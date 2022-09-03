“I was going to let him eat” – The Denver Post

The last time a manager visited him on the mound in the middle of a start, Grayson Rodriguez was out with an injury. On Thursday Roberto Mercado of Aberdeen came out to apologize.

On his first start in exactly three months after suffering a Grade 2 right lateral muscle strain with Triple-A Norfolk, Rodriguez, the Orioles’ top prospect, recorded four strikeouts on 31 pitches before the branch manager High- A from Baltimore does meet him on the mound for a long chat.

“He was just telling me he was sorry, but I had hit the pitch count,” Rodriguez said with a laugh. “Obviously I went there with little to work with. But really, the main thing is just to get out there and get my feet wet again.

“My heart hadn’t beat like this in a while.”

The 22-year-old right-hander was likely on his way to promotion to the majors when he left his June 1 start with Norfolk with what he thought was a cramp. He had struck out 80 batters with a 2.09 ERA in 56 innings before the injury, describing that streak as the best he had pitched in his life.

He returned to the mound on Thursday aiming to reach the majors before the end of this season. He would join a Baltimore playoff push that now includes Adley Rutschman, DL Hall and Gunnar Henderson, who entered this season ranked by Baseball America as the Orioles’ No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 prospects. Rodriguez was ranked second, considered the best pitching prospect in all of baseball.

Even in its brevity, Thursday’s start showed why he remains at the top of the standings even after the lost time. His fastball reached 98 mph as he shuffled his cutter and each of his secondary pitches, a primary focus as he worked knowing he would be limited to a handful of batters. He called a single to open the game with a strikeout on his substitution. He generated six misses of the 13 shots taken against him, despite facing hitters three levels below what he would be if he had remained healthy. But six straight balls led to a pair of steps that sparked the lengthy conversation with Mercado.

“More than happy with the speed,” Rodriguez said. “I got the adrenaline pumping. … I think the stuff was there, obviously. The pitching coaches were letting me know what it looked like analytically. So everything was great. Better than I could have asked for. But obviously on the next outing we will focus more on getting into the zone.

He didn’t know on Thursday where that next outing would be, although he expects to be on a typical five-day turn. That would put him on track for a Tuesday start and four more after that before the minor league season ends.

The timing associated with Thursday’s low pitch count suggests it could prove difficult for him to develop to the point where he factors in the Orioles’ major league rotation plans before the end of the season.

“We’re on a strict throwing schedule right now,” Rodriguez said. “Obviously that’s not the main goal, getting out of the second inning right now. If I had more pitches, I would have thrown them, but unfortunately that’s not the case.

Still, he relished his first time on a mound in an official match in three months, though it ended in another lengthy chat with a manager.

“It was great,” Rodriguez said. “To be able to come out here and warm up, get on the mound before the game, just walk into the dugout, feel the ballpark and see the lights and everything, it was fantastic.

“I told the pitching coaches who were going there tonight that I was going to let him eat. We were able to do that, I was able to go 100% and everything is going well.

()