LDO) eyeing a rally to its all-time high of $4. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown a little strength bouncing off from key support, leading to most crypto assets popping out from their shell. (Data from Binance)

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart 

LDO token price has shown so much strength creating a higher high after hitting a daily low of $1.6; the price bounced off from this region and rallied to $2. 

The price of LDO rallied to a high of $2.2 but has faced resistance; LDO needs to break this resistance at $2.2 to have a chance of trading higher. 

LDO price has continued to show so much strength as bulls are ready to push the price of LDO to higher heights.

The price of LDO is currently trading above its support at $1.9, with eyes set for more highs. 

Daily resistance for the price of LDO – $2.2-$2.4.

Daily support for the price of LDO – $1.9.

Price Analysis Of LDO On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

Four-Hourly LDO Price Chart | Source: LDOUSDT On Tradingview.com

After falling from a high of $4, the price of LDO on the four-hourly timeframe has formed support at $1.6, holding the price of LDO from going lower as this has become an area of demand for LDO price.

The price of LDO formed a bullish symmetrical triangle before breaking out with good volume, and the price continued to rally after a successful breakout.

LDO trades at $2.2 above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The prices at $2.1 and $1.96, corresponding to 50 and 200 EMA, will continue to keep the price of LDO from going lower.

If the price of LDO maintains its structure, we could see the price going higher to a region of $3 as the volume pushing the price of LDO looks bullish for such price movement.

If the price of LDO fails to hold this above 50 and 200 EMA support, we could see the price of LDO retesting the support at $1.9-$1.6, as this has proven to be an area of interest for buyers

Despite being rejected recently from the $2 mark, LDO price has continued to look bullish with more buy volume for this coin.

Four hourly (4H) resistance for the LDO price – $2.2-$2.4.

Four hourly (4H) support for the GMX price – $1.9-1.6.

Price Analysis Of LDO On The One Hour (1H) Chart

1662137168 207 Lido Dao Continues With Strong Bullish Bias How High Can
Daily LDO Price Chart | Source: LDOUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of LDO in the 1H timeframe has continued to respect the trendline while creating higher highs; if the price of LDO continues its bullish structure, we could see LDO going past the $3 mark.

If the trendline supporting the LDO token is broken, we could see the price revisiting $1.9, just below the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price of LDO is currently trading above the 50 and 200 EMA, acting as support for LDO price in the 1H timeframe.

One Hourly (1H) resistance for the LDO price – $2.2-$2.4.

One Hourly (1H) support for the LDO price – $1.9.

Featured Image From Coingape, Charts From TradingView.com
Blockchain

Terra Classic (LUNC) Witnessed a Price Surge of 80% In Just One Day

Terra Classic (LUNC) Witnessed a Price Surge of 80% In Just One Day
  • Terra Classic (LUNC) price has spiked over 80% in just one day. 
  • With a notable surge, LUNC’s market capitalization rose by over $1.2B. 
  • High-Tech developments by the community are the reason for this remarkable surge.

As the entire market is aware about the Terra original LUNA crash, all its users were absconded at that time. And on an immediate note, when Terra Classic (LUNC) was introduced in the market, no hope was given to the users about its arrival. In addition, the LUNC token experienced its hard days to exist in the market. 

Surprisingly, overcoming all its rough days, despite LUNA collapse and market crash, LUNC recorded a surge over 80% in a day. Moreover the users are craze in buying the asset rising the demand for the token on the other hand. This led the LUNC token to trade on the green margin with a drastic rise in the last 24 hours. 

Interestingly, Terra Classic made history marking a notable price rise of nearly 180% from $0.0001 on August 25, 2022. Following, the performance of LUNC is increasing. Significantly, LUNC token’s market cap just rose over $1.2 billion from $665 to $1.87B. Thus, shocking the community, Terra Classic’s value hiked over  $2.23 billion in a day.

Interesting Reasons behind LUNC Rocket Rise

As a matter of fact, after a strong wind collapsing the Terra (LUNA) in the market, the investors lost hope on the Terra community. Even though a new face entrant (LUNC) was formed, the disappearance of the token was highly expected. But due to the consistent support from the team, now the LUNC token became the trending talk of the town.

To be specific, some innovative developments were introduced around the token to increase the demand. One among the upgrades is the implementation of the new network. So the team believes that there is a high probability for the investors to stake LUNC after the completion of this new upgrade.

More so, the Terra community is receiving support from popular crypto exchanges due to their network upgradation. Additionally, the team is in a plan to add version V22, a staking feature into the blockchain technology. Besides all, on August 29th, Terra initiated the launch of a new Governance Alert Bot. The speciality of this bot is it will alert the team on all governance-related operations. 

Thus, these are some of the notable developments for the rise of the Terra Classic in a very short period. According to CoinMarketCap, LUNC is trading at $0.000249.

Blockchain

DappRadar’s August 2022 Blockchain Industry Report Released

DappRadar's August 2022 Blockchain Industry Report Released
According to the latest Blockchain Industry Report released from DappRadar, the world’s leading app store for decentralized apps, although DeFi-based activity increased by 3.7% month-over-month, the industry’s TVL declined by 10.47%.

Conversely, Ethereum scaling solutions have seen significant increases in their DeFi metrics amid the Merge, with Optimism being elevated to the top 10 blockchain rank with around $1 billion TVL.

Circle, the payments business behind USDC, responded to sanctions issued by OFAC on Tornado Cash by banning certain addresses and freezing $75,000 in cash, which in turn affected the stability of the DAI stablecoin, whose peg stability is maintained by USDC deposits.

The DeFi sector lost around $8.7 billion in TVL month over month as a result of the ban on using dYdX and Aave by anybody who has interacted with Tornado Cash. “Even though DeFi shows signs of recovery when analyzing the Industry Unique Active Wallets, the overall DeFi TVL is still suffering and presently sits at $74.21 billion, an alarming decrease considering that this amount was $250 billion less than eight months ago,” the DappRadar report stated.

Fortunately, the forthcoming Ethereum Merge seems to be driving development in the Ethereum-based Layer-2 (L2) protocols. First place goes to Optimism, a blockchain that has grown its locked value by 57.61% month over month to join the top 10. Its total locked value is over $1 billion. Following that comes Arbitrum, with a MoM increase of 14.36%, and then Polygon, with a MoM increase of 6.50% but a year-over-year decrease of 62.58%.

The report noted:

“Dapps developed on Ethereum Mainnet will continue to migrate to Layer-2s, due to liquidity mining incentives, cheaper gas prices, and the possibility of retroactive token airdrops. As users accumulate on these rollups and TVL develops, new protocols will be encouraged to be created directly on L2s, necessitating UX enhancements across on-ramps, wallets, and bridges to enroll users directly onto L2s.” 

In contrast, the NFT market is experiencing hard times as seen by recent layoffs at Opensea, the reduction in trading volume depicted below, the depreciation of cryptocurrencies, and the potential for a massive liquidation of Bored Ape NFTs by BendDAO.

DappRadar’s August 2022 Blockchain Industry Report Released

The peer-to-peer lending platform BendDAO is filing for bankruptcy. The platform enables users to borrow ETH by pledging NFTs as “collateral.” As collateral, BendDAO has 272 NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection (or 2.72 percent of the total). The decrease in the floor price has put 45 of these 272 loans in the “danger zone”; they may be auctioned off in the coming days. The whole BAYC collection may be affected by a sale of this magnitude (estimated at $5.3 million).

Despite these problems, two interesting new marketplaces—GameStop and Nickelodeon’s NFT Marketplace—launched in July. SudoSWAP, a new NFT marketplace that intends to change how crypto users think about NFT liquidity and deals, launched in August. This is made possible since the ‘Automated Market Maker’ (AMM) idea is being introduced to NFTs in this new market.

Blockchain

Vitalik Buterin Expected Crypto Crash Earlier, ETH Battles With $1,600

Ethereum
The inventor of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, gave an interview talking about the current state of the crypto market, its dynamics, and the impact of the crypto winter on developers. The second crypto by market cap has displayed a week with low volatility as it prepares to complete its migration to a Proof-of-Stake consensus with “The Merge”.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,610 and records a 3% profit in the last 24 hours and a 5% loss over the past week. Large cryptocurrencies have been moving sideways and might continue to see low volatility over the weekend.

ETH’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSDT Tradingview

Vitalik Buterin sat down with Noah Smith and addressed the current downside pressure in the crypto market. The inventor of Ethereum has been in the space for over a decade, almost as long as it has existed, and is familiar with its constant ups and down.

In that sense, Vitalik Buterin said that the crypto market crash was not a surprise. In the past, the price of larger cryptocurrencies trended upwards for “around 6 to 9 months” before crashing, according to Buterin.

This time the bull run extended for one and a half years, beating expectations and surprising everyone familiar with the crypto market dynamics. Unlike new participants, attracted by rising prices and profits, Buterin claims he was sure the “bull market will end”, but was unsure when. He added:

When the prices are rising, lots of people say that it’s the new paradigm and the future, and when prices are falling people say that it’s doomed and fundamentally flawed. The reality is always a more complicated picture somewhere between the two extremes.

In that sense, the inventor of Ethereum confessed that he was a bit surprised about how long the last bull market lasted. However, he believes market participants might be “reading too much into what is ultimately cyclical dynamics”.

Can Ethereum Take Over “All The World’s Wealth”, Vitalik Buterin Replies

In other words, Buterin believes people might be trying to find a deeper meaning in the current price action, but crypto is trading following a historical cyclical pattern. As consequence, some projects in the space have been proven “unsustainable”.

This is the “good” or positive aspect of the crypto market’s cyclical dynamics, Buterin said referring to the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and those projects with a model unfit for bear markets. He added:

I don’t claim to have a cure for these dynamics, except my usual advice that people should remember the history of the space and take the long view of things.

Over time, Ethereum, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies built for the long run might perform like gold or equities, Buterin believes. The current volatility in the sector comes from an “existential uncertainty”, as time goes by, people stop wondering about the future of crypto.

As this uncertainty clears, volatility in the crypto market reduces, but bull runs provide investors with diminishing returns. Buterin believes bull and bear markets exaggerate two different views: crypto is going to disappear versus crypto will take over the world’s finances.

The inventor of Ethereum believes a truth might be found in the middle ground. Buterin concluded:

The math nerd way of putting it would be: the price of crypto is stuck in a bounded range (between zero and all the world’s wealth), and crypto can only stay highly volatile within that range for so long until repeatedly buying high and selling low becomes a mathematically almost-surely-guaranteed winning arbitrage strategy.

Blockchain

Will Cryptocurrency Be More Volatile Than Gold and Stock Market?

Will Cryptocurrency Be More Volatile Than Gold and Stock Market?
  • Cryptocurrency will be almost as volatile as gold or the stock market, as per Vitalik.
  • In the long run, fees will be the only source of security for Bitcoin, says Vitalik.

In a recent interview, the co-founder of Ethereum blockchain technology, Vitalik Buterin expressed his viewpoints regarding the future of cryptocurrencies. As per Buterin, in the medium term, cryptocurrencies will settle down and become volatile like gold or the stock market.

Vitalik stated:

I definitely think that in the medium-term future cryptocurrencies will settle down and be only about as volatile as gold or the stock market. The main question is just what level the prices will settle down at. In my view, a lot of the volatility early on had to do with existential uncertainty.

Vitalik’s Concern Regarding Bitcoin

Buterin declared that if Bitcoin will not replace gold as a store of value and not replace the mainstream, it will not disappear over the world in 2042. 

He added:

The math nerd way of putting it would be: the price of crypto is stuck in a bounded range, and crypto can only stay highly volatile within that range for so long until repeatedly buying high and selling low becomes a mathematically almost-surely-guaranteed winning arbitrage strategy.

Vitalik furtherly expressed his concerns regarding Bitcoin and its security. According to him, in the long run, fees will be the only source of security for Bitcoin. Also, the market dominator is currently failing to generate enough fee income to secure a system that has the potential to be worth many trillions of dollars. BTC transaction fees currently amount to roughly $300,000 per day and have barely increased over the past five years.

As per Vitalik, the Ethereum blockchain is far better built to facilitate usage and applications and is significantly more successful. Additionally, switching from proof of work to proof of stake would appear to be politically impossible given how much less security.  

Trending