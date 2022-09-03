How Tua Tagovailoa changed and why there’s trust with the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI — As the Dolphins prepared for one-on-one drills with the Philadelphia Eagles in a recent joint practice, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill discussed the road ahead first.

Hill didn’t have a preference, but quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell chimed in and said, “I want to hear the cheers from the crowd.” Tagovailoa told Hill, who is one of the fastest players in the league, to run a starting route – a straight line down as fast as possible.

Hill lined up against Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, threw his quick release off the line of scrimmage and raced down the sideline. He caught an arcing pass 40 yards down the field while Tagovailoa held his follow-up, maybe a beat or two longer than usual.

Dolphins fans at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens roared.

Tagovailoa is aware of what fans want – and expect – from him this season. It’s what they’ve been expecting since he was the No. 5 overall pick in 2020. But for a variety of reasons, expectations have remained largely unmet. And pre-season passes won’t change the narrative.

The deadline to pick Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option is set for May 2023. If that doesn’t work out, it won’t be because the Dolphins failed to surround him with talent. In that offseason alone, they acquired one of the league’s best point guards in Hill, top tackle free agent Terron Armstead and a creative, offensive head coach in Mike McDaniel.

Now it’s the turn of Tagovailoa, who has been working on personal improvements throughout the offseason. Part of his transformation has been working on his physical and mental preparation. And the result was a level of confidence, according to Hill, that would surprise people.

“You know, in the NFL they only give you two or three years to be a good quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round pick,” Hill said on his podcast. “And if you don’t succeed after these years, then it’s ‘kick rocks, man.’

“They’re going to put Tua in there. So it’s basically his last year, just to show people what he’s got.”

Dolphins first-year coach Mike McDaniel said he wanted to bring out the greatness Tagovailoa aspires to achieve. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

McDANIEL WAS FLYING from San Francisco Bay to South Florida on Feb. 7 to be introduced as the Dolphins head coach when he FaceTimed Tagovailoa from the plane.

“One thing I know about you is that you have the ambition to be great. My job is to train you to squeeze all that greatness out of you,” McDaniel told his quarterback. “I’m going to make sure that when you look back on that day, you’re like, ‘Damn, that was one of the best days of my career, too.’”

McDaniel followed up the call by not only attending the Tagovailoa charity event in April, but taking the stage during the luau in Miami for a drum lesson that went viral.

“I think that says a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “That’s kind of how the relationship has been, very supportive.

“I go up to his office and tell him I have a few guys coming over to hang out, and he feels bad that he didn’t get an invite to hang out. It was different, but that’s been super cool.”

For all McDaniel had done to create a strong first impression with Tagovailoa, months earlier the Dolphins had considered trading for Deshaun Watson at the deadline, although Watson then faced 22 pending lawsuits alleging a sexual assault or sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. Miami’s lawsuit ended, and Watson eventually waived his no-trade clause with Cleveland and was traded to the Browns.

Miami was also sanctioned by the NFL in August for tampering with Tom Brady while under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an effort to bring him into the organization as a limited partner, football executive and potentially player. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the violations were “unprecedented in scope and severity,” and cost the Dolphins their 2023 first-round pick, among other penalties.

They still have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year, but two first rounds would have given the Dolphins more leverage to move up the draft board and pick a quarterback in case Tagovailoa doesn’t work.

In the meantime, Tagovailoa represents Miami’s best chance for 2022.

Asked about his team’s interest in Brady, Tagovailoa laconically said the Dolphins were “all-in” on the third-year pro, a reflection of how his coaches and teammates made him feel this offseason. .

And with this support and trust from his organization, Tagovailoa responded this summer.

The worst game of Tagovailoa’s career came at the worst possible time, as the Dolphins needed to beat Tennessee on Jan. 2 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Tagovailoa fumbled three times, losing one, in a 34-3 loss. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

STATISTICALLY, THE WORST Tagovailoa’s career game came at the worst possible time – a must-do Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans to keep Miami’s 2021 playoff hopes alive. In cold and rainy conditions, the Dolphins have lost 34-3 as Tagovailoa completed just 18 of 38 passes for 205 yards and one interception. His 53.1 quarterback rating was the lowest of his NFL career. He was sacked four times, a career high, and fumbled three times, losing one.

The Dolphins’ playoff hopes were dead, but the theory that Tagovailoa lacked the arm strength for the cold was alive and well. Afterwards, Tagovailoa said he would try to find a place to practice in the cold, so he visited his younger brother, Taulia, in Maryland in February and made a few pitches in snowy conditions.

As for getting the ball across the pitch, Tagovailoa only attempted 18 passes from at least 25 yards last season. Only Jimmy Garoppolo attempted less with 15. But Tagovailoa said it was on purpose, not because of a lack of arm strength. And when he threw 25 yards or more, no quarterback has hit a percentage higher than Tagovailoa’s 50 percent.

But Tagovailoa ranked 27th in QBR in pass attempts from outside the pocket last season, with an off-target percentage of 26.7% – the fifth-worst rate in the league. He recognized that he needed to improve off-platform and runaway throws.

Nick Hicks, who is the co-owner of PER4ORM sports in Davie, Fla., and Tagovailoa came up with an “arm strength plan” for the offseason that included exercises with plyo balls, focused on building core strength. and lower body to coincide with his mechanical throw.

The plan also included a long-range throwing schedule that measured his progress. By week seven, Tagovailoa’s numbers had improved significantly.

“Something her dad had told me that really resonated was that when Tua is at her best, her lower half is in the best shape possible,” Hicks said. “I’ve seen a lot of progressions with his footwork. He really uses his legs and slams forward and pushes the ball with his back foot.”

The Dolphins saw improvement throughout training camp, and Tagovailoa’s confidence seemed to grow each time. This was reflected in a media session in June when Tagovailoa was asked about the narrative surrounding his arm strength.

“For me, it’s just an area that comes out,” he said. “We go out to spar; everybody – Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them – they’re not here sparring with us working hard. So I don’t know not if you saved the latter [throw] to Tyreek… I don’t know about you, but this looked like money.”

It’s a level of bravado that Tagovailoa hadn’t displayed publicly in his previous two seasons, but those around him say it’s a more accurate reflection of his confidence.

“Well, Tua is arrogantly low-key — like, a lot of people don’t know that,” Hill said. “But when you see him start getting into his zone – when it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, this guy is unstoppable’ – when he’s locked in that zone, it’s game over for the opposing defense. I promise you that. .

“I’ve been lucky enough to see this a few times from him, where he goes into the zone and he’s like on everyone behind, and it’s like, ridiculous, you know? It really motivates the rest of the guys of the team, having such a great leader in Tua.”

Tagovailoa has prepared for the biggest season of his career by working on arm strength, physical conditioning and mental preparation. Rich Story-USA TODAY Sports

IT WAS 2.30 PM on August 20, five hours before the Dolphins faced the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason home opener, and there was only one player on the field.

With the game sheet in hand, Tagovailoa was doing his mental reps. It’s not something he was known to do in his previous two seasons in the NFL.

“I’m just trying to imagine how it works the way I want the offense to work,” Tagovailoa said. “So I watch the play call, I say the play call, I get the moves. If a certain person isn’t where they’re supposed to be defensively, then that’s an opportunity to exercise all the adjectives, until we get into the good game.

“That’s what my practice is every time I go there. And then I go through my whole progression. Just all the little details.”

McDaniel was impressed.

“That says it all. That’s why his teammates trust him,” McDaniel said. “That’s why I trust him, and that’s why his coaching staff is, because it’s something he did on his own, with guidance from his quarterback coach- back…. Coming here this year wasn’t something I had heard about Tua – it wasn’t really his MO, just to get ahead and get out of the way of the whole schedule and really invest fully in your profession.

“He really did that every day at the start of the day before he got the script, and that’s why he owns the attack and directs us well so that we are in a good position to be what his teammates really need him for week 1.”

Tagovailoa’s transformation, at least heading into the regular season, was completed on Thursday, when his teammates voted him captain for the first time.

“I think that says a lot about where he is with the team and their faith in him,” McDaniel said.