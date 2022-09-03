Icon (Icx) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Icx Hit $5 Soon?

In ICON (ICX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information aboutICX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
ICON (ICX) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of ICON (ICX) is $0.267570 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,455,500 at the time of writing. However, ICX has decreased by nearly 1.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, ICON (ICX) has a circulating supply of 794,440,401 ICX. ICON (ICX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, upbit, OKX, Bithumb and Kraken.
What is ICON (ICX)?
The ICON Cryptocurrency (ICX) is a cryptocurrency network launched in 2017 by a South Korean company. The ICON blockchain network facilitates the connection and interaction of various other blockchain software programs.
ICON is a blockchain protocol that allows for the creation of decentralized applications. It achieves interoperability as an aggregator chain—a web of interconnected networks that aggregates all blockchain data into a single layer.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2022
ICON (ICX) holds the 158th position on CoinGecko right now. ICX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of ICON (ICX) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, ICON (ICX) is in the range of $0.273. If the pattern continues, the price of ICX might reach the resistance levels of $0.348 and $0.540. If the trend reverses, then the price of ICX may fall to $0.268 and $0.228.
ICON (ICX) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of ICON (ICX).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for ICON (ICX).
Resistance Level 1
$0.390
Resistance Level 2
$0.607
Resistance Level 3
$0.955
Resistance Level 4
$1.504
Resistance Level 5
$2.679
Support Level
$0.227
RVN /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that ICON (ICX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues,ICX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.679.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of ICON (ICX) might plummet to almost $0.227, a bearish signal.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of ICON (ICX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of ICX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of ICON (ICX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, ICON (ICX) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently,ICX has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of ICX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ICX is 41.95. This means that ICON (ICX) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of ICX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of ICON (ICX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of ICON (ICX). Currently, the ADX of ICX lies in the range of 10.274 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of ICON (ICX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of ICX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of ICON (ICX) is at 41.95 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison ofICX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and ICON (ICX).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of ICX is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of ICX increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of ICX decreases.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, ICON (ICX)might probably attain $7 by 2023.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, ICON (ICX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors,ICX might rally to hit $9 by 2024.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2025
If ICON (ICX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years,ICX would rally to hit $11.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2026
If ICON (ICX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years,ICX would rally to hit $13.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2027
If ICON (ICX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years,ICX would rally to hit $15.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2028
ICON (ICX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies,ICX would hit $17 in 2028.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on ICON (ICX), it would witness major spikes. ICX might hit $19 by 2029.
ICON (ICX) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest inICX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, ICON (ICX) might hit $21 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the ICON Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year forICX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of ICON (ICX) in 2022 is $2.679. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of ICON (ICX) price prediction for 2022 is $0.227.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of ICX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 13.16 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that ICX is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is ICON (ICX)?
ICON is a blockchain protocol that allows for the creation of decentralized applications. It achieves interoperability as an aggregator chain—a web of interconnected networks that aggregates all blockchain data into a single layer.
2. Where can you purchase ICON (ICX)?
ICON (ICX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, upbit, OKX, Bithumb and Kraken.
3. Will ICON (ICX) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform,ICX has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of ICON (ICX)?
On January 09, 2018, ICON (ICX) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $13.16.
5. Is ICON (ICX) a good investment in 2022?
ICON (ICX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months,ICX is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can ICON (ICX) reach $5?
ICON (ICX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then ICON (ICX) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2023?
ICON (ICX) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023.
8. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2024?
ICON (ICX)price is expected to reach $9 by 2024.
9. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2025?
ICON (ICX) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025.
10. What will be the ICON (ICX) price by 2026?
ICON (ICX) price is expected to reach $13 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
This year, Algorand made news for purchasing the popular Napster.
The FIFA blockchain alliance with Algorand was announced in May.
In anticipation of the 2022 World Cup, soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, has announced the establishment of an NFT platform for digital collectibles related to the sport.
FIFA+ Collect, which will debut later this month. Furthermore, it will provide NFTs depicting iconic events, artwork, and iconography from the world of soccer. These NFTs will be “affordable, inclusive, and accessible.” Moments from the main global soccer competition, the World Cup, which begins in Qatar in late November, may also be turned into digital souvenirs as the tournament progresses.
Algorand Assigned Task
NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are cryptographic representations of digital assets. It can be anything like works of art, user profiles, or in-game goods stored on a blockchain. Algorand, a proof-of-stake Ethereum and Solana alternative created by MIT professor Silvio Micali, will power FIFA+ Collect. Moreover, the FIFA blockchain alliance with Algorand was announced in May.
FIFA’s Chief Business Officer Romy Gai, stated:
“Just like sports memorabilia and stickers, this is an accessible opportunity for fans around the world to engage with their favourite players, moments and more on new platforms.”
Additional information on the collections will be available at the launch of FIFA+ Collect. Moreover, hints regarding the NFTs that will be revealed during the World Cup, will be made available in the near future. FIFA+, the organization’s portal for live soccer games, news, games, and unique content, will serve as the permanent home of the NFT platform.
This year, Algorand made news for purchasing the popular Napster digital music sharing business. Furthermore, it has formed a partnership with LimeWire, a former peer-to-peer music sharing service that has since developed a music-focused NFT marketplace showcasing the works of artists signed to Universal Music Group’s label.
Recommended For You:
Qatar Grants First Digital Payments License Ahead of FIFA Event
This is part of a larger attempt to make Cardano a serious rival to Ethereum.
The update will enhance the platform’s developer experience for Web3 developers.
Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, developed by Input Output and the Cardano Foundation, will take place on September 22, barely one week after the expected date of Ethereum’s merging, September 15. Cardano developer Input Output tweeted on Friday that the upcoming Vasil upgrade will be the most important yet since it would boost network capacity and reduce transaction costs.
Participants on a blockchain network might elect to split the chain (hard fork) for a variety of reasons, creating two distinct implementations of the same protocol or network. The ETHPOW hard fork that will occur after the Ethereum merging is controversial, while the beacon chain hard fork that will occur on September 6 is part of a scheduled update.
Random Perfect Timing
Vasil is a hard fork of the Cardano blockchain that will enhance the platform’s developer experience for Web3 developers building decentralized apps. This is part of a larger attempt to make Cardano a serious rival to Ethereum.
Input Output shared:
“The upgrade will also bring enhancements to Plutus to enable devs to create more powerful and efficient blockchain-based applications.”
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, who previously co-founded Ethereum, discussed the upcoming Vasil hard fork on Friday morning’s broadcast.
Hoskinson said:
“What’s so amazing about that date is it randomly and just so happenly [sic] falls on the independence day of Bulgaria.”
The Bulgarian community member Vasil St. Dabov, who was the Chief Blockchain Advisor at software R&D business Quanterall until his untimely death in December 2021, inspired the name “Vasil” for Cardano’s next hard fork. Hoskinson echoed this sentiment, adding that many partners felt “overloaded” due to the extensive nature of the work involved in the Vasil update.
Recommended For You:
Robinhood Listed Cardano (ADA) Ahead of Vasil Hard Fork
MATIC has spiked by as much as 6% today with the crypto landscape having an optimistic vibe the entire week.
MATIC looking positive with a surge of 6%
Polygon performance improves following announcement of Robinhood’s support for Polygon transactions
Around 18 million MATIC transactions made after Robinhood partnership announcement
Polygon (MATIC) is dubbed to be the top performer when pitted against the top 20 cryptos in terms of market capitalization as seen in the past three months.
In fact, MATIC was able to beef up its value by 6% in just 24 hours which means it has outperformed the rest of its contemporaries in the crypto space.
The entire crypto market is at the verge of recovery from its recent plunge but could proverbially close the week on a high note. MATIC’s total market cap is now at a whopping $990 billion which beams with a 1% increase today.
MATIC Shows Improved Peformance Following Robinhood Deal
More so, Bitcoin has also managed to hover above the $20k mark and also shows a 1% increase seen overnight. Ether is currently shooting for the key resistance zone spotted at $1,600 after it was able to beef up its value by 3% today.
MATIC has shown improved performance following its announcement showcasing their partnership with Robinhood, a famous stock and crypto investing app, for Polygon withdrawals and deposits on the PoS chain.
Remarkably, roughly around 18 million MATIC transactions were made following the announcement.
This partnership is said to help consolidate all the advantages of Ethereum’s L2 solutions to pioneering users of Robinhood which include low gas fees and speedy transactions.
More so, this collaboration with Robinhood is seen to boost Polygon’s network growth, increase liquidity, and also make MATIC readily accessible to Robinhood app users worldwide.
Chart: TradingView.com
Polygon Shows Impressive Signals
On the 4-hour chart, the MATIC/USD pair is seen as optimistic and performing optimally in the past 24 hours. More so, the technical indicators imply that the coin has remarkably improved and recovered considering its decline witnessed early this week.
Further, the MACD line is hinting at a bull run with it spotted above the neutral level. RSI for the past two weeks is 65 which imply that MATIC may be treading into the overbought zone with its positive outlook maintained.
If the bulls continue to dominate the market, MATIC could potentially move past its key resistance spotted at $0.9489. Regardless, MATIC, despite of its bullish movement, may find it difficult to move past its August ATH that registered at $1.057.
MATIC total market cap at $7.08 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from The Economic Times, Chart from TradingView.com
LUNC experienced a sudden downfall, registering an 11.76% fall in the past 24 hours.
Terra Classic (LUNC) is currently trading around $0.000238.
The Terra Classic (LUNC) witnessed a massive surge during the past few days. Recently, LUNC’s value skyrocketed and it registered a nearly 62% increase in a day. The token is still trending in the crypto market. The possible reason behind the recent surge of Terra tokens is LUNC’s V22 network update.
Even though, LUNC experienced a sudden downfall during the past 24 hours. As per CMC, the Terra Classic (LUNC) is currently trading around $0.000238, with a one-day trading volume of $875,138,140. At the time of writing, the token decreased nearly 11.76% in the last 24 hours.
The Emergence of LUNC
The breakdown of stablecoin, TerraUSD, was one of the major reasons behind the tremendous collapse of the global cryptocurrency market. The crisis of TerraUSD has resulted in the shrinking of the crypto market. It also caused the significant price low of nearly all popular coins. Reportedly, the Terra ecosystem collapsed due to the UST de-peg in May. During that time, the stablecoin fell by around $0.006.
Before the disaster, the Terra project was one of the most successful ones, reaching a record high of $119.18 in April. But shortly, the coin witnessed an epic downfall and dropped from prominent crypto-based platforms. The Terra crash also resulted in a huge financial loss for many investors. Following the slump, the Terra team produced a new token and relaunched it with new recognition. Now the original Terra Chain will be rebranded as Terra Classic (LUNC).
Moreover, Terra recently revealed that the platform is launching the new Governance Alert Bot, which will notify users of the current governance activities taking place on Terra.
Gavin Gills, a co-owner of Venkman, stated to see an anonymous initial transfer of $108.3 WETH.
Nearly 110 Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), worth about $174,000 at the time of the attack.
On early Thursday The Ethereum wallet of Hollywood actor Bill Murray’s stolen after closing the NFTs auction and raising funds for the charity. The NFTs cost around 119.2 ETH ( around $185,000) and the hackers drained the funds from Murray’s wallet at around 7.00 PM according to the on-chain data. From Etherscan and details from Murray’s team.
The Hack in Brief
All high-profile personalities and well-known celebrities are currently dealing with the issue of thieves and hackers since hacking has become a trend. And in the case of Murray, despite having a wallet security team, he still exposed to a breach, and the team was able to prevent the problem from getting any worse.
The actor’s luxury JPEGs shifted to two safehouse wallets, along with a Damien Hirst NFT, two CryptoPunks, a Pudgy Penguin, a Cool Cat, and several Flower Girls in order to protect the actor’s NFTs. Murray’s wallet security team from NFT consultancy Project Venkman took the action.
The Ethereum Wallet and NFTs linked during the hack. Approximately 110 Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), valued at around $174,000 at the time of the hack, taken from the wallet.
The transactions in which WETH stolen initially detected by Gavin Gills, co-owner of blockchain startup Venkman, who noticed that 108.03 WETH (about $171,500) was transferred from wallets without authorization. This followed by another transaction for WETH (about $2,750).
Gavin Gills also stated that
“We engaged in Chainalysis within 10 minutes of learning of the attack last night. They’ll have a bigger report on that, and they’re still investigating all of the threads.”
Dogecoin (DOGE) price looks bullish with the $0.06 support maintaining its stance and could potentially reverse the market overnight.
DOGE price analysis shows bullish momentum
DOGE price up by 2.55%
Dogecoin unable to hover lower as observed in the past few hours
DOGE/USD pair might revert and offshoot the $0.0625 key resistance and go higher in the coming days.
The general crypto market isn’t looking good and has been stuck in the red zone for the past 24 hours as a result of the increased selling activity.
Bitcoin has evidently dipped by 1.87% while Ethereum has lost by 0.86; and the rest of the crypto market is going down.
Dogecoin Trading Volume Up 7.66%
According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE price is up by 2.43% or trading at $0.06196 as of this writing.
DOGE is seen to be slightly volatile as seen in the past 24 hours. In addition, Dogecoin trading volume has also been up by 7.66% while the total market capitalization is trading at roughly $8.14 billion, making it the 10th largest crypto in terms of market cap.
DOGE Shows Minimized Selling Pressure
The 4-hour chart for DOGE exhibits minimized selling pressure or activity which shows that the Dogecoin price could potentially revert and surpass $0.0625.
DOGE price is seen to be further dropping over the past couple of days but sellers lack the aggressiveness it once had, reaching only some of the lower lows.
Following DOGE’s recent spike, Dogecoin tested the key support at $0.060 support. DOGE price action has been observed to nosedive and unable to go below $0.060, which implies the formation of a double bottom reversal pattern.
With that being said, bullish movement should return to recover some of the losses incurred in the past week.
DOGE price analysis looks bullish as the market shows an inability to thrust lower after it has tested the support line spotted at $0.060.
With that in mind, DOGE/USD may go higher and retrace to its previous support spotted at $0.065 which is now set as the resistance zone.
DOGE total market cap at $8.27 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from The Motley Fool, chart from TradingView.com