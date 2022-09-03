News
Hub Arkush, longtime Chicago Bears analyst and reporter, remains hospitalized after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ in August
Hub Arkush, the longtime Chicago Bears radio analyst and reporter, has been hospitalized since mid-August after suffering a medical emergency following a training camp practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.
Shaw Local News Network, Arkush’s employer, announced the news Thursday afternoon in a web post.
“We continue to hope and pray that Hub will make a full recovery, but it will take time to navigate the long road ahead,” wrote Kyle Nabors, Shaw Local sports editor. “Many of you have noticed Hub’s absence and have reached out. We are incredibly grateful for your support and well wishes. A heartfelt thank you to everyone.
“The Arkush family has requested privacy during this difficult time. We will provide updates when appropriate. We know you can’t wait to talk football with Hub again. Neither can we.”
Arkush, 69, also the executive editor of Pro Football Weekly, has been a fixture on local sports radio since the mid-1980s. He was the pre- and postgame host for the Bears from 1985-87 on WGN-AM 720 and moved to the booth in 1988 as a game analyst, a position he held through the 2004 season. He has the distinction of being the only Bears announcer to be heard on flagship stations WGN, WMAQ-AM 670 and WBBM-AM 780.
Since 2006, Arkush has been a sideline reporter for Westwood One’s national radio broadcasts of NFL games. The Deerfield native also has been a longtime contributor and part-time host on WSCR-AM 670 as well as a Bears and NFL insider for Shaw Local, among other duties.
Arkush has hosted and appeared on dozens of local and national TV and radio shows over the last four decades, and his stories have appeared in numerous publications, including the Chicago Sun-Times and Daily Herald.
latest news LA clinic diluted over 2,000 doses of COVID vaccine
A Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and did not notify some patients until months later, according to a report.
Clinica Romero, a federally qualified health center with six locations in Los Angeles County, administered about 2,100 faulty doses at two of its centers, county health officials said.
A man who received his booster shot from Clinica Romero in October 2021 was shocked when he received the clinic’s response letter in August.
“Dear Esteemed Patient… The Romero Clinic has been advised that we may have diluted the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines,” reads the letter the patient received in August, according to LA Taco.
The letter informed him that his vaccine contained a dose “below the recommended dose” and that he would have to get another one.
“I open it and I’m like, what is this?” Pedro said in an interview with the media. The article did not include his last name and did not give a reason.
“How can I receive this letter dated August 1 telling me that they have immediately corrected a situation that occurred in October? ” he added.
Pedro’s story just came out, despite the county’s public health department being aware of the issue since June 8.
Five days after discovering the problem, health department officials conducted an on-site visit to the clinic.
“The issues were discussed with the medical director, the vaccine coordinator and their clinical team. No other issues were identified during the visits,” according to a department spokeswoman.
Since it was unclear whether the initial injections included enough of a dose to protect against the virus, Public Health Department nurses advised the clinic to re-administer the injections.
The clinic submitted an action plan on June 14 to the Public Health Department to resolve the problem.
Officials said they would set up an 800 phone line to answer patient questions about the problem and also set up special clinics for those who received the potentially poor-quality doses.
Clinica Romero has always served a largely immigrant population, founded in 1983 by Salvadoran immigrants to be a resource for war refugees from Central America.
Its mission is to provide services to the “uninsured, insured and underserved”.
The clinic faced the county in 2021, when it only received 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine despite serving 12,000 patients.
“How will 100 care for 12,000 patients and the surrounding community of one million?” asked Dr. Don Garcia, the clinic’s medical director. “It’s embarassing.”
Stocks slide on interest rate fears after August jobs report, expert says
Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina
By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA and DANIEL POLITI
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — As Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of a well-wishers, a man came forward with a gun, put it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click.
The weapon apparently jammed.
Fernández’s security detail seized the gunman and took him away, and the 69-year-old former president of Argentina appeared unhurt. But the apparent assassination attempt against the deeply divisive figure Thursday night shook Argentina — a country with a history of political violence — and further roiled its tumultuous political scene.
The gunman was identified as Fernando André Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old street vendor and Brazilian citizen who has lived in Argentina since 1998 and had no criminal record, authorities said. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Authorities shed no light on a possible motive and were investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a larger plot.
“There is no confirmed hypothesis,” said a Security Ministry official who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. “Everything is being investigated.”
The country’s political leaders quickly condemned the incident, with President Alberto Fernández holding a late-night national broadcast to tell Argentines just how close the vice president came to being killed.
The president, who is not related to his vice president, said the man’s semiautomatic handgun was loaded with five bullets but “didn’t fire even though the trigger was pulled.”
The president declared a national holiday Friday in the wake of what he called “the most serious incident since we recovered democracy” in 1983 after a military dictatorship.
Tens of thousands of people packed the streets surrounding Government House in downtown Buenos Aires in the afternoon to show their support for the vice president and denounce the incident.
Many demonstrators carried signs calling for peace and unity or expressing their love for Fernández. Chants against the political opposition could also be heard.
No politician awakens more passion in Argentina than Fernández, who has both fervent supporters and ardent detractors.
The left-of-center leader is on trial on corruption charges involving public works while she was president from 2007 to 2015. Some of her staunchest supporters had been gathering daily outside her apartment since Aug. 22, when a prosecutor called for a 12-year prison sentence for her and a ban on holding public office ever again. She has vehemently denied all charges and cast herself as a victim of political persecution.
“If you touch Cristina, what chaos we’ll make!” supporters had chanted.
In recent days, some of her allies charged that her detractors were trying to spark violence, with Security Minister Aníbal Fernández saying the opposition “is looking for someone to die on the street.”
Following Thursday’s incident, some of her supporters pointed the finger at the opposition for what they said was hateful speech that could push people toward violence.
Before the apparent attempt on her life, Fernández had made a habit of leaving her apartment every day around noon, greeting supporters and signing autographs before getting in her vehicle to go to the Senate. She had a similar routine every evening.
Over the weekend, her supporters had clashed with police during an effort by law enforcement to clear the area, and the strong police presence around the apartment was then reduced, though her supporters kept coming.
In Thursday’s incident, which was captured on video, it was not clear whether Fernández understood what had just happened. Video appeared to show her covering her face and ducking. But seen from another angle, it looked as she had dropped something and crouched to pick it up.
Even as her security detail went into action, Fernández continued greeting supporters in the upscale Recoleta neighborhood of Argentina’s capital.
Government officials and former leaders decried the episode as a threat against democracy and the rule of law.
“When hate and violence are imposed over the debate of ideas, societies are destroyed and generate situations like the one seen today: an assassination attempt,” Economy Minister Sergio Massa said.
Patricia Bullrich, president of the opposition Republican Proposal party, accused President Fernández of using the incident for political gain.
“Instead of seriously investigating a serious incident, he accuses the opposition and the press, decreeing a national holiday to mobilize activists,” she said.
Fernández has been at the center stage of Argentine political life for almost two decades, revered by some for her left-leaning social welfare policies and reviled by others as corrupt and power-hungry. She was the country’s charismatic first lady during President Néstor Kirchner’s 2003-07 administration, then succeeded her husband.
As opposition to her rule began rising, Fernández increasingly portrayed herself as the victim of attacks from powerful special interests because of her defense of the poor and workers.
In one of the most dramatic incidents of her two-term presidency, a prosecutor who had accused Fernández of making a deal with Iran to cover up its alleged involvement in a 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires died shortly before he was set to present evidence against her in 2015.
Allies of the former president insist Alberto Nisman died by suicide. But the opposition has long contended that he was murdered or driven to kill himself.
Brazil’s authoritarian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has frequently criticized the left-leaning Argentine government, weighed in Friday on the apparent assassination attempt.
“I lament it, and there are people already trying to blame me for that problem,” Bolsonaro said. “It is good that the attacker didn’t know how to use a gun, otherwise he would have been successful. ”
Daniel Politi reported from Santiago, Chile.
This Lululemon jacket is a fall wardrobe staple
Lululemon first wowed customers with the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and now they have another viral sensation: their signature Define Jacket.
With over 2.8 billion views on TikTok, you’ve probably come across the Define Jacket on your For You page. It’s designed for everyday wear with a cut that slims the waist and accentuates your curves. Its soft, breathable fabric and strategically placed back slit make it the perfect layering piece whether you’re working out, running errands, or even just lounging around the house.
Here we’ve compiled a list of our five favorite Define Jacket styles and colors for fall so you can get yours now before this viral hit sells out!
Nothing says fall quite like this gorgeous burgundy color called “Mulled Wine”. Rock this hue while you’re apple picking or visiting your local pumpkin patch!
Image credit: Lululemon
If you prefer cool tones, this icy sage color called “Tidewater Teal” is the perfect fall shade for you. The cropped length of this style also makes it great to pair with high waisted jeans or leggings.
Image credit: Lululemon
This dusty pink Define jacket is perfect if you’re not ready to give up summer yet.
Image credit: Lululemon
This gorgeous navy version is perfect for those chilly autumn nights when you wind down with a cup of hot tea or cider.
Image credit: Lululemon
If you prefer a pattern to a solid color, try this heather B&W Define the jacket! Neutral tones keep the print understated and subtle so you can still wear it with any number of outfits.
Image credit: Lululemon
ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Gophers seek new $5.7 million scoreboard for Huntington Bank Stadium
The Gophers athletics department is asking the Board of Regents for approval to spend $5.7 million on a new scoreboard at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The item is scheduled to go before Regents at their regular meeting next week, and if given consent, the updated LED video board would be in place for the 2023 football season, U documents show. The U said it would pay for it though donations and debt financing.
The U’s stadium opened in 2009 and said the expected live for this technology is approximately 10 years.
“Over time, HBS’s displays have become noticeably dimmer, worn and washed out,” the athletics department said in its proposal letter. “Due to the age of the HBS displays, replacement parts are no longer manufactured for the existing display and the manufacturer, Daktronics, no longer offers a service contract to the University.”
This is phase two of three, the U said. The first phase: replacing the control-room equipment, which was approved in February 2022 and installed this summer. The third phase: replacing digital displays at other athletic venues, including Williams Arena and 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle said last week the U still has approximately $40 million in due to pay off the Athletes Village project and its $21.5 million loan taken out from the university to bridge a budget shortfall from the COVID-19 pandemic in fiscal year 2020.
Ex-Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled amid unrest, is back
Sri Lanka’s ousted former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to the country on Friday, an airport official said, seven weeks after fleeing amid the island’s worst economic crisis.
Rajapaksa was adorned with flowers by a welcoming group of ministers and politicians as he landed at the main international airport, the official added – in a sign of his lasting influence in the Indian Ocean nation, critics say that he led to ruin.
“There was a rush of government politicians to put a garland on him as he got off the plane,” the official told AFP.
Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka under military escort in mid-July after unarmed mobs stormed his official residence, following months of angry protests blaming him for the country’s unprecedented economic crisis.
He sent in his resignation from Singapore before flying to Thailand, from where he had asked his successor Ranil Wickremesinghe to facilitate his return.
The 73-year-old leader arrived from Bangkok via Singapore on a commercial flight, ending his 52-day self-imposed exile.
“He was living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to come back,” a defense official, who requested anonymity, told AFP.
“We have just created a new security division to protect him after his return,” the official added.
“The unit includes army and police commando elements.”
Opposition politicians accused Wickremesinghe of protecting the once powerful Rajapaksa family.
Sri Lanka’s constitution guarantees bodyguards, a vehicle and accommodation for former presidents, including Gotabaya and his older brother and ex-president Mahinda.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation ended his presidential immunity and rights activists said they would push for his arrest on several charges, including his alleged role in the 2009 assassination of the prominent editor Lasantha Wickrematunge.
“We welcome his decision to return so that we can bring him to justice for the crimes he has committed,” said Tharindu Jayawardhana, spokesperson for the Young Journalists Association of Sri Lanka.
Rajapaksa also faces charges in a court in the US state of California for the murder of Wickrematunge and the torture of Tamil prisoners at the end of the island’s traumatic civil war in 2009.
– Reinforced security –
Singapore refused to extend Rajapaksa’s short-term visa and he traveled to Thailand in August, but authorities in Bangkok ordered him not to leave his hotel for his own safety.
Rajapaksa’s younger brother, Basil, the former finance minister, met with Wickremesinghe last month and asked for protection to allow the ousted leader to return.
On Friday, police deployed plainclothes officers and armed guards outside a government residence attributed to Rajapaksa in Colombo ahead of his arrival.
Security at his private home has also been tightened, officials said, adding that he should first visit the family residence.
Sri Lanka has endured months of shortages of crucial goods, including food, fuel and medicine, as well as long power outages and soaring inflation after running out of foreign currency to fund essential imports.
The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a hammer blow to the island’s tourism industry and dried up remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad, two key sources of foreign currency.
Rajapaksa, who was elected in 2019 promising “prospects of prosperity and splendour”, has seen his popularity plummet as hardship mounts for the country’s 22 million people.
His government has been accused of introducing unsustainable tax cuts that have increased public debt and exacerbated the crisis.
Wickremesinghe was elected by parliament to see out the rest of Rajapaksa’s term. He has since cracked down on street protests and arrested prominent activists.
The government defaulted on its $51 billion external debt in April and the central bank forecasts a record 8% contraction in GDP this year.
After months of negotiations, the International Monetary Fund on Thursday agreed to a $2.9 billion conditional bailout to fix Sri Lanka’s battered finances.
